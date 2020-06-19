Fruit Salad Abalos Style

This Filipino version of fruit salad, modified from Auntie Josie's recipe, infuses a condensed milk cream coating with a mixture of canned and exotic fruits.

By RINGONIAN

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together the fruit cocktail, lychees, macapuno, palm seeds, creamed corn, apple, Asian pear, sour cream and condensed milk in a large bowl. Chill for at least one hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
575 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 85.3g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 244.1mg. Full Nutrition
