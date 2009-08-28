Refrigerator Pickles

Great recipe! I've had many great compliments from the folks I've shared the pickles. My revision was to use red bell pepper, as I liked the color contrast. I also used 1 and half cups sugar instead of the two cups. A recent change I tried was to add hot banana pepper. I have several growing in the garden. I sliced the pepper into rings and then put about 3 rings in each container before adding the pickles. Just a few pepper rings in each container added a great kick to the pickles! Very easy recipe overall and great way to use up the cucumbers! Update: I had too many zucchini, so made this recipe with the zucchini. Turned out well too! The zuccs did not break down as much as the cucs did; but I also did not let them sit in the salt for the prescribed time before adding the rest of the ingredients. Regardless, still good tasting "pickles" and another way to use the zuccs!