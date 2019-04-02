Potato Klubb (Norwegian Potato Dumplings)

4.5
29 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This is a traditional Norwegian main dish. My grandmother always served it with fresh peas. As good as the potato klubb are the first day, they're even better the second day sliced and fried in butter until golden brown. We like to have them for breakfast with fried eggs.

Recipe by Vickie Spencer

Gallery

Credit: Booksie B

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix the flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, baking powder, and pepper together in a bowl. Place the potatoes and onion in a large bowl, and stir in the flour mixture until thoroughly blended. Use floured hands to knead the potato mixture in the bowl until it takes on the quality of stiff bread dough. Add additional flour if the dough is too sticky.

    Advertisement

  • Pinch off a tennis ball-sized piece of dough and shape it around a cube of ham, completely covering the ham, to form a ball. Repeat with remaining dough and ham cubes. Set aside any extra ham.

  • Fill a large pot with water, add 2 teaspoons salt and any extra ham, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Carefully slide the balls into the boiling water, a few at a time. Loosen any sticking to the bottom of the pot. Simmer for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Remove with a slotted spoon, and drain on a plate. Serve hot with melted butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 910.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/04/2022