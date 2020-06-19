Yummy Vegetable Dip

This is okay for a veggie dip. I was a bit leary bc it's only mayo--I'm not a big fan of mayo. But it's actually not bad. Bf thought it was "weird" but ate half of it so it passes. I might use 1/2 sour cream 1/2 mayo to see if I like it better that way. Thanks!
I made this today and really enjoyed it! This is definitely a keeper!:)
This is excellent!! It has a great flavor and bright color...was a favorite at the party!! HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!
I thought the turmeric and horseradish made this dip especially good for cauliflower. A yummy cracker & chip dip too!
Wonderful flavor! I like it the way it is but I will try it with a little extra sugar. It definitely helps me enjoy my raw vegetables. Try it on fish also. I used it on top of some salmon and it was GREAT! Thanks for a keeper!
Very simple & Good. Had to make a 2nd batch before the event even began!! Although I doubled the amount of horseradish for a little bit more kick. Very good flavor! Will make again.
This dip is awesome! Next time I make it I think I will add more Horseradish sauce because I prefer a little more kick but it is great even just as it is.
Not so yummy! Tasted like yellow mayo to me. OK but nothing special.
This has become our standard dip recipe. We make double the amount and keep it on hand in the refrigerator for whenever anyone wants raw veggies and dip. The only change is that we leave out the horseradish (don't like it) and use balsamic vinegar instead of white.