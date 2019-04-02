Pure Maple Candy

Pure, creamy, melt-in-your-mouth maple candy using only pure maple syrup! It's a treat almost like fudge. Add anything you want like chopped nuts. Use small maple leaf molds or other pretty shapes.

By Islandgirlchef

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 min
cook:
10 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
51 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 maple leaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
Directions

  • In a large heavy-bottomed saucepan, bring the maple syrup to a boil over medium-high heat stirring occasionally. Boil until syrup reaches 235 degrees F (110 degrees C) on a candy thermometer.

  • Remove from heat and cool to 175 degrees F (80 degrees C) without stirring, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir mixture rapidly with a wooden spoon for about 5 minutes until the color turns lighter and mixture becomes thick and creamy. Stir in chopped nuts, if desired.

  • Pour into molds. Set aside to cool. Once cool, unmold candy. Store in airtight containers up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 2.2g; sodium 3.2mg. Full Nutrition
