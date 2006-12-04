Strawberry Spinach Salad I

2927 Ratings
  • 5 2443
  • 4 367
  • 3 73
  • 2 29
  • 1 15

Someone brought this salad to a pot luck dinner and I had to have the recipe. I have made it many, many times since then and I have been asked for the recipe every time I bring it somewhere. It is also a great way to get kids to eat spinach!

By TOZENUF

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
123 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the sesame seeds, poppy seeds, sugar, olive oil, vinegar, paprika, Worcestershire sauce and onion. Cover, and chill for one hour.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine the spinach, strawberries and almonds. Pour dressing over salad, and toss. Refrigerate 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
491 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 42.9g; fat 35.2g; sodium 62.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/30/2022