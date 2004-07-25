Raw Vegetable Salad
This is a flavorful and crunchy vegetable salad tossed with peanuts and bacon bits.
This is a flavorful and crunchy vegetable salad tossed with peanuts and bacon bits.
This was such a hit at a recent party that not only did I have to give out the recipe to people who had tasted it at the party, but got a call for the recipe from someone who wasn't there but heard about it the next day. I used sliced almonds instead of peanuts and cut the sugar in the dressing in half. If you make it ahead, add the cranberries when you dress the salad and add the bacon and nuts, or they will stain the other veggies. Fabulous recipe!Read More
Reminded me too much of a broccli salad i made onceRead More
This was such a hit at a recent party that not only did I have to give out the recipe to people who had tasted it at the party, but got a call for the recipe from someone who wasn't there but heard about it the next day. I used sliced almonds instead of peanuts and cut the sugar in the dressing in half. If you make it ahead, add the cranberries when you dress the salad and add the bacon and nuts, or they will stain the other veggies. Fabulous recipe!
Wow!! I brought this salad to a family barbecue and they absolutely devoured it! The bowl was empty in minutes and I doubled the recipe. Our family loves salads and we make a lot of different ones but this was by far one of, if not the best. I must admit I was a bit skeptical when I read the ingredients wondering how this salad was going to go together, but desperate to try something new, and I'm so glad I did. A definate keeper!
YUM!! This is so good. I did substitue dried cherries for the cranberries, and almonds for the peanuts, but followed the rest. So good. Thanks Pamela for a new potluck dish.
Even my picky 16 yr old liked this one! The only change I have come to make is to use regular peanuts instead of Spanish peanuts, & I add a very small amount of pine nuts & sliced almonds to give a more crunchy taste. This salad is not just good but down right incredibile.
This is a great salad. I have been making it for about four years. Everyone always asks for the recipe. A great way to get you kids to eat their vegetables.
YUM! What a wonderful recipe this is. I was a little apprehensive on the raw peanuts but I think that is a must. This recipe can be made a couple days ahead of time and it still is great. I love recipes that can be prepared ahead of time and still taste great. I will be making this again this week for our reunion.
Made this salad for my finicky sisters,they raved about it! The cranberries are a nice touch.
Awesome! I was amazed that my picky family all asked for seconds. I don't care for the salad leftover, but it's easy to customize the portions.
If there were more stars I would give it more of them! Wow! What a great dish! We loved it! I couldn't find spanish peanuts,and I don't care for raw, so I used dry roasted peanuts instead...This is a real keeper! It will be made time and time again. I can't wait to fix it for church dinners, and company!
I never like to take a new recipe to a dinner party but this sounded so unusual and festive too. It was a huge hit and several people asked me for the recipe. This is a keeper for sure. I added a handful of sunflower seeds to it along with unsalted roasted peanuts. I also added the juice of one lemon to the salad dressing and about 1/2 tsp. of celery salt. Delicious!
Reminded me too much of a broccli salad i made once
I altered this recipe a bit and loved the changes. I used sunflower seeds in place of the peanuts, substituted asparagus for the cauliflower, only used 1 cup of "light" mayo and used balsalmic vinegar instead of white wine.
Loved this! The only things I would change is that I used already-cooked bacon pieces (equal to 6 slices) and next time I will use dry-roasted peanuts rather than raw. Raw peanuts gave it a raw pea sort of flavor that I didn't like in this particular salad. I'll certainly make this again.
74 grams of fat per serving for a salad? I will not be making this again, sorry. If I'm going to be having all this fat, I'd rather eat a burger and fries.
Wow! GREAT recipe! I didn't change a thing and it was wonderful. I only made half the recipe for Mr. Loudshoes and myself, and there was hardly any left over for today's lunch. (We had a coin toss to see who got it!)It is a great "make-ahead" salad, as it didn't get wilted or soggy;the peanuts were a little less crunchy, but that's all. I will be making this salad a LOT this summer!
This recipe is great for church brunches and everyone loves it!
Beautiful and delicious, great texture, super crunch. Will definitely make again! THANKS for sharing.
This is terrific! I tasted it right after it was mixed, and it was like eating candy. What a great addition to my summer collection.
This salad has great colors and texture. My extended family loved it, and several asked for the recipe. I will definitely make it again.
This recipe is wonderful. I made it for a Christmas potluck last year and it was a huge hit! I was asked to make it again this year. I haven't been able to find spanish nuts in our grocery store so I have used soy nuts and have had no complaints.
My new year’s resolution is to fix all new recipes for dinner. So far so good…. This recipe is a delicious new addition for this year. I took this salad to a pot luck dinner last night. It was a big hit! The only change.... I used Splenda in place of reg. sugar. I hate cauliflower but gobbled it down in this recipe. Yum- Yum! I will be making this again.
I cannot tell you how much we enjoyed this salad. We served this at a family gathering and those who are not big on veggies had a helping. Instead of peanuts, we used sliced almonds and dried cherries rather than cranberries. I mixed the dressing early in the day and let it sit for several hours in the fridge to help the flavors blend. We added the dressing about an hour before serving and it was fabulous. This will make a healthy addition to our dinner menu. Thanks a bunch Pamela!
I was skeptical about this salad with the nuts and cranberries in it, but made it anyway. My whole family loved it. I got several requests for the recipe from my relatives. It is a uniqe salad for pot-lucks that no one else makes!
I thought this salad was very good, but I took it to a luncheon and received no comments.
Found this recipe great. If you don't like peas substitute frozen sweet corn - works a real treat ! !
I made this for a potluck at my workplace and it was a very big winner. This recipe needs no tweeking. My hubby couldn't keep away from this salad, so today I am making it again for him to take to a potluck at his workplace. Thank you Pamela for a perfect recipe.
Wow. What a great salad. It was tasty and it disappeared at a weekend BBQ very quickly. To lighten it, I used lowfat Mayonnaise, part-skim cheese, and half of the suggested cranberries and nuts. Still came out excellent.
I omitted the bacon and only used 1/4 cup mayo in the dressing. I also reduced the sugar by about half. This salad tasted great. Now I have a quick and delicious way to get my family to eat raw broccoli.
I made this salad for a Christmas party, and along with everyone else in attendance, I really liked it! I took the advice of some of the reviewers and used almonds instead of peanuts. I also used Miracle Whip instead of Mayo. I was surprised by the number of people who doubled this recipe because it already makes a bunch. The only thing I might do different next time is make additional dressing -- it just didn't seem like there was quite enough. Another thing is that the name "raw vegetable salad" really doesn't do this delicious recipe justice. It should be called something like super delicious, crunchy heaven. :)
This salad is so good. I have made it the last 2 years for either Thanksgiving or Christmas. Couldn't find the p-nuts, so once I used salted dry roated peanuts, the second time I used salted dry roasted cashews. The dry roasted hold the crunch, both were very good. Everyone either liked or loved it. Will definitely be on the menu again every holiday season.
Unusual ingrediants add to the delight of this recipe. Dinner party guest rated it 5 stars and requested the recipe.
I have made this several times and each time it just disappears. I leave out the celery (family/friend preference), and I use cashews. I usually make the dressing the night before and wait to it on the veggies until just before I serve or leave the house so the flavors meld and the veggies don't get too soggy. I originally didn't think there would be enough dressing but it's a great amount. I will keep making this one for years.
This is a good recipe, I had to reduce the mayo to 1 cup so it wasn't swimming in it and sugar down to 1 Tbs because I couldn't imagine it being any sweeter with the other flavors. Also, if I make it again, I'll chop the broccoli and cauliflower much smaller--almost to crumbles--because the leftover peas, peanuts and cranberries at the bottom of my bowl were the best part without having to navigate good size, crunchy pieces of veggies. Or maybe I'll even try it without as a pea salad!
One of the best brocoli salads I've had. The peas, nuts and parm cheese were such a nice addition. I subbed raisins for cranberries and cashews for peanuts. So tasty.
I've made other versions of cold broccoli salad but like the addition here of cauliflower and celery. I altered the dressing just a bit since I thought this would make far too much for the amount of vegetables called for. I also subbed in some light sour cream to lighten it up a bit. I did 1/4 cup light sour cream, 1/4 cup light mayo, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar, 1/8 cup parmesan, and just a touch of salt. Very pretty and pretty tasty!
you can use almost any kind of veggie for this! ive made this recipe twice this week!
5 stars for delicious, 4 stars for having to chop vegetables...I'm just not efficient w/ a knife.
This is a wonderful salad. Great for last minute too, as it's quick to make! I made this for a large group. It was easy to make, and was a huge hit!
i had this at a dinner party and love it. i rushed home and did a search to find it online. i left out the cauliflower, celery and peas but used the rest of the stuff. SUPER YUMMY. Can't wait to make more of it, great for lunch too if you just add chicken to it.
My husband raved about this recipe. I made it as listed. I buy the pre-cooked and crumbled bacon bits that are in the salad dressing aisle. My picky brother-in-law said, "I shouldn't like it, but it is great!"
I doubled this right off the bat, using a whole head of cauliflower (because I hate having "half" of anything left, seems like it always gets wasted) and upped the rest of the salad ingredients accordingly then doubled the dressing. (Hub really liked the dressing and asked what was in it). I never make salads with both veggies and fruit but this just sounded "right" --and it was! Will use dry roasted peanuts next time, personal taste. Very tasty! Thank you.
Delicious! Great with BBQ!
Even though I made some changes to the type of veggies used, I feel I can give this a 5 star regardless. The dressing was made as is and you can really use any type of veggies to this and it's great. I don't like bacon in anything except BLT's or by itself so I omitted the bacon. I used reg unsalted peanuts instead of spanish nuts (don't like them) and I left out the celery and added 1 red bell pepper and a whole head of broccoli & cauliflower. Everything else was the same. Everyone loved it at our family Christmas dinner and my husband is a veggie nut so I knew he would love it. The cranberries & nuts give this an awesome wow effect.
I just made this salad and it was delicious. Oh my gosh, a definite keeper. I used regular peanuts cause that's all I had on hand, but it was a little too salty and I will use raw nuts next time. Absolutely wonderful. Thank you.
My husband loves this! I make it exactly as written. Thanks for a great recipe.
I adore this recipe! I didn't add bacon to it (trying to eat healthier) and I substituted light miracle whip for regular mayonnaise, and truvia sugar substitute instead of regular sugar. I followed everything else on the recipe and it turned out delicious!
This salad was noone's favorite at this wkend's bbq. Nobody wanted seconds. Very bland tasting & quite course to chew even though everything was pains takingly chopped for company. I gave it two stars because made with low fat mayo it would be a healthy salad to eat.
I made this several years ago for a potluck holiday gathering. It was such a hit I'm asked to bring it every year. I love this salad!
Just made this today for my great-nephews Christening. It was a HUGE success. There was nothing left when I went to gather up my container and I doubled the recipe. This is great as is...I made no changes and everyone was asking for the recipe. Thanks for sharing!
We made this following the recipe precisely, and it was delicious. However, we made it for six people, so cut the recipe to 1/3 of the "serves 18" suggestion, and there really wasn't enough. Had to double what we had prepared. Thank goodness we had the extra vegetables. Really, think of it: if you add up the number of cups of ingredients, each of the potential 18 servings would be little more than a half-cup. Maybe at a pot-luck meal that would be fine, but for a dinner, no.
Made as directed this is delicious! I do want to warn people though- I tried a low cal version by using splenda for the sugar and lite mayo, it tasted awful, no one ended up eating it. Maybe someday some awesome chef can come up with a delicious "lite" version of this recipe.
Really liked this salad. I added a half green pepper chopped and a half red pepper chopped just because I needed to use these up. Really nice flavor and since it makes so much, I was able to get next day's lunch covered as well and it was probably better the next day. Lots of chopping to prepare but really worth it.
Very easy to make. Great combination of flavors.
I made this for the first time to take to a potluck lunch. People loved it....I'm glad I saved a small bowl for myself at home, because the potluck dish was cleaned out! I did try substituting sliced almonds for the peanuts - I would not do this again, as the almonds were lost in the robust texture and flavor of the veggies and dressing. Next time I'll make this as published.
This was a delicious salad. I received many compliments. I did buy the pre-cooked bacon bits in a jar and added cashews. I also added balsamic vinegar instead of white because I love balsamic but it pinked up the color which I didn't like so next time I'll use white. Otherwise I followed the recipe and will definitely make again.
This salad is refreshing. It stays crisp and tasty for several days. I fixed it for my family for a gathering weeks ago and they loved it so much they have requested I make it for Easter dinner. Love it!
Really good. I steamed the cauliflower and broccoli for 4 minutes to soften it, but have it still be crunchy. Dressing was really good. I used cashews instead of peanuts (my preference). I added chopped red bell pepper for extra crunch, colour, and vitamin C. After it all chilled for 4 hours, it was SUCH a good salad!
Big hit with everyone. My family doesn't like sweet salads, so the first time I made it I reduced the sugar by half. Second time, I didn't use it at all. If I have bacon I use it, if I don't the salad is still good. Glad I found this recipe!
This is a great recipe, and this will probably become my new go-to for pot lucks. I also omitted the sugar like others in the reviews have mentioned, and it was still amazing. The cranberries add just enough sweetness for me.
My husband and I loved it! Will definitely make again. The peanuts were surprisingly fine in this. I would probably prefer almonds though. I made it without the bacon because my son is a vegetarian and it was still good. I felt like it was a little soupy, so next time I'll put less mayo in it .
I slightly adjusted the recipe by omitting the bacon and cheese. Then I substituted the peanuts for almonds. Everyone loved the salad and the multiple colouring made it so inviting. Like previous posters have said, I only added the cranberries as I served ditto the dressing as I didn't want a soggy salad. A friend of mine said to blanch the broccoli which I may do next time. A truly lovely salad that once you've made it you'll have the confidence to adjust to your own taste. For example try dicing the onion very finely instead of grating etc.
I have made this recipe for family events and it is always a hit! Any leftovers will keep in a fridge for a few days. I like to slightly steam the broccoli just until it's bright green but still crunchy. I think it makes it a little easier to chew in a salad. I also like to add cut grapes. I will continue to make this recipe
This is excellent as many have already shared. I have made this twice, both times I changed the dressing a bit to reduce the mayo and sugar, plus use what I had on hand. I use 3/4 c Mayo, 1/2 t salt, 1 T honey
I used pistachios instead of sedans seeds. Excellent. My husband who doesn't care veggies asked if it could be our new summer time salad on a regular basis.
A favorite all summer as long as the broccoli and cauliflower keep coming on!!!
This salad has a great flavor. I made it for tonight but couldn't resist having a bowl for lunch and it's delicious before the flavors have even melded. I didn't use bacon, subbed raisins for cranberries and salted peanuts for spanish to use what I had on hand, and it's wonderful. That's the beauty of this salad!
Did not have Spanish peanuts, subbed 1/4 C sunflower seeds. Used lite mayo. Did not have any bacon on hand, so just left out the meat factor and served with summer sausage on the side. I used 8 little green onioins instead. The mayo mixture seemed like an awful lot when I mixed it, so I only used 2/3 of it. So glad I Left out some of mayo mixture, it would have been too "soupy" for my family. GREAT recipre will definately add it to the "Family Fav" list.
Much requested.
I think I’ve rated this before. It’s excellent, and I wouldn’t change a thing, but I noticed this - and several other recipes - seem to have some weird phrases or ingredients added which were not there before, for example, “1½ cups Salad dressing, mayonnaise, soybean oil, with salt,” is listed as one ingredient. Previously, that just read, “1 1/2 cups mayonnaise,” I believe. I hope this doesn’t prevent someone from making this recipe.
I didn't make this recipe exactly as is due to a vegetarian husband and lack of ingredients, but I stuck to the basics and we LOVED IT! Will be making this again and again! Changes I made: baking stevia (1/4:1 ratio) instead of sugar Reduced sugar Craisins Pine nuts instead of Spanish peanuts Omitted bacon and added smoked paprika Used apple cider vinegar instead of wine vinegar So fab!
I Love this easy and delicious veggie salad! I substitute peanuts for sunflower seeds and added chunky pineapple in the sauce which made it sweet!
Labor intensive but worth the effort. It’s a holiday staple in our house!
Delicious!! I always adjust amounts of vegs to suit our tastes and have never needed all of the dressing. I also use a sugar substitute. Good way to sneak in that stinking broccoli!
I make this recipe in small batches every few weeks. I've passed the recipe on to a couple people. I really haven't adapted it - unusual for me. It satisfies the want for savory, sweet, salty, and crunchy. YUM!
It was very good. Substituted mild cheddar for pharmacy and cheese and forgot to put in the cranberries.
Made this for a group of friends and it was a hit. One friend who is not a real vegetable lover, was surprised how good it was, so that was a real compliment. I substituted sliced almonds for the peanuts and since I made it the day before the luncheon I added the almonds, bacon and cranberries right before serving.
A favorite all summer as long as the broccoli and cauliflower keep coming on!!!
This was a yummy salad!
Great, refreshing salad. Easy to make. ??
It is a great salad with or without substitutions. My favorite is with red pepper and shredded carrots instead of celery and either sunflower seeds or toasted sliced almonds instead of peanuts.
Big hit at the family picnic! I used roasted almond slivers because I had them. I like that it’s a little different and a great recipe for potluck.
This was very yummy. I only reduced the sugar as others mentioned and added some carrots. For the mayo I used half regular and half low fat. This will become a regular. 1/3 of the recipe was good for my husband and me.
This was very good! I love a sweet mayo dressing. The addition of Parmesan cheese added a richness to the dressing. I followed the recipe exactly. Although, I think I will omit the Spanish peanuts next time. I think the flavors in this recipe are great on their own, without the peanuts. Besides, the peanuts were soft the following day...ew.
The husband liked this salad. I reduced the amount it made to six servings. I did not have Spanish peanuts so used regular roasted peanuts. I just didn't care for this salad and I like all the ingredients called for. I much prefer broccoli salad. Maybe it was the celery. I wouldn't make it again.
Very good. Lots of nice crunch and flavors. I made it substituting soy nuts for the Spanish peanuts, as I don't really care for them. It was definitely better fresh, though. I didn't like it as much the second day.
Really tasty!! Guests at a recent party almost licked the bowl clean! Lots of chopping but, worth it. Will definitely make again!
This was great and worked well with salami instead of broccoli. I recommend spicing up the dressing by increasing the cheese and onion content, and adding spices (paprika, cayenne, curry powder, garlic powder, pepper), herbs (basil, parsley), and celery seed. I made it for my partner when they stopped by my house for lunch in the middle of a hard workday, and it was very much appreciated.
Great recipe. I used half the sugar and added carrots otherwise it's too sweet in my opinion. I chopped up everything really fine so the vegetables will absorb the flavors better.
I couldn’t envision in my mind if a veggie salad would be a good or acceptable side dish at my family gathering of carnivores. But I wanted something different and chose this recipe as my side dish. EVERYBODY raved about it! It was absolutely delicious! Now it’s a requested dish at all our events! Thank you!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections