Honey Mustard Dressing I

Rating: 4.51 stars
107 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 76
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 4

A great dressing, which if you skip the mayo can be used as a sauce for baking chicken

By DPAPEL

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, whisk the yellow mustard, honey, soy sauce, mayonnaise, garlic powder and dill weed together until well blended.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 13.1g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 422.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (109)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

MOOLATTE
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2004
This was a fantastic recipe! It was easy, tasty, and colorful. I only made a few changes, regarding sweetness. I reduced the soy sauce to two teaspoons, because I felt it to be too overpowering. Also, I added about a teaspoon or so of white sugar (again, because of the soy sauce), and a few spoons of extra mayo. For color... I was definitely not shy with the dill, I added quite a bit extra. Read More
Helpful
(45)

Most helpful critical review

APRIL45
Rating: 1 stars
09/29/2004
I was disappointed with this recipe. Soy sauce does not go well with this dressing. It's too salty and smell! Read More
Helpful
(31)
107 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 76
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 4
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MOOLATTE
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2004
This was a fantastic recipe! It was easy, tasty, and colorful. I only made a few changes, regarding sweetness. I reduced the soy sauce to two teaspoons, because I felt it to be too overpowering. Also, I added about a teaspoon or so of white sugar (again, because of the soy sauce), and a few spoons of extra mayo. For color... I was definitely not shy with the dill, I added quite a bit extra. Read More
Helpful
(45)
APRIL45
Rating: 1 stars
09/28/2004
I was disappointed with this recipe. Soy sauce does not go well with this dressing. It's too salty and smell! Read More
Helpful
(31)
Chris Kimball Fan
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2003
This dressing was easy and delicious. I used only 1 T of soy sauce and a little less dill. Was great over greens w/ dried cranberries and walnuts! Read More
Helpful
(23)
Advertisement
Ginn
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2005
Excellent recipe! Although I was not brave enough to add the entire 2 TBS of soy sauce. I added only 1 tsp. As good as any restaraunt dressing and so easy to prepare! Can't beat that. Next time for more kick will probably use a dijon mustard. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Christy
Rating: 4 stars
03/28/2005
I liked it but next time I probably wont put the soy sauce in.Other than that good recipe! Read More
Helpful
(13)
DANIELLEL81
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2005
I made this today to accompany my cajun chicken swiss and bacon sandwich and it was delicious! I mixed creole mustard and yellow mustard together for a great combination. I will definately try this again. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Advertisement
JARMSTRO
Rating: 4 stars
04/28/2003
I used this on a spinach salad and it was very good. I used some leftover sauce on my chicken and it was great with that as well. I even left out the mayo to cut out the fat and it still worked well. Read More
Helpful
(11)
MISTRESSSAVAGE
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2003
nice recipe- very easy- my hubby enjoyed it as a change from my normal honey mustard Read More
Helpful
(9)
IMP70
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2003
I used only 1/4 cup light mayonnaise and no soy sauce. This was delicious. My 4-year-old used it as a dipping sauce for her chicken nuggets. The dill gives is a nice look. Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022