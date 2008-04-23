Strawberry Romaine Salad I

For my wedding shower everyone brought a few recipes and this is one of my favorites. It is refreshing and pretty. This salad also travels well, just save the dressing and use it just before serving.

By Mary J

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large salad bowl, combine the romaine, spinach, strawberries and sliced onion.

  • In a jar with a tight fitting lid, combine the mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, milk and poppy seeds. Shake well and pour the dressing over salad. Toss until evenly coated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 204.8mg. Full Nutrition
