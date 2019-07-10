Amazing Spicy Grilled Shrimp

Rating: 4.74 stars
285 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 228
  • 4 star values: 44
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an amazing spicy grilled shrimp recipe. It has become my family's new favorite.

By Pat Rota

prep:
40 mins
cook:
4 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 44 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Whisk together the olive oil, sesame oil, parsley, hot sauce, minced garlic, ketchup, chile sauce, salt, pepper, and lemon juice in a mixing bowl. Set aside about 1/3 of this marinade to use while grilling.

  • Place the shrimp in a large, resealable plastic bag. Pour in the remaining marinade and seal the bag. Refrigerate for 2 hours.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat. Thread shrimp onto skewers, piercing once near the tail and once near the head. Discard marinade.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Cook shrimp for 2 minutes per side until opaque, basting frequently with reserved marinade.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 230.4mg; sodium 827.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (282)

Reviews:
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2010
Wow - these definitely are "Amazing Spicy Grilled Shrimp"!!! If you like things spicy these are for you - if you tend to shy away from a little heat don't bother. I used Frank's Red Hot as my hot sauce (no way I was going to use 2 Tbsp. of tabasco as others had - that's just over the top burn you mouth off in my opinion). You can also adjust the amount of hot sauce and chile paste if you like. I didn't change a thing and thought these were great! I squeezed a bit of fresh lemon juice on them when they came off the grill - a definite keeper! Read More
Helpful
(120)
VALENE
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2007
Wow! Quite possibly the best shrimp I've ever made. Instead of hot sauce and chili paste, I just used some SriRaCha (Thai hot sauce). A little spicy for the kids but I tried to turn it down a little by adding more lemon juice. Also, instead of parsley, I used cilantro. Grilled on perforated grill sheet so the shrimp stayed a little saucy. Excellent! Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(110)
Vanessa
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2008
I made these for the first time for a holiday party. I made 4 dozen. We had only 15 people show up for the party. Along with ham, turkey and all the other fixings, my shrimp was the only thing that was platter licked clean!! I think they even licked off the lettuce that I served the shrimp on! I changed the recipe a very little. did not have any Asian chili sauce on hand so I used Szechwan sauce instead. I placed everything in a plastic bag and put in the fridge for about 45minutes to an hour. I then placed them on the grill on foil till hot. (just took a couple of minutes) I served with 3 different dipping sauces from a hot one to a sweet one. I have never had so many people wanting the recipe and Hubby has been bugging me to make more and it has been only a week since the party!! Read More
Helpful
(89)
Marisa
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2008
Wow, wow, wow!! This was good! We made these over the weekend for our son's b-day party. They were a major hit. I tripled the recipe and I followed the recipe pretty exactly except I reduced the lemon juice because I only had a lime and I used cilantro instead of parsley. It tasted great and not so spicey that the kids couldn't enjoy them too. I marinated them overnight...delicious! While my husband and I were putting them on kabobs, we actually put aside some for us and sauteed them in olive oil because they smelled so good. They were delicious!! My husband says this is the only way we'll make them going forward. Thanks for this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(42)
Jennifer Cooper
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2008
OMGosh! Truly an amazing recipe! I couldn't find asian chile paste so I just omitted it. I also read to add the lemon for the last 30 minutes of the marination to keep the shrimp from getting tough. So I did that plus I followed the grilling time to the second and the shrimp were wonderfully tender and so so flavorful. I used Tabasco for my hot sauce and the amount of spice was perfect. Really really good recipe! Read More
Helpful
(28)
SWEETJAM
Rating: 4 stars
02/29/2008
This recipe is good, but as written it is very very spicy. I used tabasco as my hot sauce and after putting 1 tablespoon in I tasted it and it didn't seem that hot so I added the other. I wish I had only added the one. I like it spicey, but my kids only like it a little spicey. I also used sirachi (thai chili sauce) because I didn't have chinese. Other than that, I made the recipe as stated. I will try this again for sure, but not use as much tabasco. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Lillie Pad
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2008
This was a very great recipe and pleased my taste buds! I also added steak and cucumbers and doubled the marnade so I had shish kabobs! they tasted so good! Read More
Helpful
(17)
LIZCANCOOK
Rating: 4 stars
02/26/2008
I marinated pre-cooked shrimp for a couple of days threaded them on skewers and heated them through 1 minute per side on the George Foreman. We liked the heat and tasty combination of flavors. Served with take out fried rice and grilled yellow squash. Read More
Helpful
(14)
begcook
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2010
Thank you so much for this recipe. I made this to impress my new boyfriend's buddies while they were watching their NFL games and I earned major points! Based on suggestions I used Sriracha for hot sauce and Lee Kum Kee Chille Garlic Sauce for Asian chile paste. Also added a tablespoon of sugar just in case the shrimp turned out too spicy or salty. Because I don't have a grill I cooked half the shrimp on a pam sprayed pan at low heat and the other half was skewered and cooked in oven at 350 degrees. Both turned out great although I preferred the pan cooked a little more. Definitely will be making this again for another party. Read More
Helpful
(12)
ChickenLAtte9
Rating: 3 stars
03/17/2011
I gave this 3 stars because although I didn't like it my bf did. I just didn't not like the sesame oil. I even used less than called for. Read More
Helpful
(6)
