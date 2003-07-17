Chickpea Salad with Red Onion and Tomato

307 Ratings
  • 5 180
  • 4 94
  • 3 26
  • 2 6
  • 1 1

A good chickpea salad, that is low-fat and high in protein.

By jen

Gallery
23 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the chickpeas, red onion, garlic, tomato, parsley, olive oil, lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste. Chill for 2 hours before serving. Taste and adjust seasoning. Serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 11.8g; sodium 404.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022