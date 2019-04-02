Potato Klubb (Norwegian Potato Dumplings)

My son made this with me for Easter Brunch. He deceided to fry a pound of bacon and then crumble it up and mix it in the dough. He also could find only organic red potatoes at the store. There was almost no water that drained off them. I have made these for over 30 years and this was the best batch I have ever had. We called it Krub in my family too. We make them about tennis ball size and then slightly flatten them. They cook faster that way. My mom made them the size of softballs and they took much longer to cook. She also used an old hand cranked grinder that we ran the potatoes and onion through, but I have found that grating works just as well. In fact my grandmother used her food processor. Good comfort food. I made a small batch of Krub today from russet potatoes, expecting them to release a lot of water. It turns out the potatoes did not have water collected at the bottom of the pan after I grated them. I wait a bit and they stayed dry. So I added the flour a little at a time and became worried I would have to add water to the flour and ground potatoes, because the dough was dry and crumbling. I let it sit for 5 minutes and came back and started to knead the dough and long story short, I ended up having to add even more flour. So making these depends a lot on your potatoes. Usually I have to drain the excess water off.