Caesar Salad I
A 'worth-the-effort' salad!! Always a winner, if you love Caesar Salad! The secret is the dressing and the croutons.
A 'worth-the-effort' salad!! Always a winner, if you love Caesar Salad! The secret is the dressing and the croutons.
My entire family said this was the best caesar salad they have ever eaten! By the way, we are Italian, live in NY and have had lots of caesar salads. It was easy and very delicious and true caesar. I also stir fired chicken pieces with some of the dressing and added it to the salad with fresh toasted garlic-butter croutons . It was really good. Thank you. I have been lookling for years for a good caeser salad recipe.Read More
We found the flavor of the extra virgin olive oil way too strong for this salad; perhaps using extra light would work better and not be so overwhelming. Also, I question the accuracy of the mustard powder measurement -- should it have perhaps been 1/4 teaspoon vs. 1/4 tablespoon? I don't think this is one that I'll make again. I also tried the recipe for Caesar Salad Supreme; it was a creamy vs. oil dressing, and it was much more flavorful.Read More
We found the flavor of the extra virgin olive oil way too strong for this salad; perhaps using extra light would work better and not be so overwhelming. Also, I question the accuracy of the mustard powder measurement -- should it have perhaps been 1/4 teaspoon vs. 1/4 tablespoon? I don't think this is one that I'll make again. I also tried the recipe for Caesar Salad Supreme; it was a creamy vs. oil dressing, and it was much more flavorful.
My entire family said this was the best caesar salad they have ever eaten! By the way, we are Italian, live in NY and have had lots of caesar salads. It was easy and very delicious and true caesar. I also stir fired chicken pieces with some of the dressing and added it to the salad with fresh toasted garlic-butter croutons . It was really good. Thank you. I have been lookling for years for a good caeser salad recipe.
The only person in my family who LOVES anchovies is my husband. Well, guess what? He was outvoted because my girls and I don't like them so I left them out. I was, however, a nice wife and threw some on top of his salad plate. To me, this is the perfect caesar salad and I thank you Cathy for submitting it!
This was better than any salad I could get at a nice restaurant. A true Caesar. We loved it.
This recipe tasted very good. I did NOT add the anchovies, and it was still good. My 6 and 3 year olds ate tons.
This was an great recipe. I got a lot of compliments from this recipe. It was my first time making it and I didn't screw it up, it's practically fail proof. I will definitely use this recipe again.
Dressing had too much "tang". If I made it again, I'd probably use less lemon juice.
I really like this Caesar - I've tried quite a few and they come out too runny, too bland or too something else. If I don't pay *close* attention to the ingredient amount, I get a funky consistency, so it pays to be careful!
This was great... I made it without the anchovies though!! :)
I never made Caesar Dressing before! This was easy and tasted great!
I have made this time and again. I started making this recipe back in 2008 and have been making it every time we crave a Caesar. I have made it with anchovies and without. With lemon and without. I have added parmesan cheese into it and left the egg out. However, I have found that it is perfect the way it is. I have added a step to the process though that really brings this together nicely, literally. I found that for a very creamy uniform texture adding everything to the blender and pureeing it was great. I do this every time now. Love it thanks for the great recipe. Doug
Very good dressing - tho I did cut back on the EVOO also. Will make often.
This is the actual recipe that came from the originator of the Caesar Dressing. Just have to play with the amounts to get the flavor to your liking and how much to make. Don't forget to chill the plates and forks!
My husband made this salad and it was the first time he "coddled" an egg! It was EXCELLENT! Even my sister-in-law who said she did not like anchovies loved this salad. It is almost exactly what you would get if you ordered a Caesar salad at a gourmet restaurant. Great salad!
Did not pan out at all
I didn't care for this one - too much olive oil taste, and I cut it back some. It does make a pretty salad though!
I wanted more thickness to the dressing. It was delicious, but tasted more like a vinagrette than a Ceasar dressing to me.
Mind the size of the lemon! better to say 1 - 2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice. I got >1/2 cup and it was overpowering. Also would cut the vinegar, 2 Tbsp. Try 1 Tbsp mustard seed, half-crushed. For croutons, I toasted Italian bread, drizzled with oil, spread with 2 cloves, minced & crushed garlic, then cubed it. I also tried this with 1/4 cup 'egg-beaters'- not bad, lower fat & cholesterol, but the coddled egg is simple & may be safer. I have never had a bottled caesar taste as good as this.
the kind of salad you want to eat and eat because it's so good. w/anchovies please: )
this is soooooo good. I could have sold this salad at a restaurant. Use only 1/2 cup olive oil, use only 5 anchovie fillets, I made mine in a food processor this resulted in a very creamy dressing. The trick for the egg is awesome, I will use this recipe from now on. Thanks.
We LOVE this salad! We make it at least once a week and we know the recipe by heart! Awesome flavor with a good punch.
This was so easy, and really good ... I did omit the anchovies though, and replaced the coddled egg with a freshly boiled egg. I put all the dressing ingredients including the boiled egg in a 2 cup measuring cup and blended with the chop attachment of my immersion blender. I was pleasantly surprised that the result was a creamy mixture .. I had been concerned that it would be more similar to oil/vinegar dressing.
I only made the dressing to put into my veggie pasta salad and it turned out great. Everyone loved the taste. Will be using this now instead of the bottled I used in the past. Thanks for a great recipe!
Love it!
Recently we had a pot luck dinner at work, and I made a doubled batch of this dressing for my ceasar salad. Everyone loved it, from kids to adults alike! Easy to make, even coddling the egg.. and will definately make again! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
We were expecting a creamy caesar salad dressing but instead this was rather runny and tasted more like a vinagrette so we were a little disappointed. I wish I read the reviews first.
This is just what I was looking for a great traditional recipe! I used a little less lemon and it's being added to my recipe book as a keeper!
This Caesar dressing was a hit. I would have given it three and a half stars if I could because it was a bit too tangy for me (vinegary) but my dining companions insisted on four. As for ease of making compared to the result: simply superb. Best with Romaine hearts. Just be sure they are crisp and dry. Also (for ease) you can use anchovy paste or omit anchovies altogether. (The original Caesar dressing apparently did not use anchovies.) I like them, though. Anyway, try this recipe. It's easy. It's good.
First time making homemade Caesar dressing... definitely worth it. I wanted to make a meal out of this so I added grilled chicken and homemade croutons. Outstanding.
SO so so disappointed. My aint makes a ceasar salad that sounds like this one However its not this one at all. It tastes like oil! it didnt have enough flavor at all. I would suggest reducing the oil if i was to make it again, which i wont, but maybe someone else can use that advice. back to the drawing board
I have made this recipe several times and it is always a big hit with our guests. I have reduced the mustard to 1/4 teaspoon and also use a big squeeze of anchovy paste (1 to 1.5 tablespoons) in place of the whole anchovies. Use fresh grated or shredded parmesan, don't use the canned stuff in a "green tube" Finally, if you don't have a fresh lemon, use RealLem lemon juice, it works for me. An hour after dinner, you will attack the leftovers, its so good!
My husband Ted made this for us on 7/19. While it's quite tasty, we found it to be a tad tart and way too oily for our taste.
This is a good recipe. However, recommend skipping the salt altogether. The parmesan and anchovies add plenty of saltiness.
This was very easy to make and I would do it again but its fair to say - half the family loved it and the other half gave it a thumbs down. Ratings improved when we used parmisian croutons that had been baked in the oven.
Just tried this recipe. The only alteration I made was " no anchovies " since I didnt have any at the time. Well I ate a plate of it, but most of the 6 that ate dinner, kids included, felt like it was " an EXTREME lemon salad" . I didnt take the time to read the reviews and might have added less lemon juice if I had. The flavor hinted at under the lemon pucker seemed pretty good though. Will try again with 1/4 of a the lemon juice I added.
this is easy and great tasting dressing -i've had it 2 days in a row-try the anchovies -smash with a spoon if you dont want them overpowering-great!!
I was very disappointed in the dressing. While it has all the ingredients of a true Caesar Salad, the proportions are way off and the dressing came out runny and tasting like a mustard vinagrette.
Wow was this ever good. It was easy and very tasty.
So far this is the best ceasar dressing I have tried but still not quite like the restaurant's. I did cut down on olive oil significantly.
This is now my all time favorite dressing! I double everything and keep it in the fridge for a few weeks without problems. I use all the ingredients including two cans of anchovies and use the Cuisinart to mix everything. My daughter and granddaughter liked it so much that they insisted I make them a batch too. Highly recommend!
Good dressing--liked the addition of the red wine vinegar. Still looking for the ultimate Caesar dressing tho...
I thought this was great. I do not like anchovies (at all!!) but I decided to strictly follow the recipe the first time and I LOVE it. I may try making it without the anchovies next time to see if I can save a little bit of time and money and keep my cutting board smelling a bit better.
This was pretty good!! I didn't really want to coddle the egg so instead I just added 1/2 cup mayo. I used a little less oil because of the mayo. I didn't have any ground mustard so I just added about a 1/2 tsp of dijon mustard. It wasn't the very best I have ever had but it was pretty darn good!! I WILL make it again!! Oh and I am not crazy about the "idea" of anchovys but I added a few because it just didn't really taste like Caesars without them. But I didn't add the whole can. It may have been even better if I did ...but I was afraid to. Thank you Cathy!!
5-25-11: Ann likes this
The best caesar salad! I will never buy bottled ever again. My husband, who doesn't like anchovies, even loves it. I have made this dressing three times now. I put everything in the blender, which makes it really easy. The hardest part is coddling the egg, which isn't even very hard. I love anchovies, so I put extra chopped up on my salad.
nice salad..love anchovies!! i made it easier by putting everything except lettuce & crutons in the blender and tossing when ready to eat.
I found the taste of the Extra Virgin Olive Oil to dominate this dressing, leaving a rather unpleasant aftertaste. It may be better with the oil-to-vinegar/juice ratio altered to individual taste, so I will approach it from an experimental point of view, should I make it again. Thanks for sharing this recipe, all the same; I'm certain others will love it!
This was the best caesar salad my boyfriend and I have ever had. I did include the achovies but the dressing tasted superb even before I put them in. I used only 1 tbsp red wine vinegar and the juice from only 1/2 a lemon. I used a lot more garlic because I love garlic. I added freshly cooked bacon and some chicken. Thanks so much for the recipe!! I can't wait to make it again!
Amazing, restaurant quality
My boyfriend has been using this recipe for some time and always gets rave reviews when he makes it. I also don't like anchovies, but you really can't taste it at all and the recipe just doesn't turn out quite right without them. He also uses the anchovy paste instead of the fillets. I added some seasoned chicken I grilled in olive oil and the result was delicious!!
I found the dressing a bit too citrusy, I will try it again and cut the lemon juice in half.
This recipe was like being hit in the face with a vinegar bottle. This is not a good Caesar Salad recipe.
I picked this recipe because it was closest to my original Better Homes and Gardens recipe but I made a few little changes. First I added the egg directly to the cold dry salad greens, then added the lemon then tossed it before adding the rest of the salad ingredients. The whole family loved it.
I gave it a 2 star previously because it was runny and then went to my dad to ask him how to make a proper salad (he worked as a waiter in a fine dining restaurant for many years making table-side Caesar salad). The ingredients were the same but you MUST use a wooden bowl and you MUST slowly drizzle the oil in while vigorously whisking. This is how you get the creamy texture of a Caesar dressing. The egg also doesn't need to be warmed. He also said not to use extra virgin olive oil as it affects the flavour, maybe half EVOO and half canola. He also only juiced a quarter lemon not a full. I watched as he made it and it made all the difference. Hope this helps with all the people having problems with it.
Have made this numerous times already. Included the egg first time, but after then, left it out and just added hardboiled egg slices instead. Followed exactly as is otherwise (w/o anchovies)and it's a perfectly light dressing.
Although this wasnt exactly a Caesar salad in my opinion, it is yummy anyways. I omitted the anchovies, and I added some sugar to the dressing because I found the taste too tart! But my whole family loved it! I added garlic restaurant style croutons and parmesan cheese.
A lovely Caesar salad dressing! Can't complain at all! I used concentrated lemon juice and it was too strong, so I suggest tasting the dressing as you go. Absolutely lovely!
Followed exactly. We're huge Caesar salad fans, and we loved this! Used an entire 2 oz. can of anchovies. Grated the parm. Yum. I threw the cheese into what dressing was left, as only 3 of us ate tonight. Taking leftover steak Caesar salad for lunch tomorrow (using steak we grilled to go with the salad), so I saved everything separately except the dressing/cheese. I hope it will be as good!
eeehh!!
This was really good. The only things I would change would be to reduce the salt to half,because the anchovies and Worcestershire sauce are also salty. Anchovy paste is a good substitute for the anchovies. I also use a fresh raw egg but the dressing must be used up within a few days. If you make it in a jar and place it in the fridge you can make one small salad at a time so that it does not wilt. Just add the parmesean then. Thank you!
This dressing was good and better the next day after the flavors had a chance to set up. But I will continue to search for the perfect Ceasar dressing.
I managed to mess this up and it still came out great. I used minced garlic instead of a clove, wet(?) mustard instead of ground, and lemon juice in a bottle instead of juicing a lemon. I also skipped the anchovies (yuck!). The coddling of the egg was a bit scary since I didn't know what I was doing but it turned out fine. I had leftovers for lunch today and it was yummy!
I left out the anchovies since we don't have access to them, even using mostly soya oil instead of olive since it's cheaper and still turned out great.
Classic caesar salad recipe and classic taste!
This recipe is the closest to the original that I had in Cantamar ( Rosarita Beach ), Mexico. For reference, mustard is the dry type. Also the garlic is rubbed completely around the bowl before adding it (makes a big difference). The cheese is better when very fine such as you might use on spaghetti. No wine is used at all, btw.
This is the best Ceasar Dressing Ive ever had..
My gal friend’s recipe-which she gave me over 30 years ago!- is line for line spot on!! Let me tell you do Not mess w/this! It’s perfect just the way it is.
It was very good. Red wine vinegar too sharp. Trying again tonight with less vinegar - may no vinegar.
Excellent love this salad!
I make this salad when i feel like anchovies, the salad is excellent without the anchovies as well, light, refreshing and flavorful. This salad never disappoints and with grillen chicken on top hmm..yum!
Always rave reviews for this salad. I use two cloves of garlic.
Delicious. Perfect measurement of ingredients. I bought Trader Joe's brand anchovies-it turned out great. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
This is my go to salad. Both my husband and I love Caesar salad, but he doesn’t like creamy dressing or a strong tasting dressing. This fits the bill to a tee. I have made this sooooo many times. The only change I made I use a light tasting EVOO, and NO anchovies.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections