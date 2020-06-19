Pretty in Pink Sangria

This fun and yummy pink sangria is great for brunch or a shower. I always get tons of requests for this recipe, and the pink color along with the strawberries is so festively fun! Serve with lime wedges or wheels. Feel free to eyeball ingredient measurements or adjust to taste.

By STEPHYCOOKS

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 gallon
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir the strawberries, lemonade concentrate, rose wine, and pineapple juice in a punch bowl until combined. Stir in the ginger ale just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 21.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 11.7mg. Full Nutrition
