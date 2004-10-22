Tabbouleh I

A delicious bulgur salad that is filled with tomatoes, green onions, and cucumber. It is seasoned in the traditional way, with fresh mint and lemon juice.

Recipe by jen

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine bulgur and boiling water in a large bowl. Cover, and set aside to soak for 1 hour.

  • Add oil, lemon juice, onions, parsley, mint, tomatoes, and cucumber; toss to combine. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Cover, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 9.5g; sodium 303.4mg. Full Nutrition
