Five Cup Salad

Great salad perfect for a summer BBQ. It is very easy but if you have extra time it is great with bananas and strawberries instead of the fruit cocktail.
Holiday tradition in my family...we called 24 hour Christmas salad. Makes a beautiful presentation and is simply delicious!
Easy recipe for fruit salad. My husband doesn't like coconut and I forgot to buy marshmallows but I mixed about a tablespoon of brown sugar into the sour cream before adding it to the fruit and it was a nice sidedish.
My mother made this when my sister and I were kids. I made it the other day for the first in years. MMM did it ever bring back memories. It was my husband's first taste and he likes it. My dad naturally ate the most out of all of us.
This is so good! I saved 1 Tbs. of juice from the fruit and mixed it with the sour cream. I will make this again and again.
I thought this salad was very cool and refreshing. It was an easy version of ambrosia which I love. The sour cream was a refreshing addition it cut the sweetness of the overall salad. I really loved it and have made it alot since the first time.
This recipe was a big hit. I substituted fresh grapes and whole maraschino cherries for the fruit cocktail. I didn't stick to the "cup" rule. I just combined the quantities of fruit and coconut I had and added the sour cream to taste.
What an easy summer dessert! I did use more marshmellows than called for but it turned out great! Looked great in the mold I used. I thought about adding 1/2c walnuts but held back (although I may try that addition next time I make this). Super easy with great results. I brought home an empty mold from the BBQ we attended a couple weeks back and gave the recipe out to a friend. Thanks Marcy!
This one is a keeper...if you like cherries use fruit cocktail with extra cherries like DelMonte's "Very Cherry". This is great for picnics or summer parties.I like to make it for Easter too
I really prefer fresh fruit for salads but if you need to use canned fruit this is a good combination.