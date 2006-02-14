Bodacious Broccoli Salad

This broccoli salad with bacon and cheese is requested at every family gathering. Let it be your next dish that they crave! I like this dish to be prepared at least two hours before serving. Be sure to have copies of the recipe on hand, as everyone will ask for it!

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until crisp and evenly brown; drain and crumble.

  • Combine bacon, broccoli, cheese, and onion together in a large bowl.

  • Whisk mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, sugar, pepper, salt, and lemon juice together in a small bowl; pour over salad and toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 7.3g; fat 24g; cholesterol 35.4mg; sodium 542.7mg. Full Nutrition
