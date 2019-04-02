Cogy's World Famous Matzo Balls

Rating: 4.52 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

After making many, many batches of matzo balls for my friends, I perfected the recipe and am sharing it here. They're always welcome treat served to sick friends and family.

By cogy

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat the eggs in a mixing bowl until thick and light colored. Combine the matzo meal, vegetable oil, 1 tablespoon chicken stock, vodka, salt, pepper, basil, garlic powder, and club soda in a large bowl, and stir until well blended. Cover, and refrigerate 1 to 2 hours.

  • Pour the 2 quarts chicken stock into a large pot and bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

  • Meanwhile, form small, 1 to 2 inch diameter balls using the chilled matzo mixture. Place the balls in the chicken stock, reduce heat to medium, and simmer until matzo balls are cooked through, 45 to 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 21.9g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 653.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

Most helpful positive review

Jenn_V
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2007
I signed up just to rate this recipe. It serves closer to 10 than 4, so be prepared. We had leftovers here for days (but it reheats well). I made these balls to practice for the upcoming Holiday, and they came out great! Use salted water on your hands to keep the dough from sticking to them, and drop the balls into the broth with a slotted spoon. I also used the freezer to get the dough ready faster. It took about an hour. I added some veggies to the soup. My Jewish mother-in-law even said they were some of the best she's ever had. I'm not sure if this recipe is kosher or not, but it's great either way. Read More
Helpful
(21)

Most helpful critical review

lruddy
Rating: 2 stars
11/27/2007
Not a huge fan of all the extra ingredients. I didn't have the soda so they didn't come out as fluffy as usual. I might try it again... Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
cklee
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2010
This recipe makes up the absolute best matzo balls I have ever had. They were fluffy, not heavy and very flavorful. This made about sixteen 1-2" matzo balls. This will be my go-to recipe, especially when I don't have schmaltz on hand for my grandmother's recipe. Read More
Helpful
(11)
srigarlic
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2007
the best balls I have tasted my whole life... ate every night for three days in a row while sick... I believe they were instrumental in my recovery Read More
Helpful
(8)
Abigail457
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2007
Excellent! These Matzo balls nursed me back to health when I was suffering from the flu. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Peegesncrm
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2010
Just had these last night for an early sedar. They were a HIT with homemade chicken broth! I may jazz them up with a few more spices, aromatics or schmaltz instead of oil next time for a twist :) These were very simple to make. I doubled the recipe which made way too much (2 large balls per person... 8 people) so half the dough is still in the fridge. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2008
Fantastic! It was my first time making matzo balls so I'm sure any mistakes were my own. Some of them fell apart and with the balls I kind of got a matzo mush but... even that was yummy! Read More
Helpful
(6)
ACHOCOCAT
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2011
I accidentally used Matzah Cake Meal without making any changes, and these still turned out really well. The flavor of your stock makes or breaks this dish, but the Matzo balls were really good. It made 36 balls, so I fed my family of 8 and had leftovers. I did use about 4 quarts of stock, though. Great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(6)
lruddy
Rating: 2 stars
11/27/2007
Not a huge fan of all the extra ingredients. I didn't have the soda so they didn't come out as fluffy as usual. I might try it again... Read More
Helpful
(5)
Dina
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2011
Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(4)
