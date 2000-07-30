Rainbow Salad

Don't be fooled by the time on this recipe . . .it takes longer, but it's an easy recipe. If you want to make it, bear these things in mind: you can make the jello one at a time (you do not need to go by these directions that dirty numerous bowls), you really can let a lot of time go by in between making the layers (really, this could be an all day endeavor but I wouldn't stress it--I just would make it the day before you need it at least and you can walk away), and you can use any flavor jello you want. You really don't have to make a rainbow, although that makes it very pretty, and I did leave out a few colors because I just didn't have them. You end up with a bit extra of the evaporated milk if you use a regular can that is 12 oz, but I decided not to sweat it and just reduced the water and used up the rest of the evaporated milk in the last jello layer so I wouldn't have to figure out what to do with a half cup of evaporated milk. This is just jello, so don't be expecting a wow recipe . . .and people who don't like jello probably won't be thrilled, but if you like a bunch of jello flavors, it will probably be fun for you and your family. My best tip was from one of the reviewers here, and that was to let the jello cool to room temp before pouring on top of each layer. You don't have to, but it makes it much easier to make sure the previous jello layers don't melt. If I make this again, I may try using ginger ale or something with the layers. Thanks for the recipe!