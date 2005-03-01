Orange Fluff I
This is a light and fruity orange dessert salad that is also cool and creamy!
This is a light and fruity orange dessert salad that is also cool and creamy!
This stuff is very addictive, with a few minor modifications. First, I highly recommend that you puree the cottage cheese in the blender or a food processor. Second, drain the fruit very well. Third, only use one 8 oz. container of Cool Whip. And finally, refrigerate for several hours for it to set up properly. The result is smooth, rich, orange perfection :-)Read More
Interesting, but the cottage cheese was a bit overpowering. Made for an pukey texture.Read More
This stuff is very addictive, with a few minor modifications. First, I highly recommend that you puree the cottage cheese in the blender or a food processor. Second, drain the fruit very well. Third, only use one 8 oz. container of Cool Whip. And finally, refrigerate for several hours for it to set up properly. The result is smooth, rich, orange perfection :-)
This is a very refreshing recipe that I have made for years with some slight variations: Strawberry or Strawberry/Banana jello with drained pineapple tidbits, or another very nice combination is using lime jello with the pineapple. The combinations are endless. I've even added chopped nuts and marshmallows. In all my combinations, though, I've always only needed 1 box of jello instead of 2.
I've loved this salad for years! It's a refreshing snack and/or a great alternative to breakfast cereal. However, I only use one small package of sugar-free jello and I often eliminate the whipped topping altogether which cuts down the calories. Personally, I also prefer the consistency when made with large curd cottage cheese simply because it's more identifiable and doesn't get lost in the mixture. Makes about 12 half cup servings (without the whipped topping).
I made this for a baby shower and it was a split reaction. People were asking what the chunks were and some cringed when I said cottage cheese. I admit, I didn't drain the pineapple and I should have. I thought the taste was great but it was too runny. To stiffen it up, I added coconut and it tasted even better. Next time, I will drain the cottage cheese and the pineapple along with the oranges.
Try it with mini-marshmallows and shredded coconut. Yum!
Good recipe. Only change we made was to cut the jello down to one box instead of two. Thanks for sharing.
Interesting, but the cottage cheese was a bit overpowering. Made for an pukey texture.
This is such a tasty and refreshing dessert. A nice change from regular fruit salads. I use fat free cottage cheese and apricot flavored gelatin when I can find it. My 4 year old enjoys this as well (and he's picky). Thanks for sharing.
I made this Salad for Thanksgiving and it was gone within seconds. It is SO easy to make and Diabolic-Good !!
I pureed the cottage cheese in my blender first. I used only 1 box of lemon gelatin and drained fruit cocktail. Can't stand it made with lumpy cottage cheese. Ughh
LOL it says to stir until well blended (not put in mixer or blender!). Its not fair to rate this recipe low because people cannot follow directions. Its a great recipe!
Perfect orange fluff! Didn't change a thing, turned out perfect! Thanks!
Wonderful, tasty, light desert. I did, however make some changes. I used 1 can of mandarin oranges, 1 can of peaches and 1 can of pineapple tidbits. I drained the fruit and then mashed it with a potato masher. I also pureed the cottage cheese in the blinder. I followed the rest of the recipe and to make it look pretty I topped it with pineapple rings and placed cherries in the center. It looked and tasted wonderful. I will make this again and again and again. A big hit, everyone loved it! Thank you for sharing this recipe.
This is a thanksgiving tradition in my house. Wonderful!
I made this for a party and it was excellent. It was easy to make also.
My grandmother has been making this for years. A few tricks: use small curd cottage cheese and ALWAYS make it the night before and let it sit. We have it every holiday or get together.
My grandma used to make this all the time for us when we would come over for a visit. To make a small batch I use 3 oz. orange jello, small can crushed pineapple well drained(roughly the same size as a tuna can), 6.1 oz can mandarin oranges well drained, 16 oz. cottage cheese and and 8 oz. tub cool whip. It's one of my favorite recipes! Definitely a hit with my husband and children.
I grew up on this salad and love it! It's such a breeze to make and many people enjoy it.
It is exactly like a creamsicle! I drained all of the fruit and only used half of the required cottage cheese. Then, I added some mini marshmallows.
My grandmother has been making this for as long as I can remember. The only changes I've made (to make it more like hers) is to slices up the oranges and drain the pineapple. Yum!
It had too much whipped topping. Next time I'll make it with half as much.
We really liked this recipe but I think next time I will reduce the amount of whipped topping, and add some more cottage cheese, since this seems to be the only way my children will eat cottage cheese. Thanks D!
Love the mandarin oranges in this! The recipe makes a large amount (I guess for around 10), so it's perfect for a potluck, and not difficult to halve for our family of 4! Thanks for sharing!
A fun, easy recipe. I made it as written, except I added about 1 cup of mini marshmallows. It's a great balance of sweet, with a little tang from the cottage cheese. The texture of the cottage cheese did not bother me at all - it really blends in. I took it to my book club and no one guessed there was cottage cheese in the recipe. A few tips - mix in a BIG bowl. The whipped topping goes down a little in volume as you stir, but it takes a big bowl to have enough room to mix. Also, it does not keep very well. After 3-4 days, the texture is not quite the same and liquid begins to separate. Try to finish it all in a day or two.
The texture was ok, the flavor not very good. My 2yr old son liked it, the rest of the family didn't.
easy enough for kids to put together. This jello salad has a wonderful texture and is a snap to assemble and delicious. A winner of a recipe!
My kids loved this! It was a nice treat!
Yum! I thought I had orange jello, but it turned out all I had was peach. But it still turned out super delicious! I added mini marshmallows for an extra treat for the kids. They loved it!
this was just okay. my husband didn't like it, but i didn't expect him to love it anyway. (not a big cottage cheese fan). my sixteen month old really liked it, but since he eats cottage cheese with pineapple in it already, i can't really justify all of the added sugar. i reduced the amount of jello by almost half and it still tasted very sugary. not a bad recipe, but i probably won't make it again.
this is great! it's very easy to make, only takes a short time, and tastes delicious! my family and i loved it
Yum! This is really, really good. I love fruit salads like this. I halved the ingredients for a smaller amount. It's sooo tasty!
This is just delicous! It was soooo easy to make and a big hit at our family gathering! Thanks!
I made this for Thanksgiving dinner and it was as big hit. Now there asking for the recipe. I wouldn't change a thing. Thanks.
Really tasty and refreshing. I used sugar-free gelatin and "light" whipped topping and it was a bit too sweet for my taste. Next time I might add a squeeze of lemon juice and maybe some coconut or toasted nuts. Everyone raved about it, especially the family diabetics.
This is a family pleasing side dish that is quick to make. I halved the ingredients and it made 6 servings. It is also good with shredded cheddar cheese and pecans added. You can't taste the cottage cheese (especially if you add cheddar too), so it is "safe" to try on your family members that don't like cottage cheese.
Extremely simple, very quick and tasty too. I wanted to substitute with strawberries but figured I should make it as instructed the first time. Glad I did too. Oranges are perfect this time of year. Will be making this again soon.
This a great easy desert or side dish that goes over well at potlucks.
Thank you for posting this. Me and my mom could not find her recipe for orange fluff and though the ingredients are so simple i could not remember the measurements. When making this i make sure and drain my pineapple through a fine sieve and push most of the liquid out. It may seem very dry but this helps make the fluff firmer. There is liquid in the cottage cheese that moistens the dessert and makes it taste so good. This is such a hit at summer picnics and potlucks. I never bring any of this home when i take it somewhere. I think it tastes even better than a creamsicle. Thanks for posting D =)
When this salad is served, the bowls come out and there are never any leftovers. I like to add pecan bits or walnuts.
I think this would be better with pineapple chunks instead of crushed. The crushed makes the consistancy gritty. Other wise it's pretty tasty.
Very good for social function or holidays.
This sounded better than it turned out. Like someone else said, it made a HUGE quantity. It tasted good on the first day; the next day it looked so awful I ended up pitching it.
great recipe..I added 1/4 of a cup of coconut flakes... I have many cooks in my family and they were trying to guess the ingredients...came close but wasn't able to master the ingredients
This is what relatives beg us to make for holidays, although my wife calls it ambrosia. Follow directions to the letter and don't change a thing if you're trying it for the first time, though we use sugar free jello. Use both boxes for full flavor.
I was delighted to find this recipe here. I had lost mine from many years ago. I made this again tonight and I found I did not have enough of any one flavor jello so I substitued 1 container of Raspberry Ice drink mix (enough for 1/2 gal., made by Crystal Lite). This is fabulous for hot summer night treats.
This was very good. My husband, who does not like cottage cheese, did not care for this recipe. But I liked it, and wouldn't change a thing. I made sure I drained the pineapple VERY well, and the fluff lasted a couple days before it started breaking down. Thanks for the recipe!
i make this all the time especially for the holidays but i add tapioca pudding to it. I get the ready made hunts and add all 4 ind. cups
Very good recipe and super easy to make! I prepared it without variation, but I did puree the cottage cheese.
I love this stuff!!! My mom used to make it when I was a kid! There are some variations to the recipe of this, but this one is the classic and it's awesome!
I thought this was really tasty and a blast from the past. My kids wouldn't eat it though, which really surprised me. I think it was the texture of the cottage cheese.
This is so good I did not change a thing. I took it to a potluck and came home with a empty dish, everyone wanted the recipe. Will definitly make it again.
This reminds me of eating an creamsicle.
I thought this had a really good flavor but most people including myself found the texture disgusting. It made a huge bowl, and I came home with more than 2/3s of it left. I will probably not make this again
I made this for a family dinner at my in-laws. I added sliced strawberries and doubled the recipe for our large clan. Many of my sister-in-laws asked for the recipe. They were surprised to know that it contained cottage cheese, because many in the family don't like cottage cheese! I took the advice of other raters and pureed the cottage cheese, making a smooth fluffy consistancy. I will definitely use this again, maybe change the flavor of gelatin and the fruit to make something different every time. I loved this super easy salad!
Be sure to drain the pineapple, oranges and cottage cheese otherwise it'll be soupy.
Very quick and easy, next time I might add more fruit,but great as is.
This is a great basic recipe. Had I made the recipe as written, I probably would've given it 3 stars due to oversweetness. The changes I made were that I used just 1 (3 oz) package of orange Jello and just 8 oz (not 16 oz) of Light Cool Whip. With the changes, the orange flavor and sweetness were just right and not overpowering. In addition, I added 1/4 cup of unsweetened coconut and 1/3 cup of chopped pecans. I used small curd cottage cheese, and I really smushed the crushed pineapple in order to remove as much juice as possible. Just a note: if you add pecans, wait to add them just before serving, otherwise they'll get kinda soft and lose their crunch. This recipe needs to be finished off within a couple days, otherwise it gets watery. I love it, my husband likes it, and my 2 teens, though they like the flavor, don't like the cottage cheese. Thanks for a great recipe!
This recipe was only so-so and it made a ton! I think maybe part of the problem was I used small-curd cottage cheese and it just got kinda of lost in the cool whip pineapple. I think if I made it again I would put in some more mandarin oranges and a little less cool whip...the fluff part took over the other ingredients.
Very easy. I blend the cottage cheese in a blender until smooth and followed the rest of the recipe exactly. I've made it using both 1 pkg and 2 pkgs of orange Jello and there were no left overs nor any complaints. :) I've even added 1/2 of a pkg of cream cheese blended with cottage cheese.
Love this recipe.
This recipe is simply delicious! Easy to make when you haven't got much time to cook dessert.
This was very good. I made it for a family bbque and everyone loved it. I did put the cottage cheese through a blender first and squeezed all the juice from the oranges and pineapple. It withstood the ninety degree heat. Will definitely make this again.
This orange gelatin salad was extremely easy to make, even in very large quantites. My husband loved it so much, he ate it for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks until it was gone. The party I made it for absolutely loved it and everyone was asking for the recipe!!
Just what I was looking for! Yummy and easy! I think I may use just a 12 oz cool whip and maybe add some chopped pecans next time...but, it is great as is too! Thanks for an easy, low fat recipe!!
Simple and easy, and tasty, too. This worked well for a fall dinner at church.
Ive had this before but this was my first time making it. I substituted raspberry jello and it was very good! Thank you, I have made this twice in the last day!
It sounded good, but it didn't get eaten....
Too much orange flavor & the cottage cheese makes it have a weird texture even after putting it in the blender.
I brought it to a church function and they all loved it
Loved it!!! So light and so easy to make!
I have been making this recipe for a few years. I came up with it on a whim (great minds think alike). I don't use pineapple though, instead I add miniture marshmallows. Yum, yum, yum!
Cool, light an excellant to the taste buds.
I had this at my grandmother's house. She serves with Ritz crackers as a spread. Absolutely wonderful!
My children love this because it's sweet. I love that I'm getting a little protein and calcium into them, via the cottage cheese.
My grandmother made this when I was a child and I loved it, so I was thrilled when I found the recipe on here. It's brought back very fond memories for me. The only thing I change is to blend the cottage cheese in a small food processor before hand, to get rid of the lumpy texture (but that may not bother some people). A very tasty treat for a warm summer day :)
This was a huge hit at a luncheon I had today.
Great!!! You can also use sugar-free jello and sugar free Cool Whip and it's just as wonderful.
Have made this twice for my family and friends and all loved it. quick and easy to make and so cool like.
Wonderful! The salad is very easy and has a wonderful flavor.
I havent met a mouth that hasnt loved this orange recipe its creamy and tasty!!
Quick and easy for dinner and not too sweet, although you want to eat it up quick--by the third night it starts getting watery. It makes a lot! Still good with sugar-free jello and low-fat cool whip, and low-fat cottage cheese to cut down on the calories a bit.
I too, pureed the cottage cheese. I thought only 1 box of jello and 8 oz. whipped topping were necessary; it's a salad- I didn't think it needed to be overly sweet! Just sweet enough.
Loved it! So easy, and a big hit. Thanks!
I thought the consistency would have been thicker. Nonetheless, it was wonderful and very refreshing as it was made for my daughter's 2nd birthday party on a 90 degree day.
This is so YUMMY!!! I made it twice, the second time I used chunk pineapple, because I couldn't drain the crushed enough and the salad was a little watery. Everyone gobbled it up, and it was a cinch to make.
Everyone at the party loved it and wanted the recipe. Although I only used 1 can of mandarin oranges and 1 pkg of gelatin (per my printout) it was still was very good and easy to make. It did get a little stiff after sitting, but if actually used 2 can of oranges, I'm sure it would be just right.
This was delicious--it's very refreshing and it reminded me of my picnics at my grandma's when I was a little girl.
I love this stuff! I could eat the whole bowl by myself, which is good since my husband doesn't like cottage cheese!
I just made this for Easter desert and it looks wonderful. I too, only used 1 box of gelatin and 1 container of whipped cream, added coconut and pureed the cottage cheese....Just put in the fridge to set overnight, but tasted it and it is AWESOME!
Used this with Thanksgiving dinner as a side dish...family loved it. So easy and quick to make. Thanks!
This was a really tasty and quick desert that my family loved. brought back childhood memories.
Made this for my family's 4th of July cookout. Everyone but my son, who does not like pinapple, loved it! Great success, and everyone wanted the recipe. Very easy to make, only had a small problem draining the pinapple well but I didn't have a problem with the dish being "watery".
excellent--will drain fruit and cottage cheese better next time. and use a little less of the whipped cream.
Nice recipe but guests did not enjoy the clumps of cottage cheese in it.
Always a light dessert favorite at picnics and casual dinners! Also good when you use mandarin oranges and frozen raspberries with rapberry jello mix. Just a good basic recipe that everyone can tinker with.
I love this light and fluffy fruit salad! It was so easy to make! I could not get my 3 kids to eat it though because of the cottage cheese texture. My extended family couldn't get enough of it!!!
Made this for a pot luck and the adults loved it! Everyone asked for the recipe! Kids had a mixed review. Very simple to make. Loved it!
This recipe is great!! Very easy to put together, made it the night before Thanksgiving. I think next time I will add some walnuts or pecans. I used black cherry jell-o because it's what I had on hand and it turned into a pretty pink fluff that everyone liked, including my husband who is not a cottage cheese fan.
I have had this recipe in my family for years. The only hanges we ever make were to add a box of Cream cheese cut into tiny bits. This helps it set up faster and tastes great! I do also use large curd cottage cheese. Yummy.