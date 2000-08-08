Rice A Roni™ Salad
Great for a potluck. Variations may include adding more veggies or using shrimp instead of chicken.
I work for a caterer and we make a salad like this only we add marinated artichoke hearts with some of the juice, red, green, and yellow bell peppers, cashews and some curry powder to our recipe. It is great!!Read More
I was very disappointed in this recipe. I loved the flavor but thought the texture was too mushy. I would not make it again.Read More
This recipe was excellent! The first time I made it I used beef flavour Rice A Roni (was serving it with a barbequed roast beef for my future inlaws), added salad shrimp and chopped red and green peppers, second time with chicken flavoured rice and shrimp. Everyone loved it and requested the recipe! I'm usually not a fan of cold rice salads but this was great!
I've made this recipe twice this week for company. I added red peppers for color and this last time I eliminated the celery and added blanched pea pods and blanched corn. It was wonderful and a great way to get some veggies into kids.
it was great
This is a very easy, inexpensive recipe that is quite good. I added brocolli,slivered almonds, and shredded carrot for color. VERY GOOD
This is an excellent salad that can be eaten hot or cold. Excellent cold. Will add green peas next time.
This recipe was easy enough to fix, but did not have enough visual appeal or taste pizaaz to be sampled by very many people at a potluck. I added mandarin oranges the 2nd day (pineapple tidbits would also have worked) and it both looked and tasted better, although it was still probably only an "8" on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest. A helpful hint: Brown the chicken until done in the same pan that you will use for the Rice-a-Roni. It provides added flavor to the dish and simplifies cleanup.
This is a very good recipe. Used canned small shrimp and was the hit of the Pot Luck we attened
I made this last night to go with a barbequed pork tenerloin and it was great. It had a great blend of flavors with added crunch. My son loves shrimp so next time I'm going to try it with shrimp. I'm having a barbeque party next month and with definitely make this as a side dish. Thanks for the great recipe.
I took the advice of others on here and used apples instead of water chesnuts (I don't really like them much either) and I also added curry. It was very good. I would recommend 1 teaspon of curry powder to anyone who's interested in trying it.
Even better after it ages a few hours or a day. Somehow it disappeared when I went out for 1/2 day. Was well received by my husband who normally makes no comment. Would hightly recommend. It would also be great for a group, potluck or card party. I added Tobasco sauce for more flavor and more onions.
This was a delicious, easy recipe. My husband and I spread it on split croissants. I did use about 1 1/2 cups chicken, instead of just one cup. The worchestire sauce added just the right seasoning!
Not to my liking. Didn't care much for the texture, pretty plain.
This was one of the first recipes I saved on this site in 2002, and I just now got around to making it. I'm telling you I wish I had made this a long time ago--it is excellent! I took the advice of the top reviewer and added diced red pepper, green onions, artichokes, water chestnuts, celery and cashews. I also added 1Tbs curry power and some of the artichoke juice to the mayo and it was great. My husband isnt a curry fan, but he loved this and even suggested adding a dash more next time. Very good! A keeper!
Very yummy!!! This is the sort of recipe anyone would love.
I don't keep Rice-A-Roni at home only because I avoid it like the plague but I do have the Almond Rice Seasoning mix from this site, which is very similar. I used an organic brown rice and cooked the rice according to that recipe then let it cool. I then made the rice salad according to this recipe. I used low-fat mayo and added a bit more chopped celery. Next time, I might try to make this with more chopped veggies, like zucchini and carrots. Sturdy recipe as is. Using the spice mix and brown rice did make a sturdier salad. NOTE: You might want to undercook the rice just a bit. It will soak up the mayo and will become mushy. Fifteen minutes is about right.
GREAT WITH SALAD AND CHICKEN GREAT WITH SALAD AND CHICKEN? /
No changes.
Wonderful - even before the mayo was added we were all eating it like crazy out of the bowl - it was like chicken fried rice only much better! The rice-hater in the house (also anti-mayo) scarfed it up.....Once mayo went in and was thoroughly chilled she would not touch it. I took it for a potluck - made too much - and it had a dismal response - sorta seemed slow at the table. But the housemates and I loved it! We will make again and even eat it on the warm side without the mayo.... Yum Yum Yum! Thanks Laurie!!!
Didn't have enough taste !! But then I added hot sauce to it -- and put over bed of lettuce -- and then it was great !! Its a good sunday night kind of dinner.
This salad is so good that when I made it for the 4th of July picnic we were going to - we decided to eat it the night before and make another salad the next day - we loved it sooo much. We didn't use Water Chestnuts - I dislike them so much! I put some broccoli in the salad - the crunch was so yum! Another thing that is a good addition is a little toasted almonds. MMMMM
Great cold salad. I didn't use water chestnuts (because I didn't have them). I added 1/2 a red pepper. I used leftover garlic chicken (recipe in the Hall of Fame). I could see next time using beef and beef flavored Rice A Roni. (The following posted at a later date) I tried the beef flavored Rice A Roni and beef strips DON'T DO IT!
Great recipe! It's easy to make and can be easily adjusted to your own taste. I had made my own adjustments (didn't have any chicken on hand, added 3 jars of marinated artichoke hearts, added 2 cans of chopped water chestnuts instead of just one can because we love them, added chopped black olives, and added chopped yellow bell pepper) - it turned out absolutely yummy! This will definitely be a permanent recipe in my book!
Excellent! I used shrimp but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Just got home from a holiday potluck where the salad received rave reviews. I'll make this again.
This is a great recipe! The kids even liked it! I omitted the onions and celery, substituted shrimp for the chicken, and added pineapple with a little of the juice.
I loved this recipe! Since we have so much chicken, I substituted immitation crab (my husband is allergic to shellfish) and also added l/4 cup chopped red bell pepper, for color. I plan on making this a standby, since it is so easy. Thanks a lot, Laurie
This recipe is fabulous as is. Very usual to have a rice salad, this was our first time trying one, and we were all very impressed! A yummy summer salad, that is sure to accompany us to parties in years to come. Thanks for sharing
I did not have RiceARoni on hand, so I used Near East Rice Chicken flavor...same sort of thing. It came out great! The scallions I used were very strong, so it overpowered a little...but the taste was shockingly good anyway! Great summer dish - thanks for the recipe!
I wasn't really wild about this. I probably won't make again. Thanks anyway.
This recipe is delicious! My picker eater daughter made it 3 days in a row! Thanks!
My friend made this recipe for our potluck bbq. Only 1 person out of 15 sort of liked it. Don't know what the problem was but everyone else simply threw their's away after tasting it. I would not recommend to anyone.
What a wonderful way to use up that extra box of Rice a Roni you've had forever! That was the case for me, and this recipe was a great idea. I had leftovers for days, and although probably not the healthiest thing to eat (with all that mayo), it was definitely easy and tasty! I actually had this warm as a dinner one night then had the cold salad as leftovers the next couple of days. It was good both ways :)
I love the texture of this. I actually enjoy it warm a bit better I think.
This was my first time trying/making rice salad. It turned out alright - I used less mayo than what was called for though. I'm on the fence about making this again - not because it tasted bad - just because it tasted strange to me.
This was very good, next time I think I'd try more onions and substitute the water chestnuts with apples.
Good but needed a little more zing~ maybe more wocestershire next time. Great texture and something different. My company liked it a lot.
This salad was very good. It was a nice change than the usual pasta salads. It is good heated too!
I prepared this recipe for lunch today and both my husband and I really enjoyed it. The only change I made was to substitute roasted red peppers for the celery since we don't care for celery. It made a colorful and tasty salad that was perfect for a summer day. Thanks Laurie for sharing.
Very good. Used chicken-mushroom, it called for milk to be added at the end of cooking, decided not too add the milk, thought it would make it mushy. Used half celery and half green pepper. Some mushrooms would have been good in it too. Will make again. Thanks Laurie
Excellent with or without chicken. Great texture.
Very good. I made it for a party and received many compliments!
I followed the recipe and do not feel and changes were needed! Yummy!
This is the absolute best salad! Everytime I make it, I am asked for the recipe. Water chestnuts are a must and I also add red, orange and/or yellow peppers for color. A great salad to bring to a summer BBQ!!
Received only compliments and recipe requests for this one. Very good.
Some of us liked this and some of us thought it was a liitle weird. Not really very appealing looking.
Very good. I'll have to remember this one for the next potluck.
Hubby just loved this, only change I made was to add some red bell pepper for color. Really great salad.
Thank you Laurie for this fabulous recipe. What a great change from the normal macaroni or potatoe salad. It was a hit and the "only" change I made was I added one chopped red pepper and increased the mayo to 3/4 cup. I will bring this to many potlucks because it is so different and unique.
I followed the recipe as is, however instead of serving it cold as a salad, I baked it for 40mins in a 350 oven and served it hot. I thought the flavors melded together much better that way and it didn't taste like a mushy salad. Also added some peas.
The salad turned out really good, I cooked the rice according to the package and thought it was still too soft for this dish, so next time I think I will reduce the amount of water. But it was simple and flavorful!
This recipe was very good, but I think next time I'll add some red, yellow and green peppers for color and maybe some cashews or sunflower nuts for flavor. My husband thought it might be good in a sandwich.....a spin off of chicken salad.
I LOVE this salad. It is perfect made as the recipe is written.
I love this recipe, especially when I make it with large cooked shrimp. I can't make it very often though, because I would eat way too much of it. Thank you!
Yummy! I take this salad to all our family functions now and everyone loves it!
I made this for dinner tonight and it was delicious, I would add another vegetable next time to give it more color. This will be an addition to my recipe box.
This sounded so delicious but it was just a little bland for me. It seemed like it just needed something...
Simple, delicious and even the kids devour it!
I used chicken and mushroom boxed mix and I also added shrimp (thats what I had in the fridge) instead of chicken. It was a great way to use up a box of overlooked rice a roni but we were not wild about it.
I prefer this salad with a small jar of artichoke hearts instead of water chestnuts. There are lots of ways to add color and taste--pitted black olives, pimento-stuffed olives, halved cherry or grape tomatoes, and/or any bell pepper. I use 1/3 c mayo and 1-3 T reserved artichoke marinade. Any leftover poultry or shellfish can be used instead of chicken.
Almost everyone in the family loved this!
Anytime I take it anywhere, it is always all gone!
This was a big hit at a recent luncheon. I did get a tongue lashing for not leaving some at home. However, this receipe doubles very easily so there were plenty of leftovers for my family. I will use this receipe again.
This is delicious yet to me it was kinda time consuming to make. Maybe bcause I had to start from scratch (cook the chicken). I prepared the Rice a Roni in the microwave and that seemed like it took forever. I'll try the stove top next time.
Loved it! I made it with shrimp instead of chicken and it was delicious. I took this to the church potluck dinner and had rave reviews and requests for the recipe.
I love to take pasta or rice salads to work, so I am always looking for something new. I was really hoping I would like this. Its not bad, I just would not make it again. Something weird with the texture I think, kind of mushy.
JUST SERVED THIS AT A LUNCHEON WE HAD A WORK. EVERYBODY LOVED IT. HAD TO MAKE SEVERAL COPIES TO DISTRIBUTE
My family fell in love with the recipe!
A very good salad. Made it for a family get together and it was a hit. I added green and red peppers for color and a little extra taste
We love this salad cold on warm summer days. I use canadian style bacon or ham instead of chicken, but taste before adding salt, it nearly has enough already. This always goes quicky at picnics but I agree that one must use some imagination when garnishing for eye appeal. I surround my dish with scored cucumber slices.
I am a county extension agent. While recently presenting a program on salads, I prepared this dish. My clientele loved it! It is quite good, as my family gave it 2 thumbs up, as well!!!
Very good. Used precooked, preseasoned chicken fajita meat. Great taste!
Did not care this much.
This was a hit at the potluck I took it to. Everybody loved it!
Good! I didn't know if the mayo was necessary, and I added 1 t. curry powder like another reviewer suggested. Tasty- my kids loved it with ranch, and I thought that could be a good subsitution for the mayo. My husband said diced apple would be a nice addition, to gain some sweet flavor. Quick summer meal!
Excellent potluck dish to share. I leave out the olives which give it a bitter taste.
I lightened this recipe up just a bit by using fat free mayo and low sodium rice mix. It's still just as good!!
Yes. I will make it again. I added a small jar of marinated artichokes and a couple of tablespoons of marinade,
Wow, I didn't expect this to be so good. It mush be all the seasonings, etc. in the rice packet. It was fresh and had a great deal of excellent chicken flavor. Will make it again!
I just made this for this evening. I used earlier reviewers' suggestions: chopped red pepper and yellow squash, artichoke hearts, curry, toasted almonds which all are good. But that's a lot of changes to have to make. My disappointment is that if you follow the Rice-A-Roni directions to brown the rice and vermicelli in butter and then follow the cooking instructions of an additional 20-25 minutes with the seasoning pack and water, it's mushy. One earlier reviewer had said to cook it for only 15 minutes. Wished I had done that, or less. I cooked it 17 minutes and it's still sort of mushy. Either don't brown so much or really cut back on the total cooking time.
I have made this original recipe many times. I have a made it with various changes. Sometimes I will add some dried cranberries for a little color and sweetness. I have also used the chicken and broccoli Rice a Roni to add a little different flavor. I also like to add a little of red sweet pepper for additional crunch and color.
Very simple and easy to make! I used horseradish sauce instead of mayo, which gave it more of a hot kick. Thanks for the recipe!
this was a big hit with my 5 yr old granddaughter. I substituted large shrimp, which I diced, and added some frozen peas to the hot rice mixture to help them thaw. I bought more mixes today and plan to make it again this week!
Used Greek yogurt instead of mayo. Terrific.
