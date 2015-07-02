Crab and Salmon Dip

1 of 7

Rating: 5 stars OMG I made this a few months ago and it was a big hit. This is very tasty and anybody who likes crab and smoked salmon separately will love them together in this recipe. Ever since I have added a few of my own ingredients to the recipe to enhance it further; thinly sliced green onions and dill. So far it has been a hit every time I make it. Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars Very easy to make. Just dump it all in the food processor and whir it up. I used 2 3-ounce packets of red salmon and 1 12 ounce package of imitation crab to make it a bit more affordable. I'm sure the version with the smoke salmon and real crab is delicious but this less expensive version was really good too! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This dip is fantastic! I prefer green onions so I substitute those instead of the cooked onion. Other than that it's wonderful as-is. I served it in a big sourdough breadbowl- big hit. Let the dip chill overnight for best flavor. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Everyone at the party enjoyed this dip!