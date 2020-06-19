Caramelized Green Beans with Walnuts

Rating: 4.34 stars
47 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

A salty-sweet side dish sure to please veggie-lovers and sweet-tooths alike! I can normally find a good-sized bag of fresh green beans at a fruit stand or farmer's market for about a dollar.

By jayceeboyer

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add green beans; cook and stir for about 5 minutes. Mix in the walnuts, and pour in water. Cover and cook for about 10 minutes, or until very little water is left in the pan.

  • Add the salt, white sugar, and brown sugar; stir until beans and walnuts are evenly coated. Cover, and cook over medium heat for 5 more minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 49.6g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 223.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (48)

Most helpful positive review

miraclegirl1
Rating: 5 stars
03/24/2008
I made these for Easter. Very big hit although I used about 2 lbs. of green beans and only 1/2 cup of brown sugar-no white sugar. I think that was a good move as I think it would have been way too sweet otherwise. Read More
Helpful
(40)

Most helpful critical review

Jeffrey East
Rating: 3 stars
01/05/2008
Definitely too sweet. If I make it again I would reduce the sugar by half. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
miraclegirl1
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2008
I made these for Easter. Very big hit although I used about 2 lbs. of green beans and only 1/2 cup of brown sugar-no white sugar. I think that was a good move as I think it would have been way too sweet otherwise. Read More
Helpful
(40)
duckystarbucky
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2007
YUM!! I used chopped almonds instead. I also added some finely diced shallots and balsamic vinegar. This is an excellent side dish!! Read More
Helpful
(25)
Zoli
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2009
I reduced the sugar by half and added balsamic reduction. It turned out awesome!!! Read More
Helpful
(12)
311Slinky
Rating: 4 stars
08/20/2009
I made a few changes to this recipe as I didn't have walnuts and I don't eat dairy (butter): I cooked the green beans in olive oil instead of butter. I had to pour off some of the water as it was too much. I didn't use the white sugar based on some reviews that said it was too sweet. When the beans were done with the brown sugar and salt I found it a little bland for my taste (could have been the missing butter) so I threw in a little more salt and about a tablespoon of garlic and sauteed it all for a couple more minutes. Then they were amazing! I will definitely be making it again with my revisions. Read More
Helpful
(9)
shugatoo
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2007
Fantastic! These are so easy to make and a HUGE hit! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Jeffrey East
Rating: 3 stars
01/05/2008
Definitely too sweet. If I make it again I would reduce the sugar by half. Read More
Helpful
(7)
JenMullins
Rating: 3 stars
12/28/2007
I received comments from some of my guests that it was too sweet. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Gianna Rose Allen
Rating: 4 stars
09/03/2008
A nice and new recipe. I love walnuts and they were so tasty with the greenbeens and brown sugar. I got many compliments on my dinner that evening. Read More
Helpful
(6)
sleo59
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2011
I added shallots and balsamic vinegar. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(6)
