Spicy Tex-Mex Salad
This is an unusual salad that everyone in my office loves. I get requests for it time and time again.
This is an unusual salad that everyone in my office loves. I get requests for it time and time again.
Very tasty. The salad complemented the mexican meal I made very well. I just wish it had held up a little longer once the chips and dressing were added. If Captain Crunch can stay crunchy, even after adding milk, it is too bad that someone can't design a chip that can stay crunchy after adding dressing!Read More
I didn't think this recipe was bad, just not great. I wouldn't make this again, only because the flavor combination was strange to me, and didn't pair particularly well with the tacos I served it with. I would suggest using a little less salad dressing, as I found the mix to be soggy.Read More
Very tasty. The salad complemented the mexican meal I made very well. I just wish it had held up a little longer once the chips and dressing were added. If Captain Crunch can stay crunchy, even after adding milk, it is too bad that someone can't design a chip that can stay crunchy after adding dressing!
I didn't think this recipe was bad, just not great. I wouldn't make this again, only because the flavor combination was strange to me, and didn't pair particularly well with the tacos I served it with. I would suggest using a little less salad dressing, as I found the mix to be soggy.
This was excellent. I served it at a large birthday party I was having and everyone was asking for more.
This went over well at a potluck at work. I did add a can or corn to add to it a bit.
perfect meatless "taco Salad" for that last minute potluck or school picnic. Buy at store,throw in bowl, get there on time. Never any left :(
I only had iceberg lettuce and 1 can of ranch-style beans, and I used the suggestions of other reviewers & threw in a small can of drained corn and some diced green onions. My family is not brave enough to let me use catalina dressing (although I love this salad with that dressing) so I used 3-cheese lite ranch instead; also used fritos. Delicious! Served with burgers, but would've made a great main dish salad.
My kids cheer when I say I am making this salad. None of us like tomatoes so we skipped them. Instead of using a whole bottle of dressing ( I use the Light Catalina), I coat each serving with the dressing and top with bean mixture. I then garnish with the fancy thinly sliced multi-colored chips. Each to serve as leftovers without getting soggy.
I love this salad and so do my co-workers. It's requested at nearly every potluck luncheon and it's so easy to make. I add green onions to give it extra kick.
This is a great salad! If you add chicken, it makes a great meal!
Excellent!
This has always been one of my favorite recipes. Usually leave out the black beans. Delicious!
Very good, I was a little scared, because I had never eaten Catalina dressing before. But it was great.
I use to make something similar to this yrs. ago, but I think I'll make it again because it's so tasty. What I did differently though was to cook up 1 lb. ground beef/ground chuck (you could use ground chicken if you want), drain the grease, add 1 packet of taco seasoning mix and 1/3 C. water and stir. Cook on low for about 8-10 min., then toss it in with everything else. Also, dorito chips will work too. Don't forget a dallop of sour cream! Yum!!!
I made this for a church potluck and added a can of chick peas and used fresh curd. They LOVED it!
It was good and added corn and chicken to make it more of a meal. I was afraid of putting in so much dressing but you really need that much dressing or it will be bland.
I made this X3 for 30 people and all was gone. They complemented it highly. After adding 2 16 oz catalina and 2 16oz fritos, I decided it was enough so didn't put in as much as called for. I also used a combination of romaine and iceberg lettuce instead of just romaine.
I would add the dressing on the side so it wouldn't get soggy and you could have better leftovers. (chips on the side too)
This is missing taco seasoning mix. We add taco seasoning mix to taste. Makes this 100% better!
A very good simple-to-make salad, that went perfectly with Tex-Mex Hamburgers!
I love this, make it all the time. I add ground beef to it. If I serve it to a crowd, I add everything at once right before we eat. If it's just for my fam, then we add the chips and dressing separately and to our liking.
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL IT TASTES SO GOOD
This recipe was easy and delicious and will be making it again and again...A keeper for sure...
There are a couple of thing I see about this recipe that might be confusing and not work for some and one is "corn chips". I think Frito type chips when I see those words but I think this cook intended for you to use corn tortilla chips. I'm not sure but either would work. I used Frito's. Secondly the recipe title is "Spicy" but I see nothing that would make this recipe spicy. I used Frito's and I added a minced jalapeno for the "spicy." If you do not plan on the salad being consumed in one setting then I recommend adding the corn chips to each individual bowl so that any leftovers won't get soggy.
I wasn't impressed w/ this because 1) the catalina dressing was too sweet for this and 2) got soggy real quick.
Awesome
Enjoyed the combination of ingredients a easy salad to make and can be change to one chooses.
Needs a bit more punch. I make a very similar salad with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, drained and rinsed black beans, small can of corn drained, grated cheddar cheese, taco chips (which perks up the flavor) and thousand island dressing rather than Catalina. Normally I serve this as a main dish salad and add ground meat at the last minute, browned well with taco seasoning added if you wish. Never any left to get soggy.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections