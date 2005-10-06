Mediterranean Lentil Salad
This is a delicious lentil salad, that keeps very well in the refrigerator.
Very yummy recipe. I make it with 16 oz of lentils, triple the other ingredients, and I add about 3T cumin, 1T curry to the lentils as they cook. I find the lentils take about 35-40 min to cook. It is a fabulous recipe to make in advance, and lasts quite a while. One of my family's favorites - thanks!Read More
Good but won't "wow". Wholesome, not for entertaining.Read More
This was delicious! I made this once following the recipe, and we thought it was good. I tried it again and added a few things. Instead of olive oil, I used fat free italian dressing. I also added a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and 2 diced tomatoes. Yum!
So good I made it twice this week! I didn't use the Bay Leaf or the Celery, as I had none, but I did add a couple of pinches of Celery Seed which seemed to really boost the flavor. I also made extra dressing, as it was a little dry at first. I used Puy Lentils(French) , and it was fabulous!!!
5 stars when made with raw vegetables. I made it once as written and then again by cooking the lentils only with the bay leaf and keeping the rest of the ingredients raw. I liked it much better with the fresh raw ingredients. I use about half the onion and garlic called for though. Love the fresh lemon juice and olive oil dressing and have at times sub'd out the lemon juice for red wine vinegar! Seasoning/spice can be altered to taste and additional fresh raw veggies can be added as well. I enjoy this salad and make it often. The plus is it is healthy and good for you!
Perfect. My vegetarian daughter will eat the entire thing herself. My only problem is waiting for it to chill! A++++
This recipe has it all - easy to make and tastes great! The lemon/olive oil is a wonderful combination.
This is an easy, tasty alternative to the standard salad fare. I loved the tangy lemon juice mixed with the olive oil. A great combination! It's great for making early in the morning for an afternoon or evening meal, and tastes great the next day. A wonderful recipe!
This was excellent! My husband and I enjoyed it as a main dish and we liked it so much we ate it for breakfast the next day. Color, texture, and flavor are all wonderful. I like to serve it with whole-wheat pita bread.
not bad...a bit bland for my taste, so i added some red wine vinegar
I made this for a group. I cooked the lentils with half of the carrots and celery and all of the garlic, bay leaf and thyme. I added the other half of the carrots and celery raw after cooking and draining the lentils to give the salad a little crunch. I also left all of the onions raw and added them and the rest of the ingredients after cooking the lentils. This was a big hit. People came back for seconds and thirds. I would definitely make this again.
I would like to say that this salad kept me alive during finals week when my money at school had run out. Lentils were the cheapest thing I could eat without getting scurvy. A huge batch of this in the fridge was excellent to put on noodles, veggies, and in my tummy! Thanks for the recipe
This was OK. It's certainly good for you, so for that reason alone I will probably make it again. I may add some extra seasonings, though. It was a little bland for my taste.
This recipe even impressed my lentil-hating husband, who has 'converted', lol, absolutely fantastic salad!
Not much flavor. Some family members liked it. Very healthy
This was excellent! Threw in some leftover rice and had it for lunch the next day- Yummy. Thanks Jen.
My family and I thought it was tasteless; I won't make it again
Great recipe! Because my wife is Spanish I added sliced black olives and peeled/cubed tomatoes.
Everyone thought this was very good. The seasoning is mild, but not boring. A food processor made the prip time very quick.
Great recipe. A snap to make and it had a wonderfull flavor. I will definetly make this again.
This recipe was very tasty. The only change I would make would be to use chicken broth instead of water to kick up the flavor a bit. My husband and I really like this!
It was very easy to make! And its best to make a little extra so that there is some for lunch the next day!
My first time making (and eating) lentils and this was so easy and SO yummy! I doubled the dressing, and added a touch of liquid aminos to my own bowl. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was really good. Watch to make sure you don't overcook the lentils or you end up with mush.
Love this! I make it with half the olive oil, often use dried parsley, and have found that yellow onion works very well when I don't have any red. I find it takes a bit of getting used to - most people can take it or leave it the first time they try it - but it really grows on a person. It's one of my favourite recipes.
The first time, I made the recipe as written, and it was a 3 1/2. But since then I've made it just cooking the lentils, and putting everything else in raw, and we're enjoying it much better! It's nice served on a bed of lettuce.
This is pretty good! I recommend using Rice Wine Vinegar instead of lemon juice. I also added a diced cucumber which made the salad even better! This is a keeper! Thanks for sharing!
This recipe is absolutely delicious! To make a larger batch, I cooked 1 cup of brown lentils for about 20 minutes before adding another cup of red lentils and the carrots. I added a bit of extra sweet balsamic vinegar to the mix. I'm definitely going to make this one again! Great for summer and very filling on its own!
More lemon! More pepper! Good basic flavors and an easy recipe make this great. I liked it better after it had been in the refrigerator for a little while and the flavors had settled.
The best! I've been trying different recipes for lentils for quite a while, and I feel that I've now found a keeper. I followed the recipe faithfully and felt that it needed a little adjusting at the end. The addition of some top quality balsamic vinegar beautifully brought it around to where I wanted it to be. Thanks, Jen, for sharing this!! I am intrigued by another reviewer's suggestion to only cook the lentils and then to add the other vegetables raw, I will try that or a variation of it next time.
Nice texture, healthy enough but bland - I doubled the lemon juice and it just seemed to disappear and leave very little taste of flavour.
This was a good recipe. We followed it except I added the celery a little before the end of the cooking time to make all the ingredients blend together. My husband enjoyed it and would like to make it again. At the advice of another reviewer we added cumin and curry powder and may add a little more next time. Overall, good recipe.
Fantastic! I made this for dinner tonight and served it with toasted pita bread, olives and feta and a creamy cucumber salad and it was delicious. I stuck with 1 cup of lentils, though I used green since that's what I had on hand. I also added 3 tsp of cumin and about 2 heaping tsp of curry to the lentils and veggies as they cooked, and I loved the flavor. Didn't have any celery, so I skipped it. Between honey and me we almost finished all 8 servings! I will definitely make this again, only next time I'll probs double it so we'll have some leftovers!
Delicious! I added chopped tomatoes after cooking, added extra lemon juice, and served over lettuce with feta crumbles.
I omitted the S&P from the recipe. This made a great salad! I'll be making this again!
This is a nice and very easy recipe. I couldn't wait for it to cool to eat it. The only variance I found with the original recipe is that it took my lentils 25 minutes to cook. My friend, with whom I shared this dish, did not want the lentils to be the least little bit hard.
Made recipe as written. Wonderful! Even my 4 year old loved it. I had some feta cheese hanging around the fridge, so we added that just for fun. A nice touch, but not needed.
This had a good flavor but I cooked my lentils for only 13 minutes and they turned to mush. I ended up serving the dish warm because of this. (I didn't think cold mushy lentils sounded too good). We liked it warm but I will make it again and only cook the lentils for about 10 minutes since 15-20 is way to long.
I have made this countless times now and shared the recipe with so many people. I use a leek or two instead of the onion because my husband has onion sensitivities. My toddler even eats this! I have made it for several get-togethers, always a pleaser. In fact, I had it for lunch today. Thanks!!
This recipe was perfect for a warm early summer evening. I substituted supermarket brown lentils, and only drizzled the finished salad with 2 TBS of Oil. We added some queso fresco (mexican fresh crumbling cheese) and this salad was amazing. Also, leftovers are great for lunch the next day. It keeps very well in the fridge. Such a wonderful quick and healthy recipe!
I love this! The only changes I made were; I used chicken broth (no salt/msg & fat free) instead of water and added extra celery at the end. The lentils took approximately 30 minutes to cook and I added extra broth 1/2 way through the cooking time.
We really liked this and even more the next day. I never would have thought the carrots would have cooked enough but they did. I might try using chicken broth instead of water next time. I'm willing to bet that basil would work very well in this also. Thanks jen. This is a keeper!
A great, easy recipe that doesn't require a bunch of meddling or corrections. The lemon gives it a nice kick, and the celery provides some nice crunch. Will try to serve it chilled next time. This would be a great dish for a picnic or entertaining because you can make it entirely in advance.
Quick and easy...Already had the lentils so I sauteed carrots, celery and onions in olive oil....added other ingredients kicked in some tomatoes, red wine vinegar and a dash of curry powder. my first lentil salad was great! Thanks
Good, but not out of this world.
Oh, wow, this is good! I made it with lime juice and celery seed (instead of lemon and celery stalks). It was fantastic as is but I decided to double the parsley, and added a bit of green onion and a splash of red wine vinegar. Definitely will make again!
This turned out so delicious. I made a few modifications based on what I had on hand. I didn't have any lemon so I used balsamic vinegar instead. I used about 1/8-1/4 cup. It worked out beautifully. I put the lentil salad on top of spinach and romaine with cucumbers and red bell peppers. It tastes great together.
This is really good. You will likely feel the need for a little more acidity either through additional lemon juice or your favorite vinegar. I added red wine vinegar. I took the suggestions of others- cooking my lentils in chicken broth instead of water, adding cumin to the cooking lentils, keeping the vegetables raw and cutting back the onion to 1/2 cup. Note- As quickly as possible reduce the lentils to a medium simmer. Boiling or fast simmer causes the mushiness some of the other reviewers experienced. Also, one cup of lentils actually requires 2 cups liquid to cook.
I made this as written and it is really good! I dont really like lentils but I thought this had a great healthy and fresh taste to it. It did take me about 15 more minutes to get the lentils soft. Thanks for a great recipe!!
It was a hit, I was so surprised! (I knew I would like it, but didn't think other people would :D ) Made this exactly how it was written, and it was perfect. I don't even like parsley.
This salad is the bomb! I added a cucumer and feta cheese to mine.
I made this using all the ingredients as listed, but I didn't cook all the veggies with the lentils. I only cooked the garlic,half of the onion, bay leaf and thyme. The rest was raw, which I think is best for this salad. I tripled the fresh parsley because it needed it. It also needed a lot more lemon, so I added the juice of one whole lemon. I tried it at room temp and it was very good. I'm looking forward to trying it tomorrow once the flavors meld.
I served this to two people who had never eaten lentils, and it got very positive reviews. I made it the night before and served it chilled. Very aromatic!
This is my first time making a lentil salad. I followed the recipe except I added 1/4 cup of fresh chopped mint. It could use a little more lemon but that is up to a person's taste. I will make this again - very good - thanks
This was great!!! I served this over short grain brown rice and it was a big hit. I've already sent the recipe around to friends and family. I made the following changes: * I used 2 bay leaves. * I used 1/2 cup parsley. * I sprinkled salt, much less than 1 tsp. * I drizzled a little olive oil instead of using 1/4 cup.
I personally have been disgusted by lentils for the longest time, (the way their texture mixes with their casings is not appetizing) but this was the best thing I have tasted with lentils. The texture and casings were still bothering me so I decided to make this into a dip/salsa by blending it in the food processor. I did make a few changes, by adding the diced tomatoes and used light Italian dressing instead of oil, then experimented with Chipotle powder, cumin and paprika, to give it more flavor and added more salt and pepper (blending it beforehand seemed to muddle the flavors). It turns out to be a very refreshing dip!
I know this is a highly rated recipe but I just didn't care for it. I added extra lemon juice (after tasting it, of course) and it still tasted bland to me. I like lentils, but I won't be making this recipe again.
I hate dicing carrots, so just threw them into the pot in chunks, let them cook with the lentils and onions, then chopped before serving. Much easier!! Very nice salad/side dish, but I used only 1T of oil and that was plenty. Perfect for a vegetarian lunch.
This "Mediterranean Lentil Salad" has a wonderful tangy lemon-thyme dressing, and the perfect texture (firm lentils, crunchy celery, soft carrots and onions). I enjoyed eating it warm, and couldn't stop eating it! I love vegetarian food! I had presoaked my lentils overnight for digestion and rinsed them well before cooking as I usually do. I was concerned that the lentils might cook too quickly for the carrots to be done but there was no issue. I know that there are several types of brown lentils on the market, and I guess I am using the more firm ones. Thank you Jen for sharing your recipe.
I made the recipe as stated, with the following exceptions: 1. I didn't have celery, so I didn't use that 2. Added about 2 TBSP of curry and 1TB or cumin to the lentils as they cooked. Added some more curry at the end to taste. And it was awesome! I had a hard time waiting for it to cool before eating it.
Great base but I omitted celery and added cumin seeds, curry powder, juice of whole lemon, chopped fresh parsley, basil and thyme. TRULY AWESOME! Thanks for recipe.
Very pretty salad. I agree with others who found this bland. Needs something to kick it up. Nice texture and crunch.
This was very good. I added red wine vinegar to moisten it and add flavor. My husband finished it off and wanted more.
This was quite tasty although our result required more vegetables. Next time we will add capsicum, corn and maybe some broccoli to jazz it up. Lovely dressing which suits lentils.
Love this receipe, I omitted the carrots and added a chopped and seeded tomato with the celery. My whole family loved it!!! Thank you.
I made this for a potluck recently, following the recipe as written. All of the food was scooped from the dish at the end of meal but the other 3 members of my family didn't like it.
I like the simple ingredients which makes it easy to make but I found it a bit lacking in taste. I added a tablespoon of Dijon and that added just a touch of the right amount of spice.
Quite the delicious salad! Perfect to make ahead for lunch. I divided the recipe into three portions (instead of 8 per the recipe) for an entree salad portion. I accidentally added 4x the parsley and doubled the celery, but love it that way! Also, I added a tablespoon of balsamic vinegar - something that I do with hot lentil soup - and it adds a depth of flavor.
Men, it was OK. Something might be missing but I can't tell what really.
This was great. The flavors really went together well. Next time, I might add a bit more garlic, and I will dice the celery into slightly larger pieces, since the crunchiness adds a nice texture contrast.
We devoured this salad - even my picky father-in-law enjoyed it. Used vidalia onion instead of red, other than that followed the recipe and it was terrific. Nice healthy side dish!
This did keep well and it was a great lunch salad. I did not have fresh parsley, red onion. This would have added the extra zing that would have bumped the rating to 4.5. Maybe cumin?
It smelled really good cooking, but it was really not that flavorful. Also, I don't think it actually makes 8 servings.
Even my boyfriend, who doesn't particularly like lentils, loved this! I did leave out the carrots and used lime juice instead of lemon juice since I'm allergic to lemons.
Tasty, easy recipe. It takes longest to chop all the veggies!
This was really good! I loved it! I followed the recipe, and was just so happy with the way it tasted, smelled, etc. I raved about this to my mom.
I thought this was a very tasty lentil salad. I used regular cooking onion since that's what I had on hand. Will definitely be making it again!
I boiled the ingredients in chicken stock and followed the recipe otherwise. Served it with grilled chicken. It was great!
Something I will fix again. I used 2 cups beluga lentils instead of 1 cup brown, a healthy dose of italian seasoning instead of just thyme, plus some cumin and paprika. I decided to cook the celery in with the lentils instead of adding them cold afterwards and I'm glad I did. The vinaigrette is good, but once I mixed a little bit of lentils with it, I decided that I liked the lentils better without it. But all is not lost! I'll just use it for a salad.
I love this dish. I make a big batch and it does keep very well in refrigerator. Thanks Jen.
I added tomatoes which made the dish so much better....next time I may try it with cilantro and play around with seasonings. All around, I was pleased with the crisp and refreshing taste...perfect for a summer side dish!
This is a wonderful salad and I make it q lot. Very refreshing and I take it for lunches during the week. I just make sure and only cook the lentils until they soft. Doesn't take long to make.
I thought this was bland. I doubt I would make it again.
Pretty good - definitely better the next day after marinating for a while. I added about double the lemon juice, and would probably add a little more next time.
I'm making this for the third time in two weeks. It's easy and my whole household enjoys it. I used green lentils instead of brown. Otherwise I followed the recipe. We don't like waiting for it to chill either so we tried it warm, liked it and decided that we can have it warm on the first day and if there are leftovers we'll have those chilled.
I thought this was really bland and would need a lot of tweaking to make it a salad to rave about.
Simple, easy and tasty! I made it for a potluck and it was a hit!
This was very good!
I made this as written minus parsley because I didn't have any. I expected it to be bland because of the reviews and the missing parsley. That was not the case!!! This tastes sooooo good! It's not bland at all and it didn't need extra dressing. The crunchiness of the celery made up for all the other veggies being cooked. I thought it was perfect. Wouldn't change a thing.
Could use a bit more flavor, but it's pretty good! A good beginner recipe for those looking to cut back on meat consumption. I will be making this again.
Excellent! Simmered 45 min. rather than 15–with lid on—and this ensured tenderness of the veggies.
Yummy & filling!
This is very good but, it needs to set a day.
Made it. Ate it. I liked it. First time I made it, I followed the recipe. The next times, I cooked the lentils without the vegetables - added them later. Also, I added the other ingredients to warm lentils. Did not wait for them to cool.
My husband and I paired this with a fish dish - we thought the lemon in the 'dressing' would go nicely. Although the flavors tasted fine, I really didn't enjoy this recipe and neither did my husband. Something was missing and something else was overpowering....Not sure. Will not make again.
added a red pepper. I liked it but my better half didn't so I'll try another lentil salad next time
I have been searching for the perfect lentil salad for years and this is it! I followed the recipe as presented and it is delicious. Thank you.
Made as written and we liked it a lot. Made again but added 2 tsp of yellow curry powder and it was delicious.
Delicious! I tried this recipe but didn’t cook my carrots. I diced them very small and added with other raw ingredients. Also added a touch of vinegar.
