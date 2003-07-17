Chickpea Salad with Red Onion and Tomato
A good chickpea salad, that is low-fat and high in protein.
I have made this recipe several times and it always gets compliments. I prefer cooking up the hard chickpeas (over the canned) as I think the texture is better and there is also less sodium. A little more time consuming but they cook up in less than an hour. I also prefer cherry tomatos cut in half. Great flavors in this one.....Read More
GOOD, BUT I SUGGEST LESS ONION, MORE TOMATO. I TRIPLED THE RECIPE, AND THE ONION WAS OVERWHELMING.Read More
I love this recipe. A few things I did differently: I used cilantro instead of parsley, and added a splash of balsamic vinegar. It was delicious.
Just delicious, with the perfect ratio of olive oil to lemon juice. And the lemon juice was refreshingly different from the vinegar traditionally used in dressings like this. No need to measure ingredients, just add to suit your tastes. This was a nice change from typical lettuce salads. And it was pretty too!
This was super fast and very easy to assemble. My husband loved it. I thought it was a little bland but I am not a big chickpea fan. It would be a great addition to a buffet table.
This recipe is a real winner... I tripled it and served it at our son's graduation open house. It went quickly and people made a point of telling me how great it tasted. I used 3 suggestions from reviewers: 1) Added about 3T. balsamic vinegar in addition to the lemon juice 2) Added about 2 big handfuls of julienned baby spinach leaves along with the parsley (used Italian flat-leaf) 3) Added about 1 pt. of halved grape tomatoes in place of regular tomato ... also, don't skip the salt and freshly ground black pepper. Thanks so much for a great recipe I'll use often!
This was very good and easy to mix together. I didn't have fresh parsley and instead used 4 tsp. dried. (I'm sure fresh would be better.) I added an extra clove of garlic (not a large clove) just for more flavor. It will be made again! You can't beat it for taste and fiber!
So delicious!! I used a little more onion, grape tomatoes halved, and fresh parsley and it turned out wonderful! Next time I will try using a splash of balsamic vinegar like another reviewer suggested for a little extra kick!
Make sure you use fresh parsley in this recipe -- It does make a difference. This was quick and easy to prepare. I love the fact that it is something different in the old cold salad lineup. Will make again.
One word - SPINACH!!!
I love garbanzo beans and they were a real treat to have in a salad. The flavors blend nicely. I like to put the entire salad mixture on a bed of greens for a little more substanace and color. I made this for my vegetarian boyfriend on our first date years ago and he still remembers how yummy it is.
My company didn't leave a trace of salad..and I made plenty of it. It was a big hit with them and with me. Different and tasty.
excellent recipe, easy to adjust to personal taste. I added an extra tomato, extra onion and only used 1 tablespoon of oil. Came out super!
This was SO good. I substited fresh cilantro instead of parsley, and also used about a 1/2 tablespoon of ground cumin. Got rave reviews at a party. Thanks for posting!
Super yummy. I used organic ingredients where I could and a handful of Romanita tomatoes that I quartered. I did add three tbsp. of quality balsamic and instead of parsley, I added fresh strips of basil. DUDE, I about licked the bowl, it was so awesome. Noone liked it but me, but I ain't sharing. ;)
This recipe was great. I prepared it along with the Asparagus Chicken for my partner. I personally ate it with Tofu and asparagus. If I were to add to this recipe I would add more tomatos. This is a personal taste. It was a good recipe and I would make it again.
Excellent side dish/salad.... I made this for myself to take to work for lunches and I would definately take this to a potluck or party. Different than a typical "bean salad". It has a nice presentation too
LOVE THE RECIPE, BUT PREFER IT WITH CHERRY TOMATOES, HALVED, AND MORE OF THEM.
We used plenty of fresh parsley and lemon juice in this recipe, and added a can of tuna and some sweet corn to this recipe. It was delicious!
Delicious.... fresh and tasty.... and very easy to prepare. It was a hit with all my dinner guests. A must try!
Tasty recipe, suggest using firm tomatoes to prevent too much liquid. Stores well for several days.
This salad is truly delicious- my husband loves it!
Terrific! I also doubled the dressing ingredients and used two whole 15 oz. cans. I added a grape tomatoes halved and some crumbled feta and spinach the second time I made it. Great for lunch or as a side.
So good and SO easy. Great way for us veggies to get some protein. I've been making this for a while now and plan to keep on making it. It's even a hit with my non-veggie friends.
This is so fresh tasting and deliciuos! I used the dried chickpeas because I did not want mushy beans. I brought them to a boil and let them sit for an hour vs. soaking over night, rinsed them, and simmered them for two hours. I used a pint of grape tomatoes each cut in half and a half cup of kalamato olives cut into fourths. I plan to make this several times a year and will cook the beans ahead of time and freeze them to save time.
I made this last night to have for lunch today and it was YUMMY! I'm on the first phase of South Beach and it fit right in. I increased the amount of the garlic and used sliced grape tomatoes as recommended by other reviewers. I added some quartered pitted kalamata olives that were hanging around, and did half parlsey, half cilantro. I served a portion for lunch with some lemon-pepper tuna mixed in, and squeezed some extra lemon on top. Perfect healthy lunch! Thanks for the post, Jen Jen!
I thought it was too boring with JUST CHICKPEAS so I added MORE BEANS, and also MORE LEMON JUICE-- great if you love lemons!
This recipe is delicious! I made it for Christmas dinner as the healthy option and everyone loved it. I followed a couple suggestions from other reviews. 1) I used grape tomatoes rather than a regular tomato. 2) I used a little more garlic because you can never go wrong with more garlic. 3) I made sure to add fresh leaf spinach...so good! I also decided to add cilantro to the salad. Turned out great!! My husband is asking me to make this again next week!
I really like this recipe, but I add a teaspoon of cumin as well as some red or yellow bell peppers.
This is an excellent source of Vegan iron because the vitamin C in the tomatoes and lemon juice make the iron in the chickpeas significantly more absorbable by the body. Its also super tasty.
I am certainly not a cook, but I made this and it turned out WONDERFUL! I did a few things different right from the start... I used Cilantro instead of parsley, and I added a little bit of Red Wine Vinegar. I didn't have any lemon juice, but it still turned out great! Be sure to let it sit for a good long time-- it was ten times better the next morning!
Great recipe made better by adding Safeway garlic lovers salsa and one stalk of celery.
The chickpeas were a bit powdery tasting, as they were canned but not cooked. Other than that, I added 1/4 of a red pepper and about 1/4 cup of diced cucumber. My man and I loved it!
This was very easy and delicious! I used cilantro instead of parsley (thats all i had) and little less olive oil. It turned out great. Thx for the recipe!
I also followed Diane and Linda's advice and added tuna to this salad and let me tell you, it was absolutely delicious! My husband is not a fan of chickpeas but even he enjoyed it. I also added kalamata olives and he threw some garlic pickles in his salad. This would be nice for an outdoor BBQ because it doesn't have a mayonnaise base. YUM!
Added a touch of Balsamic Vinegar and served it topped with some fresh grated parmesan cheese. Excellent!
Really good salad! I made a few changes: I used a basket of Cherry tomatoes, cut in half; I also added a couple splashes of Balsamic Vinegar; and since my family LOVES Cilantro (I know many don't), added about 1 T. of freshly chopped Cilantro. It was sooo good. Very refreshing out on the deck. Garbanzos (and other legumes) are so healthy and very good to help control blood sugar, as well as adding fiber to the diet. So a healthy choice!
this is a great accompaniment to a light summer meal and a great dish to make ahead of time, like others said - the longer it sits the more flavorful it gets. its very visually appealing too, its so colorful. I think there might have been a little too much parsley, but other than that, I have no complaints. I added in a bit of oregano as well. I served this with paninis.. I'm sure I'll be making this again this summer.
Great, versatile recipe. This was a bit bland when I first made it, but by the next day, all the flavors had married and it was delicious. You could definitely add additional vegetables, too.
I added black sliced olives to this recipe...that extra color and flavor made it even better! Also, used about 4 medium sized (home grown) tomatoes instead of just one...yummy!!
This was a hit on Christmas! I wanted to use raw, dried chickpeas like some suggested but I didn't have the time to soak and cook them so I had to settle for canned. They were still very good! Based on other reviews I added fresh cilantro with the fresh parsley and drizzled balsamic vinegar thoroughly. I would have given it a full 5 stars but I know it would have been too plain without the added balsamic vinegar (I tasted it before adding it) and fresh cilantro. I think those two should be added to the recipe's ingredients.
This is a great vegetarian recipe that I make regularly - try adding 1 diced cucumber, 1 small can of mandarin oranges, and 1 tablespoon of cinnamon for a unique twist. Top with almond slices and crumbled feta cheese if desired.
This definitely needs to be made the day before. I tried it a couple hours after I made it and thought this is bland, I served it next day and was pleasantly suprised. It definitely needs time to soak in the dressing. I served it to guests and got compliments on how good it was. I pretty much followed the recipe, just made a few additions, I threw in a medium sized cucumber, and a tablespoon of balsamic vinegar.
An easy to make, healthy, light summer salad. Great for a picnic. Added diced cucumber and red bell pepper and it came out prettier than the picture.
This was a terrific salad. I added some kidney beans to the mix, was a nice contrast visually and texturally. I loved the taste of this salad. I did add some tuna to a small bowl of it, and had it for lunch. I can't wait to try it with some sweet corn kernels!! Thanks for the easy, delicious, and flexible recipe.
very good, but found it needed a touch of red wine vinegar for some bite.
Love this recipe too. Make it all the time. Keeps in the fridge for a few days.
This was great! I added some feta cheese just because I had it, and it added a nice touch. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious!! I doubled the recipe (used 2 16 oz cans of chickpeas) and added some tomato basil feta cheese. My b/f who doesn't care for chickpeas liked it enough that he took some for his lunch. Fresh parsley is key as is chilling before serving. Will definitely make again.
Mild flavors
yummy...and really good if you add cucumber too! also a touch of cumin adds a good flavor to it.
very good salad! Added chopped green and kalamata olives and a splash of red wine vinegar, cucumber would be good added to it as well.
My fiance who normally doesn't like chickpeas, loved this salad. I put in extra tomatoes and lots of lemon juice. So easy to make and a great summer side dish!
Added some balsalmic vinegar for some more flavor. It was fine, but not great.
A great little salad! We like chick peas so I knew we'd like this one. Next time I'll have to double it; this won't go far. Would like to add some corn, too, as other reviewers have made note of.
Yum! This was great, so healthy and full of fibre. Made recipe as is, but next time will add more lemon juice, and maybe more dressing in general, I would have liked to have tasted it more.
Soooo good! I made some alterations that really made this an addictive salad. I used cilantro instead of parsley, added 2 tbsp of balsamic, used white onion instead of red, organic red plum tomatoes, and to go with it I made a very easy Salsa! The salsa is just a can of fire roasted diced tomatoes, throw that in the blender with some cilantro and half an onion, some salt, sugar, and a tbsp of balsamic and you got yourself an amazing topping for this salad! --Goes great in a burrito too!
A nice and quick recipe! I doubled the ingredients and used fresh cilantro instead of the parsley.
Totally boring/bland!! I had to add tons of salt and even threw on some italian dressing. Definitley lacking something...
I am preparing some of my Easter dishes ahead of time. I decided to make this salad as a sidedish. Of course, I sampled it ahead of time and it is absolutely delicious. I will definately make this one again.
I'm a huge fan of the chickpea, but thought this salad lacked flavor.
With some additions. >2 tbsp balsamic vinegar >1/2 c crumbled feta >1/4 c diced black olives >only 1/4 c of parsley >sprinkle of salt-free lemon pepper >remove the salt This may make it a completely different recipe but since I used this as a base I thought I would share my alterations. Cheers, Chris
This is excellent. I used cherry tomatoes and added extra parsley and garlic. Everyone loved it. This is a keeper. Thanks for sharing.
This is an awesome salad. We served it as a side with grilled salmon. Quick...easy...tasty. How do you beat that? We used fresh tomatoes from the garden and fresh parsley. The only thing I would do differently is use cherry tomatoes the next time...maybe try it with balsamic vinegar as well. But, it is great jus the way it is! Thank you so much for sharing!!!!
i added vinegar (same amount as lemon juice)
Yum! I added chopped spinach as suggested by someone else. It was great!
Loved this. Made it about a week ago and am looking forward to making it again real soon!
I increased the amount of chickpeas, tomato, onion and lemon, and cut the oil in half. I also doubled the garlic due to the increased beans. Quite nice.
I thought this was really good! I didn't have any red onion on hand so just used white, but the red would really make for great color. I also added half of a chopped and seeded cucumber and a couple splashes of red wine vinegar.
This was a nice light salad for snack or lunch.
I enjoyed this with all suggested ingredients as well as feta and oregano. YUM! (like a variation on greek salad)
I followed this as best i could. I used drained diced canned tomatoes because i was out of fresh. I also added a green pepper because i had one i needed to use up. This was FANTASTIC. Perfect to take places or just to keep in the fridge as a side dish or to top a salad with. I will make over and over.
I added black beans to the recipe and doubled the ingredients. I brought it to a party and everyone loved it! Great alternative to salads requiring mayo and less fattening too! Thanks for a great salad!
good, but I was the only one in my family that liked it. Course, I love chickpeas. And, even I thought it was so so. Maybe I'll try again in the summer when tomatoes are better.
Used black beans instead. Added fresh cilantro and some "Cranberry Wlanut" dressing Everybody loves it. I make all summer long!
This was pretty good, especially considering how quick it is to throw together, and I liked that it only made a small amount to try it. Chickpeas/garbanzo beans only come in 16oz cans, so I just used that and it was also low-sodium and worked fine. The only thing I left out was the pepper, because I don't care for it, and we ate it right after it was made. I tasted what was left the next day and I actually preferred it fresh anyhow. With all the garlic and parsley the smell and taste gets too strong, in my opinion, when it sits. So, it did work good for a salad in a pinch.
Fabulous salad, great taste. I used two cloves of garlic that were a little bigger than normal & it turned out great. Next time I make it I'll let the salad sit in the fridge and marinate for an hour or two to really bring out the flavors! I give this one an A+++!
It was a good summer salad, but I think I added too much garlic. It was a bit over-powering.
Light, refreshing, easy and tasty. Perfect weekday dinner side dish. Used oregano instead of parsley, and added a splash of red wine vinegar. Nice way to use the Roma tomatoes from my garden. Make it early in the day and let it in nap in the fridge, the flavors are really nice when given time to mingle.
Simple and amazing!
I loved it and as one replier said, i want to try with cilantro. I would love to marinate chicken breasts with the ingrediants minus chick peas to see how it tastes.
Wonderful color ! I made sure there were plenty of tomatoes. Next time I will try the feta cheese and a little balsamic vinegar for a little more flavor.
Great, easy recipe. Very good the next day too.
Quick, easy, and delicious! I bring this in to work with me for lunch a few times a week and I love it!
Easy, delicious, and pretty to look at too. I added more lemon, because I love it. Would be great to pack for lunches and picnics. Thanks!
Delicious and refreshing. I did what others suggested and added a splash of balsamic. It was just right with that.
I loved this recipe! Used cilantro instead of the parsley and used grape tomatoes cut in half. I'm surprised there was any left because I was picking it out of the bowl as I was making it!
Need I say more!
Very easy and satisfying. I added some diced red pepper and celery for crunch.
YUM YUM YUM! great to take to a pot luck and the leftovers were an awesome lunch over salad greens.
Yummy! Healthy side-dish with lots of fiber. Added a splash of balsamic vinegar for added zest.
Yum! Made with Thai chicken and couscous, very good meal. I was disappointed that I couldn't find fresh parsley, but I did use fresh lemon juice.
I'm very fond of this one! I occasionally switch things up a bit, using some black-eyed peas or field peas with the chickpeas, but the end result is very similar.
Chirs likes it, normaly if its not hummus Chris will not eat a chickpea. Yummy good.
Love it, its my favorite way to eat chickpeas. Makes a great side dish of main meal with some diced grilled chicken. I add 1 tbsp of balsamic vinegar for more flavor.
My boyfriend and I love this little side dish! It has so much flavor and so simple, perfect for summer time cook outs!
Yummy yummy this is good, I love it, I used cherry tomatoes from my garden. Hummm, I think I have some leftover in the frig, I'm going to eat the rest right now! Bye.
I made this super quick & easy recipe over & over again.Just love chickpeas!Instead of canned beans,I always boil the hard chickpeas till cooked as this taste a lot better and u can cook them in a big batch,and store in the fridge for future use.For this recipe,I used 2 cups of cooked beans and added extra lemon juice. I sometimes add a handful of fresh chopped mint and a 1/4 green bell peppers,diced just for variation.This salad is very filling and yes,it looks pretty & appetizing :)
