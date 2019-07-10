1 of 282

Rating: 5 stars Wow - these definitely are "Amazing Spicy Grilled Shrimp"!!! If you like things spicy these are for you - if you tend to shy away from a little heat don't bother. I used Frank's Red Hot as my hot sauce (no way I was going to use 2 Tbsp. of tabasco as others had - that's just over the top burn you mouth off in my opinion). You can also adjust the amount of hot sauce and chile paste if you like. I didn't change a thing and thought these were great! I squeezed a bit of fresh lemon juice on them when they came off the grill - a definite keeper! Helpful (120)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! Quite possibly the best shrimp I've ever made. Instead of hot sauce and chili paste, I just used some SriRaCha (Thai hot sauce). A little spicy for the kids but I tried to turn it down a little by adding more lemon juice. Also, instead of parsley, I used cilantro. Grilled on perforated grill sheet so the shrimp stayed a little saucy. Excellent! Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (110)

Rating: 5 stars I made these for the first time for a holiday party. I made 4 dozen. We had only 15 people show up for the party. Along with ham, turkey and all the other fixings, my shrimp was the only thing that was platter licked clean!! I think they even licked off the lettuce that I served the shrimp on! I changed the recipe a very little. did not have any Asian chili sauce on hand so I used Szechwan sauce instead. I placed everything in a plastic bag and put in the fridge for about 45minutes to an hour. I then placed them on the grill on foil till hot. (just took a couple of minutes) I served with 3 different dipping sauces from a hot one to a sweet one. I have never had so many people wanting the recipe and Hubby has been bugging me to make more and it has been only a week since the party!! Helpful (89)

Rating: 5 stars Wow, wow, wow!! This was good! We made these over the weekend for our son's b-day party. They were a major hit. I tripled the recipe and I followed the recipe pretty exactly except I reduced the lemon juice because I only had a lime and I used cilantro instead of parsley. It tasted great and not so spicey that the kids couldn't enjoy them too. I marinated them overnight...delicious! While my husband and I were putting them on kabobs, we actually put aside some for us and sauteed them in olive oil because they smelled so good. They were delicious!! My husband says this is the only way we'll make them going forward. Thanks for this recipe. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars OMGosh! Truly an amazing recipe! I couldn't find asian chile paste so I just omitted it. I also read to add the lemon for the last 30 minutes of the marination to keep the shrimp from getting tough. So I did that plus I followed the grilling time to the second and the shrimp were wonderfully tender and so so flavorful. I used Tabasco for my hot sauce and the amount of spice was perfect. Really really good recipe! Helpful (28)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe is good, but as written it is very very spicy. I used tabasco as my hot sauce and after putting 1 tablespoon in I tasted it and it didn't seem that hot so I added the other. I wish I had only added the one. I like it spicey, but my kids only like it a little spicey. I also used sirachi (thai chili sauce) because I didn't have chinese. Other than that, I made the recipe as stated. I will try this again for sure, but not use as much tabasco. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This was a very great recipe and pleased my taste buds! I also added steak and cucumbers and doubled the marnade so I had shish kabobs! they tasted so good! Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars I marinated pre-cooked shrimp for a couple of days threaded them on skewers and heated them through 1 minute per side on the George Foreman. We liked the heat and tasty combination of flavors. Served with take out fried rice and grilled yellow squash. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Thank you so much for this recipe. I made this to impress my new boyfriend's buddies while they were watching their NFL games and I earned major points! Based on suggestions I used Sriracha for hot sauce and Lee Kum Kee Chille Garlic Sauce for Asian chile paste. Also added a tablespoon of sugar just in case the shrimp turned out too spicy or salty. Because I don't have a grill I cooked half the shrimp on a pam sprayed pan at low heat and the other half was skewered and cooked in oven at 350 degrees. Both turned out great although I preferred the pan cooked a little more. Definitely will be making this again for another party. Helpful (12)