Vietnamese Golden Chicken Wings

Rating: 3.88 stars
41 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a fantastic Vietnamese dish that's great for absolutely any occasion, from weeknight dinners, to parties and BBQs, or even a night in front of the television! The chicken wings have succulent flavour and soft tasty meat that melts away in your mouth. They're crispy on the outside, but soft inside and guaranteed to be a success. They've never failed to impress!

By Nelson_Huynh

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the chicken wings, garlic, and onion into a large bowl. Pour in soy sauce, fish sauce, lemon juice, and sesame oil. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and sugar; toss together until well coated. Cover and refrigerate 2 hours to overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a 9x13 inch baking dish with aluminum foil.

  • Remove wings from marinade, reserving extra. Arrange wings in a single layer over bottom of prepared dish. Bake in preheated oven, turning once and brushing with reserved marinade, until deep, golden brown and meat juices run clear, approximately 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
716 calories; protein 53g; carbohydrates 9.1g; fat 50.9g; cholesterol 212.5mg; sodium 2780.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (45)

mamafe
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2007
this is the first time that i'm rating a recipe & i give it an A! my family just loved it! thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(16)

Cynthia Tweedly
Rating: 3 stars
09/07/2007
When I chose this recipe there were 3 reviews and all gave it 5 stars. I followed the recipe precisely because of the glowing reviews. Whoa! SALTY!! Nice flavors but soy sauce fish sauce and salt? I will make it again no tsp. salt and I will add 1 more tblsp. sugar and perhaps some heat. (Excuse me I have to go check my blood pressure.). Read More
Helpful
(46)
Cynthia Tweedly
Rating: 3 stars
09/06/2007
When I chose this recipe there were 3 reviews and all gave it 5 stars. I followed the recipe precisely because of the glowing reviews. Whoa! SALTY!! Nice flavors but soy sauce fish sauce and salt? I will make it again no tsp. salt and I will add 1 more tblsp. sugar and perhaps some heat. (Excuse me I have to go check my blood pressure.). Read More
Helpful
(46)
mamafe
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2007
this is the first time that i'm rating a recipe & i give it an A! my family just loved it! thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Harry Dubya
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2008
Easy to do great to taste. I substituted chicken thighs for chicken wings & marinated them for about 3 hrs. Then I grilled them on the BBQ flat plate for a short time ( 2/3 minutes each side)and finished them off on the open char grill flame. Tender & Delicious!! Read More
Helpful
(12)
HarleyHead
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2007
This is the best chicken wing recipe I have ever tasted. The layering of flavors is incredible!!!! Read More
Helpful
(8)
aznaroses
Rating: 4 stars
03/02/2011
30 minutes wasnt' enough time to cook them. Took an hour for the crispy effect. But still good nonetheless. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Margaret
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2007
Easy and tasty. I put the wings under the broiler for a few minutes to make the wings a little more crispy. They were wonderful. Read More
Helpful
(7)
myem1108
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2009
i liked this a lot. there's lots of complaints about this being too salty but eh i like salty foods. i did omit the salt added red pepper flakes and broiled this for the last few minutes to crisp it up Read More
Helpful
(7)
SIGEP93
Rating: 4 stars
12/12/2007
Great flavor but felt a little greasy a crispier finish from some direct heat would move this up to five stars. Read More
Helpful
(5)
SK_AL
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2007
Aromatic.. YuMMy! Read More
Helpful
(5)
