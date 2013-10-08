French Onion Dip From Scratch

1 of 235

Rating: 5 stars I've made this recipe 3 times so far and each time it's the first thing gone on the table! Here are a few things I do different. First it takes alot longer to caramelize the onions then it says, I did it low and slow for about 45 min. I used alot less mayo as I felt it overpowered a little (I used just 1/4 cup instead of half). I also upped the amount of onions to just about 2 cups and added a few dashes of worchestershire sauce. You really do have to let it sit overnight to really get the full effect but I'll never buy store dip again, its a little time consuming but VERY easy and the taste is out of this world Helpful (230)

Rating: 2 stars I followed this recipe EXACTLY. I was very disappointed. It tasted like mayonnaise, and nothing else. I made it for my husband, who said it was good, but I'm positive he was just being nice. I don't know. He hates mayo, and that's all I could taste in there. Helpful (72)

Rating: 5 stars AMAZING! I changed it up only a little bit. Instead of powdered garlic I sauteed minced garlic with the white onion. I added a sprinkle of garlic salt after chilled. YUM YUM YUM. I will never buy premade dip again. Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars DO THESE THREE CHANGES, and it will be a hit with everyone! Half the mayo. Puree the onion. Add two tsp of minced garlic along with the garlic powder. Even people that don't like onion, will love the dip in this way! Also, less tears because no extensive chopping off the onion: blender/food processor all the way. I was looking for a knockoff of the one I buy from the store, and the way I made it was even better! Helpful (47)

Rating: 4 stars I used cream cheese instead of mayo was really good this recipe is not for people who do not like onion very very very oniony. Also I added green onion for flavor and color. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was very easy and extremely flavorful. I followed it exactly, and got rave reviews at a picnic to which I brought it. It has a very natural onion flavor, with perfect seasoning balance, vey differant to that of the powder/sour cream taste I had been previously used to. I will not ever do that shortcut again, thanks to this recipe that is now in my permanent box! Thankyou! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars great recipe. We use more sour cream and less mayo... serve with roasted fingerling potatoes. yum.... a hit Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars This dip was very tasty. The onion flavor was rich and savory. I did add some green onions for color towards the end of the saute process along with a 1/2 tsp of fresh garlic. Very fast and easy. Helpful (22)