Antipasto Pasta Salad
This antipasto pasta salad is a delicious combo of pasta, meat, and cheese with a homemade dressing. It serves a crowd and is great for a picnic.
I made this for my step-daughters grad party and total strangers asked me for the recipe. I have to admit I didnt taste any at the party, but the next day I ate some leftovers and it was fantastic. I made a few alterations; rotini instead of sea shell, yellow or red pepper in place of green, 3oz. can of olives, 3 green onions, and instead of the dressing provided in the recipe- I used Newman's Own Light Balsamic Vinegrette. It was a huge hit. The key was to mix everything together but the balsamic dressing and let it sit for a while. In my case, 24 hours before I poured the Newman's Own on it. Really yummy! One reviewer suggested Pepperchini's, which I think would be a great addition. I didnt think this cost much to make, and I dont understand why people think there is so much chopping. That is a part of cooking! This is an excellent recipe and one woman at our party said it was going to be her pasta salad recipe from now on. Excellent! (Edited 5/9/2010)Read More
UPDATE: I DECIDED TO GIVE THIS A SECOND GO, ALMOST 5 YEARS AFTER I INTIALLY IT. :) IT WAS MUCH BETTER THIS TIME AROUND. HERE'S WHAT I DID: A) USED CHEESE-FILLED TORTELLINI (I THINK I'LL GO BACK TO USING ROTINI THO...), B) OMMITTED THE FRESH PEPPERS FOR CHOPPED ROASTED RED PEPPERS, C) ADDED HALF OF A THINLY SLICED RED ONION, D) USED ASIAGO THIS TIME AND E) SUBBED A MARINATED GREEN OLIVE & ARTICHOKE DELI SALAD FOR THE BLACK OLIVES CALLED FOR. ALTHOUGH MORE EXPENSIVE, IT WAS DIVINE!!! This was "OK." Although my friend liked this more than I did, she wasn't all that impressed either. NOTE: This makes a LOT (I halved everything and still ended up with a TON!) and unfortunately, doesn't lend itself well to leftovers (my salad dried up quickly - despite covering my bowl, I needed to add additional vinaigrette the next day). This is also very expensive to prepare (the meat and cheese are pricey), but for a special splurge, I think the $'s spent are well worth it. To speed pre, I subbed small grape tomatoes for whole ones. I also omitted the red bell pepper and subbed tri-colored rotini pasta for shells (both personal preferences). Because Asiago cheese was so pricey, I opted for a less expensive (fresh) mozzarella instead. I found that using a GOOD quality olive oil and balsamic for the vinaigrette REALLY makes all the difference, so PLEASE don't skimp on those. All in all, this was decent, but I will need to make several changes if I were to make it again. Thanks anyways, Dayna! :-)Read More
Really good. There was not a bite left after the cookout. I used fussili pasta, I used halved grape tomatoes. I added chopped artichokes, I omitted the pepperoni and doubled the salami, I used a combination of brine cured olives, I added finely sliced red onion, I roasted the red peppers, omitted the oregano and used fresh parsley. Per the suggestion of a couple other reviewers, I used a little less oil, but I think I will use all of it next time. I liked the asiago cheese, but I think next time I will try real mozzarella instead. I will certainly make this again.
I've probably made this now at least 10x!! it's a HUGE hit (in fact, friends request me to bring it to parties). so figured it should comment! i've leared a few hints from making it so many times..i've now "perfected it". 1)***THIS IS BEST MADE THE NIGHT BEFORE!!***this truly is the secret! the flavors need time to develop and incorporate! 2) i use 1lb. multi-colored rotini. 3) i use 1 box cherry tomatoes halfed. 4) 1/2c. oil was too much for me!! - i cut down to 1/4 C - and like 3Tbl of zesty italian dressing. 5) i add a handfull of chopped banana peppers. 6) i add 3 green onions finely sliced. 7) POUR 1/2 the dressing on the night before - and allow to "marinate" overnight in fridge. then add the remaining dressing right before serving!
Great recipe, however the flavor can get lost easily. If you add all of the ingredients except the balsamic before refridgerating, the flavor of the Italian dressing comes out a lot better. Then just add the balsamic just before serving.
This was a wonderful dish and easy to prepare. I followed the recommendations of other reviewers and made both the salad & dressing the night before. I mixed them together two hours prior to serving. I also scaled the recipe down to six servings. For four people (two of them big men) it was still way too much. The antipasto does hold up well for left overs. This dish is perfect to bring to parties & picnics, but be prepared to drop some cash. The ingredients are not cheap, but the compliments from your guests/friends make it well worth it.
Yo, if you don't like pasta salads, then you'll love this one!! If you love pasta salads, then you'll lose your mind behind this one!!!! This one was so flavorful. If you like bland foods, then don't try this one at all. The Asiago cheese added a different, but very pleasing taste to it. It definitely tastes better the second day. Allow dressing to be absorbed overnight. I also added two italian dressing packets. Next time I make it, I'll add some more meat to it......but that's strictly my preference cause I love meat. Definitely will make again.
This is a great recipe. I sometimes add artichokes and/or garbanzo beans. Substituting shredded mozzarella for the asiago is also quick and delicious. I also like to use grape tomatoes or cherry tomatoes instead of regular tomatoes.It is a meal all by itself, especially on warm summer nights.
Absolutely easy and delicious. It makes a ton so is handy for an anytime snack over a long weekend. :) Taking suggestions from other reviewers.. i changed the following: 1. Used less olive oil. 2. Used Kraft Italian dressing. 3. Roasted some red peppers, de-skinned, julienned and added those. 4. Added cherry tomatoes. 5. Added feta cheese instead of asiago. 6. Added red onions and some garlic cloves (whole). Definitely will make again! Thanks!
This is my family's favorite pasta salad! The dressing is so easy and tastes so good! I usually omit the green pepper and replace with green onions, use 4 diced Roma tomatoes or substitute grape tomatoes, and even more sliced black olives. If you can't find Asiago, diced Provolone also works wonderfully! Also, I tend to cut back just a bit on the oregano- 1 1/2 tablespoons is more to my taste. Definitely a keeper! Thanks Dayna!
Easy and very good. I added 4 more ounces of salami, an onion and four garlic cloves.Will make again.
This Antipasto Salad was lip smacking delicious. Naturally, I made my usual changes to the recipe to suit our personal tastes. I didn't use pepperoni, since we just don't like it. We used 1/4 lb. each salami and provalone, thinly diced. Added a 6 oz. container finely shredded asiago, romano and parmesan cheeses. Used 3 small peppers; red, green and orange, added 3 bunches sliced scallions and used 2 pckg. cherry tomatoes cut in half (will use 3 next time.) Cut the oregano by half, added a tsp. granulated garlic and used fresh flat leaf parsley. I mixed everything together and let it sit in the fridge till we were ready to eat... about 4 hours. Added a good splash more balsamic vinegar before serving. I loved the way using the shredded cheese, as opposed to chunks, resulted in a burst of cheese flavor in every pasta shell. This was soooooo good, I even ate the olives... a first for me. Thank you so very much, Dayna!
This is a delicious antipasto salad. Probably one of the best ones I have made or eaten. Very flavorful. Again, I think this is one of those recipes that it pays to use good quality ingredients. The dressing is fabulous and I used a very good syrupy balsamic vinegar for it. Thanks for sharing. Took this to a volleyball tournament and it was gobbled up quick. For anyone who is wondering asiago cheese is a cross between parm and moz. Not as soft as moz, but nutty in taste like parm.
This was a really good pasta salad and a nice change from the usual. Asiago cheese has a very different flavour, so I would suggest tasting it before putting it in. If it's too strong for your taste, you can reduce the amount. I made this for my mom's 50th birthday and it was a hit!
This is the best pasta salad I have ever made. I have brought it to three parties and I always end up writing down the recipe for everyone. I followed the recipe exactly and the only thing I added was a can of sliced artichoke hearts. I had trouble finding asiago cheese at my grocery store and then I found that they sell it in the deli. I ask them to slice two half inch thick slices for me equal to half a pound and then all I have to do is dice it. I wouldn't want to use any other cheese, the flavor of the asiago really adds to this recipe. Thanks for a great recipe!!
This was excellent! I cannot say enough for the dressing - an earlier reviewer said "its not what you put in your salad, its what you put on it". That was absolutely correct - the dressing really makes the salad. I added artichoke hearts, used more cheese, used roasted red peppers and changed to grape tomatoes as was suggested. I also used fresh italian parsley. I made the dressing a couple of days early and made the salad the day before. As was suggested I mixed part of the dressing with the salad the day before serving and let the flavors blend. Definitely take this out of the frig a few hours before serving and let the salad warm to room temp. This salad was gobbled down and requests were made to take home any leftovers above anything on the table. Leftovers - Ha!
Excellent recipe. The flavors melded nicely as I made it the day before. My guests loved it and requested the recipe.
This is time consuming with a long list of ingredients - and worth every second of preparation and every item in your grocery cart. The dressing is so good - I use white balsamic vinegar so the dressing doesn't turn the pasta brown, but that's about the only thing I recommend changing. And sometimes I use sharp Provolone instead of Asiago cheese but that's just a personal preference.
Made for my son's graduation. Big hit!
Delicious! I tripled the recipe for a party and I only used 1 c. oil and 1/2 c. balsamic and it was PLENTY. I can't imagine how soggy it would have been if I had tripled the dressing, too. I also I used provolone and mozzarella because I thought they would be more appealing to the crowd than asiago. I think I'm going to stick with a spicy salami than genoa next time. The pepperoni stood out better than the salami.
This is one of the better pasta salads I've eaten! I followed this exactly and it was delicious! Thank you for sharing.
WARNING! This pasta is addictive! I made it for my Icelandic in-laws a few days ago and really liked it. I just made it again today. I was not that excited about the ingredients first, thought nothing special but when mixed together, they worked really well and the taste is amazing. I followed Mrs K recommendation, I added Balsamic vinaigrette instead of the dressing and I added green onions, used fusili pasta. I could not find Asiago cheese in Iceland so I substituted with some kind of Icelandic mild cheese that tastes a bit like Mozzarella cheese. Do not omit any of the ingredients. This is such a good and easy salad to make. I will make that very often. Thanks for sharing such a wonderful recipe!
Followed the recipe exactly (tho with tricolor rotini) but made it the day before and added a bit of olive oil and balsamic right before serving to moisten it back up a bit. Went over really well at the birthday party it was for and I was asked for the recipe a few times. It's a keeper. And don't switch to a wimpier cheese - the asiago works really well.
Very tasty!
I have made this a couple of times now, and it has always disappeared fast. The first time I stuck to the recipe and it was great - but even better the second day (the few leftovers I had). I would recommend making it a day ahead of time and letting the flavors meld in the fridge overnight. The second time I didn't have asiago cheese so I used feta, and I liked it even more.
Delicious and flavorful. Used Zesty Italian for more flavor
This was the first pasta salad I have ever made. I was really pleased! I took the advice of som others and used salad dressing to save time, and wasn't thrilled by the dressing...I think next time I'll try it just how the recipe said to make it. Also, the dressing taste got milder after a day in the fridge and was great.
Don't be silly, try this salad!! It's so amazing! The dressing is to die for. Here's what I added to make it more like my Italian family's famous antipasto platters: diced artichoke hearts, sliced pepperoncini peppers, sliced red onion, sliced ham, and sliced provolone. You can add anything you'd like to this recipe, it is always good!
Wow, this was great! I am not a big fan of your standard mayo-y or Italian dressing pasta salads. The balsamic vinegar gave it a great taste. As a nice Italian girl, I loved it. And my all-American boyfriend did too! Can't wait to tell my mom about it!
So good! Def. will make again.
The dressing wasn't a hit for me. I had to dress it up a bit.
This is SO SO SO tasty!! I made a few changes: Instead of seashell pasta I used Campanelle. Instead of plain, canned black olives I used the jarred gourmet mixed olives (except I accidentally bought them with the pits...cutting all those olives off the pits too a while!). I cubed the salami instead of chopping it. I used pre-sliced pepperoni and used Sargento brand Bistro Blends shredded cheese in the Mozzarella and Asiago with roasted garlic variety. I also sliced grape tomatoes instead of the large ones..to me they're just sweeter and tastier. For the dressing, I followed the directions exactly but I added all the ingredients to one of those salad dressing shakers (for homemade dressing) and shook it all up. I then refrigerated it for an hour while the salad itself was being refrigerated. Then, after an hour, I poured the dressing over the salad and mixed it all up. I covered it and served it the next day at a church function. I was so yummy!! It's best to make a head of time so the flavors develop. I'm going to make this again for my daughter's birthday party in a couple of weeks!!!!!
Fabulous!! Took a little time to chop everything... I used cherry tomatoes, added 1 jar of marinated artichoke hearts(drained and chopped), and I will add roasted red peppers next time. My family inhaled this salad....delicious!!
I've made this several times now and it's always a hit. I use bottled Italian dressing with parmesan cheese in it and used fusilli pasta. Very yummy!
I love Antipasto Salad. We have it at least a couple times a month. I will add whatever I have in my fridge and will frequently throw in some left over chicken if I have it. I have learned what you put in your salad is not nearly as important as what you put on your salad. Make sure you use a good quality dressing or better yet, make your own.
This is a great recipe as it is written and easily adjustable to your family's preferences. I make this frequently for dinner at home and for social gatherings. The most important is to not overcook the pasta, or it will get very mushy and fall apart when you toss the salad. I always use bottled salad dressing unless I have some all ready made I need to use... there are so many good bottled dressings and in my opinion homemade dressings need to sit at least a full day before they have full flavor. I prepare the add in ingredients and marinate them in dressing while I prepare the pasta. I keep the pasta separate and don't mix into the salad until an hour before I serve, so that it doesn't bloat up in all the dressing. Add in any veggies you like, artichoke, onion, zucchini, squash... very versatile!
I made this for my first BBQ and my guests liked it a lot. I made it without the cheese but it was still good. Definately will be making this often :-)
Very delicious Pasta Salad. I made some slight changes. I used the Seashell Pasta, I also sliced some Pepperoncini Peppers, and chopped some marinated Artichoke Hearts in it. I used Red Wine Vinegar instead of Balsamic in the recipe and "Upped" the amount of the dressing. My lady and I attended a State Park Potluck Luncheon since we are volunteers and the Pasta Salad was a HUGE hit. I added the dressing 15 minutes before it was served and it was nice and moist and the Fresh Olive Oil and Red Wine Vinegar made it perfect. A keeper for sure..Thanks!
This salad is addictive! After making it, I really didn't like it very much. I tasted another bite a few hours later and it was better. A few hours after that... wow! The flavors really needed time to come together. I used a blend of shredded Italian cheeses, since I had it on hand. I also sliced up a few pepperoncinis and added those. Turned out really well. Took it to a potluck tonight and it was a hit! Thank you, will make this again.
This is a great tasting pasta salad. Very filling, great dish to take to a bbq or get together. Fabulous! I added about three cloves of pressed garlic, which really did the trick.
This recipe is great, I made it for my son't first birthday party - it was a hit! I doubled the recipe and had way too much for about 30 people (but it is good leftover). I decreased the oregano a little, it just seemed like too much. I got lots of compliments and have made it again since.
This is a wonderful salad. I throw in what I like and use summer sausage, fresh mozzarella, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts and the red and green peppers. I used bow tie pasta, or basically whatever I have.. never fails a hit every time! This is a staple in my refrigerator now!
MMM! really good, I made this recipe yesterday and served it today, because many others share that it's a lot better the next day (I completely agree). I just replace some ingredients for convinience: Instead of the olive oil and the dry italian seasoning, I used Kraft zesty Italian Dressing..., the whole small bottle, and mozzarella cheese instead of the assiago. Letting the salad marinade for a day rally brings out the flavor. I also used 3 tablespoons of parmesano chees, not only one, and I did put some salt and pepper, that really help. A complete succes, even with the guys and in-laws. An advice, let the pasta cool completely before mix the other ingredient.
I made this recipe my own by making some variations or adding some items. Depending on what I had in the kitchen or what my guests preferred. I used tri-color pasta wheels and/or rotini. I added fresh mozzarella, provolone and proscuttio. When I can, it's nice to use yellow and orange bell peppers in addition to the red and green. It was more beautiful to leave the olives whole and I tried to use a variety of greek or italian olives. This also made it easier for people in my family who don't like olives to pick them out. When possible, I used fresh herbs rather than dried. With my additions I always doubled dry packages of dressing and the balsamic dressing I added to taste. I left vegetables, cheeses and meats chunkier or whole so it was more like Antipasto. The tri-colored pasta, additional types of vegetables made the salad more colorful and appealing to the eye. I have made this salad the day before and it made a more flavorful salad. The balsamic dressing is always added just before serving. This modified recipe has been a major hit at parties or picnics. Have fun with it and experiment! So many people want the recipe for this one after they've tried it!
I made this salad for a afternoon cruise on our boat. My guests were very complimentary. It was very attractive and quite delicious. Next time I will use 'chunked' salami, pastrami and cheeses. I added artichokes.
Nice change from the mayo based pasta salads. I use Barilla PLUS pasta (to make healthier) I omitted the olives & green pepper, due to personal preference. Used quartered cherry tomatoes and low-fat pepperoni. I dont use genoa either, I think it overpowers the other flavors & makes greasy. I add pepperoni and the cheese right before serving, but after pasta has chilled a couple hours. I have made this several times and use different cheeses. Gorgonzola crumbles are a great change, or bleu cheese or even cubed romano! The Asiago is calls for is very yummy too. Jarred roasted red peppers and/or sun-dried tomatoes are fabulous in this too. (I Have done both) Will make again!
A lot of chopping since I doubled the recipe. I never had asiago cheese before, wasn't very fond of the flavor. But I will make this again with less cheese.
loved this. made this for a family gathering and it was eaten up. i did mix a little oil and balsalmic vinger and stirred it in the next day to moisten as i mixed the dressing in the night before. used sliced black olives instead of chopped. definitely sprinkle grated parmesan on top, looks great! will make again. thank you!
Everybody loved it! Believe it or not, I couldn't find asiago (well, I found it in the hugest ever chunk and wasn't wanting to buy THAT much) - so I used mozerella, and italian blend (which contained asiago). I made it all the night before, including the olive oil mixture, but I didnt mix them together until an hour before. Although, I did drizzle in some olive oil with the salad the night before, just to keep things from getting sticky. It was deeelish, in fact, I think I'll have some more now.
Wow!
I made this for a party and it was great!!! The dressing really gives it an extra kick. You can add all kinds of things.
Very yummy! Great hit at a potluck. I made a few changes based on what I had and personal taste--tri-color pasta; romano cheese (instead of asiago); sliced (not chopped black olives); grape tomatoes (halved); marinated artichokes (undrained). Also, I didn't have italian dressing mix so I used the artichoke marinade, garlic powder and italian seasoning and omitted the vinegar, parsley, oregano and oil.
This was the first salad to go at our BBQ. Guests loved it! Use asagio cheese for more unique flavor. Delicious.
Everyone loved this. I took the advice and made the night before. Mixed everything together except the dressing. Instead of making the dressing I used Newmans Own Light Balsamic. Turned out excellent.
Excellent - I didnt have asiago cheese and subsituted mozzarella - very tasty and easy to make.
This was ok, not bad but not great. Didn't live up to the rave reviews.
I make this at the beginning of the week and we eat it all week for lunch. I have made it both with and without the meat. I personally prefer it without, but when made with meat I use all Genoa salami. I use a pint of grape tomatoes sliced in half and put them through a salad spinner to get all the seeds and ooze out. I took the other recommendations and pour all the dressing except for the balsamic on the night before. For some reason, when I make this without meat I need to cut the oregano and parsley in half or it becomes too overwhelming. The ingredients can be prepped in the time it takes for the pasta to boil and makes for a weeks worth of yummy inexpensive lunches.
Hard to mess this one up. Delicious!
FABULOUS! I made a few changes. I used only 1 Tbsp of oregano. Also used only 1/2 cup of olive oil and then a 1/2 cup of balsamic vinegar to cut down on the fat. In my opinion, you should NOT use white vinegar instead of balsamic! There's a huge taste difference between the two!!! In fact, I recommend using a well aged balsamic for optimum flavor. This pasta salad got rave reviews at the two parties I brought it to this weekend! Thanks!
Great Antipasto. I suggest substituting the dried herbs for fresh ones for more authentic taste
Okay, so I'm in Germany and I didn't have access to all of the ingredients but it turned out awesome..I sliced up some salami and used feta cheese instead of the asiago..I also did what other people suggested which is to add a little dressing to get the tastes flowing the night before. Awesome!
VERY tasty pasta salad. I didn't add the black olives (hubby hates them) and I added a jar of marinated artichoke hearts... very good! Definitely tastes even better the next day!
i loved this...so did everyone i fed it to. i used balsamic vinegarette in place of the italian dressing and whole milk parmesan in place of the asiago. also added a little prosciutto. makes a meal!
I made this for a family picnic and all the adults loved it. I also added button mushrooms. The leftover salad tasted even better the next day.
Delicious Pasta Salad!! I ommited the black olives because no one in the family likes them but the Asiago cheese is what really makes this dish stand out!!
Super easy and quick...especially great if you love Italian food in the traditional way...just with a little twist. Would definitely make again!
I loved this recipe! Even better the next day. I added some Italian cheese crumbles (mozzarella and provolone-I think) from the supermarket along with shredded asiago cheese. I omitted the salami and just doubled the pepperoni (turkey pepperoni) instead. I also added some canned artichoke hearts and red onion. The dressing was delicious. Thank you!
Wow! What a fabulous spin on the "traditional" pasta salad. This will be a sure fire hit for any summer get-together! I made it according to the recipe, but when I was at the deli, I asked my butcher to cut the salami and pepperoni into 1/2 inch slices, and the Asiago cheese into 1/3 inch slices. Then, when I went home to chop it, I made sure to have bite size pieces. That way my guests would get delicious chunks of meat and vegetables making it a hearty pasta salad, and boosted the presentation points through the roof! I will definitely be making this at all of my summer picnics! 5 Stars
Awesome recipe!!! I made this for my son's first bday party and I can't tell you how many people complimented me on this dish. Such a great flavor and a perfect cold pasta. I read some of the previous reviews and added some onions, I also used cherry tomatoes. I eliminated green & red peppers as I am not a fan and it still turned out wonderful! Great recipe! I will this all the time now!
Excellent!! I just made this one hour ago for a Christmas open house at my work tomorrow. I made it with some garlic, tri color rotini, artichoke hearts and added some fresh mozzerella..omitted peppers because I am not crazy about them. Also used white balsamic vinegar so it wouldnt be brownish colored. Even if I hadnt changed anything at all, its THE BEST pasta salad I have ever had!!!!! My picky 3 yo even likes it! Asaigo cheese in this is wonderful!!! I thought it would be too strong but its a MUST!!! Thank you!!
I followed the recipie exactly and it comes out great every time. A great thing to make the night before. It is a lot of chopping...
This was wonderful! Everyone at our gathering raved. I couldn't easily get salami, so I used summer sausage. Couldn't find Asiago, so I used Mozzerella. Used grape tomatoes, halved, and a little less oregano than called for. I doubled the dressing, but didn't end up using it all anyway. I poured some of the dressing on, refrigerated for a couple of hours (to soak up the flavor) pulled it out, added a little more dressing, and served. I had run out of parsley, but this was still wonderful. Next time I might add some red onion. Great hearty Italian taste - thanks!
WE USE THIS FOR OUR TAIL-GATE. A EASY FIX FOR ANYONE. ADD OR OMIT ANY INGREDIENT YOU LIKE OR DISLIKE. USE ANY PASTA YOU LIKE. WE' VE BEEN MAKING THIS FOR YEARS. I DRESS THIS SALAD, AN HOUR BEFORE W/ 1/3 OF DRESSING. THEN REDRESS JUST BEFORE SERVING. I SERVE THIS IN LETTUCE CUPS.
LOVE this recipe!! Made for a BBQ at my house and it was a huge hit. I prepared the night before including the dressing which I think makes a huge difference. I let the pasta sit with the Italian dressing mix overnight. Next day 2 hours before serving I poured half of the dressing and placed back in the fridge. Did not really have to use all of the dressing. I thought it might be a little too oily so just watch as you pour before serving. Thank you so much for sharing. This is a keeper.
This not only looked good, it tasted great. Everyone loved it. I'll definitely make it again for potlucks, family gatherings. We had about 15 people eating it and there's still plenty left over.
Made this yesterday. I added cheddar cheese cubes and salami. It was fantastic! It's even better the next day. I will make it again for sure!!
I made this recipe several times for a group of Army men and the key to success is using a tasty, high quality balsamic vinegar. I prefer to make it the night before and allow it to cool in the refrigerator overnight so it is cold, not warm. I also adjust the dressing the next day to ensure a moist, tasty salad. Each time I make this salad someone mentions how much they like the cheese which I buy in bulk at Sam's club. Enjoy!
Awesome recipe loved it but added some ham and doubled the dressing but other then that I wouldn't change a thing
I made this pasta salad as a potluck dish for a wedding reception with a diverse crowd, and everyone loved it.It was the first to dissappear. I substituted artichoke hearts for the Asiago cheese. What a Great Dish!
I am not crazy about the dressing. I really disliked the dried oregano and parsley in it. I thought it was just too much. I would make the salad again but not with the dressing that was given here.
I made a "test" 6-serving batch before making it for a picnic. I found dressing the salad before serving made it seem a bit "oily", but the next day it was knockout! I did take care not to overcook the pasta, and added some vidalia onion.
I could feel this clogging my arteries, but it was so tasty. I ate it every day till it was gone.
I bring this to every pot luck we attend. Meat eaters love it! I have a hard time finding the meat in anything but sandwich slices. Just chop it up and add it in, it works great.
Excellent recipe---I halved it, used salami and ham, and fresh mozzerela cheese instead of asiago--couldn't find that. We ate it for dinner and a couple of lunches, and it stayed yummy or yummier as time went by:)
Good flavors. I loved the cheese. It went pretty well. I will omit the olives next time as a lot of our guests didn't care for them(but they chowed down on the olive tray!). Otherwise, it was fast to make and very flavorful thanks to the Italian seasoning and the dressing. Which I was worried would not be enough as I usually use a whole bottle of Italian dressing and maybe a bit more if it dries out. But the amount this recipe made was perfect!
This was the worse recipe I´ve ever made. It was difficult to make, took too much time and tasted awfull.
This is an awesome recipe! I made it for myself and a friend I work with. After bringing it for lunch one day, several people asked about it, and I gave out some recipes. It has been a hit with everyone who has made it. I will make it again and again and again! I substituted mozzarella for the asiago, and added cilantro. This salad is the bomb!
This is my "go to" pasta salad. I made it last for my son's birthday BBQ. It made a lot, yet there was hardly any left...a truly good sign it was a hit! (And my Mother-In-Law stole the leftovers.) When I make it, I let it marinate overnight so that the flavors can meld.
Too oily I thought. Was a nice change of pace, but if I did it over I would have used about 2/3 of the oil.
I made this for 2 partys, and it got raves galore! I did make a few adjustments to the recipe though. Instead of seashell pasta, I used a multi-colored rotini. This added a lot of color to the salad! I also used shredded mozzarella instead of Asiago, and used bottled Wish Bone Zesty Italian dressing instead of making my own.
Family was TOTALLY impressed with this antipasto salad. It is delicious! I come from a 100% Italian family, and no one in my family ever makes this for whatever reason. It was a HUGE hit, saying it was better than any antipasto they have ever had, including those restaraunts in the North End in Boston. Thats a pretty big compliment!
I made this recipe - increasing the quantities to 50 for a church dinner. It makes much more than that. I wasn't sure how big the servings were but we had plenty left over. I changed to pasta to rotini which I think is better because if you make it a day ahead the seashell pasta would have gotten too mushy - rotini al dente holds up better. I also substituted mozzarella cheese for the Asiago. Everyone seemed to like it and I am passing the website on to the ladies in my church. I like the way you can change the quantites/ingredients to adjust for more servings.
This is an excellent pasta salad. I agree with other reviewers that this is best served the next day. The asiago cheese with the balsamic vinegar, salami, and olives make an excellent flavor combination. Don't skip the asiago! That unique bold flavor really makes this recipe stand out. I followed the recipe using the shell pasta and cherry tomatoes along with roasted red bell peppers and kept everything else as written, except for using extra parmesan. Next time I think I would add extra asiago cheese.
I followed everything as instructed for this recipe except that I used garden style corkscrew pasta. I was a BIG hit with my church group. Thank you for a fantastic recipe!
This receipe is excellent. Everyone loved it!! I will admit that I took a shortcut. I purchased already made antipasta from the grocery store, added pasta, sprinkled on the dressing, refrigerated it and made the dressing. That made it even quicker. Thank you!!
Great recipe. This is the second recipe from this site that I have taken to an office contest and won first prize. Everyone loved it. The only things I did slightly different was to make the pasta and dressing and let them sit in the refrigerator overnight. I combined them the next morning and it was about five hours before it was eaten. I tasted it right after I combined them and disliked the strong taste of olive oil. It was all a perfect mix after it sat for a while. I highly recommend this recipe. Experiment with it until you get something outstanding.
I never leave reviews, but I just signed up for an account specifically to review this recipe. I've been making this pasta salad for several years now and I always get rave reviews. I DO NOT CHANGE A THING. Nothing. I make it exactly as written. Seasoned chefs, grandmas with decades of cooking experience, an older gentleman who had hated pasta salad his whole life until trying this, even my kids...everyone LOVES it. I have given this recipe out more than any other recipe I've ever made. It's also great as leftovers. It does make a large quantity, so it's great for a party or potluck, and also helps offset the cost. (I've never personally found it expensive to make, but I have read that comment in other reviews. Asiago cheese is a little pricier than others, but it makes the recipe special). I normally use plum tomatoes, but have made it with grape and others and it's just as good. Anytime I make this for an occasion I always set some aside for later. It's awesome. Thank you for a recipe that makes me look good. ;-)
Made it as is I think next time i will go with pepper jack chesse? it still very good as is thanks
I was very disappointed, I made this dish for my house-warming/engagement party and to say it bombed is an understatement. I followed the recipe verbatim, the only differenece is I made enough for 25 people, needless to say it was a complete waste of time and money, few tried the salad and those who did felt it was too spicey from the salami and pepperoni? I will not make this recipe again.
