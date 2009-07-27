Salad Nicoise

Rating: 4.43 stars
68 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 40
  • 4 star values: 22
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

This French-inspired salad makes a delightful summer dish. You can dress it up with other garden vegetables like corn, blanched broccoli, cauliflower and asparagus!

By Bob Cody

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes, and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain and cool.

  • In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, parsley, olives, onion, tuna and green beans. Refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours.

  • In large bowl, toss greens with vinaigrette and top with chilled potato mixture. Garnish with eggs, tomatoes, capers and anchovies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 171.8mg; sodium 1305.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (79)

Most helpful positive review

QuakerBaker
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2009
I made mine the French way, by just combining all of the ingredients excluding the greens, and letting them marinate in a batch of dressing. It was delicious, and something new to add to the rotation. Read More
Helpful
(76)

Most helpful critical review

speck
Rating: 2 stars
11/08/2007
This was just too fishy for me. I also rinsed the tuna beforehand but it was too over powering to me. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
KRANEY
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2012
This was fantastic! I added an extra Tbl. of capers, and left off the onion and anchovy filets, just as a personal preference. I couldn't find a lemon vinaigrette on this site, so I used another one I found, and it ended up being perfect!: 1/8 cup fresh lemon juice + 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil + 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard + 1 clove garlic, minced + 1/2 tsp. kosher salt + 1/8 tsp. fresh ground pepper. Thanks so much for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(48)
Kym Cox Surridge
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2008
This was absolutely delicious! I didn't use potatoes (I prefer to eat seafood with veggies), so I added more of all the other ingredients. I also used fresh ahi tuna fillets, which I seasoned with lemon pepper and baked, then flaked into the salad. I made my own lemon vinaigrette (used about half a cup, but next time I'll add a bit more) and tossed everything together. The flavors blended perfectly and I didn't find it fishy at all (but that could have been because I used fresh tuna)--not even the anchovies stood out. With the olives and anchovies, this could seem a bit salty, but the egg and lemon balance it out. Read More
Helpful
(47)
janeane1
Rating: 4 stars
08/12/2009
Please don't spoil this delightful fresh salad by using canned tuna. Fresh tuna steak lightly grilled and chopped adds so much more flavor and texture! Read More
Helpful
(35)
Erin Adams
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2008
I live in a small town with limited produce options so I blanched asparagus instead of green beans (couldn't find fresh ones). Perfect! I cooked a whiting filet instead of using tuna. Yuck. Will stick with tuna next time! Used a dijon honey mustard with a little horseradish to perk it up. Will make again. Read More
Helpful
(17)
LovetoCook
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2010
My mother made this salad often when we were growing up and now it is a staple in my house. It is still my favorite salad. My 'meat and potatoes' husband loves this salad. The only difference is I use a red wine vinaigrette. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Sylvia Kinnee
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2009
I used the lemon pepper tuna in the vacumme pack. Deleted the anchovies(personal preference). This was so very very good. Just ate the soggy lefteovers tonight still simply delicious. I totaly recommend this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(13)
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
01/26/2013
This simplified take on Julia Child's classic Salad Nicoise was just what I was after for a quick and healthy dinner. As a matter of personal taste I skipped the anchovies onion and capers and used my own Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette. Rather than mixed greens a la Julia I used Boston lettuce. Once the potatoes are cooked toss them with some of the vinaigrette and cover until you're ready to serve. They absorb all that flavorful goodness. Rather than tossing altogether I arranged this as a composed salad. This a small baguette and a cup of clam chowder completed our meal. Read More
Helpful
(10)
az_starshine
Rating: 4 stars
10/14/2008
My husband loves this salad! Read More
Helpful
(9)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022