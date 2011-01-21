Simple Sicilian Salad Dressing

Rating: 4.5 stars
149 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 92
  • 4 star values: 45
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Clean tasting; not too oily, not too sour. If you really need it, add garlic, but I wouldn't recommend it. Use this dressing on a mixed greens salad with as many vegetables as you enjoy. I have eaten this dressing almost every day since I had teeth! (And that's a long time, believe me!)

By Andrea Runde

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, oregano, salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 13.5g; sodium 196.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (150)

Most helpful positive review

Jillian
Rating: 4 stars
01/21/2011
Great dressing - definitely clean and simple. It's perfect over mixed greens. I did add a bit of minced garlic as I just love the stuff and a pinch or two of sugar but other that this a very good salad dressing to highlight a good quality balsamic. Read More
Helpful
(143)

Most helpful critical review

jharris
Rating: 2 stars
02/20/2004
I have to say that after all the rave reviews I was very disappointed with this salad dressing. The oil kept separating from the balsamic vinegar and the taste was very tangy. I would highly suggest using good quality balsamic as I think it really makes a difference with so few ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Jillian
Rating: 4 stars
01/21/2011
Great dressing - definitely clean and simple. It's perfect over mixed greens. I did add a bit of minced garlic as I just love the stuff and a pinch or two of sugar but other that this a very good salad dressing to highlight a good quality balsamic. Read More
Helpful
(143)
DYRICCI
Rating: 4 stars
08/15/2003
Anyone that loves Balsamic Vinegar will truely appriciate the robust simplicty of this little salad accessory! Also a wonderful addition to the dinner table as a dipping for hot crusty bread this yummy concoction will make you forget all about that boring butter cube! You may even begin to believe you've been transported to a European Salt-o-the-Earth household if it's served complete with a hearty pasta and bottle of chianti! For my second mixing I changed it around a bit. I upped the quantity to make a cup and a half (3 parts olive oil 2 parts balsamic vinegar and 1 part purified water) as the guys in our house were practically trying to drink it out of the jar!! Also I did throw in a bit of granulated garlic (use your taste-buds to judge the right amount for you). It was heard said from the proximity of the couch that someone doesn't know what they're going to tell Mr. Newman!;) Read More
Helpful
(75)
UNCLEBEN1980
Rating: 4 stars
09/11/2003
I enjoyed this dressing and will surely use this recipe as a base again. I sampled it before putting on a salad and I did decide to add about 1 teaspoon of sugar and 1 teaspoon of roasted garlic (made by slicing the top off a garlic bulb drizzling with olive oil and sprinkling with salt wrapping in foil and roasting for about 45 minutes at 400 degrees; when cooled squeeze the soft caramelized garlic cloves out of the bulb). The dressing was good to begin with but just perfect for my taste after the additions. As petty as it may seem I didn't care for the color it turned the salad: a brownish color. It looked like spoiled lettuce despite the good taste. I believe firmly in the importance of presentation so this was a turn off to me. I think when I use it again I will try white wine vinegar instead of balsamic to alleviate the problem. Surprisingly the dressing was enough for a salad that served 4 one more than the recipe says. Altogether a good recipe-- glad I found it! Read More
Helpful
(66)
GARLICKE
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2003
This is great!!! I now make it all the time for my salads. I was wanting a salad dressing with no salt and no sugar. I love the balsamic vinegar. I definately make it in larger quantities! Read More
Helpful
(54)
HEATHER750
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2003
I tried this recipe because I forgot to buy dressing at the store and I had all of these ingredients on hand. My husband and I both really enjoyed this dressing. We will definitely be making this again and again. Very easy and tasty. Read More
Helpful
(30)
CAMARAE
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2003
This recipe rocks! I added a bit pinch of sugar and garlic. My husband and four kids loved it! Thanks for sharing it! Read More
Helpful
(29)
LORIMAZ
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2003
This dressing tastes great! Exactly what I was looking for in a vinagrette. Will have to try it over tomatoes and fresh mozzarella! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(25)
BOBTILLEY
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2003
MAKE IT IN LARGER QUANTITIES. YOU'LL WANT MORE. ESPECIALLY GOOD WITH ROCKET AND TOMATO SALAD Read More
Helpful
(24)
BIG CHEESE
Rating: 4 stars
07/11/2003
Good but I added some garlic salt pepper. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(19)
jharris
Rating: 2 stars
02/20/2004
I have to say that after all the rave reviews I was very disappointed with this salad dressing. The oil kept separating from the balsamic vinegar and the taste was very tangy. I would highly suggest using good quality balsamic as I think it really makes a difference with so few ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(9)
