Cogy's World Famous Matzo Balls

Rating: 5 stars I signed up just to rate this recipe. It serves closer to 10 than 4, so be prepared. We had leftovers here for days (but it reheats well). I made these balls to practice for the upcoming Holiday, and they came out great! Use salted water on your hands to keep the dough from sticking to them, and drop the balls into the broth with a slotted spoon. I also used the freezer to get the dough ready faster. It took about an hour. I added some veggies to the soup. My Jewish mother-in-law even said they were some of the best she's ever had. I'm not sure if this recipe is kosher or not, but it's great either way. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe makes up the absolute best matzo balls I have ever had. They were fluffy, not heavy and very flavorful. This made about sixteen 1-2" matzo balls. This will be my go-to recipe, especially when I don't have schmaltz on hand for my grandmother's recipe. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars the best balls I have tasted my whole life... ate every night for three days in a row while sick... I believe they were instrumental in my recovery Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! These Matzo balls nursed me back to health when I was suffering from the flu. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Just had these last night for an early sedar. They were a HIT with homemade chicken broth! I may jazz them up with a few more spices, aromatics or schmaltz instead of oil next time for a twist :) These were very simple to make. I doubled the recipe which made way too much (2 large balls per person... 8 people) so half the dough is still in the fridge. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! It was my first time making matzo balls so I'm sure any mistakes were my own. Some of them fell apart and with the balls I kind of got a matzo mush but... even that was yummy! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I accidentally used Matzah Cake Meal without making any changes, and these still turned out really well. The flavor of your stock makes or breaks this dish, but the Matzo balls were really good. It made 36 balls, so I fed my family of 8 and had leftovers. I did use about 4 quarts of stock, though. Great recipe. Helpful (6)

Rating: 2 stars Not a huge fan of all the extra ingredients. I didn't have the soda so they didn't come out as fluffy as usual. I might try it again... Helpful (5)