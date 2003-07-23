Caesar Salad II

Rating: 3.89 stars
82 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 31
  • 4 star values: 26
  • 3 star values: 15
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 5

If you like garlic, you can really spice up this recipe!

By Meesh

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Clean and chop lettuce, set aside.

  • Crush 5 or 6 of the croutons in a deep mixing bowl. Add the garlic, mustard, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce. Blend thoroughly in a mixer and slowly add olive oil until creamy.

  • Pour dressing over the lettuce, add parmesan, remaining croutons, toss and enjoy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 21.8g; cholesterol 3.7mg; sodium 242.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (82)

Most helpful positive review

LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2003
A good basic recipe however the oil definitely needs to be cut back. I think the confusion about the "creamy" part of the dressing is due to the wording. The dressing really isn't supposed to become creamy so to speak but "emulsified". In order to achieve this you must DRIZZLE the oil into your food processor or blender very very slowly. If a creamy consistancy is what you prefer there are other recipes on this site that call for mayo. Thanks Michelle! Read More
Helpful
(64)

Most helpful critical review

TAZLUV25
Rating: 1 stars
08/17/2003
I'm sorry but this recipe is horrible...it is way too oily and it does not get creamy...at least it didn't for me. Maybe some anchovy paste would help? Read More
Helpful
(23)
CLSEABOLT6
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2005
I added a tablespoon of light Mayo to this and it was excellent!! Read More
Helpful
(53)
ODU
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2004
This is THE best recipe for Caesar Salad I have EVER tasted. It was a littttttle to oily though so try adding some pepper. Otherwise it is THE best!:) Read More
Helpful
(40)
TAZLUV25
Rating: 1 stars
08/17/2003
I'm sorry but this recipe is horrible...it is way too oily and it does not get creamy...at least it didn't for me. Maybe some anchovy paste would help? Read More
Helpful
(23)
Christi Fredrick
Rating: 4 stars
01/22/2003
I made this for Christmas Eve dinner and it was great. My only suggestion is to use the juice of a 1/2 lemon instead of a whole. Very good! Read More
Helpful
(17)
ALETA14
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2003
What? no anchovies? I cut the garlic in half and it was great. Read More
Helpful
(17)
QUEENMAB75
Rating: 4 stars
10/23/2004
The garlic taste is a bit overwhelming but good. If you don't like a whole lot of garlic cut it down a bit and it tastes just as good! Read More
Helpful
(16)
CARLAPERRICONE
Rating: 3 stars
01/24/2004
Very strong dressing. 1/2 cup of oil is way too much for a good sized salad for 2. Read More
Helpful
(14)
JULESULV
Rating: 4 stars
01/22/2003
1/2 cup of oil was for 6 people you need to pay attention to the amount of people it serves. We thaught this was a good tasting dressing. Needs to be blended right before serving. Read More
Helpful
(14)
