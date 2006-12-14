Old-Fashioned Strawberry Pretzel Salad

A cool strawberry gelatin salad with a cream cheese middle and pretzel crust.

By Susan Saunders

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream butter or margarine with the brown sugar. Mix in the pretzels and pat mixture into the bottom of one 9x13 inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 to 12 minutes. Set aside to cool.

  • In a medium bowl, dissolve the gelatin in the boiling water and stir in the strawberries. Chill until partially thickened.

  • In a small bowl beat the cream cheese and white sugar together until smooth. Fold in the whipped cream. Spread mixture over the top of the cooled crust, making sure to seal the edges. Chill then pour the gelatin mixture over he cream cheese layer. Chill until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
521 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 64.5g; fat 28.2g; cholesterol 61.2mg; sodium 602.7mg. Full Nutrition
