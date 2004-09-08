Classic Tossed Salad
This is a delicious salad that goes great with any meal, especially Italian!
Delicious. I took this to a potluck and I didn't get enough myself before it was totally gone. I will make this again soon so I can enjoy it. I used a lot of advice from the comments--Paul Newman's balsamic vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, whole olives, sunflower seeds. I packed everything separately for the trip to the party, then quickly threw it together. Very pretty and appealing to all! Thanks for the recipe.Read More
I made this salad for company and it was OK. i rinsed the lettuce (to clean it) and, as a result, it was REALLY soggy. I should have bought a bag of pre-washed lettuce, but I was too cheap.... I used grape tomatoes instead of cherry ones and cut the larger ones in half. I used Asagio cheese (picked up the wrong package...) and didn't notice a difference. I just used Romaine lettuce. Toasting the sesame seeds and almonds really makes a difference and is worth the extra effort (but I HATE toasting b/c I always burn!). Try this salad with Newman's basalmic. Ok, but not great, probably b/c of the sogginess, but still won't likely make again. Thanks anyways.Read More
Delicious. I took this to a potluck and I didn't get enough myself before it was totally gone. I will make this again soon so I can enjoy it. I used a lot of advice from the comments--Paul Newman's balsamic vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, whole olives, sunflower seeds. I packed everything separately for the trip to the party, then quickly threw it together. Very pretty and appealing to all! Thanks for the recipe.
Great salad. I left the dressing off since everyone at our house likes a different type. Fast, easy and very pretty. The red leaf lettuce is a great color booster. I also added cucumbers and chopped ham to make it a meal.
Really great salad when you want a tossed salad that is different than the norm. The almonds add a nice taste and the romano and feta cheese combo gives so much flavor. I made it for a dinner party and everyone loved it.
This was a very good salad, and my husband couldn't get enough of it. I have to say though, I found the sesame seeds absolutely horrible. I usually love the taste of sesame, but not with Italian flavors. You MUST leave this out!!! The only change I made was to put in whole jumbo olives rather than slices. I'm not sure if I'd use mushrooms again either, since they got soggy quickly; maybe cutting them chunkier rather than in slices would help.
Very colorful and delicious salad! I used a garlic italian dressing and left out the sesame seeds (didn't have any at home, and just didn't feel like spending $5 for a little shaker, just to use a couple of teaspoons worth!) I also used whole grape tomatoes instead of slicing the cherry tomatoes. Will definitely be making this one again!
I brought this salad to a dinner party (my contribution to the dinner meal). It was the best part. I decided to double the recipe and there was none left and the end of the evening.
Fabulous salad! This is definitely a "Classic" and is perfect for any meal! It's a wonderful blend of vibrant colors and flavors. I made this a little easier on my self and used bagged salad - romaine and spring blends. I added some green olives along with the black and some sliced cucumber. I left out the almonds (personal pref) and added some seasoned croutons for that "crunch". Easy to put together and very tasty!
I made this salad for company and it was OK. i rinsed the lettuce (to clean it) and, as a result, it was REALLY soggy. I should have bought a bag of pre-washed lettuce, but I was too cheap.... I used grape tomatoes instead of cherry ones and cut the larger ones in half. I used Asagio cheese (picked up the wrong package...) and didn't notice a difference. I just used Romaine lettuce. Toasting the sesame seeds and almonds really makes a difference and is worth the extra effort (but I HATE toasting b/c I always burn!). Try this salad with Newman's basalmic. Ok, but not great, probably b/c of the sogginess, but still won't likely make again. Thanks anyways.
This salad is excellent-- but the dressing is not. I cut out more than half the oil and added balsamic in its place. The dressing is just oily by itself. Otherwise, it's a keeper!
This salad was so good! The cheeses were great and the almonds added a nice little crunch. My dinner guests thought that I threw it together and were very impressed! (I did admit that I found the recipe here!)
Outstanding! I brought this to a dinner party and it was gone in a flash! At least three people wanted the recipe...
This is the best salad ever! I'm not a big salad-eater, but this recipe changed all that. My husband and kids (11 and 13 years old) LOVE this salad. I have made this a few times for guests, and it always recieves compliments. I follow this to the letter and it all works well together. Thank your for this recipe!
Great basic salad recipe! The toasted almonds and sesame seeds are a great touch. This is how I will always make my tossed salads from now on.
This is the best salad recipe I have ever made and ever tasted! I absolutely loved it! I get requests for it at all potlucks and family dinners we have. Everyone loved it and asked me for the recipe the first time I made it. It's so pretty, smells great, and tastes wonderful!
I followed the recipe exactly and this salad was a big hit at my dinner party. The toasted almonds and sesame seeds were a very nice and flavorful touch. I served this with lasagna and bread - went well with an italian meal. I chose an italian dressing that was excellent (and expensive). I will make this salad again. Wouldn't change a thing. (Oh yeah, one minor change - purchased fresh Kalmata olives from the olive bar rather than canned).
Five stars all the way!! This is the perfect salad. I forgot to add the red onion, but it was still awesome.
WOW, did everyone rave about this salad! Didn't change a thing, very simple.
Very easy to make, and quite tasty. A fine example of a traditional salad.
As a single dad I needed to bring something to our family Thanksgiving dinner besides a store bought pie (again). This salad was easy to make, impressive to look at, and delicious to eat. I just sat back and let the salad do the talking. Everyone loved it!!
The salad looked colorful on the salad plates and my guests loved it. I used grape tomatoes and only cut the ones that were a little big. The flavor was delicious especially using feta and romano cheeses. I will definitly make this salad again.
Really nice taste and pretty easy to make. Thanks for the recipe. I do have a few suggestions: 1) Roast almonds on low flame or they will not taste good and 2) Add dressing right before eating or else the lettuce will not stay crunchy 3) If you like sweet tasting salads, you can roast almonds with 2 tea apoons of sugar to sugarcoat them.
Excellent flavor with the toasted almonds and sesame seeds. It was even better the next day mixed in with some fresh lettuce. The feta and romano were great. May have used a little salt and pepper to add; we used Paul Newman's balsamic just to coat and had guests add what they wanted (some added salt & pepper to the salad).
I left out the feta cheese, and my whole family ( even my picky daughter) loved this salad. I will be making this again many times!
Great-tasting, restaurant-quality salad. It's perfect as is; don't change a thing.
This is a great salad, but it makes a lot. I made it for a dinner party and everyone had seconds.
I made this salad for a dinner party today. I must admit that it was not a great hit. It was a great looking salad but the taste did not go over well. I found the lettuce bitter and the almonds (I did toast them) were a bit overwhelming. I wasn't BAD, but I wouldn't make it again. Sorry.
Very easy and very good! I actually thought it tasted better with an olive oil vinegrette instead of italian dressing.
Great recipe. Served it for my card group and they all wanted the recipe. I did leave out the sesame seeds because I am allergic to them.
I made this for a large group and everyone loved it! I think that the recipe calls for too many almonds however, and next time I half them.
I love salads with oodles of ingrediets! :-) I switched the sesame seeds with sunflower seeds, green olives instead of black, added a couple of sliced peperoncinni and used red wine vinegar and extra virgin olive oil to coat as a dessing. Oh, and used tomato and basil flavored feta :-)
I took this salad to a beach party and everyone loved it. I'm not normally a green salad person and even I liked it.
I don't know why, but this salad tastes very special! We used balsamic vinagrette from Trader Joes for a healthier, lowfat, low sodium versions, and it was still fantastic!
I have so many great recipes for green salads, so it takes a lot to impress me, and this one did. The toasted almonds and sesame seeds add so much to this salad. I subbed shallot for red onion, and roasted red pepper dressing for Italian. I'd also make this with my favorite homemade balsamic vinaigrette--but it tastes great even without dressing. This is a new favorite!
This is one of the best tossed salads I've had in a long time. The flavors blended so well. My company went back for seconds on the salad! Thanks for the recipe!
Too salty - I would recommend using less olives.
I have taken this salad to many parties and everyone loves it.
I gor rave reviews from this recipe. The only thing I did different was use a pre-made dressing. A high quality/cost caesar salad dressing.
I loved this salad! I didn't use the sesame seeds and used a bag of Almond Accents oven roasted almonds (not flavored) so I skipped the cooking part and used grape tomatos instead of cherry, but left everything else the same. I will make this again for sure. Flavors were wonderful and goes perfect with italian meal!
Really good!
I made this salad last night using Paul Newman's Balsalmic Vinaigrette dressing and took it to a dinner party at a friend's house. It was a hit. Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. Thanks so much for sharing this one!!
This is a great salad!
Yum!!!!!! Excellent with Italian. My daugters loved this, they are huge salad eaters.
Absolutely delicious! And I just realized from reading the other reviews that I forgot to include the feta cheese. Wonder how much better that would have been?! You must include the almonds and the sesame seed. It was a delicious combination and added so much depth to this recipe. Used grape tomatoes cut in half and upped the amount slightly. Also, used three slices of portabello mushrooms cut into chunks. Just great.
Very delicious and impressed the guests at the dinner party I took it to. Forgot the red onion (oops!) and substituted toasted pine nuts for the almonds. Sprinkled a chiffonade of fresh basil on top before I tossed it with Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing from this site.
This is a phenomenal salad recipe. Flavor and texture are great. I used pitted Kalamata olives. Everyone went back for seconds. This is definitely a keeper for us!
This salad was very good. It makes so much, it was too much for my family. When I went to the store for the recipe items, I somehow came home with sunflower seeds although I wrote sesame seeds. Didn't realize my mistake until just now reviewing the recipe. The toasted almonds and sunflower seeds were delicious anyhow and all the items in the salad went together well.
Great with any meal!
We love this recipe at our house. Go the extra mile to blanch the almonds. I think it "makes" this salad. In addition, find an Italalian dressing that's delicious.
I realize this is just a salad, but can I say WOW? I did omit mushrooms and sesame seeds (did not have) and added sunflower seeds. I also did not have italian dressing so I used Balsamic instead. Absolutely the best salad I have ever eaten! Thanks!
Our new favorite salad! Every bite is a new flavor, this salad will never be boring!
A delicious tossed salad.
I made this salad for the two of us just eyeballing the ingredients. This salad has a lot going on in it! Maybe too much! I thought the sesame seeds sort of got lost in the mix and didn't contribute much, so next time I will leave those out. By all means be sure to toast your almonds to bring out their flavor (350 degrees for 8-10 minutes until fragrant and golden). If you’re using the sesame seeds, toast those as well for about 8 minutes at 350.
I make dinner for my mom every night after work. I think that she liked this but I didn't. I was a very pretty looking salad but a very simple taste.
Great salad! My guests ate every drop. We all loved it. Five star in my recipe book
Super easy to make and very delicious. Thanks for the recipe!
I have made this salad so many times. I always have more than one person ask me for the recipe. When invited to a potluck or family gathering I am always asked to bring this salad. I make it exactly like the recipe states but sometimes I don't add all the dressing. This is a personal preference since I don't care for lots of dressing. The almonds give a nice flavor.
You know how sometimes you just get tired of trying to think of creative salads???? This takes the pressure off......it's there for you and it's great!!!!
An absolutely wonderful salad; a staple of every get-together; never any left over; therefore, how can it be anything less than a 5 star? You can make the salad SUBLIME by using extra-special ingredients, such as baby portabella mushrooms, goat/sheep milk feta, homemade italian dressing made with lovely olive oil (most of the bottled dressings are made with soybean oil, which is just fine but not as scrumptious as a delicious nutty olive oil). On hot summer evenings I crave this salad for a meal all by itself.
Simply fantastic! Was a huge hit at a business dinner party. Thank you for posting.
My company loved this salad. It's a winner! I'll make it again.
I have made this salad about 15 times now and everyone always LOVES it. I do not use any sesame seeds and only about 1/2 the olives. If you use bagged lettuce it is super quick to prepare. Kraft makes a dressing called "Zesty Italian" that tastes perfect with it. Not sure why the recipe states an 8oz bottle of dressing. Just dress it to taste; that ends up being nowhere near 8oz.
Excellent recipe- love the easy dressing and the cheese combinations is wonderful. I did the serving for 12, with only 6 for dinner and not a drop was left. Even the men loved it
Excellent!!!
A very good basic salad.
GREAT!
As stated, this is just a basic salad. Nothing exciting about it. Nothing new about it. Just good eating. No time? Buy pre-toasted almonds and sesame seeds. Sesame seeds are usually located with the Asian foods section.
Use heads of lettuce...never the bagged stuff -- it has a horrible smell and tastes terrible. I made this as written, it was delicious. Even my picky husband loved it.
I loved making this salad!! I made it for my entire family because we wanted to try something new and it hit the spot!! Definitely will be making the salad again anytime!! Thanks for the awesome recipe :)
This is a good basic salad, best with fresh kalamata or nicoise olives instead of canned olives. I have used both dressing made from Italian Dressing Mix from this site and a homemade sweet balsamic dressing with good results.
By using fresh ingredients, I made a great salad. But I would opt for a salad dresing made from scratch.
My friends loved this classic tossed salad at a party that I had for Christmas. It was absoultely delicious with the toasted almonds and sesame seeds. This will become a regular when I have salad at my dinner table.
Great recipe, Nice color, great taste, perfect for dinner parties.
Had to substitute a few items. Only had Roma tomatoes,whole almonds on hand and parmesan cheese(no mushrooms).I finely chopped the almonds and adjusted the amount, thinly sliced the tomatoes and used parmesan cheese. Turned out great. Can't wait to make this again when I have all of the ingredients.
I omitted the olives, used mozza instead of Romano cheese, and used a bought balsamic dressing. I made this for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it!
Everyone, including I, liked/ likes this. Assembly is easy.
this recipe is great! i always get asked at family reunions to bring this recipe. it is definitely a keeper.
I really enjoyed this the first time I made it and my family like the change to the every day salad. It's become a regular at our weekend table and whenever we have guests over for dinner
The ingredients in this recipe certainly make for a terrific salad. However, if I'm preparing salad for company, I always serve the olives, cheese and dressing on the side so that people can fix their salad exactly how they want it. Thanks!
ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL!!! I have taken this salad to so many parties and it is always a big hit. There is never any left!! I have made this exactly the way the recipe reads except for I use all romaine lettuce and Paul Newman's Italian Dressing.
Super easy to make and very delicious. Thanks for the recipe!
i'm only rating the prewashed salad,i NEVER use prewashed anything to me it has an unusual taste.i have in the past used prewashed but i washed it anyway and picked through it ,some of it just did'nt look fresh.
Delicious. I thought I had a red onion at hand but didn't.......that was the only thing I had to leave out. Very good.
delicious salad. i left out the mushrooms and onions.
the toasted almonds add a surprising crunch and flavor to the salad. Fabulous!
I will be making this again. I followed the directions and it turned out great. It really compliments an Italian meal.
I've been making this for my family for over a year. Feel free to use variations of the ingredients. It is probably the most popular salad recipe in my box. They absolutely love it, and never fail to tell me so. It's extremely flavorful.
You have to add the sesame seeds or it is just not the same. I forgot how easy a regular tossed salad was. My hubby loved it!
Pretty good. I actually thought this salad had too much in it and I didn't even add the mushrooms and romano cheese. I would have rather had this salad with just the olive, feta, and tomatoes. I didn't like the flavor the toasted almonds and sesame seeds gave.
I served this to a family of about 20. This included young children. I didn't put the dressing on it; instead I bought a few different dressings and let everyone pick their favorite. Everyone loved it. It was so good that three people took home leftovers. It's not often in my family that salad is kept as a leftover.
I used a garlic & herb feta cheese which gave some great flavor. I also took out the nuts and seeds since my husband can't have them for medical reasons. BUT the salad was fantastic! So simple...
This was the best salad ever! Took a bit of prep time, but so worth it. The tastes were amazing, I also added cranberries. Couldn't get enough reviews from it. Great job, smokin' excellent salad!
I've made this salad for my family and friends many times. It always gets rave reviews.
I have made this salad twice with great reviews both times. It’s a keeper!
What a great salad! Really couldn't believe how tasty this was and will be repeating it frequently over the upcoming summer months. Thanks for posting this awesome recipe.
This salad is a classic. I generally make it exactly as submitted and it always gets rave reviews.
Great combination of flavors. I get compliments on this salad whenever I serve it.
Very easy and simple delicious salad. Very nutritious too.
Made this salad as written, but had only kalamata olives, so of course used them. Everyone enjoyed it.
The combination of the feta and tomatoes was great. Great side salad, but for me, also a bit too rich.
