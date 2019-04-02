Potato Klubb (Norwegian Potato Dumplings)

This is a traditional Norwegian main dish. My grandmother always served it with fresh peas. As good as the potato klubb are the first day, they're even better the second day sliced and fried in butter until golden brown. We like to have them for breakfast with fried eggs.
This recipe brings back so many memories. I make it mostly in the winter. I found you have to use red potatoes so they stay together. I also use cubed salt pork which is what my grandmother and mother always made it with. My mother used a grinder but I use a processor and the grinding blade. After many years of making this I found the key to success is putting the ground potatoes into a sieve and squeeze as much of the liquid out before you add the flour. It is wonderful sliced and fried in butter the next day. We always serve it with a lot of butter, salt, and pepper. My grandmother called it klubb. It is good old fashioned comfort food.
This recipe brings back so many memories. I make it mostly in the winter. I found you have to use red potatoes so they stay together. I also use cubed salt pork which is what my grandmother and mother always made it with. My mother used a grinder but I use a processor and the grinding blade. After many years of making this I found the key to success is putting the ground potatoes into a sieve and squeeze as much of the liquid out before you add the flour. It is wonderful sliced and fried in butter the next day. We always serve it with a lot of butter, salt, and pepper. My grandmother called it klubb. It is good old fashioned comfort food.
My son made this with me for Easter Brunch. He deceided to fry a pound of bacon and then crumble it up and mix it in the dough. He also could find only organic red potatoes at the store. There was almost no water that drained off them. I have made these for over 30 years and this was the best batch I have ever had. We called it Krub in my family too. We make them about tennis ball size and then slightly flatten them. They cook faster that way. My mom made them the size of softballs and they took much longer to cook. She also used an old hand cranked grinder that we ran the potatoes and onion through, but I have found that grating works just as well. In fact my grandmother used her food processor. Good comfort food. I made a small batch of Krub today from russet potatoes, expecting them to release a lot of water. It turns out the potatoes did not have water collected at the bottom of the pan after I grated them. I wait a bit and they stayed dry. So I added the flour a little at a time and became worried I would have to add water to the flour and ground potatoes, because the dough was dry and crumbling. I let it sit for 5 minutes and came back and started to knead the dough and long story short, I ended up having to add even more flour. So making these depends a lot on your potatoes. Usually I have to drain the excess water off.
We also made it this way and called it Krub. We grind the potato or run them through the food prossesor...preferably grinding. mix with your hands and be prepared to get really full of goop. keep adding flour untill it is fairly stiff and sticky. make a "nest" of potato/flour in hand and add the diced ham. I totally agree about the next days breakfast....YUM
I grew up with this (my ancestors' area of Norway called it kumle), and I've FINALLY found the recipe my grandma must have used. It has nothing to do with the recipe, but I've never been able to find the ham Grandma used to serve alongside the kumle, never inside. I also used at least half again as much flour to make the "thick bread dough" consistency. Thank you!
Being a Norwegian who's lived in the states since 2005 I miss my mom's cooking. This is one of those dishes, we've always had this in the fall/winter and always make a big batch (in a stock pot). My parents get an uncooked salted and smoked ham (on the bone) and cook it for a couple of hours in water to make a flavorful stock to cook them in. Also depending on where in Norway you live you call this dish klubb,krub kumle or raspeballer. I'm from Bergen west coast Norway, so we call it Raspeballer. We have always used rye flour to make these, and we don't put any bacon in the middle, that is more common in the north and south part of Norway. Cooking the klubbs, kumle etc in the stocks will make them absorbs some of the flavor from the stock. We always have rutabaga cubes or mash on the side and some of the smoked sausages you can get in Norway, here I would do a link of the Polish Kielbasa. Some eat these with some syrup, we just eat them as they are. This is also one of those dishes that taste better the next day. But this is one of those fall/winter comfort foods I miss from back home. This dish and Fårikål are the best comfortfoods when it gets cold outside.
A person might try using regular cooked and shredded pork instead of ham. Add chopped onion and salt/pepper with the pork inside the dumpling. Try using a blender created thick soup mixture of potato instead of grated. Make the dumplings about the size of a half baseball but oblong.
Several generations of my family love this and consider it a special treat! We called it Koomlah, and we all love it fried the next morning too. We have frozen some of the koomlah for a few weeks and that works well also. I will try it with the ham cubes, it should be good.
To those who have never made these, they do turn a different color since the potatoes oxidize. They aren't supposed to be light or airy (my dad likes to call them Norwegian cannonballs). Grandpa always said that if they didn't drop to the bottom there was something wrong with them.
My father made this recipe...called kumle...and I remember he put pulsa (a fat norwegian hot dog) or lamb in the middle. I also remember he used potato flour instead of the regular flour. He boiled this in a big pot filled with turnips, pulsa, and lamb. It was one of my favorites, along with fislkebola, krumkaka, wafla and a prune dessert with cream at Christmas.
In my Norwegian family, we call it raspabella. Rye flour is frequently used as well as a grated rutabaga, never onions. We boil a ham, then cook the dumplings in the stock. The ham (which tastes wonderful when boiled) is served as a side dish--the raspabella takes center stage.
We have been making our version of Klubb for over 33 years. We love it made with a sausage ball instead of a cube of ham and we use equal portions of white flour and graham flour. We put extra sausage in the water along with rutabega and turnips and at the very end add cabbage and let steam. We then serve it with sour cream. We make this every year for Thanksgiving.
This can be an aquired taste but there is a couple of things to make it likeable for more people. There is no"authentic "recipe It depends on region'and family tastes. We called it Kumle. Not a meal for calorie counters as was meant more for people in cold climates who needed them. First, most of taste will come from broth. Instead of just ham we use, beef sausage, garlic sausage, pork sausage, garlic, onion etc. Once this broth has boiled meat well, remove the meat and MAKE SURE broth is bubbling before carefully adding the dumpling or they may tend to fall apart. Oh we also add a well peppered piece of light cooked bacon or salt pork to center of dumpling Serve dumpling and meat with lots of butter and pepper to your taste. Next day, cut up & fry up left over dumplings and meat - very good
My grandmother made this whenever she visited. We used an old crank grinder that was attached to a wooden chair to grind the potatoes and onions. We put a 1"cube of ham in the center of our dumplings. We made huge dumplings the size of a baseball or maybe as a child they seemed that big? We slice them and poured melted butter on them and salt-and-pepper to eat. The next morning we would slice them thin and fry slices in butter. Now when I make them I grind up the ham with the potatoes and onions. My siblings and I would sneak left over Dumplings during the night from the refrigerator. We would hide in the closet with a pink "easy bake oven" and bake the sliced dumplings in butter during the night to eat. It's not like our parents didn't feed us or anything . It was a wonderful adventure :-) And yes when you boil them the water gets thick and slimy and they do turn a kind of grayish color but like the other lady said it's oxidation is normal.
Wonderful. I have to tell you, I'm not the potato dumpling fan in my house, but my wife like them so much, I made them for her. She says these were the best she's ever had. In fact, they were very well received by the whole family. My daughters said, "You mean these are the same as those gray things Grandma used to make?" Yep, except better. Sorry Grandma. I substituted 3 chicken bouillon for the salt and added 1/4 cup Oscar Meyer real bacon bits to the potato/flour mixture.
This is very similar to what my mom used to make and my sister-in-law, brother & I now do. The only different ingredient we use is some graham flour in place of some of the all-purpose (I don't have the recipe here so I can't say exactly how much) plus we use more onion than this recipe calls for. We put the raw, pealed potatoes, ham and onion thru an old fashioned hand-cranked meat grinder and then mix it with the flour, etc. While I suspect that doing it the way this recipe calls for is also very, very good I'm not comfortable rating it since I haven't cooked it exactly that way myself. But I know that I'd give my mom's recipe six stars if I could.
In my family, we called this kumle. Most of the time my grandma would boil a hambone (uncured) and then cook the kumle in the broth. Occasionally, for a 7th Day Adventist sister, she would use beef short ribs. This will be my Christmas dinner this year. You have to really pack the dumplings before placing them in the broth, and it must only be a simmer or less, otherwise they'll fall apart. I'm making it with short ribs, but I may try adding bacon to it, too, as others have done.
Grew up on this (my dad was full Norwegain and mom was 3/4) living in North Dakota. We always made Klubb the day after having a ham dinner. Mom would save the ham bone for making Klubb; used it in the boiling water to give it flavor, and leftover ham was used to place inside the dumplings. It was served in a bowl with some of the broth and lots of butter, salt and pepper. Have never tried it with shredded pork, rutabagas, or onion, but that sounds like a good idea too. I eventually became vegetarian, so I make a separate batch just for me and of course skip the meat. For broth flavoring, I add butter, honey, and soy sauce or tamari to the water. Works just fine!
These didn't turn out for me at all, but to the recipes defense I used the Simply Potatos brand of hashbrowns that are pre-packaged and that might have had something to do with it. In looking back I feel I should have used more flour as well because they just fell apart in the water. I am going to try this recipe again with "real" potatos and use my Kitchen Aid to mix in the flour so I can get more in. I was really excited to make this recipe work as I remember eating these when I was a kid. OK I tried it for a second time with real potatos and followed recipe exactly. They still fell apart on me in the simmer process. Will not try this recipe again.
My grandmother passed this recipe down to our family. Only we use a combination of wheat and white flour using ground sausage in the middle. We used to make this yearly at Christmas. I try to make it a couple times a year.
It's a good recipe and the dish is definitely worth a try. But, you might mention that the potatoes should be boiled until cooked. That is not clear in the recipe. I was able to figure that out from the rest of the instructions. I've cooked since grade school, not everybody has that much experience.
I have been looking for this recipe for years. My mom died in the 50's when I was 15, and this recipe was a fond memory of hers. She made this every Christmas eve for a large family gathering. She had a slightly different name for it. something like putakoomlah.. not sure of the spelling. (The puta part). I remember flour was the important ingredient. Too little the dumplings fell apart. More kept them white. Too much made them doughy. I Think I will give it a try.
This is a good recipe, but do not use ham. Get ham hocks...the difference in flavor is amazing. I have had it with ham and it just is not the same. Have the ham hocks boiling in water on the stove while you make the dumplings. Then add the dumplings. into the water...when they are cooked, transfer to a plate, pull the meat off the ham hock bone and put on top of the dumplings. The broth should be thick....I can't remember how to thicken it right off hand, but pour some of that on top of the meat and dumpling and top with butter. My dad, who was not Norwegian, used to beg my Norwegian mother and grandmother to make this.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.