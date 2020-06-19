Pretty in Pink Sangria

This fun and yummy pink sangria is great for brunch or a shower. I always get tons of requests for this recipe, and the pink color along with the strawberries is so festively fun! Serve with lime wedges or wheels. Feel free to eyeball ingredient measurements or adjust to taste.
Based on the other reviews, I am sure this punch is really fantastic. I, however, live abroad and lemonade concentrate is not something we have here. I also had a time cruch (so I didnt want to make it from scratch). I instead put in the wine, pinapple juice, sprite (couldn't find ginger ale), and 3 fresh squeezed lemons. Then I added 250g of fresh strawberries. I thought the flavor of my 'somewhat random/but inspired by this recipe' was mediocre at best. :( Next time I will just find one that I can follow more closely. Thanks for sharing, though!
This is oh-so good! I was looking for a new summertime drink recipe (It's feeling like summer already in Florida :) )without a lot of ingredients, and this was perfect! I made a slight mod in that I used a mixed berries blend of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries instead of just strawberries. This would be perfect for a girls night or bridal shower!
The flavor was excellent. It gets 4 stars because adding frozen strawberries was pretty at first, but the longer it sat there, the more bloated and colorless they got. Stick with traditional orange and lemon slices. They look nice floating for hours!
We were looking for something simple, but refreshing for a nice summertime cookout drink. We found this recipe and just made it.....it is wonderful! It is not only pretty, but YUMMY! Thanks for sharing it with us.
Yum! I halved the recipe and since I had the small cans of pineapple juice, I just used one 6oz can instead of the one cup called for. And since I didn't have ginger ale, I used one small can of Sprite, and finally, added a couple splashes of vodka. So good! I'm not a pineapple juice fan, but this amount was subtle and added a nice touch. I've made many sangrias and if I'm not making it for company, I just leave out the fruit. My punch was more yellow than pink, so next time, I might use pink lemonade. Thanks for such a good, easy recipe!
Awesome! I made this for my sister's bachlorette party & it was gone in less than 30 minutes. I didn't have the recipe in front of me...so forgot the pineapple juice. I also used lemon-lime soda instead of the gingerale. Perfect sweetness! I think that the pineapple juice might have made it too sweet! I used fresh stawberry slices that I froze in single layers in a glass pie pan seperated by wax paper sheets. PERFECT!
I used pink moscato wine and used fresh blueberries and strawberries after reading reviews that the frozen strawberries got too soggy. I served it at a birthday party and everyone loved it. I don't usually like wine and I enjoyed this.
This was delicious! I made a batch and a half of this for a book club I hosted, and it was gone in no time. All other drinks at the party (we said should be called wine club instead) were ignored until all the sangria was gone. I followed the recipe pretty closely, but I added in some vodka as well to give it an extra kick--and you couldn't even tell (until later!). I didn't measure but I probably added in about a cup of vodka. I also added some fruit - apples, oranges and frozen raspberries. This was great, it's definitely going to be a party staple.
This Recipe was awesome!! I recently hosted a Valentines Day dinner at my home and i was looking for a pink adult punch/drink to serve. I came across this recipe and gave it a try. I did tweak the oringal recipe just a little. Since my theme was valentine's day i needed the color of this drink to say "love". Here's what I did....... I used frozen pink lemonade instead of regular lemonade. I did not use the pineapple juice , instead i used 1 cup of pineapple vodka. For the fruit i used frozen strawberries along with sliced lemons (why not, since im using frozen lemonade ) and sliced oranges. The drink was so good. Everyone loved the taste and appearance of the punch. It didn't last long either :)
This was such an easy recipe and a good one at that. I made it for a small dinner party and everyone loved it. I had many people asking me for this recipe. It is a very subtle alcohol drink that is very smooth and full of taste! I had to put it in my recipe box so I can use it again. Thanks for the great recipe.
Made this for a friend's food tasting and EVERYONE LOVED it. I was just happy that it was super easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly for the 1st batch. The 2nd batch I used a whole bottle of Savignon Blanc, fresh peaches, frozen mango & strawberries (which I soaked in a peach liquor for 2 hrs). 12oz can of frozen pink lemonade. When it was time to serve in cups, I topped the sangria w Reymos (its a sparkling wine thats just the right amount of sweet!)
Wow! Super Yummy!! I used mixed berries and I used a sweet Riesling. Everyone loved at my moms 60th birthday party! I plan on making a half batch right now just cause it was so yummy!! Thanks for sharing!!!
yummy :) used OJ instead of pineapple because that's what i had -- huge hit in plastic martini glasses with pink flamingo toothpicks at my mary kay party! is good even without floating the fruit (which just gets soggy and weird) and even using super cheap (like $3/bottle) pink wine.
Very yummy. Couldn't find sliced strawberries without sugar or syrup. It was really sweet, so next time I am going to start with fresh strawberries and add truvia to sweeten. I made it with diet ginger ale. Still yummy and saved a few calories.
Oh my goodness yes... Picked three tubs of strawberries yesterday and was planning on making a million different strawberry things. However...I might just make tons of this!!! Did NOTHING different. Followed it exactly...and was perfect.
This is wonderful! Someone left a box of White Zinfandel at our house after a party, and I used it to make this. What a treat!! I can't stand White Zin, but I may be buying more, just to make this Sangria!
After reading the reviews - I also made a few modifications. Did not use frozen strawberries. Used fresh strawberries, fresh orange, lemon and lime slices. Also substituted liter of Polar Half and Half (grapefruit and lemon) for the liter of ginger ale. So pretty and very refreshing! I was hesitant to use White Zin as I am not fond of it - but this sangria is amazing and the color is beautiful!
I used white wine instead of rose because it would be too sweet for my taste. Next time I would probably use les pineapple juice & ginger ale so the taste of the wine would be more prevalent. Good recipe overall, great for parties for people who don't drink much.
We have used this recipe, almost to a tee for every shower or event we’ve held and people always ask for the recipe. We also make at least a double batch because it goes quick. The only changes we make is using an entire 2L bottle of regular ginger ale as the cranberry version I can only find at Christmas. Also we use strawberry wine. Absolutely delicious
Big hit with girls' night. Refreshing and not heavy on the alcohol. I used a rose' Pinot wine.
This is really good! I made a half batch to test it out before making it for company. Used fresh strawberries (muddled half of them) and a little extra pineapple juice since I had 2 - 6 oz cans, and 1 bottle of Rose. Great as written, but I do like my sangria a little more potent, so after my first glass I added about 1/2 a cup of brandy and 1/4 cup of triple sec -- perfect!
This was so yummy i had a hard time not drinking the whole thing myself before the party!! i used a strawberry zinfandel because that's what i had on hand, also I used frozen mixed berries and frozen mix that had pineapple and mango. so good! definitely making again!
Made exactly as stated - Everyone loved it - was asked for the recipe. When I read the ingredients it sounded good, but seemed like an odd mix of flavors. OMG it is perfect! Maybe I'll try some variation to mix it up, but the recipe is PERFECT as is.
It was an absolute hit! My friends were practically begging for the recipe, which I happily gave. Lol. Like another reviewer suggested I used a can of pineapple chunks instead of plain pineapple juice. It was great. This was actually my first time drinking wine and I will be making this time and time again.
I cut this recipe in half for my small dinner party. I used fresh strawberries in lieu of frozen with great results. This was a huge hit with all my guests and everyone wanted the recipe. Thanks for sharing this easy, refreshing recipe!
This is the best punch I've ever had. I made it for a baby shower and used frozen pink lemonade; it gave the punch a beautiful color. I used white zinfandel for the wine, and you couldn't taste any alcohol at all. Everyone really enjoyed it. This will be my go to punch recipe from now on. Love that it was so easy to make too. Perfect for any wedding, party, or brunch event.
This Is a great, easy recipe. I made half for a small party and was so good. Had to use a few different ingredients as I forgot the ginger ale ( and opt not to use the pineapple juice) I used 1 bottle of Barefoot crisp white and added about a cup of pear vodka. I also added a bottle of Cispin pear cider, fresh strawberries, one sliced peach and a handful of blueberries. It is SO pretty! And just as delicious. I saw on another site to slice up lemons and soak in food coloring for awhile -as the rind soaks up the color- I think this would be really pretty. Trying next time. FYI I like sweet wines and was tempted to use one of those for this, and I'm glad I didn't as this ends up being sweet enough even with the altered recipe. Enjoy!
I have been looking for a good sangria recipe and this met all my expectations! Unlike other recipes, this one only has a few ingredients and is quick and easy to make. The only thing i did was added a little more pineapple juice but hands down best recipe for me!
Awesome recipe! I substituted Carlo Rossi Sangria wine instead of the Rose or White Zinfandel. It was delicious!
This is an excellent recipe for a light sangria! Made it for an engagement party. Doubled the recipe and had several other drink choices, this one was a hit! Nothing left when the party was over! Served it in a decanter and it looked so pretty with the strawberries floating! And so easy to make! Definitely a keeper!
