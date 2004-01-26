Potato Salad Dressing I

Rating: 3.5 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

This will add zip to your spud salad. Mix this dressing with an equal part creamy salad dressing.

By ANTLALA

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine the dry mustard, flour, butter, eggs, sugar, water and vinegar. Cook over medium-high heat until thick and nice and smooth, stirring often. If necessary, add up to 1 tablespoon additional flour. Set aside to cool.

    Advertisement

  • Blend together cooled dressing with one equal part creamy salad dressing. Pour enough dressing over cooked potatoes to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 1.9g; cholesterol 25.2mg; sodium 42.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (11)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

KELLIOTT26
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2004
I have been looking for a potato salad like this for years! It makes a wonderful picnic dish. Read More
Helpful
(17)

Most helpful critical review

EYESINLC1
Rating: 2 stars
05/23/2004
I thought this was too sweet and vinegary for my taste. There were no other seasonings and the color was bland. Very unappealing. Read More
Helpful
(13)
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
KELLIOTT26
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2004
I have been looking for a potato salad like this for years! It makes a wonderful picnic dish. Read More
Helpful
(17)
EYESINLC1
Rating: 2 stars
05/22/2004
I thought this was too sweet and vinegary for my taste. There were no other seasonings and the color was bland. Very unappealing. Read More
Helpful
(13)
GUARDMOM04
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2004
I NEVER LIKED MY POTATO SALAD WITH PLAIN MAYO. THAT IS ALL I GROW UP WITH. I HAVE BEEN CRAVING VINEGAR SO I TRIED THIS RECIPE. THIS WAS AWESOME AND MY HUSBANDS FAMILY ENJOYED IT ALSO. THANKS FOR YOUR RECIPE. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Advertisement
DEBRAMAE
Rating: 1 stars
07/13/2004
IT WAS WAY TO SWEET. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Windtraveler
Rating: 4 stars
07/26/2008
I think this is simple and has a nice twang to the flavor. I give it a four. If you like a sweet vinegar taste this is a great potato dressing. Read More
Helpful
(6)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/16/2013
This household loves all types of potato salad and this is a nice dressing. It reminds me of an "egg dressing" my Father used to make when I was a kid. I read the reviews cut the sugar in half and thought it had just the right amount of sweetness. I scaled the recipe down to 4 servings and it converted nicely. The white wine vinegar was almost a little too mellow for us so I will try something a bit bolder the next time maybe white balsamic or just apple cider vinegar. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
pixieanne
Rating: 4 stars
03/18/2013
Made this yesterday for lunch was good but I would change a few things. I decreased sugar to 1/2 cup but would still decrease to 1/4 cup as it was still a little sweet. Also reduced butter by half and it did not hurt the recipe. Read More
Patricia Moore
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2017
This is the only potato salad dressing my family will eat. They love it! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022