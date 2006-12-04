Strawberry Spinach Salad I

This salad is so tasty, specifically the dressing is out of this world delishhh. It is important to chill the dressing for a bit after mixing the ingredients together so that they blend with eachother well and mix well right before pouring it on the salad. My advice is not to skip the onion even if you don't like them because they play an important role in the taste of the dressing. You can hardly taste them in the dressing as the onion taste is not the dominant taste but they play an important role in marrying the sugar and vinegar together to create the specific taste this dressing has. For mine I halved the amount of sugar and it still came out super. I love the strawberries in the salad, but if you don't have them they can also be substituted for other fruits such as pineapple, oranges, or apples. A+ :)