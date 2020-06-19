Caramelized Green Beans with Walnuts

I made these for Easter. Very big hit although I used about 2 lbs. of green beans and only 1/2 cup of brown sugar-no white sugar. I think that was a good move as I think it would have been way too sweet otherwise.

Rating: 4 stars

I made a few changes to this recipe as I didn't have walnuts and I don't eat dairy (butter): I cooked the green beans in olive oil instead of butter. I had to pour off some of the water as it was too much. I didn't use the white sugar based on some reviews that said it was too sweet. When the beans were done with the brown sugar and salt I found it a little bland for my taste (could have been the missing butter) so I threw in a little more salt and about a tablespoon of garlic and sauteed it all for a couple more minutes. Then they were amazing! I will definitely be making it again with my revisions.