Danny's Salad
A light fruit salad that is the only salad my son will eat.
Good salad. Don't make ahead though because fruit turns dark and unappetizing the second day. Used 1/4 salad dressing and 3/4 whipped topping as suggested in one review. Good idea. Tastes refreshing even on a cold wintery day. Very dull looking..could use some color..next time I'll leave the skin on the apples or add something colorful.Read More
This was OK, if it wasn't so sweet I might have enjoyed it more. It definitely needs some color, or it would look unappetizing. I left the peel on the apple and that helped.Read More
the fruit in this is good, but i would use less (1/2 as much) salad dressing and more (2x as much) whipped topping. my kids liked it okay.
My little ones love fruit and this salad was so easy to make. They ate it right up. Was also a big hit at a military gathering.
I'm low on "salad dressing", I used equal amounts reduced fat sour cream. I threw in a generous handful of chopped pecans. Great pantry dessert. The kids especially loved this. They ate anything leftover that was in the bowl.
