Orange Fluff I

This is a great basic recipe. Had I made the recipe as written, I probably would've given it 3 stars due to oversweetness. The changes I made were that I used just 1 (3 oz) package of orange Jello and just 8 oz (not 16 oz) of Light Cool Whip. With the changes, the orange flavor and sweetness were just right and not overpowering. In addition, I added 1/4 cup of unsweetened coconut and 1/3 cup of chopped pecans. I used small curd cottage cheese, and I really smushed the crushed pineapple in order to remove as much juice as possible. Just a note: if you add pecans, wait to add them just before serving, otherwise they'll get kinda soft and lose their crunch. This recipe needs to be finished off within a couple days, otherwise it gets watery. I love it, my husband likes it, and my 2 teens, though they like the flavor, don't like the cottage cheese. Thanks for a great recipe!