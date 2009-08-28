Refrigerator Pickles

This recipe was given to me by my late mother-in-law and makes use of the abundant summertime supply of cucumbers. A neighbor recently presented me with four five gallon buckets of cucumbers from his garden and I made pickles for the whole neighborhood. They will also stay fresh in the refrigerator for 2 1/2 to 3 weeks.

Recipe by Gary Royse

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
8 to 10 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix the cucumbers and salt and let sit for one hour. Do not drain mixture and follow by adding the sugar, onions, bell pepper, cider vinegar and celery seed. Mix well, cover and refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
45 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 11.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 59.3mg. Full Nutrition
