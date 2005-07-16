Vegan Thai Noodle Salad

1 of 71

Rating: 5 stars FANTASTIC!!! Excellent for a warm summer night when you want to cool down. I was skeptical about mixing milk directly with vinegar in the dressing because I thought the milk would curdle so I combined all the dressing ingredients except the milk stirred it well then added the milk. The dressing tasted just like what I've had at good Thai restaurants!!! I made one addition to the noodle mixture: fresh cilantro. The results were so fresh and yummy! I'm glad the recipe made a lot of noodle salad because I'm looking forward to having it for lunch tomorrow. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars I substituted linguine for the udon noodles and it turned out well. I feel the texture of the bean sprouts detracted from the salad so next time I'll leave those out. Otherwise a very good flavorful salad. Helpful (23)

Rating: 3 stars I was a little disappointed. I would completely change all the veggies no cucumbers and use extremely thin noodles. Using speghetti just is too heavy. The dressing isn't bad but it lacks something. I will try to modify this to get it to work. I will let you know when I figure out the missing ingredients. Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars the presentation of this salad is very nice! i think next time i would try another type of noodle...the udon noodles were a little too floury and bland for our taste. Helpful (17)

Rating: 1 stars When I read the receipe I was so excited. I love Thai food especially receipes with peanut butter. But....this salad was terrible. I spent all afternoon making it and wound up throwing the whole thing out!! Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars This is a great recipe. I added lots of vegetables to it (bean sprouts pea pods shredded carrots diced celery) and it was a hit at the family party. I also heated up the left overs the next night and had a hot pasta dish for dinner. It was great cold and hot. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars I LOVED this salad. My boyfriend "really liked it". He didn't love the whole udon noodles - works best if you cut them into bite-sized pieces. Also he requested more bean sprouts and that worked well when we tried it a second time. I also addes a tiny bit more peanut butter b/c I love it! Next time I want to try it hot without the carrott and cucumber! Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty noodle salad. I substituted spaghetti for the Udon and it still tasted great. Also added water chestnuts for more crunch. Especially good on second day. I added a touch more soy sauce on second day to maximize flavor. I recommend trying this! Helpful (12)