Crab and Salmon Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 71
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.5g 11 %
carbohydrates: 1.3g
dietary fiber: 0.1g
sugars: 0.9g
fat: 4.9g 8 %
saturated fat: 2.9g 14 %
cholesterol: 27.5mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 180.8IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 1.6mg 12 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.9mg 2 %
folate: 9.3mcg 2 %
calcium: 42.5mg 4 %
iron: 0.3mg 2 %
magnesium: 9.5mg 3 %
potassium: 105.8mg 3 %
sodium: 162.9mg 7 %
calories from fat: 43.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved