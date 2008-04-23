Strawberry Romaine Salad I

This is a very yummy salad! Two hearts of romaine and about half a 9oz. bag of spinach was just right for me. I think most of the yumminess is in the dressing - the salad itself is very simple (even simpler when I picked all the onions off my serving!). I followed reviewer suggestions to reduce the mayo to 1/3 c. and the poppy seeds to just 1 Tbsp, then used a full 3 Tbsp. of red wine vinegar. Really tasty like that, but I was serving this at a baby shower for twin girls, so I wanted a pinker hue than the vinegar alone could give. I tossed in 3-4 frozen raspberries that I happened to have on hand and shook the you-know-what out of it until they just completely dissolved! Much pinker, and even tastier. ** Added later: I just tried a little of the dressing drizzled over a bowl of leftovers from the fruit tray (cantaloupe, honeydew, red grapes & strawberries). An unusual but very yummy way to enjoy both! ** Even later: I made a quick version with just leftover spinach, sliced strawberries and the dressing. I did not miss the romaine, but even though I didn't actually eat the onions last time, I missed the hint of flavor that they added. Don't skip them!