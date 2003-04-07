Five Cup Salad

Rating: 4.42 stars
45 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 30
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Cool and refreshing fruit salad. The sour cream adds a creamy tang. If you like you can add more coconut and marshmallows. If desired, confectioner's sugar can be used in place of the coconut and cherries can be added for color.

By Marcy Crossman

prep:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the fruit cocktail, mandarin oranges and pineapple chunks in a large bowl. Fold in the sour cream and coconut. Chill. Just before serving, stir in the marshmallows and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 12.6mg; sodium 37.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (46)

Most helpful positive review

ACARLAND
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2003
Great salad perfect for a summer BBQ. It is very easy but if you have extra time it is great with bananas and strawberries instead of the fruit cocktail. Read More
Helpful
(29)

Most helpful critical review

Mother of Four
Rating: 3 stars
11/27/2007
I really prefer fresh fruit for salads but if you need to use canned fruit this is a good combination. Read More
Helpful
(3)
LINDALAP2000
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2003
Holiday tradition in my family...we called 24 hour Christmas salad. Makes a beautiful presentation and is simply delicious! Read More
Helpful
(22)
DTNYC
Rating: 4 stars
05/26/2003
Easy recipe for fruit salad. My husband doesn't like coconut and I forgot to buy marshmallows but I mixed about a tablespoon of brown sugar into the sour cream before adding it to the fruit and it was a nice sidedish. Read More
Helpful
(22)
EILEEN B. K.
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2003
My mother made this when my sister and I were kids. I made it the other day for the first in years. MMM did it ever bring back memories. It was my husband's first taste and he likes it. My dad naturally ate the most out of all of us. Read More
Helpful
(15)
JessHem
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This is so good! I saved 1 Tbs. of juice from the fruit and mixed it with the sour cream. I will make this again and again. Read More
Helpful
(14)
TEDDYBEAR6
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2003
I thought this salad was very cool and refreshing. It was an easy version of ambrosia which I love. The sour cream was a refreshing addition it cut the sweetness of the overall salad. I really loved it and have made it alot since the first time. Read More
Helpful
(13)
DEENIE65
Rating: 4 stars
06/13/2004
This recipe was a big hit. I substituted fresh grapes and whole maraschino cherries for the fruit cocktail. I didn't stick to the "cup" rule. I just combined the quantities of fruit and coconut I had and added the sour cream to taste. Read More
Helpful
(13)
DREGINEK
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2003
What an easy summer dessert! I did use more marshmellows than called for but it turned out great! Looked great in the mold I used. I thought about adding 1/2c walnuts but held back (although I may try that addition next time I make this). Super easy with great results. I brought home an empty mold from the BBQ we attended a couple weeks back and gave the recipe out to a friend. Thanks Marcy! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Laura DeMarte
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2004
This one is a keeper...if you like cherries use fruit cocktail with extra cherries like DelMonte's "Very Cherry". This is great for picnics or summer parties.I like to make it for Easter too Read More
Helpful
(11)
Mother of Four
Rating: 3 stars
11/27/2007
I really prefer fresh fruit for salads but if you need to use canned fruit this is a good combination. Read More
Helpful
(3)
