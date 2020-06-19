German Schwenkbraten

24 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 7
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Schwenkbraten was a family favorite when we were stationed in Germany with the Air Force. The pork chops are delicious with potato salad, a baguette, or crusty rolls. Hope you enjoy!

By Kimberly McCutcheon-Seabolt

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 35 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place onion wedges in a bowl. Use a large spoon to gently press onions until they release some of their juices. Combine oil, garlic, juniper berries, mustard, thyme, oregano, paprika, curry powder, cayenne pepper, and black pepper with onions; mix to combine.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange pork chops in a large baking pan; pour marinade evenly on top. Cover and refrigerate for at least 24 hours.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat.

  • Meanwhile, remove pork from marinade and allow to come to room temperature. Wrap onions separately in a foil pouch; discard marinade.

  • Cook pork steaks and onions on the preheated grill until pork is no longer pink in the center, about 10 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
649 calories; protein 38.5g; carbohydrates 16.3g; fat 47.6g; cholesterol 110.3mg; sodium 109mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/29/2022