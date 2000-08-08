Rice A Roni™ Salad

Great for a potluck. Variations may include adding more veggies or using shrimp instead of chicken.

By Laurie Petrie

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Prepare rice mix as directed on package and chill.

  • To the cooked rice, add the green onions, water chestnuts, celery, chicken, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce and salt and pepper to taste. Mix well, chill and serve.

275 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 32.7g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 18.4mg; sodium 659.2mg. Full Nutrition
