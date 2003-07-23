Caesar Salad II
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 244.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.7g 7 %
carbohydrates: 10.7g 4 %
dietary fiber: 2.1g 8 %
sugars: 1.2g
fat: 21.8g 34 %
saturated fat: 3.7g 19 %
cholesterol: 3.7mg 1 %
vitamin a iu: 3276.1IU 66 %
niacin equivalents: 0.7mg 5 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 28.2mg 47 %
folate: 77.9mcg 20 %
calcium: 81.3mg 8 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 12.3mg 4 %
potassium: 189.5mg 5 %
sodium: 242.2mg 10 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 196.3
