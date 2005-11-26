Cranberry Gelatin Salad

This rating is with modifications. I wanted to use up a can of jellied cranberry sauce and I wanted to make a frozen dessert. I used this recipe as a template only, but it stood up great to the modifications so it's getting 5 stars. If it didn't work I wouldn't have rated it at all since my modifications were pretty major. I only had a 3 oz package of sugar free peach jello so I used that and mixed with 3/4 c of hot water, not the 2 cups the recipe called for. I drained and pressed all the juice off a 14 oz can of pineapple, used a can of mandarin oranges (well drained) instead of cherries, and added an 8 oz package of cream cheese I melted in the microwave (and stirred smooth before adding to the fruit/jello/cranberry sauce mixture.) Then I stirred in 1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut. After pouring the mixture into a pan sprayed with Pam, I crushed some walnuts over half of it and patted them in (only some of us like nuts. I marked the nut end of the pan with a marker on the handle for reference.) Then I put the pan in the freezer for several hours and topped it with cool whip before serving. Everyone in my house liked it, but we all like coconut a lot. It was creamy but chunky and had that frozen dessert texture I love.