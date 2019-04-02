Pure Maple Candy
Pure, creamy, melt-in-your-mouth maple candy using only pure maple syrup! It's a treat almost like fudge. Add anything you want like chopped nuts. Use small maple leaf molds or other pretty shapes.
This is an excellent recipe, and it works well. For those who are having trouble, I suspect (but don't know) you have never, or rarely, made candy or fudge. It takes practice. The person who ended up with bricks crumbling over-boiled the syrup. The person who ended up having to use a mixer under-boiled it. The latter is easily corrected by putting the syrup back on the stove for probably another minute. The first thing I'd check is the thermometer, if you were using one. It may be off -- try it in boiling water, as that is something which is consistent in temperature. If it is off there, then it is off for everything else. If you are not using a thermometer (it is not needed) the timing and mixing will come with practice. Try making fudge first -- it is a bit more forgiving. Also, try leaving out the nuts the first couple of times. This will allow you to learn the proper consistency of the mix for moulding.Read More
I was so disappointed in this recipe :(. I made it while my sister was visiting and we were very excited and hoping for the taste of melt-in-the-mouth maple candy that we've purchased before. I even bought myself a new candy thermometer just in case. However, the candy is staying soft and creamy, will not come out of the molds, even after chilling in the freezer ...and it cooked forever so if anything it should be too hard, so I have no idea what happened. As for the transformation from syrup to light & creamy, that didn't happen either so we had to use a mixer ...and it took about 10 minutes for it to become light and creamy, looked awesome...but the consistency is like a very undercooked fudge so I suspect the 235 is not high enough of a temp to get moldable results.Read More
By far the easiest and most accurate description of how to make maple sugar candy. This is the soft candy style, not the rockhard style. Follow the directions to the letter and you'll get this right. If the syrup starts to bubble over the pot, add a drop or two of vegetable oil. I made this without nuts.
Yummy. Be ready at step 3...as soon as it changes color add the walnuts and pour into molds. Do not hesitate or you will have maple sugar!!
This is the best recipe I have found for Maple Candy (which is my favorite!) Be advised though! It takes practice to determine the correct time to pour off. This is my third batch and I am still getting the hang of it. The candy turns out perfect for me, but my goal is for it to taste great and look beautiful. I am still working on beautiful... my first few candies look great but they get a little lumpy as the sugar starts to harden. I recommend making small batches in a small pot until you get the hang of it. Thanks so much for the recipe! Where I live I pay as much for a small box of this candy as I do for a large 32 ounce jar of syrup, and 32 ounces makes a lot of candy!
YUM! I cannot believe that we did it! My sisters and I decided to give this a try with 1/2 cup of maple syrup because we have never made any candy. We used a 1q pot and stirred occasionally until the thermometer read 235f. As soon as the temp hit 175f we stirred quickly and as soon as the color started to look creamy we started pouring it into a small glass dish covered in parchment paper b/c we were worried that we wouldn't be able to get it out of molds after some of the reviews. Apparently we waited too long b/c we ended up with a delicious lump of maple sugar candy which we ate quickly. 2nd time we used about 1 1/2 cups and it took 2 tries (we had to move to a larger pot b/c it was boiling over the little one) to hit the right temp boiling and then we poured it onto parchment paper lying on the table - it poured out better this time and spread itself into a pancake before hardening. The one we tried in a mini muffin cup came out just fine once totally cooled. Can't wait to continue to perfect and beautify this special treat!
Maple candy is delicious, but part of what makes it so festive is the kind of mold. I haven't made a bunch of candy and didn't realize that the best mold would be small and rubber--this candy is too soft to unmold easily from rigid candy molds. Here's some trouble-shooting that worked for me: I live at high altitude, so I had to reduce the temperature to make it turn out ok (I found the boiling temp of water in my kitchen using a candy thermometer. I subtracted the difference between that temp and 212 F and subtracted the same from the suggested temperature). Before doing the adjustment, I overheated my candy ended up with sugar, so I added water to the sugar make a simple syrup in 2 sugar:1 water ratio and re-heated the syrup to candy temps and went through the recipe again. It worked. I also found the candy set up before I could get it all molded, so I reheated it gently, just until it was pourable again and molded it--it worked. Overall: fun chemistry product that resulted in yummy candy.
This is a very easy recipe. Some suggestions: 1- use a candy thermometer with a setting for soft ball stage. 2- lightly grease the sides of your pan, it keeps the syrup from boiling up 3- do not stir while bringing to 235' then turn off the burner and let cool 4-cooling down time depends on how good your pans are, the better the pan the longer it takes 5- if putting into molds first grease them! (I did not add nuts.) Then figure out the measurement per piece, as you fill the molds keep the syrup on or near a burner that is on low. You can lightly reheat the candy syrup to a workable stage as you are filling the molds. Let cool, they pop right out and are the softest most texture of any maple candy I have eaten! Just wonderful!
The directions are slightly misleading. It took me four tries, but on that fourth try, oh man, the resulting candy was delicious. So here are my suggestions from a first time candy maker: 1. Make sure the candy thermometer isn't touching the bottom of the pot. 2. It doesn't take nearly 10 minutes for the syrup to cool from 235 to 175 so don't walk away 3. After it cools to 175, stir until the mixture becomes cloudy. For me it didn't turn a lighter color until I poured it into the molds but it did become cloudy and I noticed sugar crystals starting to form on the bottom of the pot. I tried with darker and amber syrup and had much better luck with the amber syrup.
Basically, the maple syrup turns into maple sugar...yum!! I used 1 1/2 cups maple syrup (all I had on hand) instead of 2 cups; perhaps this accounts for the fact that the candy started to harden after only a minute or two of "rapid stirring" rather than five minutes! Since I didn't have time to pour it into the molds, I just pressed it into a pan and (when it cooled) cut it with a knife. It was gobbled up in minutes :) Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious!! I love maple syrup, so this was amazing! The first time I made it, I didn't have a candy thermometer. Instead, I had a cup of cool water next to the boiling syrup. Every few minutes while it is boiling, spoon a drop of syrup into the cold water, and if it stays together in a drop, feel it. If it feels a bit like gel, then the syrup is at the right temperature. Again, since I didn't have a thermometer, I just waited 10 minutes before I stirred it. When you get to the third step, it definitely does not take 5 minutes of stirring! It took me about a minute or two. But it is better to pour it into the molds sooner rather than later, because if you wait too long, it hardens in the pot and turns into sugar instead of candy.
These are great!! Just be sure to pour the candy into your molds (or mini muffin cups, which is what I used) before it cools down too much. It will be sooner than you think. Otherwise, you'll end up with a crumbled mess in your saucepan, and it won't be nearly as pretty -- though still just as tasty.
These were great! Having read all the reviews, I expected the times to vary widely from the instructions, but I found the times were just about right for me. The candy is yummy! Made a dozen trees from the Wilton silicone tree mold (filled about 3/4 of the way). It is very soft, but holds its shape (so far at least). Interested to see how it holds up after a few days. Note: it did take a while to get to 235 F, and it was tricky finding a balance with the heat, making it hot enough for the temperature to (slowly) rise, but not so hot it boiled over.
This is a good recipe....I just didn't use all that great maple syrup(motor oil) because I didn't want to use good maple syrup and it not work..but I could tell that it's a good recipe just make sure once it turns a lighter colour to put it right in the pan or mold because it'll get hard and not the melt in your mouth maple sugar.
Awesome.... just follow the directions exactly. Get in molds quick!
This was the first time I made maple candy and it came out with the same taste and texture as the candy you can buy here in New England! I only used 1cup of maple syrup. I boiled it until it hit exactly 235 degrees and then let it cool until 175 degrees. I only stirred the syrup for about two minutes though; as soon as it turned lighter and looked more creamy I poured it into molds. I poured it right into silicone brownie bite molds and they came out perfectly clean. I'll be trying it again with some holiday molds I have for gifts this year! Very easy and came out great! You just shouldnt have to stir for five minutes and it definitely doesn't take ten minutes to cool down to 175 degrees, so check the temperature frequently and like other people said, don't walk away from the stove.
We used grade B syrup and so ended up with a darker, more richly flavored candy. Two cups of syrup yielded 13 ozs of candy plus some stuck to the pan that we scraped out and ate.
This is an easy way to make an all-time favorite. It does take a little bit of practice to get the timing just right. The first few times, I continued stirring until it looked like the familiar cream color of the candies. Now, I do as the directions actually say and stop when it "begins" to become lighter, thicker, and creamier. I don't bother with the candy molds and instead just pour it onto parchment paper, place another layer of parchment on top, press it flat, let it cool, and break it into smaller pieces. It's not as pretty, but much easier.
Awesome recipe. So easy!! My Dad used to make his own in upstate NY and he Loved this, was impressed!! I used little snowflake molds and no nuts, loved it!!
Thank you so much for this recipe. It turned out just how I imagined it would be (just like the candy I had in Vermont.
Great recipe. Those who used less than the 2 cups, that's why you had less stirring. Less volume=faster heating and faster cooling. Make sure to have a VERY large pan doing this, maple expands 4-7 times its size very rapidly at about 228 F, so for 2 cups a 2 quart saucepan may not quite cut it. I use a 3 qt saucepan and have about a half inch to spare using a 2 cup recipe. For a bit creamier end product allow the syrup to cool to 110-120 before you do the stirring.
Absolutely perfect recipe! I used a digital thermometer - the same one we use for making syrup and this turned out perfect. After putting in 2 cups, realized I had too large of a pan - so I put in 2 more. Took longer to reach 235, but seemed easier to manage when stirring (based on reviews). My husband has a major sweet tooth- yet he commented that this is really sweeet even for him! Sweet and creamy, just the way maple candy should be! Thanks for posting.
I made this recipe twice now, and I have never made any other type of candy. I'm not sure how I managed to find my grandmother's candy thermometer in my drawer. It is extremely difficult to get the temperature accurately. I used a smaller pot the 2nd time, so that the liquid would be deep enough for an accurate measurement. But, the bubbles were so sticky, they rose up 3" and threatened to boil over even @ medium heat. With a bigger pot, the depth of the syrup/sugar was so shallow the candy thermometer wasn't really deep enough. So, the first time, it was barely solid at room temperature, and the second time, it was solid before I had a chance to pour it (I reheated it and added a touch of water to melt it again). I agree with another poster that the 5 minutes to stir it is far too long. You might consider stirring it over low heat after it reaches 175F to keep it pourable. Of course, the taste is exceptional. It's just maple sugar, straight from my back yard!
This actually worked out for me almost exactly to the directions listed! After reading the reviews, I was concerned it wouldn't. I did use a tip from another comment. Once the syrup was cloudy & smooth, it quickly set up in the pot-I added a small amount (probably about a teaspoon) of water and added it back to low heat and brought it back to a liquid. I left it on the low heat while I poured the liquid into the silicone molds. The candies came out perfectly!
This recipe will work perfect garenteed unless you make a few simple mistakes. 1. A candy thermometer is 100% nessisary. It will not work without it (unless you get extremely lucky!). 2. The recipe doesn't work with fake syrup (not surprising) and works best with amber syrup. 3. don't pay attention to the stirring time as much a the description (when cloudy it's finished! No more stirring or you'll end up with maple sugar not maple candy!)
Important information after several attempts: 1) All maple sugar is not created equal. I believe this recipe calls for Grade A maple syrup - the kind you can buy at Target @ 8:00 in the morning in desperation because you have no plan b for the birthday party in 3 hours and you still haven't showered and you have an hour drive to get to said party. ) Grade B - the fancy and expensive kind you'd buy at a health food store - doesn't cream as well and turns to concrete VERY QUICKLY. Trust me. I tested the theory several times until the wee hours of the morning. 2) pay attention to the mixture as you are stirring. As soon as you notice that it's possible that it seems that it might have lightened in color and gotten creamy, STOP STIRRING and pour it into the molds. The mixture will cool and start to solidify VERY QUICKLY. 3) it feels like it takes forever to reach the softball stage (235° F) but everything after that happens VERY QUICKLY.
This came out perfect; pure melt in your mouth maple heaven! Be sure to use a thermometer. I am an experienced candy maker, but at the price of maple syrup, I didn't want to take any chances on it not coming out just right.
I followed this recipe exactly, and the maple sugared. Add to this that it doesn't say to spray the mold so that the candy comes out, and since I didn't do that, the candies stuck in the molds. I had a pure maple disaster.
I read all the reviews, because I really wanted to make sure I cooked the syrup precisely! I followed the celcius, but I usually follow a farenheit scale. The temps. seem to vary from each other. And, I believe 5-10 deg. is enough to make this candy turn out or not! Once cooled I also had to beat 10 minutes to get the color and texture described. I poured the whippped syrup into the molds and waited for it to harden to remove, although the directions don't specify how long. However, I struggled to remove the candies from the molds once cooled. They just seemed to want to "STICK!" I then resorted to the freezer, and I managed to get all of the candies out which were very still pretty sticky like taffy. In a blindfolded test I would probably be able to tell what this is, because I LOVE the actual taste of this candy! But, look and texture wise I would not be able to tell what kind of candy it was. I believe the ingredient is right but the method to making these needs to be more detailed, as very slight alterations will change a candy's results. I would use farenheit or celcius but not both, information about how long all of these steps should take, how long it typically takes before the molded candies are hardened enough, where to store the molded candy to harden, and the best way to remove from the molds. Because, I believe I was so close, minus some small mishap likely in the boiling process! At least I will be saving money purchasing maple candy this fall at the cider mill.
I made this a few different times due to the lack of details, or correct information. My syrup cooled a lot quicker than 10 min and when stirring it; it only took 2, 3 min tops to achieve the change of colour. The first time I made this I stirred it too much and it all went to maple sugar before I could even get it into the molds. It changes quick so beware. But like most candy once you get use to your cooking temps and times it goes a lot more smoothly!
Oh my goodness it worked! I need to work on my presentation and get silicone molds instead of these old school plastic ones, but it is still delicious! I followed the directions, used a digital thermometer. Think I needed to pour a few seconds before I did. But for a first attempt at candy making.... Excellent!
This was absolutely delicious! This was the only recipe that had such clear instructions and one ingredient. Beware though, it cools down quickly!
Wow! It worked! Even though I think I messed up, it turned out delicious! Now (as other reviewers have said) I have to try to perfect the pretty part! I think following the directions correctly will help! :) thanks so much for this recipe - even taking into account the messed up batches, its still cheaper to make it yourself!
This was wonderful recipe! My husband and father are both maple candy junkies and I'm so happy to have found an easy make-it-yourself version! Thank you and I will be coming back to this again and again!
I didnt have a candy thermometer so I had to use a meat thermometer, which made me nervous. I boiled until 235 and then let cool for only about 8 minutes, because Im a little impatient. I used a large wire wisk instead of a wooden spoon because it allowed me to incorporate more air bubbles (which is what makes the syrup change color) and i stirred as quickly as I could for 5 minutes but it still wasnt quite thick enough so I stirred one more minute and quickly poured it out into a sheet pan. It turned out perfectly and is absolutely delicious. Make sure you use good maple syrup (not the super cheap kind) because it will influence the consistency of the candy. I initially read the reviews and thought I would mess up the recipe, luckily I didnt.
Great recipe! Easy, Delicious and clear directions. For the novice like me, DO NOT ATTEMPT without a candy thermometer. AND, careful- it cools quick at the end- so, in final steps when stirring boiled candy quickly- watch carefully for change and then quick poor into molds. Color didn't signify candy's readiness for molds as much as consistency. Just watch carefully, because the window is narrow from pretty candy to flaky (if tasty) dust bits. We made this for son's state project where all students needed to provide a snack from their studied state. Maple Candy was the perfect taste of Vermont. THANK YOU!
Super Yummy! I read all the reviews, then made a batch and underboiled it because my new thermometer was 5 deg Celcius off. It never changed color after 10 mins, and stayed the consistency of chewy honey cough drops. So I tried again, and they came out great! The reviewers were NOT kidding when they said step 3 goes fast. After 3 or 4 minutes of stirring I noticed the color start to lighten and thicken, then about 30 seconds later it was rock hard in the bottom of the pot. I got out what I could, then turned the stove back on and reheated the mixtre, until it started to melt. I quickly spooned it into silicone mini muffin cups and all is good. The reheated ones are a bit harder then the ones I got out before it got too hard, but still tastes great and they all melt in your mouth. One of the things I miss the most about New England can now be made in the kitchen.
O.k. Really listen to the people that say the following: "Grease the mold", "Pour Quickly once the desired color is reached.". Those two bits of advice made some really great candy. Having a nice instant - read thermometer also helps, but I'm a chemist, so I had a 600$ one handy... I'm not sure that most people have that... In addition, I had to heat to a different boiling temperature because of altitude, but I believe that the instructions given here are excellent. Made some great candy!
I wish i could rate this more that 5 stars, It was the easiest candy i have ever made. It came out just perfect, and tastes just like the maple candy i used to have at christmas as a kid. Thanks for the great recipe
I am rating this as 5 stars for the taste but the texture still needs work. Also note: If you are using the Grade C syrup (really dark and strong tasting, last of the season sap) your candy will NEVER turn a light cream colour!! In order to get the colour of the picture, you have to be using grade A syrup which almost looks like a darkish water. I am using the darker syrup because I prefer the rich taste of it better. TIP: If you stir it too long and it turns into a glob of sugar, smash it down in a bag and sprinkle over your cookies, icecream, etc.
First time I made this and will definitely make again..love maple candy! I used my candy thermometer and brought to 235° stirring on and off. Removed from heat and it took 7 min to cool to 175. Stirred for about 4 minutes and it went from dark syrup to creamy in a matter of 10 seconds. Managed to get 2 into a silicon mold and the rest I poured onto parchment paper, topped with another sheet of parchment and then gently rolled out. The Silicon mold worked well as they popped right out but only got 2 in there! Has anyone had similar experience or have they found a way to get into molds before it hardens? Would it harden if I put in before it turned creamy? Overall these are pretty simple to make, just need patience.
Very good, but stirring for 5 minutes is misleading. I’ll include an image of a good color: texture to stop stirring and start pouring.
DO NOT ADD OIL to prevent bubbling! It will affect the taste! The first batch I made was with 1 1/2 cups of Grade A Dark Amber syrup in a 2qt pot, and the syrup did not bubble over (it came close) so I did not need to add any oil. The maple sugar was so good! The second batch I just made was with 2 cups of syrup, and it started to bubble over so I added 2 drops of oil. That did nothing, and the syrup bubbled up and over the side of the 2qt pot. I added some more oil, which then seemed to help with the bubbling, but once you get past a certain temp the oil seems to stop bubbling up anyway. Well, the oil ruined the second batch. It tastes so off, I don't think I can even eat it. What a waste. Do yourself a favor and get a big enough pot to accommodate the bubbling without adding oil!!!
Delicious!
Fantastic recipe! So easy to make and just a delicious melt your mouth maple treat! I would rate it 10 stars:0) If you are a maple lover... These are a MUST!!!!! They are absolutely wonderful. I made them the first time halving the recipe, they were gone in a flash! Literally, I walked away for 10 minutes and they were gone. I have been going to a specialty market to purchase these exact small treats all the way across town spending $5 for 5 small pieces (imported from Canada) as it is the only place to find them here. These are my husbands favorite treat.... now I can make them and they taste better because they are fresh. My whole family thanks you for sharing this recipe, it is greatly appreciated!
This was fantastic! Followed directions exactly and the only problem I ran into was that I needed a Bigger\Taller sauce pan so it didn't bubble over. Used flexible silicone chocolate molds and they came out perfect.
I made this without nuts and it was awesome! It only took about 2 minutes of whipping with a wooden spoon any longer and it wasn't manageable and cooled to much before it was completely in the candy mold.
This is a wonderful recipe. It came out perfect using my candy thermometer. Living in the south now I am happy to have the famous New England treat.
SUPER EASY....AND VERY SMOOTH!
I love this recipe! But as others have stated, making maple sugar candy isn't the best recipe to try until you have some experience making candy. But if you do choose to go ahead be prepared! Google maple sugar candy to get some very good tips for how to (and if you can) salvage your end result if it's maple butter or maple sugar you end up with instead. Remember to take into consideration your altitude. Water does boil at different temperatures because of that. The best idea is to test your thermometer with boiling water and adjust your recipe accordingly. I did with mine and all my batches turned out fine. :)
While this recipe may work sometimes, it lacks some critical details that would make it more reliable for more people more of the time. Here are a few helpful tips from a Vermont Maple Syrup maker who learned it the hard way... 1st: The temperature that it needs to reach is halfway between "soft ball" and "firm ball" stage (and in "ideal conditions" that is 240°). 2nd: To be more precise, it is actually 28° above the temp at which water boils; that is because water boils at different temps based on ambient air pressure and that depends on elevation and the weather from day-to-day and even hour-to-hour.. So no one cooks in "ideal conditions" in this regard anyway. The only way to be confident without needing a fancy barometer and a bunch of math is to simply test the boiling point of water right before you heat your syrup, then add 28 to that. Voila! The sum is the exact temp you are aiming for. 3rd: Add a bit of butter (maybe half a tablespoon per 2 cups of syrup). This will greatly reduce the foaming while heating, as well as aid in mold release. 4th: Speaking of releasing from the mold; unless you are using silicone molds, be sure to give the molds a very light spray of cooking spray. All your hard work will be for naught if the tasty candy won't come out! Have fun and good luck!
This is the first time making this recipe and it turned out perfect. I was a little nervous as i set a timer for 10 mins for the candy therm. to cool down to 175 it did not. I waited a few more minutes then started to stir for the 5 minutes. 2 minutes in the stirring, it turned hard fast. Didn't have the molds so I used a plastic container lined with parchment paper. I followed the recipe to the tee other then the timing was a little off with cool down and stirring it still turned out excellent. will make again. Thank you for the recipe. Melanie from Toronto, Ontario
Never made candy before, i followed this recipe to the letter and it came out perfect! I used my silicone ice cube molds (flower shape) and lightly greased it with vegetable oil so that i could unmold it easily.
It took me 2 tries, 2nd was better. First was a burn issue...the time from lovely smelling to ewwww, its burnt is like a millisecond. It also makes SUCH a small amount, no way that this is cost effective. I cant imagine if I had molds it would ever have filled 18 leaves. It does taste great..I did the parchment paper flat thing and cracked it into small pieces. Good luck...I recommend boiling water first and getting the boiling point for yourself first, then doing the math to subtract/add the degrees needed to get to 235 +/-
Perfect first try!Used grade B added a little bit of butter at start.I may never make fudge again.KEEP the heat medium.#5 on my stove,bubbled up only about double in size to reach 235.Then about 10 minutes to cool to 175.
A few changes would make this a viable recipe. I was unable to get the syrup up to 235 degrees without the pan boiling over. I transferred to a large stock pot and had the same problem. After some research here is the fix: 1. DO NOT STIR in the first stage as you are heating. Stirring puts more air in and causes it to boil up and is totally unnecessary. You will have a huge mess on your stove. 2. Use a very large pot since this will boil up a lot. To prevent this, put a ring of butter around the top of the pan before heating. You can also add a dash of cream that some recipes suggest. My stove would still not get to this temperature on medium high so go with high if you can't get the temperature up. Watch it carefully so it doesn't boil over. Some recipes call to heat to 240 or 246 so use 235 as an absolute minimum.
Absolutely the best maple candy recipe! Follow the directions; temperature, beat it and it is fabulous!
Deelish. Followed everyone's warnings and came out perfect. Did not add nuts (yuck).
I love this recipe but I think I did something wrong , they never set up. I brought it temperature but maybe not long enough, how long do you keep it at 235?
Easy to make. Do need a candy thermometer and use a large pot, as the syrup foams up ad cooking. Came out great. If you have silicone molds, they are very cute.
Just have to work quickly once it's ready to put into molds. I work with only 1 cup at a time to make sure I can get it all molded before the sugars seize up.
This was very good, easy to make. It was very sweet but still good
This recipe made the kitchen smell so good when it was cooking! I think that I over cooked it though because after around 2 minutes of cooling it turned into a brown sugar consistancy. I will definitaly try it agaion thoug.
Super simple to make and soooooo good. Like a maple fudge. If you are molding the candy, get help as it cools fast!
turned out very sticky, needs to be refrigerated or frozen
Hello I love maple candy by far on of my favorites. I made this and it did not turn out like I expected. It looks more like a amber hard candy instead of a cream candy. Maybe I didn’t stir it long enough or cook it long enough. I would like to try again, any suggestions would be great. The flavor was great just not sure why it did set up or be the creamy maple candy.
Oh definitely! I was afraid I would mess it up, but it turned out great! As a girl who loves tangy Thai and Japanese food, i loved it!
very sticky, but good
Four stars because the recipe needs modification and more detail, especially for those attempting this the first time. It took me three tries to get soft candies (and three store bought bottles of syrup), and after looking into the depths of maple sugar making blogs, here are some pointers I found that made this recipe work (and will hopefully save you some syrup). 1) Use delicate amber or rich amber syrup- the lighter the better. Robust and darker syrups are richer in flavor but contain different kinds of sugar contents. The light syrups are best for candy making, the dark ones better for cooking. Its not impossible to make using darker syrups, but its easier and will follow this recipe better. 2) Stir! My second batch was lost because it burned while heating. I was reading many people said not to stir when bringing to a boil- I recommend stirring (while heating, NOT while cooling) to prevent burning, especially if you have a wider pot and a thinner layer of syrup. A wooden spoon works great 3) Butter the rim of the pot you are working with. If the syrup begins to bubble up, once it hits the butter it will knock it back down. You could also add a few drops of oil if it looks like it'll bubble over. I used a 3 quart pot for 1.5 cups of syrup and was fine. 4) Check your thermometer works- my first and second batch had temperature issues as well, because I found my thermometer was broken! Check it in boiling water first, and if your water does not boil at 212F, make note. You
I followed it exactly, and it turned out quite well! Pleased with the results, and didn't use molds. I poured it in nonstick pans and cut it out after. TO clean the pan, use warm water and it should dissolve right off.
Absolutely perfect every time (even the first!). Thank-you island girl chef!!!
So sweet, very sweet. Yummy and easy. Just follow directions exactly. I was only willing to risk 1 cup of syrup just in case in did something foolish. So very easy. No problems. I would agree that step 3 does not take 5 minutes, so be ready to pour when color starts to change. I do not have candy molds, so I simply poured candy into a square baking dish and cut into pieces when cooled.
I made it according to the recipe first. It was fab. Then I added a lump (probably 2 T) to the mixture as it was cooling the second time. I think it turned out great, a little creamier.
I will definitely make this recipe again. Fun to make, delicious to taste, a treat for the whole family. It was my first time making candy and it gave an excellent first impression.
I made this without the nuts, following the directions for cooking and stirring. I poured it into a small foil-lined pan to cool, then break into pieces. It tastes amazing- a great treat for the Easter baskets.
Maple Candy looks yummy! We made it with 1 cup of maple syrup and used mini muffin pans. I haven't tried eating it yet but, it seemed a little tricky to make. That's why I gave it 4 stars. UPDATE; They didn't end up turning out as good as I thought. Will definitely try a different one next time
I am obsessed with the soft maple candy turned out great being our first time was so happy now, I need to make this again with the walnuts and definitely make maple butter next! 😋
This was my first time making candy of any kind which is probably why it turned out wrong. I tried to mix it till it changed color but then it started to harden, so I went ahead and flattened it and ended up with a caramel like candy (the kind that pulls teeth). It tastes amazing, it's definitely getting eaten, but what did I do wrong? I think I overcooked it a little (used candy therm, accidentally went over 5 degrees or so), maybe used too large of a pot? Help?
This is exactly like the Vermont maple candy I love
The recipe definitely works exactly as written; however for me, the instructions were lacking. It would have been nice to have known about how many candy molds would be filled and that the candy begins to harden VERY quickly as you’re pouring. I’d recommend a quick pour over the entire candy mold(s) without regard for precision. I attempted to pour into each mold carefully and by the third candy it was beginning to harden and didn’t make it all the way through one mold tray before it was nearly solid. I ended up pushing down the paste consistency candy into an additional mold because it was no longer workable any other way. Those candies came out ok but not the quality I would’ve liked to have seen.
They turned out perfectly after 2 tries. (Even the failed attempts are delicious though) Here's what I learned: Don't go hotter than 235 for a nice creamy texture, if you go hotter it gets gritty and grainy. Don't poor too soon or it will be dark and sticky, but don't wait too long or it will be hard to pour. As soon as the color starts to get lighter while stirring is when you want to start pouring into molds.
Started with sap from the maple trees in our yard. Only had to stir a minute or so after it cooled to 175 F. At that point it started to look cloudy and quickly turned lighter. Poured into mini muffin tins, sprayed with cooking spray. Once it cooled, I turned the pan upside down and they came out perfectly. Delicious!!!
I've never made candy before and maybe this is why it didn't work. I wasn't sure how long it took to reach 235 degrees and I think that I cooked it too long. It smelled burned. This recipe also required expensive molds and equipment that I would never use for anything else, I guess you could probably pour it into a shallow pan and put it. I won't ever try it again. This recipe is probably great if you know something about how to make candy.
I used a Thermapen and took it up to 238..I know my temp was right as I made fudge last week. I am a relatively experienced candy/fudge maker...andI would suggest 245 instead. I am going to let it 'dry' for another day. Maple syrup is expensive and I am disappointed.
Simple, easy, perfect.
I come to this post every Christmas for a reminder about what temperature to be looking for. This year, I made mine with a 1-lb bag of erythritol added as well to cut down on sugar, and it turned out great! My husband even said it was better.
Delicious!!!! I couldn't get it into the molds fast enough though...so it was a mess.
Perfect recipe. I use Celsius for temping and it has turned out wonderful multiple times. Don’t alter the amount of syrup used as that will alter the other directions. I use both shapes molds and bar molds. Both work great.
I buy my maple syrup at Costco and use it to make this candy. I can get two to three batches from it. It comes out perfect each time. So tasty.
Made this at home for the first time, I didn't have a candy ther , but at first it wasn't working so I put it on the stove for another few minutes then it was done and mixed it and it was perfect. It's very easy to make and way less expensive then the actually Maple candy you can buy.
This is perfection! I choose not to add nuts so it is perfect crystalized maple!
Did exactly as recipe stated and mixture didnt thicken so I mixed it with raisins and chocolate chips.
Use the biggest kettle in your kitchen! If it boils over on your electric stove (it wasn't my choice), you will be very, very sorry while attempting to clean up the mess. But it's a yummy classic.
