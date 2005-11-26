Cranberry Gelatin Salad
Even people who don't like cranberry sauce like this tasty Jell-O salad!
This was a welome sight at our Thanksgiving table, only 2 of the 12 there actually like cranberry sauce - but everyone liked this, several guests took seconds and my husband said - Honey! This is good! I did not add the pecans. And I reserved the juice from the cherries, added water to make 2 cups and heated this up to dissolve the jello. Next time I may try the cranberry jello instead of the cherry. But at any rate, this will become a traditional holiday dish in our house! 2006: Now I've made this over again with some successful changes: I used whole cranberry sauce and like another reviewer used an additional package of unsweetened gelatin. I skipped the whole cherries since I had the whole cranberries. It turned out yummy as before. Now this Thanksgiving I am trying the cran-raspberry flavored jello instead of the cherry to give it more cranberry taste. We'll see if it's consumed as rapidly as before!Read More
Did I miss something? I thought this would be like jello - and set in a mold. Instead it was a runny mess...and I followed the recipe exactly. I would try more jello packets or less water - this didn't set at all! Don't think I will be trying again.Read More
This was very tasty, but also very sweet. I will make this again, but next time I will add more water & unflavored gelatin to keep the consistency. (It solidified great, as long as you add 6 ounces of jello not 3 like in the small boxes) I also topped it with a blend of 1 cup softened cream cheese, 1 cup plain yogurt, 3/4 cup sugar & a dash of vanilla. Cranberry haters did like it - never even knew they were in there.
Try topping it with this creamy, sweet, tangy dressing. Mix together: 8-oz softened cream cheese, 1 cup sour cream, 3/4 cup sugar, and 1/2 teas vanilla extract. After taking this to dozens of gatherings, I now bring preprinted recipe cards with me for the onslaught of requests I get.
A welcome addition to my Thanksgiving table!
If you plan on preparing this dish to contribute to a potluck or family meal - double it! Everyone loves it, and the dish is empty before you know it! I normally omit the nuts, for allergy reasons - you don't miss them.
Absolute the most delicious gelatin salad ever! My family likes this one so much that I usually have to make it twice over Thanksgiving weekend!
This recipe is always a hit. Even my grandmother asked for the recipe!
I made this for my family Thanksgiving. There were many requests for its return for our family Christmas. Though I did not use the pecans. Everybody loved it even the kids!& non cranberry lovers. All asked for the recipe. Great job Sharon!
Enjoyed by all at our Thanksgiving meal.
I have made this recipe for years with the following changes: use 2 packages of raspberry jello instead of one cherry and only use 3 cups of water and I use the whole cranberry sauce. It is not necessary to melt the cranberries on the stove, simply stir them into the hot jello before adding the cold water. I toast the pecans and then mold it in a decorative mold. When ready to serve warm the outside of the mold in a bath of warm water and turn it out onto a platter lined with decorative lettuce and garnish with orange slices. It's beautiful as well as tasty.
Crazy Great Gello Salad!! Reviewer are right: people who do Not like cranberry jello loove this salad!! Tip: used a large package of Raspberry Jello dissolved into warm cherry juice from canned cherries, adding water to make 2 cups. I used whole berry cranberry sauce as my family enjoys the fruit texture. However non-family members who are also smooth-cranberry-jello lovers slurped this up!! I also oven-roasted a cup of pecans a few minutes to crisp them up before cooling & adding to the salad. I then poured this into two separate 4-cup decorative molds (sprayed with PAM first to ease removal). After refrigerating overnight, this delicious gelatin salad unmolds onto a bed of greens looking like a magazine photo shoot!! Drizzled some sweet coleslaw dressing over all, sprinkled with a few more roasted pecans and plopped a dollop of whipped cream on top. Wowee Kazowie!! It was Gone in 30 minutes!! Thank you for a fabulous recipe!!
I really enjoyed this salad. I only had whole cranberry sauce on hand, so I used that and it didn't set up well. But I just added one packet of dissolved unflavored gelatin and it turned out fine. Great taste.
Double stars for this, 5 just isn't enough!Loved it for my thanksgiving feast and it will definately appear for Christmas too. Divine and so easy to make. I couldn't bear to put it in a 9x13 pan though. It's too beautiful...just lightly oil a mold of any kind and chill it until set. To release it from the mold put the bottom of the mold in hot water for no more than 10 seconds and flip it onto a plate . Gorgeous just gorgeous!
I made this for Christmas Eve and then served the leftovers on Christmas. I was very pleased with the results and had many request for the recipe. Followed the instructions exactly except I served in a crystal bowl and it looked lovely. If you do this then cut down on the nuts since they float to the top and you will have less surface area to cover. I disagree with the reviewer that this taste nothing like cranberries and like cherry jello. It does have a subtle cranberry flavor and the cherry flavor blends in very well. Will make again next year.
I made this for a Ladies Valentine Luncheon (16 guests). I changed the recipe a little to use what I had available. But everyone loved it! Here's what I changed: I used strawberry gelatin rather than cherry, and I used fresh sliced strawberries rather than the pitted cherries. Otherwise I followed the recipe and scaled to make 24 servings.
I have FINALLY found my Grandma's "famous" cranberry jello. My family was excited when they tried this recipe at our Thanksgiving dinner. Even friends that were at our family dinner tried it and were impressed with how it tasted.
Excellent! I made this for Christmas Dinner and everyone loved it. I will definitely make it again.
This Gelatin salas was wonderful. When everyone saw it the were leary of it but once they ate it they all loved it. I don't like cranberries and I even liked it. Thanks for sharing it with us.
I made this for Christmas dinner and everyone loved it! I will add it to my "traditions" list.
I made this for Christmas Eve dinner and it received rave reviews from all who tried it. Everyone had seconds! I served it in a decorative glass bowl and it was beautiful. I omitted the pecans because of the kids, although I think they would have been delicious in it. I also had whipped cream on the table for anyone who wanted a dollop on top. It was absolutely delicious and I will make it a lot. My mom even asked for the recipe!
I made this salad as part of our Thanksgiving feast, and everyone LOVED it (many went back for seconds)! It is simple to make, pretty on the table, and so tasty! I do not care for plain cranberry sauce, but loved this salad. The cherries and cherry jello make it sweet, and the pinapple gives it that little something extra. It is great for kids, who focus on the jello and forget that they are getting cranberries, cherries, and pineapple as well! It is also fairly light because it does not have a rich cream topping, as many gelatin salads do.
This is the best gelatin salad I have ever tasted. It is fantastic and was enjoyed by even the fussiest eaters. Thanks for a great recipe!
Wonderful! We'll enjoy this more than just at the holidays. Easy and quick. I put it in a Jello mold sprayed lightly with Pam, and it came out perfectly.
I made this for Thanksgiving and was asked to make it again for Christmas! The only change I made was using cranberry Jello instead of cherry.
One word - awesome! I was short on refridgerator space this Thanksgiving so I prepared it the night before, stored in my freezer and then took it out the next morning to defrost. Everyone loved it - very cool and refreshing.
Easy to make and well liked by everyone!
Everyone loved this gelatin salad. Before dinner was finished we all voted to have this for Christmas dinner and for next years Thanksgiving meal. 100% better than the canned jellied cranberry sauce from Thanksgiving past. Christine
OMG - This Cranberry Salad was PERFECT ! ! ! ! ! I doubled it for a Thanksgiving Party of 23 and it was not enough - my family already requested it for Christmas Dinner. . . .
This was really good. Use the right amount of Jello - a small box is 3 oz so you need two boxes. Prepare the Jello according to this recipe directions, not the box directions, otherwise you're adding twice the amount of water than needed. I used sweet cherries packed in water and pineapple packed in its own juice to cut down on the sweetness. I also added a teaspoon of lemon juice. I used the cherry juice and added enough water to make 2 cups for the liquid. I left the pecans out. I'll be making this again soon.
This is awesome! But, you've got to put the cream cheese topping on it like in the picture....that makes it! So good!
I made this for a church supper and received many compliments!!!...Thanks!!
I love gelatin salads and this is so good. The cherries really add to the flavor. Not only does it look pretty, the flavor is wonderful.
My family would give 10 stars if we could. I made this for Christmas Eve. I have been assigned the cranberry jello person for years. I have been making a different for years, but will now bring this one. Everyone has agreed this is the WINNER! I did follow the suggestion of "frosting" once it has set with: 8oz. softened cream cheese, 1c sour cream, 3/4c sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla. It was nice and firm and we cut it in squares. Thanks Sharon.
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was a huge hit!
Very good!
Absolutely fantastic!!!! =)
Wow, I took this to a church dinner and got rave reviews and several requests for "the best cranberry salad ever!"
This jello is DELICIOUS!! I've made this about a dozen times over the last year because everyone LOVES it and everyone wants the recipe! And if you have a cranberry-hater like I do, don't tell them they're in there and they'll never know.
My family -young and old- loves this salad. I make it every Thanksgiving and it's always a hit! Only change I make is I leave out the nuts (family doesn't care for them) and I add sliced oranges and parsley as garnish on the top. Thanks for this delicious and festive recipe!
I made this for my diabetic grandpa who recently had a stroke and is in hospital. He loves gelatin salads. I used sugar free jello, a little less cranberry sauce, and I drained all the fruit and added an extra package of sugar free cherry jello and 3/4 cup extra water (because the fruit has sugar in it.) I poured it into mini disposable tin foil loaf pans, and bring him one every day when we see him. He LOVES it! Thanks for making his day. As a side note: I hate gelatin salads, and I can't stop eating this one...I would eat it as a dessert and can't wait to try other flavors of jello, like black cherry or wild cherry or raspberry...mmmm.
I made this for Christmas and everyone loved it. I will definately make it again.
This is an outstanding recipe and I have made it for several family and church gatherings and everyone raves about it. I have made one slight change and that is to use the whole berry cranberry sauce instead of the jellied cranberry sauce.
Took it to a Christmas party and it was snarfed down! Added one extra box of jello per Marleen's review and the topping in the review by MPCHARVAT. It was really dessert like and tasted great. Will definitely make again.
I spread whipped cream on top. It got rave refiews from everyone!
I like it I love it I want some more of it
Great alternative to cranberry sauce. I too used whole cranberry sauce, accidentally bought tart cherries, 3 oz of jello, small can of pineapple, 1 cup water plus juices from the fruit and did not put a topping on. Yes it was tart because of the tart cherries but it went well with the rest of my meal.
My family loves this recipe and they don't even like cranberry sauce! The only thing I did different was to use fresh cranberries. Following the "whole berry" recipe on the back of the bag but reducing the water to 1/2 a cup, I mashed the berries with the back of a spoon. It set beautifully and had a great texture.
I made this with our Christmas dinner. I used dark cherry gelatin and omitted the pecans. It was not too sweet and a nice change from the fruit salad I usually serve. Everyone enjoyed it. Thanks!
This was very good! It was not like jello though. It looked like it would be able to be cut and served in chunks but when I went to serve it, it kind of gooyed on the plate. It was definitely more of like a cranberry sauce but sweet and really good! I will remember this one for Thanksgiving next year as a cranberry sauce side.
This recipe is SO GOOD! I make this for the holidays using my Pampered Chef Fluted Pan for a pretty molded shape. I fill the center with sour cream and additional chopped pecans. DELISH!!
I made this recipe for X-mas and its great!The whole family enjoyed it and all want the recipe. Thanks Sharon Carol Bukovic Grteenfield, Wi
What a delicious jello salad. Everyone loved it. I used two pkg. of sugar free cherry jello and just sprinkled chopped pecans on top. When I make it for Christmas this year I'll try the cranberry jello and whole cranberry sauce just for something different. Thanks for sharing a great recipe!
I've made this for three family gatherings, and it's been a hit each time. Even those who don't care for jello salad love this once they try it. I serve it with the cream cheese/yogurt/sugar topping another reviewer suggested, and it comes out perfect.
I played around with this recipe too much, but I am still impressed. Instead of using cherries, I tried to incorporate the bag of fresh cranberries I had lying around into a mixture that already had jellied sauce. This can be done without a hitch, but I somehow added twice the liquid after, so my poor salad turned out like applesauce. BUT! I decided to throw the mixture in the blender and freeze it, which turned out to be a lovely sorbet. It sort of tastes like wildberry and the consistency is soft due to the gelatin, I suppose. Good stuff!
This recipe was a HIT!!!everywhere I took it. It was so easy to fix. It was a great alternative to just cranberry sauce. Thanks!!!
I thought this was just okay. My family has been enjoying cranberries and cranberry gelatin salad for years. I lost my recipe so I thought I try something a bit different. This was not a hit and I ended up throwing away over half of it. It just didn't have the tartness we like.
Yum! This was very good, and I do not even like cranberry sauce that much. I made the cream cheese topping someone suggested, but it would have been delicious without it too. (I would suggest making one batch with topping and one without, the cream cheese was too sweet and heavy for some people's taste.) I accidentally dumped an entire 16 oz can of pineapple in instead of the smaller amount, but it tasted just as delicious! I added cut up peaches and pears too, and I rinsed and used the cherries from some canned pie filling since I couldn't find a can of just plain cherries- still good!
We can get cranberry gelatin here, so I used that. Do make the cream cheese, s. cream, sugar, vanilla topping. Very, very good.
I made this for Thanksgiving; added the topping that MPCHARVAT recommended...the family LOVED it!!
People who don't like cranberry sauce like this because it doesn't taste like cranberry sauce at all. It tastes like cherry jello salad. I had a cranberry jello salad at a party and I'm still looking for the recipe, this wasn't it. But if you like cherry jello, make this one.
This was a huge hit at our Thanksgiving dinner. I did not alter the recipe at all. It didn't set as firmly as I would have hoped, but the taste was excellent.
Awesome!! I made this with sugar free gelatin because we have diabetics in the family. It was perfect. Everyone loved it. I will make it again. J Alexander KY
This was a simple, to the point, yummy recipe. The only reason it's not totally kid friendly is becuase it's red and stains. We loved it and will make it again!
Wicked sweet. Dont make!!!!
This rating is with modifications. I wanted to use up a can of jellied cranberry sauce and I wanted to make a frozen dessert. I used this recipe as a template only, but it stood up great to the modifications so it's getting 5 stars. If it didn't work I wouldn't have rated it at all since my modifications were pretty major. I only had a 3 oz package of sugar free peach jello so I used that and mixed with 3/4 c of hot water, not the 2 cups the recipe called for. I drained and pressed all the juice off a 14 oz can of pineapple, used a can of mandarin oranges (well drained) instead of cherries, and added an 8 oz package of cream cheese I melted in the microwave (and stirred smooth before adding to the fruit/jello/cranberry sauce mixture.) Then I stirred in 1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut. After pouring the mixture into a pan sprayed with Pam, I crushed some walnuts over half of it and patted them in (only some of us like nuts. I marked the nut end of the pan with a marker on the handle for reference.) Then I put the pan in the freezer for several hours and topped it with cool whip before serving. Everyone in my house liked it, but we all like coconut a lot. It was creamy but chunky and had that frozen dessert texture I love.
I made this for thanksgiving this year. I used whole cranberry sauce instead of jellied and cherries. I couldnt find cranberry jello as reviewers suggested, so I used the cherry as in the recipe. I also made the tangy cream cheese topping as suggested by a reviewer - this is what I think made the whole thing. If I hadnt made the cream cheese icing for it, I think it would have been just a plain cranberry salad - nothing spectacular. But people did like it w/ the cream cheese icing... may or may not make again.
great! made it iver the weekend, husband loved it, I did use cream cheese, coolwhip, and pecans for topping, without the topping, it might have been a little tart.
Great recipe! I add small pecan pieces to half of it and leave half for those who are allergic or don't like pecans. If you don't want to use the cream cheese mixture topping, cool whip works well too. Whether in a jello mold or in a glass pan, the taste is fantastic! This is now a standard dish for Thanksgiving and Christmas family gatherings.
Amazing, will make again and again!!!
Super delicious. Even the family members who claim not to like cranberries no matter what you do to them liked it. I had to substitute pitted red tart cherries and added Splenda to sweeten them as my grocery store didn't have the sweet cherries. But it is delicious and even some of the small children liked it very well.
One word: fabulous. The dish was a huge hit at our Thanksgiving dinner for a large group of friends. I made the recipe as stated and it was perfect. This receipe is a keeper.
I made this in place of our usual cranberry sauce, and even my grandmother who hates cranberries, ate it with enthusiasm. Absolutely delicious!
This is an excellent cranberry dish. I made this yesterday with a topping and minor changes. I used a can of jelled cranberries, a can of whole cranberries, a large can of crushed pineapple, the cherries and as per another reviewer a small can of mandarin oranges. I drained the juices from the fruit and used it for the liquid to mix with the large box of cherry jello. I omitted the pecans at this point. After cooling to set, I made a topping using one 8 oz pkg of cream cheese, 12 oz. Cool Whip, 1/2 cup sugar and a small container of strawberry yogurt. I spread this on top, garnished it with fresh stawberries and sprinkled the chopped pecans on top. DELICIOUS!!!!!
This was so yummy!! Two people asked for the recipe. I did not use the nuts. People who do not like cranberry loved this salad. Thank you!
We make this recipe every year! The kids and adults love it too! It is easy and yummy....nice texture.(my kids love it more when we add marshmellows to the top,after jello cools) I made this once with cherry pie filling because I couldn't find the dark-pitted cherries, It changes the color, to a brighter red, and the cranberry flavor is not as strong, but it is incredibly good. This is a great recipe!
delicious
Great tasting and easy to make. Everyone loved it!
Everyone raved about this. I used the topping suggested by MPCHARVAT and it was perfect with this. Will definitely make this again. Thanks mama_wolfe!
The jello turned out more like sauce. It had a good flavor but not a thick jello consistency at all. I put another pack of jello after 1 night and it still didn't set up completely. I ended up freezing it and calling it sherbert.
This was very tasty and refreshing. Thanks!
I have made this salad for years. I am always looking to make things better. So, I was pleased to see my recipe here.
We are having a huge seafood christmas dinner and I new the Crans would be missed so I settled on this recipe to get it in there somehow. I added a small can of mandarin oranges I chopped, I made the other reviewers sauce and set aside, This hasn't even hit the fridge to set when my husband came by to do a (taste test), All I heard was "WOW, where you get this, This is great", So my mold will be an inch lower than it should be,(extra testers) More room for topping I guess, So This is a Huge hit and it hasn't even set up Yet, Thanks, I'm gonna make another one I see where this one is headed already!
Very easy and delicious. My 88 yr old mother said it was worthwhile substitute for cranberry sauce!
should have skipped the topping-- it was WAY too sweet -- this one was hardly touched...
Made as stated. Fantastic everyone loved it.
Wonderful side dish at our Thanksgiving dinner. We aren't great fans of cranberry sauce or of Jello, but this one really hit the spot!
Was the Best Cranberry dish I have ever had.
This was really good! I left out the nuts. Instead of using it like a regular jello, I used it on top of the very popular strawberry pretzel jello. Instead of the traditional strawberry topping that goes on the pretzel jello, I used this topping instead for Christmas. It looked so pretty and festive and everyone loved it! Thanks!
Beautiful color and all the flavor expected in a Jello-based salad. This was easy to prepare and tasty. I left the nuts out but they would add some nice texture.
I added an extra package of unflavored gelatin and thought it got too hard. However, my husband LOVED it.
Well, I goofed the first time I made this recipe and used 1 3-oz. pkg. jello instead of 1 6-oz. pkg. However, my guests loved it as a sauce on their ham and thought it was a delicious mistake. The second time, I followed the recipe correctly and loved the firm jello, too. Great taste, color and texture! I left out the pecans since my family is not big on nuts.
My family loved this! We had it on Christmas Eve and everyone agreed it was a keeper. We made it without the nuts so it would be more kid friendly. No suggestions for improvement, it is great as is!!
Yummy. Perfect for Thanksgiving, but could be made any time of year.
This recipe can easily be used for a refreshing dessert. Serve with gelatin set in champagne glasses and top with whipped cream. Top with a pecan half. Use all the fruit(s)drained liquid to create a portion of the liquid required in this recipe. The flavor will be enhanced! Leave nuts out of the recipe for those who do not care for nuts!
This was the item that received the most compliments this year - as I tried a whole new Thanksgiving meal based on recipes and reviews from this site. I followed some others advice and instead of using only boiling water to add to the gelatin I used the cranberry and pineapple juice. And then I also used the cranberry gelatin. It wasn't soggy at all. Thank you!!
I don't eat fruit, but everyone told me this was one of the best gelatin salads they ever had. I topped it with the tangy topping that MPCHARVAT recommended. I also saved the juice from the cherries and used as part of the boiling water. I sent this recipe home with all the families that were over. They have since told me they have made it for potlucks for their work,etc and they have not brought any home.
The salad jelled fine after 6 hours. It was good-even my 4-year old was asking for more. I personally prefer the orange-apple-cranberry chutney. It's more tangy. This is not a relish. It tastes to me like jello with fruit cocktail in it. Why put cranberry in it at all if the finished product tastes like cherries? Good, but not the spectacular Thanksgiving dish I was looking for.
The salad was wonderful! Super easy to make. I just served it with Cool Whip. The true test was that my picky teenager loved.