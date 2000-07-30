Rainbow Salad

This gelatin salad recipe is so pretty in a glass cake pan!

By Jane Snider

Read the full recipe after the video.
prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
11
Yield:
6 to 12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In separate bowls mix the black cherry, lime, orange and strawberry flavored gelatins with 1-1/2 cups boiling water and let each cool to room temperature.

  • In separate bowls, prepare the cherry, lemon and orange-pineapple flavored gelatins with 1 cup boiling water and add 1/2 cup evaporated milk when each cools to room temperature.

  • Add the room temperature black cherry flavored gelatin to a 13x9 inch pan and refrigerate until chilled. Follow with a layer of the cherry flavor, lime flavor, lemon flavor, orange flavor, orange-pineapple flavor and strawberry flavor, allowing each layer to cool before adding the next.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 49.6g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 269.6mg. Full Nutrition
