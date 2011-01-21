Simple Sicilian Salad Dressing

1 of 150

Rating: 4 stars Great dressing - definitely clean and simple. It's perfect over mixed greens. I did add a bit of minced garlic as I just love the stuff and a pinch or two of sugar but other that this a very good salad dressing to highlight a good quality balsamic. Helpful (143)

Rating: 4 stars Anyone that loves Balsamic Vinegar will truely appriciate the robust simplicty of this little salad accessory! Also a wonderful addition to the dinner table as a dipping for hot crusty bread this yummy concoction will make you forget all about that boring butter cube! You may even begin to believe you've been transported to a European Salt-o-the-Earth household if it's served complete with a hearty pasta and bottle of chianti! For my second mixing I changed it around a bit. I upped the quantity to make a cup and a half (3 parts olive oil 2 parts balsamic vinegar and 1 part purified water) as the guys in our house were practically trying to drink it out of the jar!! Also I did throw in a bit of granulated garlic (use your taste-buds to judge the right amount for you). It was heard said from the proximity of the couch that someone doesn't know what they're going to tell Mr. Newman!;) Helpful (75)

Rating: 4 stars I enjoyed this dressing and will surely use this recipe as a base again. I sampled it before putting on a salad and I did decide to add about 1 teaspoon of sugar and 1 teaspoon of roasted garlic (made by slicing the top off a garlic bulb drizzling with olive oil and sprinkling with salt wrapping in foil and roasting for about 45 minutes at 400 degrees; when cooled squeeze the soft caramelized garlic cloves out of the bulb). The dressing was good to begin with but just perfect for my taste after the additions. As petty as it may seem I didn't care for the color it turned the salad: a brownish color. It looked like spoiled lettuce despite the good taste. I believe firmly in the importance of presentation so this was a turn off to me. I think when I use it again I will try white wine vinegar instead of balsamic to alleviate the problem. Surprisingly the dressing was enough for a salad that served 4 one more than the recipe says. Altogether a good recipe-- glad I found it! Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars This is great!!! I now make it all the time for my salads. I was wanting a salad dressing with no salt and no sugar. I love the balsamic vinegar. I definately make it in larger quantities! Helpful (54)

Rating: 5 stars I tried this recipe because I forgot to buy dressing at the store and I had all of these ingredients on hand. My husband and I both really enjoyed this dressing. We will definitely be making this again and again. Very easy and tasty. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe rocks! I added a bit pinch of sugar and garlic. My husband and four kids loved it! Thanks for sharing it! Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars This dressing tastes great! Exactly what I was looking for in a vinagrette. Will have to try it over tomatoes and fresh mozzarella! Thanks! Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars MAKE IT IN LARGER QUANTITIES. YOU'LL WANT MORE. ESPECIALLY GOOD WITH ROCKET AND TOMATO SALAD Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars Good but I added some garlic salt pepper. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (19)