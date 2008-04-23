Strawberry Romaine Salad I
For my wedding shower everyone brought a few recipes and this is one of my favorites. It is refreshing and pretty. This salad also travels well, just save the dressing and use it just before serving.
HELPFUL HINTS NOT MENTIONED: I'm really giving this 5*'s because of the dressing. It's been something I've made for almost a year now & I always have a batch ready to use. I use soy milk or lactaid because the expiration date for the milk tend to be a month away from the day I bought it which means the dressing lasts longer! I take a lock-n-lock & double the ingredients for the dressing. Mix everything but the poppy seeds (or sesame seeds) b/c they tend to just stick to the lid or bottom, so you never get the portion you want. Instead I just sprinkle it over the actual salad (any works) when I'm ready to serve, and give my lock n lock a shake before pouring over the salad! I prefer using Almond Accents found in salad section because they're already toasted, sliced, and have different flavors. Also sprinkle cranraisins or dried blueberries along with fresh strawberries. Delish!Read More
I was hugely disappointed after reading all the great reviews. I find the dressing extremly sweet, and I normally like things slightly sweet. Will not make again.Read More
This is a very yummy salad! Two hearts of romaine and about half a 9oz. bag of spinach was just right for me. I think most of the yumminess is in the dressing - the salad itself is very simple (even simpler when I picked all the onions off my serving!). I followed reviewer suggestions to reduce the mayo to 1/3 c. and the poppy seeds to just 1 Tbsp, then used a full 3 Tbsp. of red wine vinegar. Really tasty like that, but I was serving this at a baby shower for twin girls, so I wanted a pinker hue than the vinegar alone could give. I tossed in 3-4 frozen raspberries that I happened to have on hand and shook the you-know-what out of it until they just completely dissolved! Much pinker, and even tastier. ** Added later: I just tried a little of the dressing drizzled over a bowl of leftovers from the fruit tray (cantaloupe, honeydew, red grapes & strawberries). An unusual but very yummy way to enjoy both! ** Even later: I made a quick version with just leftover spinach, sliced strawberries and the dressing. I did not miss the romaine, but even though I didn't actually eat the onions last time, I missed the hint of flavor that they added. Don't skip them!
Very good--even without all the required ingredients (I didn't have spinach or onion). The dressing was so much better than any store-bought one!! I used red wine vinegar instead of white, which gave the dressing a slight pinkish color, and it still tasted fine. Next time I think I will reduce the mayo (maybe 1/3 cup?) and the poppy seeds (2 T. is WAY too much--maybe 1 T.?), and increase the vinegar (3 T.). Also, I think this would taste great with toasted, candied almond slivers. Thank you Mary for a delicious new way to use strawberries! I will definitely make this again--in fact, I have some dressing left over! :-)
Wow, this was really good. I was a little suspect as to how strawberries would taste with romaine lettuce, but the dressing was the kicker. The flavors meshed together to well. This is a great "desert salad"!
I thought this was a great recipe, even with the changes I made so it would fit my diet. I replaced the sugar with Splenda and used fat free mayo. I also added a small amount of sliced toasted almonds. Everyone loved it. It was beautiful and colorful too. I will definitely make it again.
Fabulous recipe. I used the Brianna's Rich Poppy Seed Dressing as per one of the reviews and it was "GREAT". I also added chopped walnuts and let me tell you even my finicky salad eating husband loved this. Try this recipe and you'll be hooked.
This has to be the best salad dressing I've ever made. I've made it twice for guest, and both times were big hits. Try making this dressing with lite dressing and Splenda for less calories. I also made the recipe with regular sugar, and I couldn't tell a difference in the taste.
Yay! Great tasting, easy recipe! There was a little bit too much sauce, but other than that, it was grrreat! Bravo!
I just had to make this salad again, had a craving for it. I only used romaine lettuce and red onions instead of the bermuda onions minus the poppy seeds and it is still really good. The dressing is awesome. Thanks for the recipe.
I love this recipe and have used it many times when we have dinner guests; they always love it too. I couldn't find white wine vinegar so I used 1/2 white vinegar and 1/2 balsamic and only did one Tbsp poppyseeds and it's still delish!
I love this salad.The flavors are so good and it's so refreshing on a hot day. Don't add the dressing until right before you eat it. It gets a little soggy fast. But, make sure you try this. it's great. By the way, I used regular white vinegar and it was fine.
Excellent presentation and taste! Can easily serve 10-12 when combining with a meal. Made the dressing in the morning and tossed it in right before the meal. So easy and so good!!
I have made this a couple of times now and it is wonderful. I made it for a bday party and i was asked a lot for the recipe. They loved the dressing. I also made it for dinner one nite when we had guests. The guests loved it and also wanted the recipe. Thanks for the recipe.
Delicious and so refreshing! And I'm not normally a fan of really sweet salads, but this was so light! It was perfect. I just left out the onions (don't like 'em). I just made it for a family dinner - it was a perfect accompaniment to a heavier, cheesy pasta - and exceedingly easy to throw together.
I had to use just a regular onion cause that's all I had and I had no poppy seeds. The dressing was delicious! Very creamy and it makes a lot!
I've served this salad twice in the past 3 weeks and both times the recipe was requested by more than one person. It is perfect for summer. I took some others' advice and used a little less milk, chopped the onion (no Bermuda so I used Vidalia) very fine and added it to the dressing mix, and I offered Almond Accents as a sweet, crunchy topper.
Wow- this recipe is a keeper. It is so easy and so good. It has the perfect combination of sweetness and tang. Perfect summertime salad.
This is a great recipe, AND it is even better if you lighten it up a bit. I use skim milk, reduced fat mayonnaise, and Splenda every time I make it, and it is awesome. I also garnish it with ¼ - ½ bag of Almond Accents Honey Roasted Sliced Almonds AND ¼ - ½ bag of Almond Accents Italian Parmesan Slides Almonds (Usually found near the bagged lettuce or in the salad dressing aisle). Thanks for the great, refreshing salad recipe! It's always a hit!
THE BEST! I'd never had raw spinach and frankly the thought was unappealing, but I like romaine and love strawberries so I thought I'd give this a try. WOW! This was so delicious, and I LOVED this salad. Hubby didn't like it at all, too sweet he said, plus he doesn't like fruit in his salad. That's okay I ate my portion and hubby's too! I used a 50/50 blend of romaine/baby spinach that I found at the market. I don't like onion, but added it anyway, and even though I picked the onion rings out in my bowl, they added the best flavor to this and defintely shouldn't be omitted. I used light mayo and 2% milk and this came out fine, a creamy delicious dressing. I could have cut way back on the poppy seeds though, maybe even half, but even as written it's a winner! Thanks Mary, this is a wonderful addition to my recipe file!
I love this recipe! Very different and very refreshing. I'll use this often. Thanks
Tastes great and beautiful too. Served to guests and they loved it.
YUM! I love strawberries in a salad. I used Publix Light Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette dressing to top it off. Perfect for summer evenings!
Excellent dressing. i added some walnuts..think i might try pecans next time:)
The poppyseed dressing made this salad. I even added more strawberries than called for. I was asked to provide a mixed salad for a very large gathering and remembering that most times salad is the one dish that has alot leftover, was pleasantly surprised to note that everyone devoured it and asked for more. Absolutely delicious.
This salad is delicious! I made it for a baby shower and got at least ten requests for the recipe. I use light mayo and also add a bit more vinegar to the dressing. I've used both chopped walnuts and sliced almonds- I happen to prefer the almonds. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is an excellent salad that every one loved it. I made it yesterday and I will make it again and again. The strawberries and the dressing make all the difference. I used spring onions together with sweet onions. There was some left over from yesterday and I found that the strawberries that remained in the dressing were even better the next day. So next time I will marinate the strawberries in the dressing for few hours. Thanks for a great recipe.
Really liked this; added toasted pecans for some crunchiness. I also made one batch as written but adding pink grapefruit sections and leaving out the red onion. Absolutely great -- gives guests that "wow" factor.
We loved this salad! The dressing is delicious and the strawberries add such a good flavor. We added some chopped walnuts and crumbled Gorgonzola to it and used red onion instead of Bermuda, but still delicious. I'd make this again in a second!
I have had this recipe for some time and have made it many times. It is very good, especially if the strawberries are in season.
I made this for a baby shower and everyone just loved it! It was gone in a no time. People still stop me and ask me for this recipe. Thanks again for sharing this recipe!
This is such a sweet refreshing salad. Everyone I make it for raves about it. I did make a few changes. I omitted the onions and added craisins. I also only used half the poppy seeds and that was plenty. It made a huge bowl.
Absolutely delicious! Wouldn't change a thing.
My husband and I both enjoyed this recipe very much. The only thing I would do differently next time is cut down on the sugar, it was a bit sweet for my taste. I added pecans and fresh sliced mushrooms to the salad. Great way to use up my fresh strawberries!
Everyone LOVES this salad. I make it all the time.
This recipe is GREAT. I grilled some salmon and placed over salad, it was the best. I didn't use the romaine lettuce or poppy seeds. I made this in no time. Thanks for the recipe, I have all ready gave a copy to my co-worker. The dressing is awesome, a taste of sweetness, goes great with the other flavors.
I've been making this salad for years and it is wonderful. Although I have purchased Poppyseed Dressing before, I really like to make my own!! The only thing I do differently is add some mandarin oranges and some sliced almonds. Anyone reading this in need of a dish for a picnic or potluck....try this recipe! I don't think you will be disappointed.
This salad was so delicious, I couldn't stop eating it! I didn't have any poppy seeds but the dressing turned out yummy anyway. Next time I'm going to try adding some mango slices.
We enjoyed this, It does look a little odd
This salad is amazing! I tried it last summer and have made it several times since. Everyone loves it and is surprised at the combination of strawberries and onions but finds it so delicious. A definite keeper for me.
I thought this was delicious. I didn't have poppy seeds so I omitted them and used a spring salad blend with romaine lettuce, spinach. Dressing a little sweet so you can back off on the sugar a bit but overall it was very delicious and refreshing and the strawberries gave it a wonderful refreshing blend of tang and sweet. Delicious!
We love this salad!. I do substitute yogurt for a little of the mayo to make the dressing lighter. I use scallions as well as I find them to be more digestible then onion.
Delicious salad!!! That dressing is great and can be made with reduced fat mayo and milk and still taste good! Thanks!
This is a very good salad. I made it tonight with one head of romaine and just one bunch of spinach (it was a large bunch) and it made a ton. If Strawberries arent in season, diced tart apple makes a really good substitute. We like this, and its very pretty. The dressing does go a long way, so be light with it and only dress as much salad as you think you will eat right then, because it wont keep after you put it on.
I made a small batch of this for the two of us. I did bump up the white vinegar just a bit and didn’t use all the sugar or all the poppy seeds. I used hearts of romaine mixed with red leaf lettuce and green onion, because I didn’t have red. I just drizzled my dressing over the salads, instead of tossing – I didn’t want it to weight down my greens. And I added the feta as others. Very good!
The best. Loved it.
ok, I guess....didn't send me to the moon or anything.
Awesome! It got rave reviews. Per other reviews, I cut the amount of poppy seeds in half and it was plenty. I put the lettuce, spinach, and strawberries in a large bowl, then on the side I had grilled chicken, chopped onions, dried cranberries, feta, and honey roasted almonds for people to add. I used Miracle Whip instead of mayonnaise because it's all I had, but it came out fine. Very pretty presentation.
Fantastic. My only substitute was green onions for the Bermuda onion. Will definitely be making this again.
The salad was okay and the dressing was fine. I thought it had too much onion in the mix. I used a small red onion and sliced it very thin but it was still overwhelming for my taste. I would reduce it by 50% at least, especially when serving to a mixed age group. I used non fat milk in the mix and I don't think it changed the flavor. The spinach was a nice addition for me personally since I just don't like the texture of Romaine.
I received so many compliments and requests for this recipe when I served it at a summer BBQ. Love it! Such a beautiful presentation and delicious. This recipe will be a staple in this household. Thank you Mary!
This recipe was SPECTACULAR! I took the advice of other reviewers and cut the mayo down to 1/3 cup. Instead of white wine vinegar I used red wine vinegar(3 tablespoons). I also cut the sugar and as another reviewer suggested I shook frozen rasberries in it. And lastly I just shook the poppyseed over the salad and poured the dressing when it was time to serve. I made it for a bridal shower and it was an absolute hit!! Everyone had a comment on it and I was quite proud! Thanks for the recipe, I will most definitely make this again
Salad was easy and delicious! I added candied walnuts, feta, and cranberries. Dressing is wonderful!
Incredibly delicious!
This is a surprisingly wonderful salad! I served at our Easter brunch and everyone loved it. I added chopped walnuts which really enhanced the flavor providing more crunch. It's my new summer pot luck favorite!
Loved it, we didn't have poppy seeds but I had almond slivers tasted great!
This salad is wonderful! Simple, beautiful and tasty. The only changes were suggestions from other reviewers and they really add to the salad. I added sliced almonds and cranberries. If you don't know what a Bermuda onion is it's just a regular sweet onion. I used red and chopped it up pretty small. My husband (not a big salad eater) loved it!
A wonderful, beautiful salad! I did add gorgonzola cheese, chopped walnuts, red onion instead of bermuda (because that is what I had), and sliced fresh mushrooms to this salad. I also think that sliced hard boiled egg would be good too! For the dressing, I used light mayo, skim milk and splenda. WOW! What a wonderful dressing! This is a new favorite. Thanks!
This was good, but maybe a little too sweet and tasted a little too eggy from the mayo (I used Best Food).
The dressing is exceptionally good.
MAKE THIS SALAD!! It's absolutely wonderful!! I entertained seven guests, and even my salad-haters raved. The secret ingredients are the dressing and the strawberries.
This was absolutely delicious. Have made it for three different occasions, and got rave reviews every time. I was having a hard time finding bermuda onion so i used 1/4 of a red onion instead (thinly sliced), and added candied walnut. to the mix. I made twice as much dressing, and keep the remainder in a jar ready for the next time my mood strikes for some yummy strawberry romaine salad!!
Yum! I didn't use the bermunda onion, but it turned out beautifully. Just make sure to add the dressing to the greens just before serving so your lettuce doesn't go soggy.
I made this salad for a bunch of friends the other night and everyone LOVED it. I use a similar dressings on most of my salads. I would recommend cutting back on the sugar and poppy seeds just a little. Will definitely make again, great flavors!
Great recipe! I did make a few changes, like using raspberry vinegar, and adding candied pecans and mandarin oranges. Yum yum!
This is delish! I used a red onion and only 1 tbsp of poppy seeds. Will make again! Sliced almond accents might also be good.
The dressing makes it especially good!
I've always seen this made with just spinach, but it always wilts right away - the romaine was a great substitute and really holds up. I suggest leaving the spinach out all together, unless you're not going to have ANY leftovers. Great dressing too! I always add a little less sugar to the dressing, but that's just personal taste.
I had this at a potluck at work & loved it, then found the recipe here and tried it for a family reunion and it was a BIG hit, I doubled the recipe and before the line was halfway through, the salad was already gone. Some people don't like it because it is sweet but overall it's a big hit.
Very yummy & very sweet! I added mandarins, honey'd almonds & other field berries. ALL the kids loved this one. Def'ly a keeper. We skipped the spinach & just used a variety of lettuce. Served as lunch on its own on a hot day.
I made this to accompany a cook out meal I prepared for guests (kind of something else to just add to the table) but everyone loved it more than the meal and they wanted more and more! Even the kids liked it. Perfect for those summer nights when you don't want to heat up the kitchen! Can't wait to make more.
We forgot to get poppy seeds to I used celery seeds and still delicious! I also used light mayo and fat free milk.
I absolutly love this salad and I have been given great compliments. I do not use the romaine, only Spinach. I add Walnut Halfs. The dressing is so good and easy to make. I use Black Sesame Seeds instead of poppy seeds and I add them to the salad last, instead of mixing in with dressing. You do not have to use Strawberries...You can use Green or Purple Grapes. You can also add feta cheese to the salad as well. I have used each modification and the salad is amazing. Play with the recipe and have fun... Shoot maybe try mandrine oranges. =)
I put a piece of broiled salmon on top of a serving of this salad (along with some chopped walnuts) and it made a delicious cool summer dinner.
Very good salad! I used white onion instead of red because it was all I had, and it turned out fine. I cut the poppy seeds by 1/2 and it was much better. Dressing was fantastic!
thank you for this wonderful recipe..i made it for lunch today and it was to die for..followed the dressing recipe to the letter,i only had frozen strawberries..i loved this,again thank you
Great, refreshing summer salad.
This is one of the best salads that I have ever had! The dressing is perfect and the poppy seeds add a nice little crunch. Perfect with steak!
I make this for a baby shower and everyone loved it! It's light, sweet and yummy! I recomend this for every salad lover.
This recipe is awesome. The sugary dressing and the strawberries make it the best. And this version is so much simpler to make then similar recipes. It also has the fewest ingredients.
Most flavorful salad I have ever made, raving results!
Very yummy and refreshing. The strawberries add zip!!!
Very good! fast and different.
Excellent salad. I made this for my bunko group and everyone loved it. I left out the onions and poppy seeds because I don't like them and it was still wonderful. Not good as leftovers, the lettuce gets soggy. Now I make just the dressing to put over my salad whenever I want.
this is now my favorite salad. i made it and my son said it was more like a desert then a salad. it was sweet but i like sweet so it was perfect for me. i made some small changes to it, i used a red onion, splenda blend sugar, lite mayo and 1% milk. but i kept the same measurements and it turned out great. i made it again the next day and gave it to my family and the whole family loved it. so i guess i have a new recipe to bring to a gathering or when i have some friends over for dinner.
Very Delicious! I may try it with less sugar or more vinegar next time.
Great Salad! I have made this for numerous people and the dressing is always a hit. I have even made it with greek yogurt instead of milk. (and I have tried soy milk too) Fantastic!
Made this salad for a potluck fishing derby in Canada and it was the first bowl that was empty. I did leave out the onion and spinach and used a large bag of iceberg lettuce instead as there were many children there. Threw in a cup of fresh picked blueberries along with the strawberries and added 1/2 cup of cashews for crunch. Got lots of compliments. Would definately make it again. Thanks for sharing thing wonderful recipe.
GREAT! This salad is so light and refreshing. Wonderful summer recipe.
I enjoyed this very much. I've made it with craisins when strawberries are out of season. Almonds or pecans are good too. The dressing is great on other salads too.
We eat this at easter every year. I like how this strawberry spinach salad has a creamy dressing.
This salad is very pretty and easy to make. The mayonnise is kind of strong. My friend doesn't really like it.
Loved the dressing! I used red wine vinegar because I didn't have any white wine vinegar. I also used black seasame seeds instead of poppy seeds and just sprinkled them on the salad itself. I will definitly be making this again. Thanks for sharing!!
Made this tonight, but didn't have any spinach. It was still excellent (and I'm not much of a salad eater)! I also added slivered almonds. Yum!
I admit my family was aprehensive about trying this recipe,but it was healthy and delicious! We grow our own strawberries, so I'm always looking for something new to try and this is a hit!
Loved this! I didn't have any Bermuda Onion so I used half of a red onion instead. This was a big hit with my family of 5! We are cutting gluten from our diet and this was a pleasant start.
Dressing is amazing! Left out the poppy seeds because I didn't have any on hand.
I served this last night and everyone ate every bit. I took others advice and halved the sugar and poppy seeds and I didn't add onion.I served pecan chips and blue cheese on the side.
I used all Romaine (knowing that some of the people I'd be serving it to would automatically pass if it contained spinach) and left out the onion for the same reason. Also, I threw in a small handful of crumbled feta to dress it up a bit. I went home with an empty bowl and several requests that I email the recipe. The dressing is perfect with this combination.