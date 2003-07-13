Shell Pasta Salad with Salmon and Green Beans

1 of 11

Rating: 4 stars It was really easy to make and I took it to a "Pot Luck" dinner and it was well liked by all. Helpful (27)

Rating: 3 stars This a good recipes but I substitute canned tuna. DELICIOUS!!!!! Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars This is a very tasty low-fat recipe! I only used one can of salmon and you really should use the large pasta shells...I used the small ones and one cup will no way serve eight people...had to use 2 and a half cups of small shells and I doubled the sauce ingredients. Found it to be a bit too lemony for my taste so I cut the citrus by adding about a quarter cup of lo-fat sour cream. Turned out wonderful! I will keep this recipe and dazzle my friends and family at the next summer BBQ I go to!! Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars I gave this four stars because it calls for canned salmon. I used fresh salmon which I poached in a little white wine and water. When the salmon was ready I proceeded with the rest of the recipe which I really enjoyed. Helpful (12)

Rating: 1 stars If I want a pasta salad I guess I should just use light mayo. Hold on I did not just rate this recipe this month. It was a long time ago. Helpful (9)

Rating: 2 stars I'm being generous with two stars. If and when I ever make it again I'll use about a quarter of the dill it called for and nix the canned salmon. I managed to fix it a tiny bit by serving with baby spinach leaves and a bit of ranch on top. Otherwise gross! Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars I have to say that this was only okay. When I first mixed it it was too dry so I made a second batch of the dressing and added it. The salad was still too dry. The flavor was okay especially if you like dill but I think it could have used something. My husband put some worcestershire sauce in it and said that helped.:-) Helpful (2)