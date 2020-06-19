Vietnamese Golden Chicken Wings

1 of 45

Rating: 3 stars When I chose this recipe there were 3 reviews and all gave it 5 stars. I followed the recipe precisely because of the glowing reviews. Whoa! SALTY!! Nice flavors but soy sauce fish sauce and salt? I will make it again no tsp. salt and I will add 1 more tblsp. sugar and perhaps some heat. (Excuse me I have to go check my blood pressure.). Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars this is the first time that i'm rating a recipe & i give it an A! my family just loved it! thanks for sharing! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Easy to do great to taste. I substituted chicken thighs for chicken wings & marinated them for about 3 hrs. Then I grilled them on the BBQ flat plate for a short time ( 2/3 minutes each side)and finished them off on the open char grill flame. Tender & Delicious!! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best chicken wing recipe I have ever tasted. The layering of flavors is incredible!!!! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars 30 minutes wasnt' enough time to cook them. Took an hour for the crispy effect. But still good nonetheless. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and tasty. I put the wings under the broiler for a few minutes to make the wings a little more crispy. They were wonderful. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars i liked this a lot. there's lots of complaints about this being too salty but eh i like salty foods. i did omit the salt added red pepper flakes and broiled this for the last few minutes to crisp it up Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Great flavor but felt a little greasy a crispier finish from some direct heat would move this up to five stars. Helpful (5)