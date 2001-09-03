Caesar Salad I

A 'worth-the-effort' salad!! Always a winner, if you love Caesar Salad! The secret is the dressing and the croutons.

Recipe by Cathy Hofmann

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Clean lettuce thoroughly and wrap in paper towels to absorb moisture. Refrigerate until crisp, at least 1 hour or more.

  • In a bowl or jar combine oil, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, salt, mustard, garlic and lemon juice. Whisk until well blended.

  • Coddle egg by heating 3 cups of water to boiling. Drop in egg (still in shell) and let stand for 1 minute. Remove egg from water and let cool. Once cooled crack open and whisk egg into dressing. Whisk until thoroughly blended.

  • Mash desired amount of anchovies and whisk them into the dressing. If desired set aside a few for garnish.

  • To assemble, place torn lettuce leaves in a large bowl. Pour dressing over the top and toss lightly. Add the grated cheese, garlic croutons and freshly ground pepper, toss. Serve immediately!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
544 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 25.4g; fat 44.2g; cholesterol 48.4mg; sodium 991.7mg. Full Nutrition
