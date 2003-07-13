Shell Pasta Salad with Salmon and Green Beans

Rating: 3.36 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

One of my favorite pasta salads. It is not only delicious but it's also low in fat. Enjoy.

By Alison

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add pasta and cook until al dente. Drain and rinse pasta under cold running water. Drain again and set aside.

  • Blanch green beans in boiling water for 2 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold running water. Drain again and set aside.

  • In food processor or through a sieve, puree cottage cheese. Combine with yogurt and lemon juice; mix well

  • In a large bowl, combine pasta, green beans, yogurt mixture and dill; stir to mix. Discard skin from salmon and break into chunks; add to salad and stir gently to mix. Add pepper to taste. Line serving plate with lettuce leaves and mound salad on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 27.6mg; sodium 56.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

BRIND
Rating: 4 stars
07/13/2003
It was really easy to make and I took it to a "Pot Luck" dinner and it was well liked by all.
Helpful
(27)

Most helpful critical review

The Gourmet Cook
Rating: 3 stars
07/13/2003
This a good recipes but I substitute canned tuna. DELICIOUS!!!!!
Helpful
(23)
Reviews:
ANN7258
Rating: 4 stars
07/31/2003
This is a very tasty low-fat recipe! I only used one can of salmon and you really should use the large pasta shells...I used the small ones and one cup will no way serve eight people...had to use 2 and a half cups of small shells and I doubled the sauce ingredients. Found it to be a bit too lemony for my taste so I cut the citrus by adding about a quarter cup of lo-fat sour cream. Turned out wonderful! I will keep this recipe and dazzle my friends and family at the next summer BBQ I go to!!
Helpful
(17)
JUSTFOOD
Rating: 4 stars
07/31/2003
I gave this four stars because it calls for canned salmon. I used fresh salmon which I poached in a little white wine and water. When the salmon was ready I proceeded with the rest of the recipe which I really enjoyed.
Helpful
(12)
RACHEL1070
Rating: 1 stars
10/20/2006
If I want a pasta salad I guess I should just use light mayo. Hold on I did not just rate this recipe this month. It was a long time ago.
Helpful
(9)
eryenne.ala
Rating: 2 stars
08/16/2005
I'm being generous with two stars. If and when I ever make it again I'll use about a quarter of the dill it called for and nix the canned salmon. I managed to fix it a tiny bit by serving with baby spinach leaves and a bit of ranch on top. Otherwise gross!
Helpful
(7)
Mallinda
Rating: 3 stars
08/20/2007
I have to say that this was only okay. When I first mixed it it was too dry so I made a second batch of the dressing and added it. The salad was still too dry. The flavor was okay especially if you like dill but I think it could have used something. My husband put some worcestershire sauce in it and said that helped.:-)
Helpful
(2)
poorsusie
Rating: 4 stars
08/24/2019
Nice unfussy recipe for a summer lunch or dinner ideally when beans are in season. Like other pasta salads I've made, I think it's best enjoyed fresh (room temperature) rather than as a cold leftover out of the fridge (but it's not terrible that way). I recommend a large-ish corkscrew pasta like rotini over any smaller shapes. BTW, let's give credit where credit is due as it appears this recipe has been pulled right out of 1988's (aka when fat was foe) "The Lighthearted Cookbook" by Anne Lindsay (page 59). The picture I added is from the book, too and shows the "shell pasta". There appears to be some confusion with weights and measurements concerning the amount of pasta. The amount of pasta given in the actual recipe is 1/2 pound or 250 grams which is more than 1 cup. Also, the cans of salmon Anne used were slightly larger at 7.75 oz or 220 grams (modern cans of salmon appear to range from 150 to 213 grams). As such, the nutrition information is not quite right. Per serving: 230 calories, 7 g fat, 21 mg cholesterol, 75 mg sodium, 17 g protein, 23 g carbs. Good source of iron, excellent source of niacin and Omega 3s. Interesting, Anne's recipe doesn't say "Serves 8" but rather "makes 8 servings" which one could argue is not nescessarily the same thing. As a Lunch Buffet menu, it was supplemented with a cucumber salad, zucchini bread and lemon roll cake with berries.
More Reviews
