Guacamole

Rating: 4.81 stars
7581 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6505
  • 4 star values: 820
  • 3 star values: 160
  • 2 star values: 54
  • 1 star values: 42

You can make this avocado salad smooth or chunky depending on your tastes.

By Bob Cody

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
746 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mash together the avocados, lime juice, and salt. Mix in onion, cilantro, tomatoes, and garlic. Stir in cayenne pepper. Refrigerate 1 hour for best flavor, or serve immediately.

    Advertisement

Tips

Upgrade your cutting boards using our guide to the best cutting boards on the market, then use them to prepare our favorite recipes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 22.2g; sodium 595.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7816)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

CLINK1833
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2008
Yum! This was my first attempt at making gauc and I was not let down by the high rating on this recipe. I adapted it a little to my taste by adding more cilantro and garlic and adding some ground cumin. When choosing your avocados choose ones that are blemish free and have a slight give when squeezed lightly. There are so many different varities that color is not a good indication. Sure this has a lot of fat in it, but it's the good fat that our bodies need to keep are skin supple and our joints lubricated (tell that to my hips!)! 07/07/08 Update I just had to update my review on this recipe. My first review was the first time that I had made this recipe - now I am known for my guac! I don't use a recipe any more, but it is similiar to this. I think the key to delicious guac is lots of garlic and a lot of lime juice. The lime juice does more than flavor the quac - it keeps it from turning brown. I also add jalepenios (sp?) seeded, ribbed and finely chopped for a little heat. Another thing I add is some cumin - one of my favorite spices. Teh quac I make is chunky, but chunky from the tomatoes, onion and peppers - the avocado I make very smooth. You don't want to make this too soon as some discoloration can occur. I have made it the night before and it's fine but I prefer to make it a few hours before hand. That way it stays nice and fresh but the flavors have time to marry. Regardless of when you make it always flatten the top surface smooth and squirt the jui Read More
Helpful
(2730)

Most helpful critical review

RootedRedwood
Rating: 2 stars
01/20/2011
Wow, way too much salt! I think it could have been good with just a 1/2 tsp of salt. I even used 4 avocados instead of the three mentioned in recipe. Read More
Helpful
(158)
7581 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6505
  • 4 star values: 820
  • 3 star values: 160
  • 2 star values: 54
  • 1 star values: 42
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
CLINK1833
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2008
Yum! This was my first attempt at making gauc and I was not let down by the high rating on this recipe. I adapted it a little to my taste by adding more cilantro and garlic and adding some ground cumin. When choosing your avocados choose ones that are blemish free and have a slight give when squeezed lightly. There are so many different varities that color is not a good indication. Sure this has a lot of fat in it, but it's the good fat that our bodies need to keep are skin supple and our joints lubricated (tell that to my hips!)! 07/07/08 Update I just had to update my review on this recipe. My first review was the first time that I had made this recipe - now I am known for my guac! I don't use a recipe any more, but it is similiar to this. I think the key to delicious guac is lots of garlic and a lot of lime juice. The lime juice does more than flavor the quac - it keeps it from turning brown. I also add jalepenios (sp?) seeded, ribbed and finely chopped for a little heat. Another thing I add is some cumin - one of my favorite spices. Teh quac I make is chunky, but chunky from the tomatoes, onion and peppers - the avocado I make very smooth. You don't want to make this too soon as some discoloration can occur. I have made it the night before and it's fine but I prefer to make it a few hours before hand. That way it stays nice and fresh but the flavors have time to marry. Regardless of when you make it always flatten the top surface smooth and squirt the jui Read More
Helpful
(2730)
4everLuuvd
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2007
I line in Arizona and my husband and I both love guacamole. We've eaten guacamole too many times to count and have made it countless times before. WE BOTH LOOOOVED THIS RECIPE! I followed the recipe exactly and it was THE BEST GUACAMOLE I EVER MADE! My husband is picky about salsa and guacamole, due to his grandmother who makes everything so awesome, but he even said this was the BEST ONE YET! MUST TRY!!! I WILL ONLY MAKE THIS GUACAMOLE FROM NOW ON! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(1802)
JOSIE
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2003
This was excellent!! When I can find ripe avacados at Costco, I buy them because they come 5 to a package and that's cheaper than buying them individually. I scaled the recipe down (using only 1 avacado) because it was just me eating this. Instead of chopping up the onions and garlic, I used onion and garlic powder. In my opinion, they taste just as good and are much quicker. I also added a spoonful of salsa to mine. I love eating this alone with chips or as a side dish to my lunch or dinner. Thanks for sharing. Will definitley make again!! Read More
Helpful
(1011)
Advertisement
CRUNCHM
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2007
Awesome taste! It took me longer than 10 minutes to prepare, but it might be that I am just slow at chopping and cutting. Also, be wary of over mashing the avacado - I thought I didn't like it chunky, but smooth becomes kinda soupy. With the whole lime, this doesn't turn brown for over 24 hours in a sealed container. Best to eat immediately (or after chilled for an hour), lots of liquid pools in it after a couple days. UPDATE: Do not freeze this to use at a later time ... the consistency is just strange after thawing and the flavors change. Still the best Guac, though. :) Thank you for a great addition! :D Read More
Helpful
(370)
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2011
Great Guacamole! This was everything guacamole should be: smooth and creamy with just the right amount of flavor. Nothing overpowering, nothing artificial, no jarred salas or other oddities to make it some sort of "creation". I de-seeded the tomatoes, used red onion and added a little more than 1/4 tsp. of cumin - it went great with warm tortilla chips! This recipe is a definite keeper for sure!!! Read More
Helpful
(370)
TERRA3
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2017
Delicious. NOTES: *I leave out the tomatoes and serve pico de gallo alongside. On the rare occasion there are leftovers, mixed-in tomato makes the guacamole go off faster. Same amount of work, just throw the tomatoes in a separate bowl and toss some extra onion, chili, cilantro, and lime. *Lime acts like salt on the palate, so add salt after the lime juice; you will end up using less. *I always add some ground toasted cumin seed and a seeded jalapeno. *Great with and without garlic. *Reserve half the avocado chunks to add at the end for textural variety. *The most important thing, though, is to use ripe avocados. Buy them a day or 2 beforehand, then let them sit in a brown paper bag on the counter with a ripe apple, pear, or bananas until the avocados are softer. *If the avocados aren't perfectly delicious, I add a little extra virgin olive oil to the mix. Read More
Helpful
(364)
Advertisement
BirshyKat
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2003
Excellent! My husband loved it! Fresh Cilantro is a must(.70 cents a bunch). We like chunkier style Guacamole so mashed two of the avocados & chopped the third into very small pieces. These pieces will mush up alittle as you stir in other ingredients, but still give it alittle chunk. If it is still too chunky you can mash it alittle with back of spatula. I will use this recipe on a regular basis. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(268)
thea
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2005
this recipe is easy and delicious! we make it all the time... (and add more cayenne to spice it up) LOVE IT! tip - leave the pits in the container when refrigerating... it's lasts longer without going brown. Read More
Helpful
(255)
Jennifer Fuselier
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2003
add a tbls or two of sour cream Read More
Helpful
(215)
RootedRedwood
Rating: 2 stars
01/20/2011
Wow, way too much salt! I think it could have been good with just a 1/2 tsp of salt. I even used 4 avocados instead of the three mentioned in recipe. Read More
Helpful
(158)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022