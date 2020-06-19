Rhubarb-Infused 'Barbtini

4 Ratings
This is great for using up that extra rhubarb! It's a very kicky twist on a Cosmopolitan, and you can use the syrup to add a spark to any of your favorite drinks, from vodka lemonade to margaritas. The syrup makes enough for 12 cocktails, so invite your friends over!

By Cathleen

Recipe Summary

7 mins
19 mins
12 mins
1
1 cocktail
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • To make the rhubarb syrup, place sugar and water in a saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat, stirring occasionally. Lower heat to medium, and stir the rhubarb into the syrup. Simmer until rhubarb is softened and stringy, 5 to 7 minutes. Press out the juice with a spoon while straining syrup through cheesecloth or strainer into a glass jar or bottle. Discard rhubarb solids. Cool, and refrigerate syrup until needed.

  • To make a 'Barbtini, combine the vodka, 2 tablespoons rhubarb syrup, and triple sec in a shaker with ice. Shake until the outside of shaker is frosty. Strain into a martini glass.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
975 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 217.7g; fat 0.5g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 29.6mg. Full Nutrition
