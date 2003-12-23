Simple and great tasting. I can't believe I have never come across this before. I plan to make many more times. Great for dipping tortilla chips; can also see using as a salad dressing and condiment for tacos chicken fajitas. Next time I will try putting in a little cilantro.
I needed a change from my go-to lo-cal dip No-Guilt Zesty Ranch Dip. This was a welcome change. I used the dry ranch seasoning mix from this site(minus the salt) and used FF sour cream. Very good. I might stir in a little hot sauce to make it a little warmer for my taste.
Of all the allrecipes.com recipes I have used this is by far my favorite!! Easy, quick, inexpensive, versitil (I'm a better cook than speller, obviously). We use fiesta dressing on most everything, except ice cream. Ok, maybe that's taking it a bit far. But seriously, we put it on baked chicken and fish, tacos, chips, raw veggies, steamed broccoli, even use it as a sandwich spread. And if you are watching your carbs, it has very few! Rotel makes a variety of diced chili and tomato flavors (Italian, Mexican, etc) to extend your choices even more! You really must try this!!
This recipe is great! I add Taco seasoning and serve it with a blooming onion! Wonderful! Diane
Fabulous as a veggie dip! I won't change a thing when using it for this purpose. A little thick however for a dressing. For my salad to spice it up a little bit I made the following additions: garlic and mustard powders onion salt splashes of lemon juice vinegar and worcestershire and thinned with a little milk.
Pretty good! Its a little thick to use for a typical salad but when mixed in with a large taco salad it was pretty good. Perfect amount of kick. I could see this be good for dipping veggies which I may try next time. Thanks Marsha.
This is really good with a taco salad... I use a hot salsa because I like spicier food!! I have also served it by itself as a dip with vegetables!
Very good. I used this as both a dip for a veggie tray at our NYE party and the leftovers the next day as a salad dressing. Got great reviews at the party! Thanks!
Loved this recipe. Nice addition to taco salad tacos or nachos.