Layered Cheddar-Fruit Salad
Everyone loves those layered salads; here's a fruit one! My personal preference is that this salad be served well-chilled so I make sure all fruit is chilled when I assemble it. Then it can then be served right away.
This refreshing salad is great on the hottest summer days. It makes a colorful and pretty presentation when put in a glass bowl. I was suprised how much young children enjoyed the dressing that goes with the salad.Read More
I found the dressing pungent and the salad got watery, my family hated it. I was worried about mayo and sour cream but tried it, and it was not so good. Maybe yogurt next time.Read More
A good salad. I just made it at wrong time of the year. Strawberries and nectarines are just not very tasty this late in the season. I bet this will be delicious about next August.
Loved this-looks gorgeous served in a glass bowl-
VERY GOOD!!! EVERYONE WANTED RECIPE!!
I have fixed this salad for two different groups of women and all have decided it is a "keeper".
Really good - refreshing combination. My family liked it.
I gave this 4 stars only because my husband was so so on it. My daughter and I loved it and will have it often. It looked so pretty in a glass bowl.
This was an okay salad. I didn't like the mayo based dressing though. This didn't have enough spices or other things to mask the mayo flavor for my tastes, but I am not a mayo fan. I doubt I'll make this again. Thanks anyway, it was fun trying out a new recipe.
Wonderful! All of my kids had extra helpings- a new favorite in our house. Thanks for a great recipe!
we enjoyed this salad as a side dish to our easter feast. due to the time of year, i nixed the peaches and added mandarin oranges instead (to keep the orange color), and also added blackberries. i cut the cheese into cubes instead of using shredded cheddar, and for the dressing, used 1/3c each of light mayo, reduced fat sour cream, and fat free greek yogurt. using the lighter ingredients did not seem to have any adverse effect on the taste, as we all agreed it was cvery good, however it may have thinned it out a bit. overall a very delicious salad, that was a colorful and healthy addition to our easter dinner! thanks for posting!
Didn't have strawberries so used cherries. Delicious!
Followed this almost 100% and was surprised it was so good. This was not sweet at all except for the natural sweetness of the fruit. The only thing the honey does is make the sour cream slightly less sour which is genius because you can add or remove as you like making it sweeter or more savory. I did add a few red raspberries on one layer having a few left which added a little more of a tart flavor. Perfect accompaniment to chicken and steak on the grill and was delicious the next day for lunch at work. Might be good without the lettuce though it does add great texture. Delicious!