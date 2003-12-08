Sweet Pea and Dill Salad

Rating: 4.15 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Sweet peas with a tangy dressing. Quite a refreshing salad.

By CHRISTYJ

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Gently pat peas with a paper towel to absorb any excess moisture. Place peas in a large bowl.

  • In small bowl combine the mayonnaise, sour cream, horseradish, mustard and 3 tablespoons dill weed. Add to peas and toss to coat. Sprinkle remaining dill over top. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 28.3g; cholesterol 23.1mg; sodium 294.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (27)

Most helpful positive review

CUTILILBB
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2003
I substituted broccoli cauliflower and carrots for the sweet peas because the people I was serving it to didn't care for the sweet peas. They loved it great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(24)

Most helpful critical review

LynnInHK
Rating: 3 stars
05/18/2005
This was just so-so. I was not very impressed. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Reviews:
Diane
Rating: 5 stars
04/29/2004
Giving this 5 stars because I did follow the dressing directions, completely, and it's GREAT! However, I did add some chopped sweet pickle, red pepper and minced onion along with the peas. Served it over fresh spinach leaves and sliced tomatoes. Read More
Helpful
(20)
GRINGORN
Rating: 4 stars
08/11/2008
We enjoyed this salad. I cut the mayo to 1/4 cup and used fat free yogurt in place of the sour cream and it was still very good. Read More
Helpful
(11)
RAZZMATAZZ
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2006
I awesome. I added romaine lettuce. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Floridacooker
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2008
Excellent recipe! Made this for Mother's Day and my mother wants the recipe. I added more peas than called for because I love peas! Read More
Helpful
(6)
knicolelynch
Rating: 4 stars
01/17/2007
This was a very Southern recipe! Everyone in Texas eats pea salad! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Lindsay
Rating: 4 stars
10/27/2009
I liked the sauce fine but in general I do not care for frozen peas. I think that I might try it with my favorite can peas. Read More
Helpful
(5)
OKIECOOK1
Rating: 3 stars
06/16/2009
I liked it OK but it was a little much on the dill. I added some small chunks of sharp cheddar cheese and liked it better that way. Read More
Helpful
(5)
