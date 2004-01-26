Potato Salad Dressing I
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 61.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.9g 2 %
carbohydrates: 10.3g 3 %
sugars: 9.9g
fat: 1.9g 3 %
saturated fat: 0.5g 2 %
cholesterol: 25.2mg 8 %
vitamin a iu: 38.3IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 0.2mg 2 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 3.9mcg 1 %
calcium: 4.4mg
iron: 0.2mg 1 %
magnesium: 1.2mg
potassium: 10mg
sodium: 42.2mg 2 %
calories from fat: 17.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
