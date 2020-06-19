Rhubarb-Pineapple Jam

My grandma had a bumper crop of rhubarb this year and I was a lucky girl to get about half. So, what to do, right? I thought I'd try freezer jam because I'd wanted to branch out slowly. This recipe was super simple and halved easily. I added about 1/2 tsp. of vanilla. Nothing else was changed. This recipe turned out perfectly. I'm very pleased. I bet this would work well with local Rainier cherries and pineapple as well. EDITED 08/07/08: I made this today with the first pickings of blackberries and a package of strawberries. I used the Blackberry Fusion Jello to thicken it. Woo, is that GOOD! Incredibly easy, too!
Followed recipe to a T and came out fantastically!!! I made about 3 weeks ago and my kids devoured it and I have to make another batch. This time I am going to try 1-3oz pineapple jello and one strawberry for a change. Thank you so much for recipe. Oh btw it is great on zucchini bread!!! Heat up and try over vanilla ice cream. Try on Belgian waffles. Made up a cookie bar with this that turned out great. Mix a box of sugar cookie dough as per directions press into 13 x 9 pan and bake per directions on box. remove from oven and let cool In a med bowl beat 1 box of cream cheese 1 box of vanilla instant pudding and 1 cup of milk until smooth. spread over sugar cookie crust. Spoon rhubarb jam over cream cheese. Put in fridge for 1 hour. Cut into bars. Company and kids LOVED it.
This jam is really easy to make and tastes very good however I would not classify this as jam because it is more of a sauce. It would not hold on toast and that is what I consider a jam. I followed the recipe to a t and I'm wondering if anyone can give me tips to make it thicken and be spreadable as a jam should be. cvervi
I made this today. Had to halve the recipe because I didnt know what 10 cups of rhubarb looked like lol. I got 5 of the Ball Freezer jam containers full of it. My 2 year old daughter is eating the last about 1/2 cup that wouldnt go into the cup right now as I type this. Its like an applesauce consistency and she is loving it.. she just said "Mom... mo?" That is enough proof for me lol.
We loved this recipe as is & thought it got nice & jam like. After chilled it was even thicker. Once we made it & accidently drained the pinapple juice. Definitely thick then. We have also increased the cooking time by 10 minutes still turned out great. We have froze this too & it was super! Fantastic jam recipe we will be making every rhubarb season! Thanks!
This tastes just like the jam my grandmother would make when I was growing up. I've made it and passed out several jars. It was a hit. Thanks for the nice reminder of growing up.
I used to make this every year when my children were young. Now I have grandchildren and will make it again this year. Thanks for posting this recipe. I had forgotten it.
Oh my goodness! Was this easy. I have looking for an easy recipe for jam for a while now. I used this recipe as a base as I did not have any rhubarb and had blackberries. I decided to see if this would work. AND it did! I cannot wait until it sets up all the way. My mouth is watering from the smell. LOL Thanks so much!
Amazing!!! This was my first time making jam and canning and everything turned out perfect! I made this as gifts for my bridal shower and it was a big hit! I followed the recipe exactly for one batch and cut back on sugar for the second. Both were Amazing and the color is absolutely beautiful on toast! Next time I might try some with apple or blueberry or both! Thank you for sharing!