Rhubarb and Strawberry Cobbler

Rating: 4.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a rhubarb cobbler recipe that is quick, simple, and has a lot of flavor. Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream.

By IROC

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place 8 large custard cups onto a baking sheet.

  • Chop the chilled cookie dough into 1/4 inch cubes and set aside. Mix the rhubarb with the sugar, cinnamon, and lemon juice. Fill each of the custard cups half full with the rhubarb mixture.

  • Spoon the strawberry pie filling over the rhubarb. Arrange the cubed cookie dough on top of the filling. Leave some open spaces between the cubes, so that the filling does not overflow when baking. There may be some cookie dough left over.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the dough is fully cooked and starting to brown around the edges, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
435 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 69.4g; fat 16g; cholesterol 6.8mg; sodium 250.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

IROC
Rating: 5 stars
06/16/2009
This is so easy to make. I have made this recipe with different fruits and berries and it turnes out just as good. The cookie cobbler crust is a snap to cut and lay on the fruit. I have used the cookies that have bunnies or santas on them for a fun way to serve them. I'm all for a easy to put together but not short on good taste. If this is what you are looking for then I would say try this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(14)

Most helpful critical review

Sherri Palmeri
Rating: 3 stars
12/22/2011
Easy recipe. I would have liked it a little better with less rhubarb it was a bit tart for my liking. But overall no complaints. I served with vanilla ice cream on top. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
andHeCooksToo
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2009
Easy and delicious. Made for a dinner party with harvests from the garden to uniformly rave reviews. Added 1/4 tsp of ground cardamom and 1 tsp vanilla. Read More
Helpful
(10)
SUNRENAY
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2010
Great fattening idea! I've never liked cobbler before but suspected the cookie dough was going to change that. I used my own filling so sorry this isn't the most accurate review. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Diana Mc
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2015
I have always loved Strawberry Rhubarb pie. I thought the rhubarb flavor was spot on for my liking. Every bite you have a little sweet and tart. My only issue with the recipe was the cookie on top. It tend to be a little gooey for my liking. It needed something to hold it together more. Read More
Helpful
(1)
barbararinehart
Rating: 5 stars
04/25/2016
I made it with a fresh strawberry pie filling instead of canned. I have tried many cobbler recipes and it is a 'must' to use sugar cookie dough on top! Read More
