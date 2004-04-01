Instant Pistachio Salad

1 of 305

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is fool proof. I made a few changes in order to adapt it to personal taste. First, I used chunk pineapple rather than crushed. I drained the liquid, and reserved it. I also added a can of fruit cocktail (drained), mandarin oranges (drained), walnuts, and coconut. After mixing all of the ingredients, I added small amounts of the reserved pineapple juice until I got the consistency I was looking for. The juice definitely adds to the flavor of the recipe, and I would recommend using it. The end result has a nice tang to it, without being terribly sweet. This is a new favorite in my household. Helpful (405)

Rating: 4 stars I made this recipe for a potluck and everyone loved it. I find that if you do not drain the pineapple, you have a much creamier texture. I also added 1 cup of chopped walnuts. I would make this recipe again. Helpful (380)

Rating: 5 stars This always disappears in no time at potlucks. You don't need to drain the pineapple though, just mix it with the pudding. I also add 8 oz of sour cream to the mixture and 1/4 cup toasted coconut. Helpful (193)

Rating: 5 stars Back when I first met my husband my mother in law made this for Christmas dinner. I'd never had it before I met her and I fell in love with it on the spot. It's one of my favorite "fluffy salads" to date. She taught me to make this using the whole can of crushed pineapple UNDRAINED and to use a full bag of marshmallows. Sometimes I'll vary it up with the colored marshmallows. Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars Hubby loved it! I did not drain pineapple juice. Well actually I did at first then decided to add it because I wanted more pineapple "flavor". Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars I substituted instant cheesecake pudding (Jello brand) for pistachio and it was even better. I also used a little of the pineapple juice from the can to make it creamier. Try it! Helpful (64)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was wonderful. I made it the first time for my daughter's college graduation party and everyone loved it. I liked the fact that I could have the recipe make enough for 60 people and then it gave me exactly what I needed for the ingredients. I did add maraschino cherries for decoration on the top. Helpful (43)

Rating: 5 stars My grandmother has made this every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas as long as I can remember. Everyone loves it, and it is always one of the first things to disappear! It has a sweet, unique flavor that you will crave. Super easy to make! I use sugar-free instant pistachio pudding mix instead of regular, and you can't tell the difference. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars This is an awesome recipe any time of year. There has never been leftovers when I make it. It is easy and delicious. I always add pecans to mine and refrigerate it overnight. That seems to allow the mixture to settle in a bit. Enjoy. Helpful (31)