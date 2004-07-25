Raw Vegetable Salad

This is a flavorful and crunchy vegetable salad tossed with peanuts and bacon bits.

By Pamela Brown

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 servings
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain bacon on a paper towel-lined plate; crumble.

  • Mix broccoli, cauliflower, celery, peas, and cranberries in a large bowl.

  • Whisk mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, sugar, onion, vinegar, and salt together in a bowl. Pour dressing over the salad; add nuts and bacon and toss well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 14.3mg; sodium 373.5mg. Full Nutrition
