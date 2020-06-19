Fruit Salad Abalos Style

I used a can of tropical fruit cocktail, can of lychees, a small can of mandarins and freshly grated/chopped coconut meat. I used roughly 3/4 can sweetened condensed milk and roughly a cup of sour cream. Skipped the cream corn (I know Philippinos like corn in their dessert, but I don't care for it), palm seeds (I did not see them at the store), apple and pear (I'd initially thought there was plenty fruit for a half recipe). I'd probably use more fruit next time but most likely not the apple or pear, rather some other tropical fruit (like dragon fruit, perhaps as it could replace the other two with its light crunch and texture). This isn't exactly like the ones I've tried at parties (the lychee seems a little out of place) but a great substitute to fill the craving. (Note: The fresh cocnut doesn't work- It's hard to eat/digest. If you can't find the macapuno, it's just as good without).