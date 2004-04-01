Instant Pistachio Salad

Rating: 4.75 stars
306 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 249
  • 4 star values: 46
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2

This recipe is super simple and can be changed to suit your tastes. Just add additional fruit and/or nuts.

By Margit Wallin

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the pineapple and dry pistachio pudding mix. Fold in thawed whipped topping and marshmallows until well mixed. Refrigerate until chilled and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 29.1g; fat 4.9g; sodium 132.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (305)

Reviews:
NARA9
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2004
This recipe is fool proof. I made a few changes in order to adapt it to personal taste. First, I used chunk pineapple rather than crushed. I drained the liquid, and reserved it. I also added a can of fruit cocktail (drained), mandarin oranges (drained), walnuts, and coconut. After mixing all of the ingredients, I added small amounts of the reserved pineapple juice until I got the consistency I was looking for. The juice definitely adds to the flavor of the recipe, and I would recommend using it. The end result has a nice tang to it, without being terribly sweet. This is a new favorite in my household. Read More
Helpful
(405)
Simmi G
Rating: 4 stars
03/02/2003
I made this recipe for a potluck and everyone loved it. I find that if you do not drain the pineapple, you have a much creamier texture. I also added 1 cup of chopped walnuts. I would make this recipe again. Read More
Helpful
(380)
chellebelle
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2004
This always disappears in no time at potlucks. You don't need to drain the pineapple though, just mix it with the pudding. I also add 8 oz of sour cream to the mixture and 1/4 cup toasted coconut. Read More
Helpful
(193)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2012
Back when I first met my husband my mother in law made this for Christmas dinner. I'd never had it before I met her and I fell in love with it on the spot. It's one of my favorite "fluffy salads" to date. She taught me to make this using the whole can of crushed pineapple UNDRAINED and to use a full bag of marshmallows. Sometimes I'll vary it up with the colored marshmallows. Read More
Helpful
(66)
MONKEYHANGTIME
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2004
Hubby loved it! I did not drain pineapple juice. Well actually I did at first then decided to add it because I wanted more pineapple "flavor". Read More
Helpful
(66)
DIANASMOM
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2004
I substituted instant cheesecake pudding (Jello brand) for pistachio and it was even better. I also used a little of the pineapple juice from the can to make it creamier. Try it! Read More
Helpful
(64)
Diane Hawk Mattson
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2003
This recipe was wonderful. I made it the first time for my daughter's college graduation party and everyone loved it. I liked the fact that I could have the recipe make enough for 60 people and then it gave me exactly what I needed for the ingredients. I did add maraschino cherries for decoration on the top. Read More
Helpful
(43)
honeybearkitty
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2004
My grandmother has made this every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas as long as I can remember. Everyone loves it, and it is always one of the first things to disappear! It has a sweet, unique flavor that you will crave. Super easy to make! I use sugar-free instant pistachio pudding mix instead of regular, and you can't tell the difference. Read More
Helpful
(37)
FIREBOTT
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2005
This is an awesome recipe any time of year. There has never been leftovers when I make it. It is easy and delicious. I always add pecans to mine and refrigerate it overnight. That seems to allow the mixture to settle in a bit. Enjoy. Read More
Helpful
(31)
JULIETSMOM
Rating: 2 stars
03/26/2004
I'm surprised that this got 5 stars. I think it would be a lot better with mandarin oranges and no marshmallows. Read More
Helpful
(15)
