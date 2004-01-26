Potato Salad Dressing I

1 of 11

Rating: 5 stars I have been looking for a potato salad like this for years! It makes a wonderful picnic dish. Helpful (17)

Rating: 2 stars I thought this was too sweet and vinegary for my taste. There were no other seasonings and the color was bland. Very unappealing. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I NEVER LIKED MY POTATO SALAD WITH PLAIN MAYO. THAT IS ALL I GROW UP WITH. I HAVE BEEN CRAVING VINEGAR SO I TRIED THIS RECIPE. THIS WAS AWESOME AND MY HUSBANDS FAMILY ENJOYED IT ALSO. THANKS FOR YOUR RECIPE. Helpful (12)

Rating: 1 stars IT WAS WAY TO SWEET. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars I think this is simple and has a nice twang to the flavor. I give it a four. If you like a sweet vinegar taste this is a great potato dressing. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars This household loves all types of potato salad and this is a nice dressing. It reminds me of an "egg dressing" my Father used to make when I was a kid. I read the reviews cut the sugar in half and thought it had just the right amount of sweetness. I scaled the recipe down to 4 servings and it converted nicely. The white wine vinegar was almost a little too mellow for us so I will try something a bit bolder the next time maybe white balsamic or just apple cider vinegar. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Made this yesterday for lunch was good but I would change a few things. I decreased sugar to 1/2 cup but would still decrease to 1/4 cup as it was still a little sweet. Also reduced butter by half and it did not hurt the recipe.