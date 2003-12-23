Fiesta Dressing

Rating: 4.49 stars
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A mild Tex-Mex dressing.

By Marsha

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Drain excess water from the can of tomatoes and chilies and combine with the ranch dressing mix, sour cream and mix well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
34 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 3g; cholesterol 6.2mg; sodium 103.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (35)

Most helpful positive review

JDVMD
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2003
Simple and great tasting. I can't believe I have never come across this before. I plan to make many more times. Great for dipping tortilla chips; can also see using as a salad dressing and condiment for tacos chicken fajitas. Next time I will try putting in a little cilantro. Read More
Helpful
(15)

Most helpful critical review

Love2Cook
Rating: 3 stars
08/09/2004
Just O.K. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
JDVMD
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2003
Simple and great tasting. I can't believe I have never come across this before. I plan to make many more times. Great for dipping tortilla chips; can also see using as a salad dressing and condiment for tacos chicken fajitas. Next time I will try putting in a little cilantro.
Helpful
(15)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
06/22/2009
I needed a change from my go-to lo-cal dip No-Guilt Zesty Ranch Dip. This was a welcome change. I used the dry ranch seasoning mix from this site(minus the salt) and used FF sour cream. Very good. I might stir in a little hot sauce to make it a little warmer for my taste. Read More
Helpful
(11)
KRAMTAW
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2005
Of all the allrecipes.com recipes I have used this is by far my favorite!! Easy, quick, inexpensive, versitil (I'm a better cook than speller, obviously). We use fiesta dressing on most everything, except ice cream. Ok, maybe that's taking it a bit far. But seriously, we put it on baked chicken and fish, tacos, chips, raw veggies, steamed broccoli, even use it as a sandwich spread. And if you are watching your carbs, it has very few! Rotel makes a variety of diced chili and tomato flavors (Italian, Mexican, etc) to extend your choices even more! You really must try this!! Read More
Helpful
(11)
sas
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2002
This recipe is great! I add Taco seasoning and serve it with a blooming onion! Wonderful! Diane Read More
Helpful
(9)
KIMBERLY KAY
Rating: 4 stars
06/17/2003
Fabulous as a veggie dip! I won't change a thing when using it for this purpose. A little thick however for a dressing. For my salad to spice it up a little bit I made the following additions: garlic and mustard powders onion salt splashes of lemon juice vinegar and worcestershire and thinned with a little milk. Read More
Helpful
(9)
DREGINEK
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2003
Pretty good! Its a little thick to use for a typical salad but when mixed in with a large taco salad it was pretty good. Perfect amount of kick. I could see this be good for dipping veggies which I may try next time. Thanks Marsha. Read More
Helpful
(9)
JSCHAUFE
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2003
This is really good with a taco salad... I use a hot salsa because I like spicier food!! I have also served it by itself as a dip with vegetables! Read More
Helpful
(9)
lacizimmer
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2006
Very good. I used this as both a dip for a veggie tray at our NYE party and the leftovers the next day as a salad dressing. Got great reviews at the party! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(9)
DIANE CARTWRIGHT
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2002
Loved this recipe. Nice addition to taco salad tacos or nachos. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Love2Cook
Rating: 3 stars
08/09/2004
Just O.K.
Helpful
(7)
