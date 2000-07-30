Rainbow Salad
This gelatin salad recipe is so pretty in a glass cake pan!
This gelatin salad recipe is so pretty in a glass cake pan!
This is a fun salad to make and serve. I would suggest not fixing all of the jellos at the same time as they tend to "set up" slightly as they wait their turn to be added to the cooled mold. I "frost" my "jello cake" by thickening over heat 1 1/2 c. pineapple juice, 3 T. flour, 3/4 c. granulated sugar, & 3 T. butter. When this has cooled, whip 1 pint of whipping cream and fold into pineapple mixture. Spread over "jello cake". Enjoy!Read More
its tasty and came out nicely but it certainly is not a salad.Read More
This is a fun salad to make and serve. I would suggest not fixing all of the jellos at the same time as they tend to "set up" slightly as they wait their turn to be added to the cooled mold. I "frost" my "jello cake" by thickening over heat 1 1/2 c. pineapple juice, 3 T. flour, 3/4 c. granulated sugar, & 3 T. butter. When this has cooled, whip 1 pint of whipping cream and fold into pineapple mixture. Spread over "jello cake". Enjoy!
This is such a great idea and a hit at a dinner party. I mixed the jello with 1 cup of boiling water and then 1 cup of cold water so that it was at room temp. right away. I also only did two boxes at a time so that they wouldn't set up before they got into the dish! Thank you for the great idea!
HINTS: I found it easiest to mix 1 pkg of gelatin w/ water at a time; aside from preventing the mix from setting as other reviews mentioned, this way you only dirty 1 bowl. It takes about 40 MINUTES for each layer to completely set, so there's plenty of time for the next mix to cool down but no need to get all the flavors ready at once. Make sure a layer has completely set before adding another; even if it seems pretty solid the force of pouring another layer on top can disrupt the previous layer. So also, pour gently, just in case. I made a "frosting" consisting of 2 c whipping cream, 2 t lemon rind & 1/4 c pineapple juice... turned out great!
This was fabulous! Takes a bit of work, especially waiting for the layers to set, but it was worth it and it looked beautiful.
This is a fantastic and fun dessert but the directions are terrible! You have to mix the Jello step by step and wait. First of all make sure you have a level shelf with enough space for your container in the fridge. Second, mix your first package of Jell-o with 1 1/2 c boiling water. Pour this in your container and put in the fridge. Set the timer for about 45 minutes and in about 15 minutes prepare the second layer: mix the 2nd box of Jell-o with 1 cup boiling water and 1/2 cup of sweetened condensed milk. When the layer in the fridge is set, gently pour the room temp/not boiling Jell-o/milk mixture on top. Third: Set the timer for 30 minutes, mix another package of Jell-o with 1 1/2 cups boiling water. When timer goes off, gently pour room temp mix onto layer. Fourth, Set the timer for 30 minutes and prepare a Jell-o/ milk layer. Keep going from step three until finished. You have to wait longer for the first layer, because you put it in the fridge boiling whereas the subsequent layers are not so so hot. You guessed it this takes a long time, so make it when you need to clean the house or something.
This is a great recipie. Everytime I make it everyone loves it. Has a great taste, the evaporated milk makes it really good for adults too. It does take a little time, but worth it. I also would suggest making 2 at a time to avoid setting up to soon.
Very pretty, i used it as a jello mold, and topped it with whipped cream and jelly beans for easter. SUCCESS!
My kids LOVE this recipe and it's always a hit at whatever gathering I bring it to. Very easy to make and soooo yummy...I have even tried a peach version of it using peach jello and fresh peaches!!
I make this in a glass 13x9 pan, very pretty dessert. I haven't tried to mix the jello separately but maybe next time I will as they do begin to set.
Tastes great, fruity with a hint of lemon in the middle. Used peach instead of orange-pineapple. Next time I'll use colors of the rainbow, red, orange, yellow, green, blue (berry blue), purple (grape), and use pink (strawberry kiwi) for the bottom layer. Doing it this way the green and purple would have milk in it and won't look so dark.
I liked it. Very festive.
This is really good, it does take awhile to make, but well worth it.
This was very popular as a Sunday dessert for a cholesterol-free change. Sadly I must've added a layer that was TOO WARM, because it melted part of the previous layer, so when I turned it out of the mold, it neatly separated between those two layers. Oops. User error entirely, but a caution: Make sure your new layer is not warm at all before adding it in, or you'll get separated layers :=) Thanks for the recipe! (BTW, I liked the evaporated milk layers, and I hate evaporated milk generally. The only child at this dinner refused to eat any color but the red, so I don't think it's fair to judge a recipe based on any child's idiosyncratic quest for "normal" jello. JMO though.)
I made this recipe a couple of times for holiday potlucks. My neices loved it. It is time consuming, but well worth the praise and smiles it makes.
Great idea with the creamy and clear layers! I made mine for a Halloween party with creamy lime, creamy orange, and vodka-spiked black cherry. So fun!
OMG! this is to die for! I had absolutely no problem making this. I let mine sit in fridge for 1 hr & 10 minutes in between each layer. Yes it's time consuming but well worth it. Made it for work we had a turkey pot luck and i was asked to share recipe. Will make it again, and again!
This is a very pretty and tasty jello salad! I couldn't find the orange-pineapple jello, so I used peach instead. I also divided the mixtures up into my large and small gelatin molds. It worked very well, and looked beautiful. I was a little skeptical about preparing all the bowls of gelatin and letting them sit on the counter as each layer chilled, but it actually worked very well. Only one bowl hardened slightly...I held it over a lighted burner on my stove until it became liquid again before pouring it into the mold. This is a very yummy recipe that I would make again! Thanks for sharing!
First, this salad is very pretty and tasted good. The only thing I changed was is I substituted peach because I couldn't find the orange pineapple. I took this salad/dessert to church with me for a dinner. I had about a half a dish leftover. It was very popular with the kids, but the adults went for something else. For the effort it takes, I am not sure I would make this again, except for a children's event. Thanks for sharing.
I didn't make all the jello at one time, I made 2 at a time, just like other reviewers suggested. Turned out pretty good and people really liked it. I added coolwhip to the top with sliced kiwis and quartered strawberries. Used it at a birthday cake type dessert for my husband's grandmother's 86th birthday :) I also mixed it up and used different flavors: berry blue, mango, fruit punch, lemon, lime and cherry lemonade.
My friend made this once without the evaporated milk. It was WONDERFUL, especially since we used vodka instead of water!!!! TEEHEE!
Good - but this is not a salad! It is jelly!
its tasty and came out nicely but it certainly is not a salad.
This recipe is easy to make and turns out beautiful! I have made this repeatedly for family, friends and for funeral meals at our church! I love it!
So yummy. As others said its best to do two colors at a time in between chilling the jello. It takes about 45 minutes for each layer to be chilled. It is a ALL day project, definately not ready in 1 hr 20. But..worth it in the end if your a jello fan!!
Why this says it only takes 1 hour and a half to make is beyond me.....it actually takes FOREVER! BUT, it is worth it. It's pretty and tastes great. I made mine with all sugar-free jellos, topped it with whipped cream and kiwi, raspberries, and blueberries. It was awesome!!
My kids love this recipe. It is now a family fav. Thanks
I don't know what it tastes like but it is sooo pretty!
I made this last week for my nieces birthday and everyone loved it! There was none left over. The condensed milk gave it a creamy sweet flavor.
It's a great idea and looks like you slaved all day over it, but holy smokes it's sweet. I did a rainbow (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple) then topped it with whip cream. Other's liked it, but I think it's just so sweet. Maybe adding the full 2 cups of water to each packet might simmer it down a bit. Kids I'm sure would love this dessert 1-it's so colorful 2-it's got lots of sugar. Great idea though. I'll have to tweak it a bit to suit me better though.
I did 12 layers in a trifle dish with this recipe and even though it took 2 days it looked fabulous and it was the yummiest jello! Everyone just had to try it. Well worth my time.
Good idea! The kids didn't like it with the evaporated milk in though. Next time I will change the recipe to more of a finger jello style, so they can eat with their fingers. 2 pkg jello per 1 1/4 cup water. And will minus the evap milk. Very pretty!
Wonderful dessert. Tastes great, easy to make, but a bit time consuming if your not in and out of your kitchen alot. My family loved it for the holidays!
It was really easy to make, but its just jello. but I think it has potential.
Kind of confusing directions but so worth it! Just use a large glass pan, and you'll be set. The Jell-o sets up quickly that way, and you can save a bit of time.
I made this for a party & everyone was impressed! It turned out very well, I made it in a clear 9x13 dish. It was so beautiful, and very good, too! Refreshing on a hot day. The leftovers held up very well, too.
This takes a long long long time to do all of the colors. You must have patience to do this. All in all my kids were not found of the creamy jello layers (ones with evaporated milk added). I don't think I will ever spend all day to make jello again. ugg
great, although instead of 7 layers I did 2 layers (I only had two gelatin mixes)
I mean yeah, it's just jello. But it's pretty and festive, and it does take a lot of work to wait in between each color, and it can be challenging in a small kitchen with little room in the refrigerator. So, no shame in this dish!
It's a lot of work for Jello..
Easy enough to make if you're willing to take the time. In the 13x9" pan it took about 2-2.5 hours to make. I picked flavors I liked and used food coloring to make some of the colors. Used some sugar-free and some regular jello to cut down on the sweetness others mentioned. Made some whipped cream for on top (1 cup whipping cream, 4 T powdered sugar, 2 tsp vanilla) and it was really great!
I used the color of the rainbows and put in a bundt pan for a mold. It turned out beautiful, but the layers separated after awhile, and broke when plating. We all decided this was our family version of "broken glass" salad. :-) The taste was great. Even the non-jello eaters had seconds. I used all sugar-free jello, so maybe that cut down on the sweetness that others have mentioned.
This actually takes less time than you'd think. Huge success at our dinner party with two other families!
I havent made this but I wonder if anyone knows if you could spike this type of jello? There is a stag and doe coming up and the bride and groom are looking for interesting and different ways to serve the alcohol. I was thinking the little squares would be a cool alternative to your run of the mill jelo shooters :)
The salad is good, but DELICIOUS with some kind of whipped topping. Seriously, don't overlook it. Something magical happens when it's added, and I wouldn't serve this salad without it.
I am not a jello fan but this recipe is pretty good. Will definitely make again. I was skeptical about evaporated milk mixed with the jello but it was really good!
I put this in a bunt cake pan and served it at Christmas and it was a hit. Who knew jello could be such a hit. It was very attractive and I had a lot of compliments on how nice it looked. I didn't use the exact same flavors, but it still tasted great.
Ok. Update. I served it and it looked beautiful and got compliments. But still had issues as noted below! Dear Lord it takes way more than one hour 20 minutes for this! Seasons changed, children grew up and I was still putting layers on this thing! I made it in a bowl and alternated the freezer and the refrigerator. My house was a sea of jello bowls. It looked like this would be going on until I left this earth Recommended for masochists only!
This is so cool! I can't wait to try it.
How festive, beautiful, and delicious! I loved the milk flavor added to the jello, but it sure was hard to be patient to wait for the jello to set! I can imagine serving it for guests and puting fresh fruit around the base of the mold for a pretty presentation. Thanks for sharing!
Kids loved it for easter, but I don't think I'll make it again.... took too long (all morning).
I love this recipe and have used one similar before. The other one calls for whipping cream (1/2 per layer) mixed in with every layer which also works well if you don't have evaporated milk on hand. I make my layers one at a time and cool them in the freezer, which speeds up the process. A very tasty treat!
Don't be fooled by the time on this recipe . . .it takes longer, but it's an easy recipe. If you want to make it, bear these things in mind: you can make the jello one at a time (you do not need to go by these directions that dirty numerous bowls), you really can let a lot of time go by in between making the layers (really, this could be an all day endeavor but I wouldn't stress it--I just would make it the day before you need it at least and you can walk away), and you can use any flavor jello you want. You really don't have to make a rainbow, although that makes it very pretty, and I did leave out a few colors because I just didn't have them. You end up with a bit extra of the evaporated milk if you use a regular can that is 12 oz, but I decided not to sweat it and just reduced the water and used up the rest of the evaporated milk in the last jello layer so I wouldn't have to figure out what to do with a half cup of evaporated milk. This is just jello, so don't be expecting a wow recipe . . .and people who don't like jello probably won't be thrilled, but if you like a bunch of jello flavors, it will probably be fun for you and your family. My best tip was from one of the reviewers here, and that was to let the jello cool to room temp before pouring on top of each layer. You don't have to, but it makes it much easier to make sure the previous jello layers don't melt. If I make this again, I may try using ginger ale or something with the layers. Thanks for the recipe!
this was super delicious i made it for easter and my siblings loved it!!!!1
I give this 5 stars because my guests loved it and kept going back for more. Since I used sugar-free jello & fat-free evaporated milk, it also was very low in calories. Mine was difficult to slice, as the layers didn't hold together very well, but it was tasty and very nice looking. I also used raspberry instead of cherry and peach instead of the pineapple-orange flavors.
I have had this at a friends house and the best parts of hers were the evap milk layers... for some reason her evap milk mixture layers stood out more. This took a LOT of time (tho it's not difficult to make at all) and the end result was just too much like plain jello to me. I'd try again, tho, maybe using three layers ... one jello on the bottom, a double batch of evap milk mixture in the middle, and then another jello on top.
I made this for Easter and it was a big hit. I used a pretty bundt cake pan as a mold. Made two packages of jello at a time as suggested by some other reviewers. It was beautiful and everyone LOVED it! Time consuming, but it sure makes a pretty display!
Will use sugarless jello as it sets up faster. Start early in the day and let it sit up over night. Make sure each layer is set up completely. The cream added to the lime and lemon is really tasty. Will make again.
Very time-consuming... but, came out great!
This was a fun recipe to make. Everyone raved about it. I would definately make it again. This would be a good one for a potluck dinner.
It was good. took a lot longer than time said.
This takes WAY too long to make. Trusted the directions as written. Had to put the bowls of prepared jello in my oven at 170 degrees to keep them from setting before their turn. What an expensive bowl of jello!
Terribly time consuming and for all the work, not that great. Don't get me wrong, it DID taste good but wasn't worth all the effort. Probably will not make again.
Wonderful dish to bring to Christmas Dinner. My 5 year old loved helping me with the colors and mixing. A great way to spend a Saturday afternoon! We made two at a time and everyone liked the milky ones better! Next I will make in a jello mold as it was hard to get to the bottom of the trifle dish.
I prepared it yesterday for a party - and everyone loved it! it looked so nice and fun. I used reviews and did one at the time, let it sit for 40-60 min and added another layer. I used grape jello too - and didn't like it. There was 2-years old kid at the party- and she asked for second :) We had the "argument" if it is better to keep all layers without the milk. Still didn't decide...
It is yummy but it does take a very long time to make and if you done let the layers completely set then it mixes as you can see in my picture. Also I would suggest not doing the milky layer
I made this last night for my family. Turns out that there was a ton left over, so I ended up making some for our neighbors. It went over great! The neighbors loved it so much, they made some for themselves the next day!
Very good and very time consuming.
I love making this for my family get-togethers! I change up the flavors and how many get the evap. milk, but in the end, it always turns out beautiful and yummy!
How could you not like this! Loved by everyone young to old. Great topped with whipped cream (and jelly beans for Easter).
Love it
Instead of evaporated milk, I use vanilla ice cream for about half the cold water. This is always the first thing to disappear at a potluck with kids in attendance.
I made this for Thanksgiving (my first time hosting) and was asked to make this every year for Thanksgiving! I chose to use different Jello-O flavors and only 6 layers, but the measurements from the recipe were perfect. I will be making this again!