German Schwenkbraten

I thought 10 onions was a lot of onions. Did the recipe mean 10 onions wedges and not 10 onions cut into wedges? I was surprised there was no salt in this recipe but with all those spices I didn't notice it care. I only used 5 onions and cut them into wedges. It was more than enough. I got crazy with the mustard and juniper berries and doubled those amounts but probably didn't need too. It was spicy. Also the bottom of the pork didn't marinade in the pan. Next time I'm going to chop one onion wedge 2 or 3 onions (10 wedges), and marinade in a gallon freezer zip lock bag overnight. Maybe salt on the grill. All in all great recipe. As close to the Schweitzer I had in Germany that I'm going to get. I'm also going to try this marinade on a pork loin roast and grill it. I think that will turn out well too.