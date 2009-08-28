Refrigerator Pickles

This recipe was given to me by my late mother-in-law and makes use of the abundant summertime supply of cucumbers. A neighbor recently presented me with four five gallon buckets of cucumbers from his garden and I made pickles for the whole neighborhood. They will also stay fresh in the refrigerator for 2 1/2 to 3 weeks.
These are the crispest pickles! I did cut the sugar in half, left out the sweet peppers, added 1 t. pickling spice instead of the celery seed and 2 t. red pepper flakes. Wonderful! I have had the piclkes for 1 week and already shared the recipe with 5 friends.
If you take the advice to halve the amount of sugar, this really is a 5 star recipe. I'm not a big fan of celery seed so I left that out. I made half with dried dill and half with a couple of crushed cloves of garlic - I like the garlic pickles just a little bit more. This is a great way to use up garden cukes. Thanks!
These are the crispest pickles! I did cut the sugar in half, left out the sweet peppers, added 1 t. pickling spice instead of the celery seed and 2 t. red pepper flakes. Wonderful! I have had the piclkes for 1 week and already shared the recipe with 5 friends.
This is how I modify this recipe for 1 Gallon jar of pickles and veggies: 15 pickling cucumbers, 1 red bell pepper (cut bite size), 1 yellow bell pepper (cut bite size), 2 texas sweet onions (cut bite size), 1 entire stalk of celery (cut bite size), 8 carrots (peeled and cut on bias). Then 2 Tablespoons salt, 2 teaspoons of celery seed. Brine is made of 1 3/4 cups sugar, and 1 1/4 cup white wine vinegar. I only put cucumber, onion bellpepper into the salt mixture. These are all the vegetables that we have tried and they are great this way!
Not really pickles, but delicious all the same! To make "pickles" crispy, MAKE THE VINEGAR SOLUTION FIRST, and refrigerate. Use REFRIGERATED cucumbers and after salting, put them BACK in the frig. I cut the sugar to 3/4 cup; used 2 cups Braggs Apple Cider Vinegar (it has mother in it, great stuff); used the Hothouse English Cucumbers in plastic wrap, and peeled them a little bit, not all the way. No onion and no green pepper; instead I placed a fresh Serrano chile pepper halved lengthwise in each jar, because we appreciate hot and spicy food. I did use a Tablespoon of crushed red pepper flakes, and a Tablespoon of celery seed. If I had fresh dill I would have tossed a sprig in. I put the cucumbers into the jars first, then covered them to the top with the vinegar solution. If you don't have enough vinegar solution, do NOT add water...just fill each jar up evenly, then top with more vinegar. Taste the next day, some may prefer more sugar, but not me! Another good thing...as each jar empties of pickles, just add more cucumbers!
Pickles are crisp, frest tasting and delightfully good. My husband and I are sure to get raves when we take these pickles to our family outing. It took no time at all for us to make them. Thanks for sharing.
Very, very good. I'll cut the sugar next time, but I think that's just personal preference - my husband did not think they were too sweet at all. I might also do an experiment with Splenda. Used white onion because I didn't have red. I cut the cucumbers REALLY thin, so it turned out more like a cucumber salad than pickles, but delicious nonetheless. Plan to double or triple if you're taking to a picnic or barbeque!
I liked these pickles. They were my first try at making pickles. Very easy to make. My husband did not care for them, he said they taste too much like cucumbers. If you like cucumber salad, you will like these.
If you take the advice to halve the amount of sugar, this really is a 5 star recipe. I'm not a big fan of celery seed so I left that out. I made half with dried dill and half with a couple of crushed cloves of garlic - I like the garlic pickles just a little bit more. This is a great way to use up garden cukes. Thanks!
This made the best pickles I have ever eaten. And judging by the requests I got for the recipe (and more pickles!), others obviously agree! I used 1 cup of sugar, red bell pepper, and a regular sweet onion, thinly sliced end to end. I used 2 tsp. of kosher salt. I cut into slightly thick slices, and they were incredibly crunchy, and so delicious. The cider vinegar is a great idea, it is much milder tasting than white vinegar. LOVE this recipe, and will be using it over and over.
Great Fun!! Great Taste!! Easy as Easy Gets!!Thanks!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2001
These pickles are delicious!! Thanks so much for sharing it! A neighbor had given a bag full of cucumbers and I was looking for something to make with them. I made PICKLES and plan to share them with my neighbor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2001
My 15 year old daughter made these with cucumbers out of my mom's garden! They were wonderful.
I made mine with only one very large cucumber - about 3 1/2 cups worth - and left out the peppers. However, they were the most amazing pickles... my grandma used to make the same ones when I was a kid on summer vacation at her house. I think that everyone should try some of these! I hate dill, but I could eat these all day!
This recipe has truly been a family favorite for generations. Heating the vinegar/sugar/salt mixture helps the sugar dissolve quicker, but be sure you cool it first to keep the cukes crisp. Also be sure you add some powdered alum for crispness and longevity. I use a large tupperware bowl and fill it with the cukes and onions before pouring the syrup over them. These can be kept for up to 12 months, just keep adding thinly sliced cukes and onions as the container gets low. My family eats this as cucumber/onion salad (nobody likes gr pepper in it here)or pickles on burgers or hot dogs.
Couldn't have been any easier! I used a mandolin to slice the veggies; very thin blade for onions and peppers- medium blade for cukes and it took just a couple of minutes. As soon as I finished mixing in the sugar and vinegar, I tasted them and they were too sweet for me. For an easy fix, I drained off some of the liquid and replaced with more vinegar- next time I will taste after I add one cup of sugar and go from there- too bad I didn't think of this first :) I used a sweet onion as thats all I had in the house and added a big pinch of red pepper flakes, they taste great. I am looking forward to experimenting with different types of vinegars and seasonings, but this really is a simple and yummy way to enjoy the bounty of the season right now.
I used 4 rather large cucumbers from the garden and then did not add any green bell pepper (as I didn't have any). I followed the recipe exactly and these little gems are addicting! I love the sweet/sour flavor and the red onions are wonderful too. Oh, no celery seed on hand so I used Beau Monde seasoning. Very good.
I am not a fan of sweet pickles but I had seen this recipe recommended on the buzz and I decided to give it a try. I have to join in the chorus of praise. This recipe turns cucumbers into crunchy, cold slices of heaven on a hot summer day! After I made them I couldn't stop eating them. Seven cups sounded like an awful lot of cucumbers but it's really not that many. I used more garlic than the recipe called for because I like it anyway and my garlic was getting a little old. I will definitely be keeping these around and can't wait to share them with friends and family. I think I'll try them with English (seedless) cucumbers or I'll just scoop the seeds after slicing the cucumbers lengthwise but that's a purely personal preference. Thanks for sharing, Gary.
These are really good and so easy to make. I left out the bell pepper because I didn't have any and I don't really like it anyway. I don't even like sweet pickles and these are terrific! Thanks for the recipe.
Easy and super delicious. Perfect use for garden cukes. I did not have celery seed so I used red pepper flakes as another user suggested and they added a nice kick and a nice touch of color. I will definitely be making this again! Thank you, Gary!
i'm pregnant and LOVED this. i'm almost just ate the whole batch. and it wasn't as big of a pain of chopping things as i expected. i used 1 1/2 c. sugar and will cut back to 1 c. next time. (there will be a next time) added a handful of dried chili peppers to add some spice -- which worked, but i had to squeeze the juice/seeds out after they had marinated for a little bit. i agree it is more of a cuc salad, and wish i had discovered this over the summer when cucs were more rampant. for now, i'll just hope my food co-op continues to come through.
Love this recipe - I did cut the sugar in half (bascially because I didn't have enough) but thought the flavor was great - perfect amount of sweetness for me. Great way to use up a ton of cukes I got out of my garden - only wish I'd found it sooner! Thanks!
If you like German-style coleslaw, you'll like this recipe. My feeling is that recipes should be tried once as-is before reviewing or altering. So, after letting everything refrigerate for a day, I found it was too sweet for my taste, so I added an additional 1 tsp salt and 1/2 cup vinegar. This made it a more balanced 50/50 sweet to sour. We will enjoy variations of this all Summer (including hot peppers next time). Thanks for sharing!
I made this and gave some to my mother in-law and brother in-law, they loved it and she asked for the recipe and has made it since. Cut sugar to 1 1/2 C. Looks pretty in the jar, I used red bell pepper instead of green. I then made for gifts for my neighbors. Thanks will make again for my xmas baskets
These are very good! I followed the recipe exactly, although I did take other reviewers' recommendations and stick a clove of garlic in two of the jars. I couldn't stop snacking on them right off the bat and am looking forward to see how they taste after a few days in the jars. This made almost 4 pints for us. I think I could have included 8 cups of cucumbers instead of 7. Might try adding a pinch of alum next time like another reviewer recommended. thanks!
These pickles are wonderful. I used the engllish cucumbers, long and narrow, wrapped in plastic. They worked beautifully, I did not peel. I just sliced them in the food processor, it took about 15 seconds. I also did the red onion this way. I used multi color peppers. The cucumbers cost $3.00 for the 3 of them, and made a large amount of pickles. I got them at Aldi's. Thanks for a great recipe. I love this site.
My family and guests go CRAZY over these pickles! They remind me of the ones my grandmother used to make. I don't use any green pepper ... just onion (I use sweet onions). I mix the sugar and vinegar and bring it to a boil to allow the sugar to dissolve quickly. I then pour the sugar/vinegar mixture over the cuccumbers and onions. How easy can you get? :)
Great recipe! I've had many great compliments from the folks I've shared the pickles. My revision was to use red bell pepper, as I liked the color contrast. I also used 1 and half cups sugar instead of the two cups. A recent change I tried was to add hot banana pepper. I have several growing in the garden. I sliced the pepper into rings and then put about 3 rings in each container before adding the pickles. Just a few pepper rings in each container added a great kick to the pickles! Very easy recipe overall and great way to use up the cucumbers! Update: I had too many zucchini, so made this recipe with the zucchini. Turned out well too! The zuccs did not break down as much as the cucs did; but I also did not let them sit in the salt for the prescribed time before adding the rest of the ingredients. Regardless, still good tasting "pickles" and another way to use the zuccs!
A friend gave me some "Frozen Pickles" so searched all recipies for the same recipe. Found this recipe and it is exactly the same except she puts hers in THE FREEZER!!! and they are still crispy. So if you have too many cukes just freeze the pickles. They were great and I couldn't tell they had been frozen. I've had freeze cole slaw before and didn't doubt the fact that she froze the pickles. I eat all the ones she gave us on sandwiches. This is a must try recipe.
So easy and very good. They're not quite like anything you'll find in the store and they're an excellent way to use cucumbers that might go to waste as they keep well. They're great on salads, sandwiches or simply straight out of the jar. We are rarely without these on hand - and if we run out they are missed! The recipe is excellent as is, but easy to modify as well. I've made them with red peppers, with and without onions, or even without peppers or onions and they turn out great. Sometimes I just add a few pieces of celery instead of celery seed. This is one of those recipes you just can't go wrong with. The simplest things are the best!
I've made this twice, the first time I thought it had a lot of sugar but my husband liked it. Then second time I put in less sugar and then ended up adding it back in because of the vinegar taste/smell. Overall it was an easy, yummy thing to do with the abundance of cucumbers this time of year!
First off I need to say that for my entire life I have HATED sweet pickles. My husband also is not a fan of sweet pickles. We have now been converted!!! These pickles were so yummy they only lasted for 5 days. We loved and ate it all--the onions the peppers, I even ate the few cloves of garlic that I threw in. I can't wait to go back to the farm stand and get more cucumbers. I will DEFINITELY be making another jar full.
Great recipe and so easy! I omitted the green peppers because I didn't have any. And I added 1 tsp whole black peppercorns. I took the suggestion of other reviewers and used a 1:1 ratio of vinegar to sugar.
I am a diabetic and I had to use splenda sugar in mine & my husband said they tasted just as good as the real sugar ones I made for him. Now I use my sugar in every jar I make. They are the simplest and best pickles we have ever tasted. Thanks so much. FKB
This a great and really easy. They were a little sweet for our taste so next time we'd add less sugar. We also added some different kinds of peppers to the mix because of what we had in our garden. These are wonderful.
I loved how easy this recipe was! I had cucumbers coming out of my ears! I'm not big on the sweetness though so all I would do different is change cider vinegar to regular white vinegar...I already had cut the sugar in half.
I don't even usually like cucumbers but I got a ton of them in my CSA share today and got desperate about using them. Thank goodness I found this recipe -- they're amazing! And they've just started to marinate. I can't even imagine what they'll be like tomorrow morning. I followed the recipe exactly as written. My only concern is that the liquid seems inadequate for keeping the pickles from drying out. I'm planning to put them in canning jars and I think I might need to add more vinegar to cover them in the jars.
Very easy, and very good. I was skeptical these would work after mixing it up--not a lot of liquid at all. But, with letting it sit in the fridge, the liquid is pulled from the cucumbers and you have a lovely marinade. I like bread and butter, but dill are my absolute fave, so I was not as impressed as hubs, but I am thrilled I found something to help keep my cukes from going bad too quickly. Tasty, too. Thanks for the recipe!
These are very sweet and tangy which is how I like them. Onion and green pepper were a nice addition. I made as directed except for slicing thicker. My kids liked them, too. I love them the way they are, but I would agree with the suggestion to cut the sugar for those who don't like their pickles so sweet.
This recipie might have helped me have a better marriage... I'm not a huge pickle fan myself, but we live overseas and cannot buy pickles... and that for my husband was not okay! I add dill seasonings to my pickles and reduce sugar/hot spices. They turn out pretty darn good... almost like dill pickles in the states... but not quite.
These pickles are great and so easy to make. The only thing I did differently was omit the green pepper but that's just because I don't like peppers. The pickles are really sweet but I like them this way. I will make again for sure!
I leave a little of the skin on the cukes (for texture), slice them to the thickness of a good bread & butter pickle and instead of dicing the onions and peppers, I slice them into thin strips. Awesome on burgers and sandwiches!! Note: be sure to first put the pickles into jars, and then distribute the liquid evenly.
This is a very easy recipe to make. Much like what my mom used to make. I found though there was way too much salt and I did much less sugar as Instead of using white sugar I used cane sugar so maybe that made it more sweeter.
I have never pickled anything and I am a pickle lover. I tried this and it was great! Cut back on sugar but if you cut back too much then its just vinegar. Carrots did not work so well. Making it for Easter. Low calorie and homemade! Thanks for the recipe!
I was given a bunch of cucumbers from a friend’s garden and decided to use this recipe. I thought no way will they be ready by dinner time. Oh My ! They were delicious! I didn’t change the recipe at all. I only added white sweet onions to the mix. Yum and a half!
I love this simple, easy, delicious recipe and so does everyone with whom i've shared the end result! These are outstanding. I use the small cukes and have omitted the peppers when I lacked them to no detriment. Top ratings!
Great flavor. I did not bother peeling the cucumbers and I did not add the bell peppers. To me, they were not quite ready in just a couple of hours. They still had a cucumber flavor. I left them in the fridge for a couple of weeks and they turned out great. I ended up giving away a few jars of them.
These pickles are fabulous! I did change it up a bit?? I eliminated the bell peppers and added thinly sliced red onion, mustard seed and celery seed and because I tripled the recipe I wanted to be able to store them longer so I did process them for 30 minutes and now I will have them for the summer! The quantity of the items I added are purely personal preference.
This is an excellent recipe. I love cider vinegar and used 1 Cup of white sugar. I used red onion hopefully it does not discolor my cucumbers. I also cut red,yellow peppers and carrots. Can not wait to share. It's a keeper
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.