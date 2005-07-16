Vegan Thai Noodle Salad

Rating: 4.04 stars
67 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 30
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2

This is a delicious and flavorful salad. Udon noodles can be purchased at health food stores, Asian food stores and at most supermarkets.

By Alison

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot of lightly salted boiling water, cook the udon noodles for about five minutes or until tender. Drain and rinse the noodles under cold running water and let cool.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk the peanut butter, milk, ginger, garlic, vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, and red pepper flakes in a small bowl until well blended.

  • In a large salad bowl, combine the cooked noodles, cucumber, sprouts, carrot, green onions and mint. Wisk the peanut butter dressing and pour it over the salad. Stir until well coated and serve chilled on a bed of romaine leaves. Garnish with the roasted and chopped peanuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
390 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 36.9g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 1.4mg; sodium 739.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (71)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

MAJORSKY
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2005
FANTASTIC!!! Excellent for a warm summer night when you want to cool down. I was skeptical about mixing milk directly with vinegar in the dressing because I thought the milk would curdle so I combined all the dressing ingredients except the milk stirred it well then added the milk. The dressing tasted just like what I've had at good Thai restaurants!!! I made one addition to the noodle mixture: fresh cilantro. The results were so fresh and yummy! I'm glad the recipe made a lot of noodle salad because I'm looking forward to having it for lunch tomorrow. Read More
Helpful
(28)

Most helpful critical review

SALSAGIRL
Rating: 3 stars
08/10/2003
I was a little disappointed. I would completely change all the veggies no cucumbers and use extremely thin noodles. Using speghetti just is too heavy. The dressing isn't bad but it lacks something. I will try to modify this to get it to work. I will let you know when I figure out the missing ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(22)
67 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 30
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MAJORSKY
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2005
FANTASTIC!!! Excellent for a warm summer night when you want to cool down. I was skeptical about mixing milk directly with vinegar in the dressing because I thought the milk would curdle so I combined all the dressing ingredients except the milk stirred it well then added the milk. The dressing tasted just like what I've had at good Thai restaurants!!! I made one addition to the noodle mixture: fresh cilantro. The results were so fresh and yummy! I'm glad the recipe made a lot of noodle salad because I'm looking forward to having it for lunch tomorrow. Read More
Helpful
(28)
KIMAR
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2003
I substituted linguine for the udon noodles and it turned out well. I feel the texture of the bean sprouts detracted from the salad so next time I'll leave those out. Otherwise a very good flavorful salad. Read More
Helpful
(23)
SALSAGIRL
Rating: 3 stars
08/10/2003
I was a little disappointed. I would completely change all the veggies no cucumbers and use extremely thin noodles. Using speghetti just is too heavy. The dressing isn't bad but it lacks something. I will try to modify this to get it to work. I will let you know when I figure out the missing ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Advertisement
MISS AMY
Rating: 4 stars
06/27/2003
the presentation of this salad is very nice! i think next time i would try another type of noodle...the udon noodles were a little too floury and bland for our taste. Read More
Helpful
(17)
KCAMM
Rating: 1 stars
06/04/2003
When I read the receipe I was so excited. I love Thai food especially receipes with peanut butter. But....this salad was terrible. I spent all afternoon making it and wound up throwing the whole thing out!! Read More
Helpful
(14)
COLETTEBIRD
Rating: 4 stars
07/06/2003
This is a great recipe. I added lots of vegetables to it (bean sprouts pea pods shredded carrots diced celery) and it was a hit at the family party. I also heated up the left overs the next night and had a hot pasta dish for dinner. It was great cold and hot. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Advertisement
ASHLEIGHELSON
Rating: 4 stars
05/26/2003
I LOVED this salad. My boyfriend "really liked it". He didn't love the whole udon noodles - works best if you cut them into bite-sized pieces. Also he requested more bean sprouts and that worked well when we tried it a second time. I also addes a tiny bit more peanut butter b/c I love it! Next time I want to try it hot without the carrott and cucumber! Read More
Helpful
(14)
JUBEEFISH
Rating: 4 stars
07/06/2003
Very tasty noodle salad. I substituted spaghetti for the Udon and it still tasted great. Also added water chestnuts for more crunch. Especially good on second day. I added a touch more soy sauce on second day to maximize flavor. I recommend trying this! Read More
Helpful
(12)
MNOTSCH
Rating: 4 stars
06/01/2004
I made this over the weekend for a cookout and it was a big hit. I used twice the amount of udon called for and I think only 1 package (8oz) would have been way too much sauce. One other note - this is much more like a pasta salad than a green salad because it is a mound of saucy noodles on a bed of lettuce (at least the way it turned out for me.) Read More
Helpful
(12)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022