Crab and Salmon Dip

Rating: 4.14 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is always a smash hit at my casual dinner parties. Arrange crackers around dip for easy serving.

By ingots

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in small skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Set aside to cool.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together cream cheese, yogurt , crab meat, and salmon in a bowl. Stir in cooled onion. Season with garlic salt and black pepper. Pour mixture into a shallow serving bowl and sprinkle with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
71 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 27.5mg; sodium 162.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

SPEEDSKATERDIVA
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2008
OMG I made this a few months ago and it was a big hit. This is very tasty and anybody who likes crab and smoked salmon separately will love them together in this recipe. Ever since I have added a few of my own ingredients to the recipe to enhance it further; thinly sliced green onions and dill. So far it has been a hit every time I make it. Read More
Helpful
(21)
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
SPEEDSKATERDIVA
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2008
OMG I made this a few months ago and it was a big hit. This is very tasty and anybody who likes crab and smoked salmon separately will love them together in this recipe. Ever since I have added a few of my own ingredients to the recipe to enhance it further; thinly sliced green onions and dill. So far it has been a hit every time I make it. Read More
Helpful
(21)
NANPIE
Rating: 4 stars
02/02/2009
Very easy to make. Just dump it all in the food processor and whir it up. I used 2 3-ounce packets of red salmon and 1 12 ounce package of imitation crab to make it a bit more affordable. I'm sure the version with the smoke salmon and real crab is delicious but this less expensive version was really good too! Read More
Helpful
(14)
chickiefantasma
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2008
This dip is fantastic! I prefer green onions so I substitute those instead of the cooked onion. Other than that it's wonderful as-is. I served it in a big sourdough breadbowl- big hit. Let the dip chill overnight for best flavor. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Advertisement
BrewCrew
Rating: 4 stars
06/27/2013
Everyone at the party enjoyed this dip! Read More
Mariner52
Rating: 4 stars
08/11/2020
The recipe is a bit on the salty side using the smoked salmon, I'll try using a 5 oz can of pink salmon next time. I did put in about 2 tbs of fresh chives from the garden to add some color and used garlic pepper in place of black pepper. Overall I think the recipe is a keeper. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022