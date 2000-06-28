Layered Cheddar-Fruit Salad

Everyone loves those layered salads; here's a fruit one! My personal preference is that this salad be served well-chilled so I make sure all fruit is chilled when I assemble it. Then it can then be served right away.

By CHRISTYJ

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl whisk the mayonnaise, sour cream and honey together.

  • In a large bowl toss 1 cup of the cheese with the lettuce.

  • In a 2 1/2 quart glass bowl, layer half of the lettuce mixture, peaches, remaining lettuce mixture, strawberries, grapes and remaining cheese. Spread mayonnaise mixture over the top or serve on the side. Chill well before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 45.1mg; sodium 298.5mg. Full Nutrition
