French Onion Dip From Scratch

Rating: 4.49 stars
233 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 155
  • 4 star values: 54
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 4

Everyone has the soup mix onion dip. Try this fabulous recipe for a homemade version that is much better!!

By CCUMMINS

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat; add the onions and 1/4 teaspoon of kosher salt. Cook and stir until the onions are caramelized to a nice golden brown, about 20 minutes. Remove the onions from the heat and cool.

  • Mix together the sour cream, mayonnaise, garlic powder, white pepper, and remaining kosher salt. Stir in the onions when they are cool. Cover and refrigerate the dip for at least 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 11.5mg; sodium 176.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (235)

Most helpful positive review

Christy
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2008
I've made this recipe 3 times so far and each time it's the first thing gone on the table! Here are a few things I do different. First it takes alot longer to caramelize the onions then it says, I did it low and slow for about 45 min. I used alot less mayo as I felt it overpowered a little (I used just 1/4 cup instead of half). I also upped the amount of onions to just about 2 cups and added a few dashes of worchestershire sauce. You really do have to let it sit overnight to really get the full effect but I'll never buy store dip again, its a little time consuming but VERY easy and the taste is out of this world Read More
Helpful
(230)

Most helpful critical review

CROWCHICK
Rating: 2 stars
09/07/2007
I followed this recipe EXACTLY. I was very disappointed. It tasted like mayonnaise, and nothing else. I made it for my husband, who said it was good, but I'm positive he was just being nice. I don't know. He hates mayo, and that's all I could taste in there. Read More
Helpful
(72)
Reviews:
Suzanne Frideres
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2011
AMAZING! I changed it up only a little bit. Instead of powdered garlic I sauteed minced garlic with the white onion. I added a sprinkle of garlic salt after chilled. YUM YUM YUM. I will never buy premade dip again. Read More
Helpful
(66)
clearady
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2013
DO THESE THREE CHANGES, and it will be a hit with everyone! Half the mayo. Puree the onion. Add two tsp of minced garlic along with the garlic powder. Even people that don't like onion, will love the dip in this way! Also, less tears because no extensive chopping off the onion: blender/food processor all the way. I was looking for a knockoff of the one I buy from the store, and the way I made it was even better! Read More
Helpful
(47)
Teresamari
Rating: 4 stars
11/25/2007
I used cream cheese instead of mayo was really good this recipe is not for people who do not like onion very very very oniony. Also I added green onion for flavor and color. Read More
Helpful
(31)
Clare West
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2007
This recipe was very easy and extremely flavorful. I followed it exactly, and got rave reviews at a picnic to which I brought it. It has a very natural onion flavor, with perfect seasoning balance, vey differant to that of the powder/sour cream taste I had been previously used to. I will not ever do that shortcut again, thanks to this recipe that is now in my permanent box! Thankyou! Read More
Helpful
(28)
LAURASTEF
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2007
great recipe. We use more sour cream and less mayo... serve with roasted fingerling potatoes. yum.... a hit Read More
Helpful
(26)
Jennie A
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2007
This dip was very tasty. The onion flavor was rich and savory. I did add some green onions for color towards the end of the saute process along with a 1/2 tsp of fresh garlic. Very fast and easy. Read More
Helpful
(22)
slo_cook
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2011
This dip is addicting and you need to be careful you aren't left alone with it. It's good on anything including just a spoon. The only things I did differently was to use fresh cracked black pepper instead of white because I prefer it and don't care if the black flecks show. I also substituted bacon fat for the olive oil. Read More
Helpful
(21)
