Classic Tossed Salad

This is a delicious salad that goes great with any meal, especially Italian!

By Toni Bankson

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place the almonds in the skillet, and cook, stirring frequently until lightly browned. When the almonds are beginning to turn, add sesame seeds, and cook 1 more minute, or until seeds are toasted.

  • In a large salad bowl, combine lettuce with feta cheese, olives, almonds, sesame seeds, tomatoes, onion, mushrooms, and Romano cheese. When ready to serve, toss with Italian dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 19.4mg; sodium 639mg. Full Nutrition
