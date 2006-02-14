Bodacious Broccoli Salad

Loved this dish. It's very pretty and easy to build and delicious. Couple of suggestions especially with some of the negative comments from other reviews in mind. 1st, cook the broccoli, it not only tenderizes it, it changes the flavor…I used steamed leftover broccoli and my wife and teen son loved it. You can choose the level of al dente to be satisfied with. Use the red onion but cook it just enough to knock down the “brightness” of the onion flavor. Use a dry, non-stick pan, and just cook it enough to dry it out a bit…don’t cook so much you start to change the color, and let it keep most of it’s crunchy texture. A word about the “bitter” flavor some reviewers ran into. There wasn’t a hint of it in our dish. Is it possible that these folks were using pre-squeezed products? If so, have to recommend against it. Bitterness is most likely from seeds or from product that’s turned in the fridge. But, really, just created the recipe as written…including the sugar, and loved it. Good this next day, too.