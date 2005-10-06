Mediterranean Lentil Salad

183 Ratings
  • 5 103
  • 4 55
  • 3 17
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

This is a delicious lentil salad, that keeps very well in the refrigerator.

By jen

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan combine lentils, carrots, onion, garlic, bay leaf, and thyme. Add enough water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 15 to 20 minutes or until lentils are tender but not mushy.

    Advertisement

  • Drain lentils and vegetables and remove bay leaf. Add olive oil, lemon juice, celery, parsley, salt and pepper. Toss to mix and serve at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 7.1g; sodium 452.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022