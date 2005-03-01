Orange Fluff I

This is a light and fruity orange dessert salad that is also cool and creamy!

prep:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the well drained oranges and pineapple in a large bowl and mix together with the cottage cheese. Add the dry orange flavored gelatin powder and stir until well blended. Fold in the thawed frozen whipped topping and refrigerate for at least one hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 52.4g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 8.5mg; sodium 326.8mg. Full Nutrition
