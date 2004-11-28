Honey Mustard Dressing I

This was a fantastic recipe! It was easy, tasty, and colorful. I only made a few changes, regarding sweetness. I reduced the soy sauce to two teaspoons, because I felt it to be too overpowering. Also, I added about a teaspoon or so of white sugar (again, because of the soy sauce), and a few spoons of extra mayo. For color... I was definitely not shy with the dill, I added quite a bit extra.
I was disappointed with this recipe. Soy sauce does not go well with this dressing. It's too salty and smell!
This dressing was easy and delicious. I used only 1 T of soy sauce and a little less dill. Was great over greens w/ dried cranberries and walnuts!
Excellent recipe! Although I was not brave enough to add the entire 2 TBS of soy sauce. I added only 1 tsp. As good as any restaraunt dressing and so easy to prepare! Can't beat that. Next time for more kick will probably use a dijon mustard.
I liked it but next time I probably wont put the soy sauce in.Other than that good recipe!
I made this today to accompany my cajun chicken swiss and bacon sandwich and it was delicious! I mixed creole mustard and yellow mustard together for a great combination. I will definately try this again.
I used this on a spinach salad and it was very good. I used some leftover sauce on my chicken and it was great with that as well. I even left out the mayo to cut out the fat and it still worked well.
nice recipe- very easy- my hubby enjoyed it as a change from my normal honey mustard
I used only 1/4 cup light mayonnaise and no soy sauce. This was delicious. My 4-year-old used it as a dipping sauce for her chicken nuggets. The dill gives is a nice look.