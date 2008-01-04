Restaurant-Style Coleslaw I

To me KFC is the best coleslaw and every other slaw I've tried has fallen short. This was EXACTLY like KFC and it was fantastic. I doubled it and took it to a barbecue and there were hardly any leftovers! Several people commented on how tasty it was and went back for seconds. I let it chill 2 hours and the onion flavor was very strong, but the next day it was perfect. Next time I would either make this a day in advance, or else use half the onion if serving the same day. If you want to duplicate the Colonel's recipe at home, this is it (much cheaper too)! If you don't like it so runny, with the amount of dressing this calls for, you can easily use double the cabbage mix and it turns out great! However if you eliminate the buttermilk I would suggest compensating with a little extra mayo which makes it a lot creamier. If you need another excuse to buy a quart of buttermilk I would suggest pairing this coleslaw with Breaded Chicken Fingers from this site, which calls for a buttermilk marinade :)