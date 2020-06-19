Yummy Vegetable Dip

Rating: 4.07 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

This recipe is a unique take on all the classic vegetable dips. While it looks like a mustard dip, it's really turmeric that gives it the vibrant yellow color. It's easy for kids to make, plus it's easy to remember the proportions since they're all about the same. This is sure to be a party pleaser!!

By Kelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together mayonnaise, turmeric, garlic salt, sugar, onion, horseradish, and vinegar in a small bowl. Chill 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 384.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

pomplemousse
Rating: 4 stars
09/07/2008
This is okay for a veggie dip. I was a bit leary bc it's only mayo--I'm not a big fan of mayo. But it's actually not bad. Bf thought it was "weird" but ate half of it so it passes. I might use 1/2 sour cream 1/2 mayo to see if I like it better that way. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(27)

Most helpful critical review

ABALONE25
Rating: 2 stars
02/19/2010
Not so yummy! Tasted like yellow mayo to me. OK but nothing special. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
CookinKat
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2008
I made this today and really enjoyed it! This is definitely a keeper!:) Read More
Helpful
(14)
cookqueen11
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2008
This is excellent!! It has a great flavor and bright color...was a favorite at the party!! HIGHLY RECOMMENDED! Read More
Helpful
(14)
gapch1026
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2009
I thought the turmeric and horseradish made this dip especially good for cauliflower. A yummy cracker & chip dip too! Read More
Helpful
(13)
HoboBeaver
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2009
Wonderful flavor! I like it the way it is but I will try it with a little extra sugar. It definitely helps me enjoy my raw vegetables. Try it on fish also. I used it on top of some salmon and it was GREAT! Thanks for a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Kelli
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2009
Very simple & Good. Had to make a 2nd batch before the event even began!! Although I doubled the amount of horseradish for a little bit more kick. Very good flavor! Will make again. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Tina Franklin
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2010
This dip is awesome! Next time I make it I think I will add more Horseradish sauce because I prefer a little more kick but it is great even just as it is. Read More
Helpful
(6)
HSMOM26
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2012
This has become our standard dip recipe. We make double the amount and keep it on hand in the refrigerator for whenever anyone wants raw veggies and dip. The only change is that we leave out the horseradish (don't like it) and use balsamic vinegar instead of white. Read More
Helpful
(2)
