Prune Whip

3.7
4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

An old-fashioned classic, this one sure brings back the memories.

Recipe by meade_36yahoocom

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, simmer the prunes in water until soft, drain and puree. Combine the puree in a saucepan with the sugar and heat until the sugar dissolves. Add the lemon juice and vanilla.

  • Beat the egg whites until frothy, add the cream of tarter, and beat until stiff. Fold the prune puree into the egg whites.

  • Pour into a buttered and sugared 2 quart baking dish and bake in a preheated 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) oven until nicely browned. Refrigerate and serve chilled with whipping cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 35.3g; fat 0.2g; sodium 57.1mg. Full Nutrition
