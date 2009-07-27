Salad Nicoise

1 of 79

Rating: 5 stars I made mine the French way, by just combining all of the ingredients excluding the greens, and letting them marinate in a batch of dressing. It was delicious, and something new to add to the rotation. Helpful (76)

Rating: 5 stars This was fantastic! I added an extra Tbl. of capers, and left off the onion and anchovy filets, just as a personal preference. I couldn't find a lemon vinaigrette on this site, so I used another one I found, and it ended up being perfect!: 1/8 cup fresh lemon juice + 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil + 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard + 1 clove garlic, minced + 1/2 tsp. kosher salt + 1/8 tsp. fresh ground pepper. Thanks so much for the recipe! Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars This was absolutely delicious! I didn't use potatoes (I prefer to eat seafood with veggies), so I added more of all the other ingredients. I also used fresh ahi tuna fillets, which I seasoned with lemon pepper and baked, then flaked into the salad. I made my own lemon vinaigrette (used about half a cup, but next time I'll add a bit more) and tossed everything together. The flavors blended perfectly and I didn't find it fishy at all (but that could have been because I used fresh tuna)--not even the anchovies stood out. With the olives and anchovies, this could seem a bit salty, but the egg and lemon balance it out. Helpful (47)

Rating: 4 stars Please don't spoil this delightful fresh salad by using canned tuna. Fresh tuna steak lightly grilled and chopped adds so much more flavor and texture! Helpful (35)

Rating: 4 stars I live in a small town with limited produce options so I blanched asparagus instead of green beans (couldn't find fresh ones). Perfect! I cooked a whiting filet instead of using tuna. Yuck. Will stick with tuna next time! Used a dijon honey mustard with a little horseradish to perk it up. Will make again. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars My mother made this salad often when we were growing up and now it is a staple in my house. It is still my favorite salad. My 'meat and potatoes' husband loves this salad. The only difference is I use a red wine vinaigrette. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I used the lemon pepper tuna in the vacumme pack. Deleted the anchovies(personal preference). This was so very very good. Just ate the soggy lefteovers tonight still simply delicious. I totaly recommend this recipe. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars This simplified take on Julia Child's classic Salad Nicoise was just what I was after for a quick and healthy dinner. As a matter of personal taste I skipped the anchovies onion and capers and used my own Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette. Rather than mixed greens a la Julia I used Boston lettuce. Once the potatoes are cooked toss them with some of the vinaigrette and cover until you're ready to serve. They absorb all that flavorful goodness. Rather than tossing altogether I arranged this as a composed salad. This a small baguette and a cup of clam chowder completed our meal. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars My husband loves this salad! Helpful (9)