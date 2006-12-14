Old-Fashioned Strawberry Pretzel Salad

I liked the flavors but will try to change the recipe if I make this again. The crust was delicous but very difficult to dig into with your fork. Too hard. Maybe I measured something wrong? I loved the salty contrast with the sweetness. I also thought the cream cheese and cool whip was too sweet. I would like to half the amount of cool whip and make it creamier. Lastly, I only had frozen strawberries and yuck they were too sweet. Next time I will omit them or use half the amount if I can't get fresh. I will also doubble the amount of jello. I like jello and this just was not enough for me. Maybe even the sugar free kind. Can you tell this was just to sweet for me. My son loved it. I will change things up if this recipe has another shot.