Tabbouleh I
A delicious bulgur salad that is filled with tomatoes, green onions, and cucumber. It is seasoned in the traditional way, with fresh mint and lemon juice.
Being born & raised in "Lebanon",I would say this recipe is the closest to the one that my mom & sisters used to make,except that they did not have cucumbers in it.I love it.Keep this recipes flowing.Read More
The burgul is too much and the parsley is way less than in the conventional tabbouleh recipe. Tabbouleh is thought of as a parsely salad, not a burgul salad. I have substituted 1 cup burgul for 0.25 cup and 1 cup parsely for 2.5 cups, and ommitted the cucumber which is a non traditional addition.Read More
I really enjoyed this receipe. It was fast, easy, and extremely flavorful. I also tried a variation by exchanging the lemon juice with red wine vinegar. This receipe holds up well in the fridge for about 10 days.
This recipe is very good. It tastes as it should I think. I usually added more parsley because I like it that way but otherwise I followed the recipe as is. Make sure you chop the parsley by hand and do not use the food processor or it may be to watery.
Tabouli is one of my favorite side dishes. I have always made it without mint, just because I didn't have it on hand and it is wonderful. I have't tried it with the green onions suggested here, usually just a little yellow onion chopped super fine, or just left it out. I don't squeeze fresh lemons either, though I'm going to try that way next. Every way I have tried tabouli (except a prepackaged mix- not the same at all)it is always good. I have also found it is a conversation starter at pot-lucks because few people can recognize the main ingredient, thought it looks very colorful and appealing.
Boiling the bulgur is not necessary. Just put an amount of dry bulgur in a bowl and add the same amount of water and let it sit for 30 or so minutes - no cooking necessary. While the bulgar sits soaking in the water I chop up all my other ingredients, which for me is cucumber, tomato (the outside edge, not the juicy fleshy inside part), red or yellow onion, and LOTS of parsley. The mint can be overwhelming so I don't add it. I also add a lot of salt and put much more lemon juice than olive oil, but that's because I prefer the lemon taste. Great basic recipe, though!
I doubled the veggies.
This turned out well even though I made a couple of mistakes. It was the first time I'd made bulgur and after letting it soak I felt that it was too soupy. But I just added more bulgur and it soaked up the extra water. I also may have added too many green onions and they were a bit overpowering. But it was easy to make and tasted very authentic. I will definitely make it again.
This salad is great, I love it. It is easy, fast and vegan. I especially like the crunchiness of the cucumbers. It would be good with water chestnuts too.
Reminded me of the tabouleh on the gyros' plate I get at the local Greek restaurant! Very good!
I made a variation of this and it is GREAT! I substituted quinoa, to make it gluten free. I made the quinoa according to the package, but changed out 1/4 cup of lemon juice for 1/4 cup of water. I used the tomatoes, parsley, green onoin, cucumber, and added feta cheese. Since quinoa is a good protein this can be a really healthy, light meal.
If I could rate this in easiness, it would get a 5+!!! it is very easy to do and a wonderful accompaniment!!!
Really fresh tasting. To be picky, I'd say there's maybe a touch too much oil, and not quite enough mint. The cucumber is a nice addition. I'd definitely make this again.
I don't think I can improve on this recipe. It was sooooo yummy!
Excellent per recipe. I would not change anything. Just need it to rest in fridge for at least 1 or 2 hours and adjust seasoning per your taste.
for me without trying the recipe and as i grow up making this dish every week at my home, pls allow me to say that this is not Tabbouleh, the main ingredient in tabbouleh is the parsley, you can put for example 3 cups of chopped parsley with 2 tbsp of bulgur, one chopped tomato and nooo cucumber in it.
This salad is astoundingly good. The onions, parsley and lemons dominate the flavor so much, that the mint doesn't come through. Next time I will maybe cut back on the onions or increase the mint. I didn't have bulgur so I used whole spelt berries that I soaked overnight and boiled for an hour. I like the texture they provide.
Too much bulgur. Not enough parsley. I doubled parsley.
Love it! I used more parsley & a little extra lemon.
My gosh, tabouleh in general is just awesome. Be sure to use fresh herbs- theyre the best. Add the tomatoes just before serving to avoid putting them in the fridge- they get all mealy and gross. Also, for the health consious, I put about a cup of this stuff in a sun dried tomato tortilla and it was awesome!
Delicious! Will definitly make again!
Delicious! Great balance of flavors.
Awesome :)
Absolutely delicious! I substituted 2 Tbsp pickle juice for 2 Tbsp of the lemon juice (you still get the acidity from the vinegar, plus some salt and a lovely garlic taste). The pickle juice also complements the cucumbers really well, since they're both related. Delish! I might try using quinoa instead of bulgur for a variation sometime. Our local natural food store sells a quinoa version that is to die for! *** Update: I also tried this with red bell pepper instead of tomato. The pepper gives a nice crunch, the flavor is terrific, and it doesn't tend to get watery like tomato does. I'll probably use the red pepper from now on.
I needed a dish to furnish for a last minute party. I did not have any bulgur so I substituted orzo pasta. My gosh, I had to force myself to stop tasting it. I was not sure about the mint but put it in anyway. It was the ingredient that pulled all the flavors together to make a great dish. Cudos to you for a great dish that I will continue to make for a very long time.
When I left Michigan, the one thing I really missed was having all the Middle Eastern delis around. I really grew to love the food while I was there, and tabbouleh is one of my favorites. I made this salad and tasted a couple hour later and thought it didn't taste right. Luckily I made it a day ahead of time, and by the next day it tasted perfect! This recipe is great exactly as written!
I really enjoyed this one! I had only had tabbouleh outside of home and I liked it, but found that it was "missing something" for me--this recipe made it all that I wanted it to be. I liked it by itself and tucked into a warm pita.
This was excellent and so easy! I added two more tomatoes since I live by the theory, 'the more tomatoes, the merrier'. It turned out so merry, I thought it was Christmas in my kitchen :) Thanks so much for such a great tabbouleh recipe.
Next time I'll double the veggies.....
Nice and refreshing salad!!
Very Good. The recipe made too much for my family, will cut the recipe in half next time. But if I was going to bring this to a pot luck it would be perfect.
This was very good and you feel good eating it because it is just so darn HEALTHY!!!!!! Vitamin C from the parsley and tomatoes, fibre from the bulgur wheat, omega somethings from the olive oil, etc. The only thing I would do differently would be to cut the onion WAY back - I love onion but I found the quantity really overpowering.
Used half the oil and it was still fabulous.
To much lemon.....otherwise good, added A LOT more parsley
Delicious, fresh, colorful, and so filling. Cooked the bulgur wheat (red mill brand) according to package directions. Seeded the cucumbers. Fresh squeezed lemon. Did not seed plum tomatoes. Did not use parsley, and it tasted just fine. I was afraid the mint would taste bad, but it was great! I can't wait to make this for friends and my floor (I am an RA).
Fantastic!! Have also used couscous as I had no bulgar. Have added a handful of olives (I didn't have cucumber) Always get asked to bring this dish to functions.
Very good, the lemon juice makes this one. I will make this again and again!
hi,, i'm Lebanese, and this recipe is 100% Lebanese but it doesn't need cucumber & the bulgur should be just washed & addeded immediatly otherwise it will be a dough,( just a small quantity ),, plus it needs more parsley & less onion,, enjoy it
Very tasty and as even better the next day. I'd would reduce the olive oil quantity the next time. I didn't de-seed or peel the cucumbers. Just chopped them up. Healthy side dish or salad. Served with Shish Tawook from this site.
This tastes very good! I made a few changes because I didn't want to go out and get what I missed in my pantry (no time to shop): I replaced the cucumber with a green pepper. I didn't have enough parsley so I complemented with dill and cilantro. I didn't have fresh mint so I just broke a mint tea bag over the salad. The result was absolutely fresh tasting and delicious! Next time I'll buy my bulgur ground a bit coarser, I think it would be better than what I had. This was for a potluck and I brought mini pitas to eat with the tabbouleh--great success! Thank you, this is a keeper!
Easy and delicious! Fresh, homemade, simple.
Great as is, use kosher salt
I served this with grilled spicy lamb burgers from this site and it made an excellent side dish. Might take another reviewers advice next time though and not add the tomatoes until just before serving to keep them firmer. Thanks.
I used a boxed couscous as I could not find Bulgur in my small town. I also had to use dried mint and had to go to four grocery stores before I found that. But, it was really yummy. I left off the green onion because my kids don't like onion.
I work as a server in a lebanese restaurant and this was almost as good as ours! They won't give me the recipe, it's a trade secret so I used this one I found on-line and was pleased enough that I will use it for the base of experimenting until I get the exact taste I am looking for.
I just made this recipe, my first time ever for tabbouleh. I did cut the extra virgin olive oil to 1/4 cup, and I might try even less next time to reduce the calories. I also did not add the mint. The salad came out delicious, and it looked very pretty in one of my grandmother's glass dishes from the depression era. I had recently read about how parsley is so good for the health, and I wanted a recipe that featured parsley. I am very pleased with the results. I also loved the ease of preparing the bulgar. I might try the recipe and substitute quinoa so my friends with gluten allergies can enjoy it, too. I used bottled lemon juice, but I will try it again with fresh lemon juice next time.
This was delicious!!!!! All the flavors worked well together! I served it with Morrocan Chicken from this site.
I doubled the veggies too. Absolutely needs lots of parsley! I ate it on top of lettuce instead of adding dressing as a main dish, besides just eating it out of the bowl! Loved it!
Great way to use up my bumper herb crop at the end of the summer! I used quinoa instead of bulgar.
This is a great recipe but I will use a bit less oil next time and I am sure it will be perfect!
Loved it as is! We used parsley and mint from our garden, plus the tomatoes and cucumbers. Perfect way to use them! We doubled the recipe, which made a bit too much for us so we brought some to my mom who also loved it. So good in the summer- very fresh and much better than any store-bought/restaurant tabouleh I've ever had. We made this last month and are making it again today!! Thanks for the great recipe!
Delightful and tasty! I liked the fact the cooking water is less for the bulgar, which makes it fluffier. I doubled the parsley, mint; added garlic and serrano; used less oil. Thanks, Jen!
Made this the other night and even my husband who was skeptical of it at first loved it.I definitely will be making this again!
This tabbouleh would have been good if it weren't so oily. I found it quite oily in comparison to what I would get in a good Lebanese restaurant.
Very easy to make and lasted for days when doubled. The whole family loved it and had it with everything.
Didn't boil bulgar, just poured boiling water over, covered and made the salad that evening . The bulgar absorbed all the liquid so I didn't have to drain, dexture was perfect. I added 1/4 tsp. powdered garlic , 1 serrano cored/deseeded chile , 1/4 c more parsley, wonderful. Will never buy store bought again.
I thought this was a good recipe. My husband is always looking for "better" salad, as in more flavor. We eat bulgar often so this salad had lots of welcoming flavors to us. It had very strong flavors so I am still unsure as to what to serve it with but I now use the lemon and oil dressing on romain salads too. The texture is the only thing that gets some getting used to. The parsley is very different but good.
I absolutely love this recipe. I have made it several times as written and have not had better. I just made it tonight and used extra parsley and mint because I was just free handing the recipe. It was still very good.
fresh and guests love it.
I make this all the time. I don't much like the mint, but cilantro is great.
This was delicious!
Yum yum YUM! The only thing I did differently was add 2 cloves of garlic and double the parsley but even as is this recipe is wonderful, healthy and fresh-tasting. I could eat it every day!
I made this for a family reunion and all the adults loved it! (The kids avoided it like the plague.) I did reduce the lemon just a bit and added a pinch of sugar to cut the tartness of the lemon. I also added some yellow cherry tomatoes for color. This a great recipe especially for large gatherings since it tastes better if made the night before. It looked beautiful and tasted wonderful!
Good, but have had better. I will try replacing the lemon juice with red wine vinegar next time.
Im growing a tomato garden and am growing more than I can eat. This is a great way to use and not waste any. I can use as many as I want. Great recipe too!
I love this recipe and have made it several times. I leave the seeds in the cucumber as I am too lazy to remove them. I also substitute a finely chopped onion for the green onions as I usually don't have green onions on hand. I like this salad because it tastes refreshing and is healthy and filling.
Made it with Quinoa instead of bulgur, just because I love Quinoa. Terrific recipe!
I added • 2 big carrots finely shredded • 1 cup cauliflower • ¼ cup chopped basil, use more basil!! • ¼ cup yellow onion
As recipe dictated. Then make whatever twists that come to mind
I added a bit of finely minced garlic and cut the oil in half. I am a celiac, so I used quinoa instead of bulgur and with my mods it turned out really well-nearly as good as my Lebanese friends!
Excellent receipe
I wasn't very happy with the outcome of this recipe. The taste was bland and it was very watery even after I drained the bulgur. I don't know if I'd make it again.
I had eliminated the onions, it tastes so fresh.
made it tonight and was very satsfied with the results, though i didnt have green onions, i used chives instead. thanks for the recipe!
This is very good. I would recommend decreasing the lemon juice just a bit, though. It was slightly sour for my taste.
There was slightly too much mint, but the green onion was overwhelming. I only put in half of the called for green onion, but it dominated every bite and left a strong after taste that did not blend well with other parts of the meal. Cut way back on the green onion and a little less mint and it would be quite nice.
Yum! This was delicious and easy. Boyfriend called it "Restaurant Quality."
This was excellent. I added about 1/2 cup red onion for an extra kick.
This is outstanding, but I sort of made it my own. I didn't have scallions, so I diced up a small vidalia onion instead. Then I added the zest of 1 lemon to the mix in addition to the lemon juice. FInally I sprinkled in some crunchy sea salt to cut through the lemon and it was just delicious. I couldn't wait the hour to eat it!
Very good and fresh, but not a whole lot different from what you can purchase at the deli.
First time making tabbouleh!! I made this with quinoa and it turned out great. I think next time I will use finely chopped red onion for a stronger onion taste in each bite. Also, I will chop my tomatoes in smaller pieces than I did the first time. I think it will be perfect next time I make it.
Really delicious. I doubled the parsley and added extra mint. So good.
