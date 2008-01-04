Restaurant-Style Coleslaw I

This a copy of a popular restaurant style coleslaw.

Recipe by mrasdon

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the coleslaw and onion in a large bowl.

  • In a separate bowl, combine the sugar, salt, pepper, milk, mayonnaise, buttermilk, vinegar and lemon juice; mix until smooth. Pour mixture over the coleslaw and onion; stir well and chill for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 247.9mg. Full Nutrition
