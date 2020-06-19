Rhubarb-Pineapple Jam

1 of 42

Rating: 5 stars My grandma had a bumper crop of rhubarb this year and I was a lucky girl to get about half. So, what to do, right? I thought I'd try freezer jam because I'd wanted to branch out slowly. This recipe was super simple and halved easily. I added about 1/2 tsp. of vanilla. Nothing else was changed. This recipe turned out perfectly. I'm very pleased. I bet this would work well with local Rainier cherries and pineapple as well. EDITED 08/07/08: I made this today with the first pickings of blackberries and a package of strawberries. I used the Blackberry Fusion Jello to thicken it. Woo, is that GOOD! Incredibly easy, too! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars Followed recipe to a T and came out fantastically!!! I made about 3 weeks ago and my kids devoured it and I have to make another batch. This time I am going to try 1-3oz pineapple jello and one strawberry for a change. Thank you so much for recipe. Oh btw it is great on zucchini bread!!! Heat up and try over vanilla ice cream. Try on Belgian waffles. Made up a cookie bar with this that turned out great. Mix a box of sugar cookie dough as per directions press into 13 x 9 pan and bake per directions on box. remove from oven and let cool In a med bowl beat 1 box of cream cheese 1 box of vanilla instant pudding and 1 cup of milk until smooth. spread over sugar cookie crust. Spoon rhubarb jam over cream cheese. Put in fridge for 1 hour. Cut into bars. Company and kids LOVED it. Helpful (23)

Rating: 3 stars This jam is really easy to make and tastes very good however I would not classify this as jam because it is more of a sauce. It would not hold on toast and that is what I consider a jam. I followed the recipe to a t and I'm wondering if anyone can give me tips to make it thicken and be spreadable as a jam should be. cvervi Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I made this today. Had to halve the recipe because I didnt know what 10 cups of rhubarb looked like lol. I got 5 of the Ball Freezer jam containers full of it. My 2 year old daughter is eating the last about 1/2 cup that wouldnt go into the cup right now as I type this. Its like an applesauce consistency and she is loving it.. she just said "Mom... mo?" That is enough proof for me lol. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars We loved this recipe as is & thought it got nice & jam like. After chilled it was even thicker. Once we made it & accidently drained the pinapple juice. Definitely thick then. We have also increased the cooking time by 10 minutes still turned out great. We have froze this too & it was super! Fantastic jam recipe we will be making every rhubarb season! Thanks! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This tastes just like the jam my grandmother would make when I was growing up. I've made it and passed out several jars. It was a hit. Thanks for the nice reminder of growing up. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I used to make this every year when my children were young. Now I have grandchildren and will make it again this year. Thanks for posting this recipe. I had forgotten it. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Oh my goodness! Was this easy. I have looking for an easy recipe for jam for a while now. I used this recipe as a base as I did not have any rhubarb and had blackberries. I decided to see if this would work. AND it did! I cannot wait until it sets up all the way. My mouth is watering from the smell. LOL Thanks so much! Helpful (5)