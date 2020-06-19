Rhubarb-Infused 'Barbtini

This is great for using up that extra rhubarb! It's a very kicky twist on a Cosmopolitan, and you can use the syrup to add a spark to any of your favorite drinks, from vodka lemonade to margaritas. The syrup makes enough for 12 cocktails, so invite your friends over!
I'm a firm believer that the world needs more rhubarb cocktails. With a modest adjustment (more syrup and less/no triple sec), this one's quite good. The triple sec can overwhelm the drink, but the rhubarb flavor really shined through when we traded the triple sec for another tablespoon of rhubarb syrup and garnished with an orange peel twist. If you like it a little less sweet, try adding a dash or two of Angostura orange bitters. The syrup is great over ice cream and pancakes as well.
Instead of vodka - we used tequila and added the juice of one lime. We used our garden rhubarb (which happens to be more green than red) and didn't think the drink was too sweet (and we don't like sweet drinks). I agree with the reviewer who said to use more syrup than called - then you get more of the rhubarb taste. Yum. (I waited all winter to try this recipe!)
