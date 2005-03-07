Seven Layer Salad

1 of 686

Rating: 5 stars This is an awesome recipe. Comments were made about the dressing being to thick. My aunt gave me this same recipe but the dressing uses 1 cup mayo and 1 cup sour cream and of course the parmesan cheese and sugar. It makes a creamy dressing and is easier to spread and is soooo good. My family just loves it. Helpful (1449)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a party recently and it was a big hit. The only change I would make is to layer the dressing in the salad instead of just adding it to the top. Helpful (977)

Rating: 5 stars Rave reviews from everyone at the family reunion this weekend! The full pound of bacon and the red onions really make the salad. I also loved the addition of parmesan cheese to the mayo dressing--used the fancy shred, rather than the powdered canned stuff, and it worked out very well. I also increased the mayo to 2 cups. My dad, who'd never had this kind of salad before, asked if it was my own recipe, because, "this is a real award winner, if you ask me!" Thanks for a great, simple recipe! Helpful (546)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for new ways to get veggies into my husband. He likes a lot of raw, but not cooked vegetables. I made this recipe yesterday and my husband & I loved it! Changes I would make next time: *use 1 C mayo & 1 C sourcream instead of 1 1/4 C mayo *add 3 chopped, boiled eggs *add a tablespoon of white vinegar to mayo & sourcream mixture *as a finishing touch, add extra crumbled bacon and shredded (not grated) parmesean cheese & 1/2 C of toasted, chopped pecans. Changes I made yesterday: *I used 1/2 of a large, sweet onion instead of a red onion (it was too strong) *I used shredded Parmesean cheese to the mayo Helpful (237)

Rating: 5 stars This is an excellent recipe. Because the dressing is rather thick when first prepared, it should read "spread" the dressing instead of "drizzle" it over the salad. It thins after sitting and then being tossed with the vegetable mixture. This salad can be prepared and refrigerated 8-12 hours before serving. I substituted Swiss cheese instead of Cheddar, and added 3 chopped hard boiled eggs and 1 cup of chopped celery. I love recipes that can be made-up ahead of time! Helpful (223)

Rating: 5 stars My sister requested I make a seven layer salad for Easter this year. I looked up some on-line and decided to try this recipe. It was wonderful. I made it last weekend to test and brought it to an Easter dinner this weekend. I did change a few things. Instead of just iceburg lettuce I mixed in a package of spring greens to make it more colorful. I also used half mayonnaise and half miracle whip and added two tbsp milk to thin the dressing. I made the salad the night before and tossed it to just prior to serving. It still looked pretty and everyone got a good mixture of the salad. Helpful (138)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great salad. At first I thought the dressing was a bit too thick, but it wasn't once the salad was served. Actually, the thickness of the dressing served as a preservative, keeping the salad fresh for several days in the fridge. Yummy!!! Helpful (125)

Rating: 3 stars My sister in law always made layered salad, but I was never impressed. The glob of mayo on top turned me off & it always felt like it needed mixed up to avoid a bite of one ingredient. Then my friend came over for a cook out & I watched her mix up a salad, lettuce, mozzerella cheese, eggs bacon, peas & optional onions. She then tossed it all with the mayo/sugar dressing. OMG it was amazing. I started making it this way & my inlaws & parents declared it their favorite salad & request at all get togethers. Just throwing this out as an alternative to a great salad. BTW mayo goes on right before serving & make sure lettuce is dry to avoid being runny. I rinse lettuce the day before & dry in fridge with paper towels. Helpful (94)