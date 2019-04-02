Pure Maple Candy

I read all the reviews, because I really wanted to make sure I cooked the syrup precisely! I followed the celcius, but I usually follow a farenheit scale. The temps. seem to vary from each other. And, I believe 5-10 deg. is enough to make this candy turn out or not! Once cooled I also had to beat 10 minutes to get the color and texture described. I poured the whippped syrup into the molds and waited for it to harden to remove, although the directions don't specify how long. However, I struggled to remove the candies from the molds once cooled. They just seemed to want to "STICK!" I then resorted to the freezer, and I managed to get all of the candies out which were very still pretty sticky like taffy. In a blindfolded test I would probably be able to tell what this is, because I LOVE the actual taste of this candy! But, look and texture wise I would not be able to tell what kind of candy it was. I believe the ingredient is right but the method to making these needs to be more detailed, as very slight alterations will change a candy's results. I would use farenheit or celcius but not both, information about how long all of these steps should take, how long it typically takes before the molded candies are hardened enough, where to store the molded candy to harden, and the best way to remove from the molds. Because, I believe I was so close, minus some small mishap likely in the boiling process! At least I will be saving money purchasing maple candy this fall at the cider mill.