Antipasto Pasta Salad

This antipasto pasta salad is a delicious combo of pasta, meat, and cheese with a homemade dressing. It serves a crowd and is great for a picnic.

Recipe by Dayna

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

Antipasto Salad:
Dressing:

Directions

  • Make the antipasto salad: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add shell pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 9 minutes. Drain, run under cold water to cool pasta, and drain again.

  • Transfer drained pasta to a large bowl. Add Asiago cheese, salami, pepperoni, tomatoes, bell peppers, and olives. Sprinkle dry dressing mix over top and stir until ingredients are thoroughly mixed. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

  • Make the dressing: Whisk oil, vinegar, oregano, parsley, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl. Cover and set aside until ready to serve.

  • To serve, pour dressing over the chilled salad and mix until well combined.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 29.1g; cholesterol 36.6mg; sodium 977.5mg. Full Nutrition
