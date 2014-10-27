Fruity Fun Skewers

Rating: 4.83 stars
179 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 156
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

I was looking for a different way to serve fruit, and it just popped into my head! Why not use fruit skewers?

By AnaJ930

Directions

  • Thread the strawberries, cantaloupe, banana and apple pieces alternately onto skewers, placing at least 2 pieces of fruit on each skewer. Arrange the fruit skewers decoratively on a serving platter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 15.4g; fat 0.3g; sodium 5.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (183)

Most helpful positive review

SNMom
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2010
I make these a lot...easy and yummy! The easiest way to keep your fruits from browning is to place them in a bowl with Sprite (or any lemon/lime soda combo) so that they all get wet and then skewer them. It is a lot better than adding lemon juice because the flavor doesn't seem to sink into the fruit. This trick is also great for fondues. Read More
Helpful
(957)

Most helpful critical review

Tracy
Rating: 3 stars
08/06/2007
I took this recipe to a baby shower and everyone said what a great idea it was however I had a problem with the apples and the bananas turning brown within an hour. Any suggestion on how to keep this from happening are welcomed. Read More
Helpful
(236)
Reviews:
Liz O
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2007
We made these for a wedding shower. We took a cabbage and sliced a small piece off the side to make a flat side. Then we laid it down in a basket. We poked the fruit skewers into the cabbage so that it looked like a flower arrangement of fruit. We used blueberrys, strawberrys, melon, pineapple, and grapes. We even cut the pineapple in star/flower shapes. It was a beautiful display. Read More
Helpful
(446)
Jane Rodman
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2007
I make these to sell in the concession stand at our summer swim meets and we always sell out and have folks asking for more. I try to choose fruits that will not brown if they are prepared ahead of time. My usual combo is cantaloupe honeydew pineapple (either fresh or canned chunks) strawberries & red grapes. But there are lots of great choices that work well. Read More
Helpful
(157)
MAGGIE MCGUIRE
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2007
Fruit skewers make an excellent addition to parties BBQs wedding receptions brunches etc. I feel the whole reason for displaying fruit pieces on a skewer is to make a beautiful display. I don't believe they can be visually enjoyed laying flat on a serving platter. Instead why not try using a watermelon as a "basket" in which to stand the skewers up to be enjoyed. Cut the melon in half be sure to cut a flat surface on the bottom so it can sit straight then stick your colorful skewers of fruit into the watermelon rind so that it resembles a basket of flowers. It makes a beautiful and inexpensive centerpiece for your buffet or serving table. Read More
Helpful
(124)
Yummy Mummy
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2007
It is hard to beat fruit. I didn't give it 5 stars because you need a fairly large surface to work on and it is a bit time consuming. Best to chop all the fruit up and put in into bowls and take an assembly line approach to making the skewers. I borrowed this idea from a catered party. Use watermelon on your skewers and take one half of the hollowed out watermelon and turn it upside down and poke all of the skewers into it. Think of it as a big round porcupine when completed. It makes a really pretty centerpiece. Read More
Helpful
(96)
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2010
These are the best and always a hit at parties! They are so easy to make and fun to eat. I use a combination of strawberries cantaloupe honeydew melon pineapple and grapes. You can use any combination of fruit that you like. I serve them with "Fruit Dip I" from this site and people gobble these up. Read More
Helpful
(81)
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2011
Creative cute and colorful. Also a great addition to a buffet table where let's face it a lot of the other dishes are not so healthy or figure friendly. I used shorter bamboo skewers so they'd hold a more reasonable amount of fruit for one serving and so they'd fit on the plate better. (Wish I would have thought to end each with a grape to cover up the pointy end and make these more attractive...) Read More
Helpful
(75)
MarielJD
Rating: 4 stars
07/02/2010
Refreshingly different appetizer amongst the usual dips and spreads. I used a variety of summer fruits as shown in one of the photos: kiwi pineapple cantaloupe and strawberries. I served these with "Big Mama's Fruit Dip" from this site but most everyone ate them without. So pretty and one of the unusual good-for-you additions to the party. Read More
Helpful
(67)
